ELS RODOLINS

EL RODOLÍ TIPOLOGIES TEXTUALS
UN RODOLÍ SÓN DOS VERSOS QUE RIMEN ENTRE SI: EXEMPLE EN JAN PETIT, ÉS MOLT EIXERIT. FIXAT AMB ATENCIÓ QUE QUAN ACABA CADA ...
FER RODOLINS ÉS MOLT FÀCIL. TAN SOLS CAL TROBAR PARAULES QUE RIMEN I AMB ELLES FER FRASES PLENES DE MUSICALITAT I RITME.
COM HO HAURÀS DE FER!  PRIMER: HAURÀS DE BUSCAR DUES PARAULES QUE RIMEN, COM: ARDOR I DOLOR; AVORRIDA I PANSIDA; PEIXET I...
 SEGON: QUAN HAGIS TROBAT DUES PARAULES QUE RIMEN, HURÀS DE FER DUES FRASES SEGUINT LʼEXEMPLE. - EXEMPLE: GAT I PLAT PER ...
ARA, ABANS DE COMENÇAR PRACTICA!
ARA JA POTS COMENÇAR PERÒ RECORDA!!  PRIMER: TRIA DOS PARAULES QUE RIMEN. SEGON: AMB AQUESTES PARAULES FES DOS FRASES QU...
