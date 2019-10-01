Download PDF Nephrology and Hypertension Board Review | Read Online

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prepare for the nephrology boards with confidence! This comprehensive review book proportionally covers all topics listed in the American Board of Internal Medicine blueprint for the Nephrology Board, preparing you for success on the certification and recertification exam. The only review book of its kind, Nephrology and Hypertension Board Review features a concise outline format, line drawings, and tables that promote high-yield studying and effective retention of complex material. It s a must-have resource for mastering the wide knowledge base needed for nephrology board prep and clinical practice., Key Features: Closely reflects the ABIM blueprint outlined for the Nephrology Certifying Exam.Numerous illustrations, tables, graphs provide visual reinforcement and simplify retention of complex information.Concise outline format covers the wide range of what you need to know in an easily digestible format.Now with the print edition, enjoy the bundled interactive eBook edition, which can be downloaded to your tablet and smartphone or accessed online and includes features like: Complete content with enhanced navigation Powerful search tools and smart navigation cross-links that pull results from content in the book, your notes, and even the webCross-linked pages, references, and more for easy navigationHighlighting tool for easier reference of key content throughout the textAbility to take and share notes with friends and colleaguesQuick reference tabbing to save your favorite content for future use

  2. 2. q q q q q q Author : Dr. Phuong-Chi T. Pham MD Pages : 428 pages Publisher : Lippincott Williams and Wilkins 2016-09-29 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1496328078 ISBN-13 : 9781496328076
