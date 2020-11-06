Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LOS CONEJOS POR VIOLETA DELGADO IRUELA
EL CONEJO COMUN El conejo común es un mamífero de la familia de los lepóridos, a la que pertenecen los conejos y las liebr...
CARACTERISTICAS  La talla y el peso de los conejos es variable según su raza, pero pueden medir hasta 80cm de largo y pes...
 Tienen un pelaje espeso y lanudo de diversos colores según la raza que le ayuda a camuflarse
 Las patas delanteras son más cortas que las traseras. Las traseras le ayudan a impulsarse muy rápido para escapar de sus...
 La cabeza es ovalada con orejas y ojos grandes. Los machos tienen la cabeza más grande que las hembras.  Las orejas de ...
 Los dientes de los conejos, especialmente los incisivos, crecen sin cesar, por eso debe desgastarlos continuamente para ...
RAZAS DE CONEJOS CONEJO DE ANGORA GRAN CHINCHILLA ALASKA CABEZA DE LEON GIGANTE CONTINENTAL BELIER HOLANDES
CONEJO BLANCO DE FLORIDA AZUL DE VIENA CONEJO DE PLATA CONEJO ARLEQUIN ENANO DE LA CUENCA DE COLUMBIA MINI LOP
HABITAT  Les gusta vivir en zonas secas y arenosas donde puedan hacer sus madrigueras, También les gusta vivir en bosques...
ALIMENTACION  Los conejos son hervívoros, se alimentan de hiervas, granos, frutos, raices y bulbos.  Se alimentan tambié...
REPRODUCCION Los conejos se reproducen con mucha facilidad y se pueden convertir en una plaga debido a la falta de depreda...
Justo antes de que las crías nazcan, la hembra se arranca los pelos de la barriga para hacerles una cama a las crías. Las ...
Conferencia conejos (1)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Conferencia conejos (1)

18 views

Published on

Seres vivos

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Conferencia conejos (1)

  1. 1. LOS CONEJOS POR VIOLETA DELGADO IRUELA
  2. 2. EL CONEJO COMUN El conejo común es un mamífero de la familia de los lepóridos, a la que pertenecen los conejos y las liebres. El primer antepasado del conejo fue el Alilepus, que vivió hace 7 millones de años. Fue evolucionando hasta convertirse en el conejo actual.
  3. 3. CARACTERISTICAS  La talla y el peso de los conejos es variable según su raza, pero pueden medir hasta 80cm de largo y pesar hasta 8 kg. Darío es el conejo más grande del mundo y es capaz de comer 4000 zanahorias en un año El conejo de la Cuenca de Columbia es el más pequeño del mundo. Mide unos 15cm de largo y pesa medio kg.
  4. 4.  Tienen un pelaje espeso y lanudo de diversos colores según la raza que le ayuda a camuflarse
  5. 5.  Las patas delanteras son más cortas que las traseras. Las traseras le ayudan a impulsarse muy rápido para escapar de sus depredadores.
  6. 6.  La cabeza es ovalada con orejas y ojos grandes. Los machos tienen la cabeza más grande que las hembras.  Las orejas de hasta 7 cm le ayudan a regular la temperatura  Los ojos están situados a los lados de la cabeza y le permiten ver muy bien a su alrededor, especialmente a sus depredadores, pero tienen un punto ciego de frente.
  7. 7.  Los dientes de los conejos, especialmente los incisivos, crecen sin cesar, por eso debe desgastarlos continuamente para que no le crezcan demasiado y puedan hacerle daño.
  8. 8. RAZAS DE CONEJOS CONEJO DE ANGORA GRAN CHINCHILLA ALASKA CABEZA DE LEON GIGANTE CONTINENTAL BELIER HOLANDES
  9. 9. CONEJO BLANCO DE FLORIDA AZUL DE VIENA CONEJO DE PLATA CONEJO ARLEQUIN ENANO DE LA CUENCA DE COLUMBIA MINI LOP
  10. 10. HABITAT  Les gusta vivir en zonas secas y arenosas donde puedan hacer sus madrigueras, También les gusta vivir en bosques con campos extensos cubiertos por matorrales donde puedan esconderse.  Pero se adaptan a vivir en otros muchos sitios cerca de los humanos, como parques, campos de golf, cementerios y zonas agrícolas.
  11. 11. ALIMENTACION  Los conejos son hervívoros, se alimentan de hiervas, granos, frutos, raices y bulbos.  Se alimentan también de sus propias cacas, que tienen mucha vitamina B12. Las crias al nacer deben comer las cacas de sus madres para tener flora intestinal y no morirse.
  12. 12. REPRODUCCION Los conejos se reproducen con mucha facilidad y se pueden convertir en una plaga debido a la falta de depredadores. Pueden reproducirse en cualquier época del año. El embarazo de la hembra dura 1 mes aproximadamente y pueden tener 7 crias en cada parto. El número de crias depende también de la raza del conejo, las razas más pequeñas tienen menos crias y las más grandes más crias.
  13. 13. Justo antes de que las crías nazcan, la hembra se arranca los pelos de la barriga para hacerles una cama a las crías. Las crías nacen ciegas y sordas y dependen de la madre ya que se alimentan de su leche. A los 9 días ya abren los ojos y levantan las orejas. Las crías de las liebres ven y oyen al nacer y pueden incluso correr. No se debe tocar a las crias al nacer, ya que eso cambia su olor y la madre rechazaría a sus crías y las podría matar.. Hay que esperar a que hayan cumplido un mes.

×