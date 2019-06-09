Mtic 2 sara.docx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. GUÍA DIDÁCTICA PREZI “LA FLOR” 1. PROPUESTAS DE UTILIZACIÓN: ¿PARA QUÉ? a)¿ A quién se dirige? Este medio de imagen fija proyectable va dirigido a niños de tercero de primaria (8-9 años) b). ¿Cuándo se utilizará? Esta actividad se presentará a los alumnos del curso para desarrollar y llevar a cabo los contenidos del tema de las partes de las flores de nuestra Unidad Didáctica de las plantas despertando más interés en nuestro alumnado. ​c)¿ Qué se pretende? Objetivos: - Conseguir que los niños identifiquen las partes de las flores. - Conocer las funciones de las partes de las flores. - Conocer desde pequeños la importancia de las plantas para nuestra vida y lo necesarias que son. Contenidos: CONTENIDOS CONCEPTUALES ● Conocer las partes de una flor y sus funciones. ● Conocer la importancia de las plantas en la vida cotidiana. ​CONTENIDOS PROCEDIMENTALES: ● Utilización de videos proyectados en soporte digital ● Realización de actividades. ● Pautas para trabajar lo aprendido. ​CONTENIDOS ACTITUDINAL: ● ​Valoración de la importancia de las flores en la naturaleza. ● Desarrollo del contenido a través de actividades - d)¿Cómo lo utilizaremos? Lo utilizaremos dentro del aula en el curso de 3º para desarrollar los conceptos del tema y que los interioricen de manera distinta y llamativa, sin recurrir a un medio teórico, es decir, poniéndolo en práctica a través de las distintas actividades planteadas.
  2. 2. 2. SELECCIÓN DEL MEDIO TIC: ¿QUÉ?. a)Identificación: El medio-TIC que hemos utilizado es un Prezi realizado por nosotras en el cual se mostrarán las partes de una flor, las funciones de estas partes y su importancia en la vida. Muchas personas no son conscientes de lo que nos aportan y de lo necesaria que son las plantas y flores en nuestra, para muchos son adornos. b)Características: En cuanto a las características de este medio, cabe destacar que se utiliza como instrumento didáctico motivador para ayudar a que el aprendizaje del alumnado sea más efectivo. En los últimos tiempos, las posibilidades que ofrece este tipo de medios se ha visto incrementada por el avance de las tecnologías que se ha dado, tal como indica Ballesteros (2013). No obstante, este medio también constará de algunas limitaciones que debemos tener en cuenta. ● Posibilidades: - Puede ser visualizado tantas veces como se desee. - Incorpora diferentes conceptos en pocas secuencias. - Puede ser incorporado fácilmente en la red si así se desea. - Aumenta la relación con la realidad que nos rodea. - Sintetiza la información más importante con el uso de frases e imágenes representativas. ● Limitaciones: - Ha de presentarse con una finalidad, con una propuesta didáctica, no sólo como un pasatiempo en el aula. - El diseño requiere ser conocedor de las herramientas. - Si no se trabaja con lo que el vídeo nos aporta, su uso no tendrá sentido en el aula. 2. SELECCIÓN DEL MEDIO TIC: ¿QUÉ? Para conocer el medio-TIC creado pasaremos a continuación a identificar cada una de sus partes explicando detenidamente cómo llevarlo a la práctica paso por paso y caracterizándolo según las limitaciones y posibilidades que plantea. a) Identificación: El medio-TIC que hemos utilizado es un Prezi realizado por nosotras en el cual se mostrarán las partes de una flor, las funciones de estas partes y su importancia en la vida. Muchas personas no son conscientes de lo que nos aportan y de lo necesaria que son las plantas y flores en nuestra, para muchos son adornos. Lo encontramos dividido de manera general en dos partes, una teórica y una práctica con actividades.
  3. 3. Primera pantalla​: Portada. En esta vemos el Título de nuestro Medio-TIC y las dos partes principales: Partes y funciones de la flor (teoría) y Actividades y vídeos (práctica). Segunda pantalla: ​Se trata de la primera parte del Prezi y en ella veremos cada una de las partes de la flor y dentro de estas partes cuáles son sus funciones acompañada de algunas curiosidades que vemos importantes de aprender o conocer dentro del tema. Cada uno de estos textos irán acompañados de imágenes que resalten la idea y nos ayuden a entenderlo captando la atención de los alumnos.
  4. 4. Tercera pantalla: ​Correspondiente con la segunda parte del Prezi. Encontramos una introducción antes de comenzar con los vídeos y actividades que tenemos que realizar.
  5. 5. En primer lugar, tenemos un vídeo aclarando alguno de los conceptos explicados a partir de nuestro Medio-TIC. Una vez comprendido veremos cuáles son las actividades a realizar y las explicaremos para poder comenzar su práctica dejando a un lado nuestro Prezi.
  6. 6. 3. ACTIVIDADES A REALIZAR: ¿CÓMO? a). Antes de la aplicación del medio-TIC Antes de ver y explicar este medio, en las clases habremos visto previamente un Power Point donde ya conocerán algunas palabras del vocabulario y habrán oído a hablar de cuál es su función y la importancia que tienen de las plantas. En nuestro Prezi trataremos este tema centrándonos de manera más concreta en las flores. b). Durante la aplicación del medio-TIC
  7. 7. A continuación, se pondrá en la pantalla digital el medio-TIC. Tendrán que prestar atención a nuestro Prezi “La Flor” para conocer el nuevo contenido sobre las flores y adquirirlo en su conocimiento. c). Después de la aplicación del medio-TIC Tras haber visto y trabajado con el Prezi y haber explicado las actividades que hemos planteado en él, las llevaremos a cabo a partir de la agenda de actividades dejando nuestro Medio-TIC a un lado. En primer lugar, trabajaremos con la página que hemos puesto en nuestro Prezi. Cada niño deberá llevar una tablet, móvil, portátil o cualquier herramienta que nos permita hacer el juego desde internet. Cuando todos estén preparados comenzaremos y el que tarde menos tiempo y tenga menos fallos será el ganador. En segundo lugar, para trabajar las funciones de las partes de las flores, los niños tendrán que ir saliendo a la pizarra siendo cada uno de ellos una zona de la flor y describiendo cuál es su función, mientras el resto tendrá que adivinar de qué parte se trata. Por otro lado, para trabajar las partes de la flor, nos sentaremos todos en círculo alrededor de un póster donde encontraremos una flor dibujada sin colorear, según las partes que a cada niño les toque, estos tendrán que levantarse y colorearla. En primer lugar dividiremos la clase en grupos de 10 niños donde cada uno tendrá un número asignado, la profesora dirá un número al azar y la parte que tiene que colorear y estos se irán levantando según diga su número y colorearán aquello que correspondan. Otra de las actividades será realizar una sopa de letras: tendrán una ficha cada uno deberán donde encontrar el vocabulario de las flores.
  8. 8. Y por último, tendrán que identificar cada palabra del recuadro inferior y escribirla en el lugar correspondiente:

×