LOS COCHES ELECTRICOS IRENE MARTIN MARIN 2º EPO
Coches electricos

Tecnología

Published in: Education
Coches electricos

  1. 1. LOS COCHES ELECTRICOS IRENE MARTIN MARIN 2º EPO
  2. 2. INDICE 1. ¿Qué es el motor? 2. ¿Qué es el combustible? 3. ¿Qué tipo de coches hay por el combustible que usan? 4. ¿Qué son los coches eléctricos? 5. ¿Cómo se recargan? 6. ¿ Cuándo se inventó el coche eléctrico? 7. ¿ Cómo contaminan los coches eléctricos? 8. Cómo serán en el futuro 9. Conclusiones
  3. 3. EL MOTOR 5.El coche se desplaza 4.Giren las ruedas 3.En movimiento 2.El motor convierte el combustible 1.El motor es como el corazón
  4. 4. EL COMBUSTIBLE EL COMBUSTIBLE ES COMO LA COMIDA DE LOS COCHES ES LO QUE LE DA ENERGIA AL COCHE PARA QUE SE MUEVA HAY MUCHOS TIPOS DE COMBUSTIBLES: RENOVABLES: (ENERGIA LIMPIA) ELECTRICIDAD, EL HIDROGENO, LA ENERGIA SOLAR FOSILES (ENERGIA SUCIA): GASOLINA Y EL DIESEL QUE VIENEN DEL PETROLEO…
  5. 5. TIPOS DE COCHES POR COMBUSTIBLE ELECTRICOS EL MOTOR FUNCIONA CON BATERIAS ELECTRICAS HIBRIDOS MITAD ELECTRICO MITAD GASOLINA EL MOTOR FUNCIONA CON GASOLINA Y BATERIAS ELECTRICAS GAS NATURAL EL MOTOR FUNCIONA CON GAS NATURAL GASOLINA Y DIESEL EL MOTOR FUNCIONA CON PETROLEO HIDROGENO EL MOTOR FUNCIONA CON HIDROGENO QUE SE CONVIERTE EN ELECTRICTRICIDAD
  6. 6. QUE SON LOS COCHES ELECTRICOS LOS COCHES ELECTRICOS FUNCIONAN CON UN MOTOR ELECTRICO LOS COCHES ELECTRICOS FUNCIONAN CON ELECTRICIDAD QUE ES SU COMBUSTIBLE LA ELECTRICIDAD SE GUARDA EN BATERIAS RECARGABLES LOS COCHES NECESITAN MUCHA, MUCHA, MUCHA
  7. 7. COMO SE RECARGAN PUNTO DE RECARGA POR LA CIUDAD PUNTO DE RECARGA INSTALADO EN LA COCHERA PUNTO DE RECARGA EN LA GASOLINERA CON UN ENCHUFE ESPECIAL SE RECARGAN
  8. 8. CUANDO SE INVENTÓ • SORPRENDENTEMENTE El primer coche de la historia fue eléctrico • Los vehículos eléctricos a batería fueron de unos de los primeros. • Robert Anderson lo invento en 1832 (mil ochocientos treinta y dos) • En aquella época había coches de: caballos, eléctricos y gasolina • Pero el desarrollo del motor de combustión de gasolina y la aparición del petróleo barato hizo mas accesible el vehículo de gasolinas k
  9. 9. COMO CONTAMINAN CONTAMINAN 1. CUANDO SE FABRICAN LOS COCHES Y LAS BATERIAS 2. CUANDO FABRICAN SU ELECTRICIDAD CONTAMINAN 1. POR HUMO DEL TUBO DE ESCAPE 2. LOS COCHES ANTIGUOS SON LOS QUE MAS CONTAMINAN ELECTRICOSGASOLINA/DIESEL NO CONTAMINAN 1. NO EMITEN HUMO 2. NO HACEN RUIDO 3. REUTILIZAN LA ENERGIA QUE GENERAN CUANDO FRENAN NO CONTAMINAN 1. CONTAMINAN MENOS QUE LOS ELECTRICOS EN SU FABRICACION 2. LOS COCHES NUEVOS TIENEN FILTROS DE PARTICULAS EN EL TUBO DE ESCAPE Y AHORA CONTAMINAN MENOS
  10. 10. COMO SERAN EN EL FUTURO • SERAN MAS RAPIDOS • Y NECESITARAN MENOS ELECTRICIDAD PARA MOVERSE
  11. 11. CONCLUSIONES AHORA MISMO LOS COCHES SE USAN DE MALA MANERA PERO SI UTILIZAMOS ENERGIA SOLAR, EOLICA Y DE AGUA PARA HACER FUNCIONAR LOS COCHES PODRIAMOS CONTAMINAR MENOS
  12. 12. FI N

