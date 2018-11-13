Surrogacy Hospital in Patna | ElaWoman

Surrogacy is the method wherein some other girl (surrogate) is taken into the consideration to undergo the child of a couple who cannot produce an offspring in a natural manner. Surrogacy is likewise called the womb renting. The embryo is planted efficiently into the uterus of the surrogate under the steerage of a certified Reproductive Surrogacy Hospital in Patna. The embryo then grows and the surrogate mother includes the fetusuntil the time of the transport.

