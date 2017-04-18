PIM - Apresentação Geral - Site (2017)

MARCOS LEGAIS Brasil Carinhoso (2012): PIM como modelo de Visita Domiciliar Plano Nacional de Educação – Meta 01 (2014) - ...
Experiências de Replicabilidade do modelo PIM – modelo de gestão e de atenção. Contribuição do PIM para a Primeira Infânci...
Política Pública de Ação socioeducativa voltada ao fortalecimento das competências das famílias para a atenção e cuidado c...
•Promoção de Direitos • Cuidado • Proteção • Educação • Socialização • Protagonismo familiar • Autoestima •Quebra do ciclo...
INTEGRALIDADE Execução: Prefeituras Municipais Secretaria da Saúde /CRS Secretaria do Desenvolvimento Social, Trabalho, Ju...
ESTRUTURA E FUNÇÕES DA EQUIPE Coordena, capacita, assessora monitora, avalia e articula junto à Rede Estadual Coordena, ca...
VISITADORES CAPACITADOS METODOLOGIA PROTAGONISMO FAMILIAR
METODOLOGIA ESCUTA e OLHAR QUALIFICADO EFEITO CAUSA O LÚDICO VIÉS TRANSFORMADOR = FAMÍLIAS COM MELHOR AUTO ESTIMA SÃO AUTO...
REFERÊNCIA METODOLÓGICA E FUNDAMENTOS TEÓRICOS BowlbyBowlby VygostkyVygostky PiagetPiaget WinnicottWinnicott Neurociências...
FAMÍLIA CRIANÇA INTERSETORIA- LIDADE COMUNIDADE EIXOS
ABORDAGEM DO BRINCAR NO PIM O PIM, ao fazer uso da ludicidade como meio de viabilização de suas atividades junto às famíli...
AÇÕES DE PROMOÇÃO AÇÕES DE PROTEÇÃO AÇÕES DE RECUPERAÇÃO CAUSAS RISCOS AGRAVOS
Modalidade Individual: Casas das famílias - Famílias com crianças 0-3 anos (semanal) - Gestantes (quinzenal) Modalidade Gr...
LINGUAGEM E COMUNICAÇÃO COGNITIVOMOTRICIDADESOCIOAFETIVO EMOCIONAL DIMENSÕES E GANHOS DO DESENVOLVIMENTO INFANTIL A CURTO ...
DIMENSÕES E GANHOS DO DESENVOLVIMENTO HUMANO • Fortalecimento dos vínculos familiares e promoção de relacionamentos sociai...
CURRÍCULO AMPLO E SEMI ESTRUTURADO ROTINA DE TRABALHO:ESPAÇO DE ESCUTA ESTUDO DE CASO PLANEJA- MENTO e AVALIAÇÃO ESTRUTURA...
PERFIL DO VISITADOR FORMAS DE CONTRATAÇÃO ESCOLARIDADE
LUDICIDADE / BRINCAR LUDICIDADE COMO TECNOLOGIA DE INTERVENÇÃO CRIANÇA Linguagem Convivência em grupo Apropriação do mundo...
LUDICIDADE / BRINCAR Potencialização do aprendizado mútuo adulto/criança Potencialização das intervenções Promoção da cria...
LUDICIDADE/BRINCAR FAMÍLIA CRIANÇA VISITADOR LUDICIDADE COMO TECNOLOGIA DE INTERVENÇÃO
LUDICIDADE/BRINCAR FAMÍLIA CRIANÇA VISITADOR A ludicidade e o brincar promovem o crescimento emocional e social, humanizam...
SAÚDE MENTAL INFANTIL Bebê Dependência do outro para existir Humanos Seres de relação Investimento Emocional Constituição ...
SAÚDE MENTAL NO PIM
SAÚDE MENTAL NO PIM Rompimento dos ciclos de perpetuação de vulnerabilidade
INTEGRALIDADE DO CUIDADO VISITADOR GTM MONITORGTE QUALIFICAÇÃO DOS PROCESSOS DE CUIDADO CAPACIDADE DE RESPONSIVIDADE ESCUT...
SUPERVISÃO GTE Central/ CRE / CRS / CRAS Consultores e Servidores REGIÃO/TEMATICO Capacita/ Instrumentos Visita Local FAMÍ...
RISCO E VULNERABILIDADE SOCIAL Risco é usado pelos epidemiologistas em associação a grupos e populações, a vulnerabilidade...
Carga horária semanal Nº de Famílias Valor do Incentivo Financeiro (R$) 20h 14 famílias 500,00 30h 17 famílias 750,00 40h ...
CUSTO DO PROGRAMA PER CAPITA CRIANÇA E GESTANTE Custo (Estado + Municípios) Ano Mês Total R$ 886,76 R$ 73,90
MATERIAIS DE APOIO
Seminário Internacional da Primeira Infância Dia do Bebê no Parque da Redenção AÇÕES DE ADVOCACY Capacitação de Radialista...
PUBLICAÇÕES
PUBLICAÇÕES
AÇÕES
AÇÕES ESTRATÉGICAS Desenvolvimento Integral da Primeira Infância Equipe PIM
LINHA DO TEMPO DO PIM 2003 2016 CRIAÇÃO ADAPTAÇÃO METODOLÓGICA CONSOLIDAÇÃO IMPLANTAÇÃO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO AVALIAÇÃO MONITORAME...
Celep EDI UFPel 200520122015 54% das famílias acredita que o PIM auxilia na orientação de como brincar com a criança Pais ...
O EDI avalia a prontidão das crianças para aprender quando elas entram na escola, examinando cinco áreas-chave do desenvol...
AVALIAÇÃO – EDI (2012) Pais mais presentes na vida escolar das crianças Maior impacto no desenvolvimento das crianças que ...
AVALIAÇÃO – FGV (2014) DIMENSÃO QUANTITATIVA DA PESQUISA AVALIAÇÃO PARA MELHORIA DA RELAÇÃO CUSTO-EFETIVIDADE, QUALIFICAÇÃ...
Possui alto grau de confiança no PIM 80% Avalia como ótimo ou bom o serviço 93% Se sente mais fortalecida para cuidar e ed...
Considera que a participação no PIM mudou seu relacionamento com a criança 85% Considera que o Visitador sempre responde a...
AVALIAÇÃO DO BID A qualidade dos programas de visitação domiciliar na América Latina: Análise de 7 países realizada no pre...
AVALIAÇÃO DO BID 4 4 3.7 3.6 3.3 Criança participa ativamente Participação Geral e Ambiente Cuidador participa ativamente ...
AVALIAÇÃO DO BID 2.7 3.8 3.7 3.8 3 Atividades e Métodos: Ensino Preparação do visitador para a visita Uso adequado do manu...
DEPOIMENTOS SOBRE O PIM Soo Choi HeckmanMustard
CITAÇÕES
CITAÇÕES RNPIRNPI
TV Jornal Nacional Rede Globo Jornal Hoje Rede Globo Jornal do Almoço RBS TV First Steps BBC World News Jornal da TVE TVE ...
PRÊMIO 2016
DOCUMENTÁRIORealização Apoio
PAÍSES QUE ACESSARAM O SITE DO PIM EM 2015
CIDADES QUE ACESSARAM O SITE DO PIM EM 2015
facebook.com/PIMRS twitter.com/pim_rs youtube.com/user/ProgramaPIMRS issuu.com/primeirainfanciamelhor-pim slideshare.net/p...
www.pim.saude.rs.gov.br pim@saude.rs.gov.br Facebook.com/PIMRS Twitter.com/PIM_RS
