Edital nº 5 seleção voluntários revisão

Published on

Edital nº 5 seleção voluntários revisão

Edital nº 5 seleção voluntários revisão

  1. 1. EDITAL Nº 5 / 2017 INSCRIÇÃO PARA VOLUNTÁRIOS PRÉ-VEST NA UFBA A direção Geral do Pré-Vest na UFBA comunica a todos os interessados, de acordo com o definido neste edital, que estão abertas as inscrições para voluntários que queiram participar das atividades desenvolvidas pelo projeto Pré–Vest na UFBA. 1. DO PROJETO O Pré-Vestibular Social na UFBA (Pré-Vest na UFBA) é um projeto sem fins lucrativos, formado por alunos das mais diversas áreas e cursos de graduação da Universidade Federal da Bahia e visa a inserção à comunidade acadêmica de alunos da rede pública de ensino, através de ministração de aulas em cursos nas modalidades extensivas e intensivas, focada no modelo ENEM de avaliação. O aluno do Pré-Vest na UFBA não terá que arcar com nenhum custo pelo plano de ensino oferecido. O projeto além de proporcionar aos estudantes de escolas públicas maiores chances de ingresso em universidades públicas via preparação ao ENEM ou vestibulares tradicionais, também permite uma maior integração dos campi da UFBA com escolas públicas do município. 2. DO PROGRAMA DE ENSINO O Programa de Ensino fora escolhido de maneira a permitir a capacitação do estudante ao modo de avaliação do ENEM. Ao final do ano letivo, o aluno terá um maior preparo nas quatro áreas abordadas na avaliação: Ciências Humanas e suas tecnologias, Ciências Naturais e suas tecnologias, Linguagens, Códigos e suas tecnologias, Matemática e suas tecnologias e Redação. Ao término do plano de aula, o participante será capaz de formar de maneira mais objetiva e lúdica a sua opinião acerca de qualquer assunto da atualidade, terá melhorado a sua lógica e saberá relacionar as áreas estudadas, conhecendo assim a importância da interdisciplinaridade atualmente. 3. DO REGIME DE AULAS O regime de aulas se dará de forma extensiva nos turnos MATUTINO e VESPERTINO e NOTURNO sendo cumprida toda a carga horária requerida em aproximadamente oito meses de segunda a sexta-feira, totalizando 27 semanas úteis de aula no ano letivo; Todos os turnos poderá ter ainda a ocorrência de encontros extraclasse aos sábados. O monitor e professor selecionado exercerão suas atividades de acordo com a alocação de suas aulas na semana.
  2. 2. 4. DOS CANDIDATOS Os candidatos devem ser graduandos regularmente matriculados na Universidade Federal da Bahia. O graduando pode ser de qualquer área do conhecimento (I, II, III, IV, V e Bacharelados Interdisciplinares). O candidato deve dispor de três horas livres no turno matutino e vespertino por semana, possuir engajamento social, identificar-se com a proposta do projeto e ter aptidão/vontade de lecionar (no caso de candidatos a monitor(a) e/ou professor(a). A seleção independe do Coeficiente de Rendimento (CR) e do semestre que o candidato estiver, mas os dois critérios podem ser usados para desempate. 5. DAS VAGAS 5.1 PARA PROFESSORES E MONITORES As vagas para o processo seletivo de voluntários à função de professor e/ou monitor do projeto estão distribuídas como se observa na tabela abaixo: NÚMERO DE VAGAS DISCIPLINA PROFESSOR MONITOR BIOLOGIA 3 1 ESPANHOL 2 1 FILOSOFIA 3 4 FÍSICA 3 3 GEOGRAFIA 3 4 GRAMÁTICA 2 2 HISTÓRIA 3 4 INGLÊS 2 2 LITERATURA 1 1 MATEMÁTICA 3 7 QUÍMICA 3 1 REDAÇÃO 1 2
  3. 3. 5.2 ESPECIFICAÇÕES DOS CARGOS As atribuições dos cargos/funções divulgadas neste Edital expressam de forma resumida as atividades a serem desenvolvidas pelo professor/monitor no Pré- Vest na UFBA, e não na sua totalidade. 5.2.1 PARA VAGA DE PROFESSOR 1. Preparar-se didaticamente para as aulas. 2. Preparar a ementa de aulas anual. 3. Esclarecer as dúvidas apresentadas pelos alunos a respeito da respectiva disciplina. 4. Anotar a frequência. 5. Zelar pelo patrimônio moral e material da unidade. 6. Participar de reuniões mensais a fim de discutir questões referentes ao andamento do projeto. 7. Respeitar a integridade física e moral dos alunos. 8 Participar do processo de seleção dos alunos e graduandos de acordo com a necessidade do projeto. 5.2.2 PARA VAGA DE MONITOR 1. Oferecer plantões de dúvidas sempre que solicitados pelos alunos ou de acordo com os horários previamente estabelecidos.2. Esclarecer as dúvidas apresentadas pelos alunos a respeito da respectiva disciplina. 3. Anotar a frequência. 4. Zelar pelo patrimônio moral e material da unidade. 5. Participar de reuniões mensais a fim de discutir questões referentes ao andamento do projeto. 6. Respeitar a integridade física e moral dos alunos. 7. Participar do processo de seleção dos alunos e graduandos de acordo com a necessidade do projeto. 5.2.3 CARGOS DE PROFESSOR E MONITOR 5.2.3.1 PROFESSOR (A) /MONITOR (A) DE BIOLOGIA – REQUISITOS Ser aluno de graduação regularmente matriculado na Universidade Federal da Bahia. Ser aluno dos cursos de Biologia, Biotecnologia, Medicina, Medicina Veterinária, Farmácia, Enfermagem, Nutrição, Fisioterapia, Radiologia, Ciências biológicas, Odontologia, Saúde Coletiva, Ciências naturais, Fonoaudiologia e BI de saúde 5.2.3.2 PROFESSOR (A) /MONITOR (A) DE ESPANHOL – REQUISITOS Ser aluno de graduação regularmente matriculado na Universidade Federal da Bahia. Ser aluno do curso de Letras Vernáculas e Língua Estrangeira Moderna, Língua Estrangeira Moderna ou Clássica, Língua estrangeira - Inglês/Espanhol (Lic) ou qualquer outro curso de graduação, desde que o candidato tenha domínio sobre a língua estrangeira. 5.2.3.3 PROFESSOR (A) /MONITOR (A) DE FILOSOFIA – REQUISITOS
  4. 4. Ser aluno de graduação regularmente matriculado na Universidade Federal da Bahia. Ser aluno dos cursos de Direito, História, Filosofia, Serviço social, Sociologia, Ciências sociais e BI de humanidades. 5.2.3.4 PROFESSOR (A) /MONITOR (A) DE FÍSICA – REQUISITOS Ser aluno de graduação regularmente matriculado na Universidade Federal da Bahia. Ser aluno dos cursos de Física, Geologia, Geofísica, Oceanografia, Engenharia Química, Engenharia Civil, Engenharia Mecânica, Engenharia de controle e automação de processos, Engenharia de minas, Engenharia de Produção, Engenharia sanitária e Ambiental, Engenharia Elétrica, Engenharia da computação, Engenharia de Agrimensura e cartográfica, BI Ciência e Tecnologia. 5.2.3.5 PROFESSOR (A) /MONITOR (A) DE GEOGRAFIA – REQUISITOS Ser aluno de graduação regularmente matriculado na Universidade Federal da Bahia. Ser aluno dos cursos de Geografia, Geologia e B.I. em humanidades. 5.2.3.6 PROFESSOR (A) /MONITOR (A) DE GRAMÁTICA – REQUISITOS Ser aluno de graduação regularmente matriculado na Universidade Federal da Bahia. Ser aluno dos cursos de Letras Vernáculas e Língua Estrangeira Moderna, Língua Estrangeira Moderna ou Clássica, Língua vernáculas, Língua estrangeira - Inglês/Espanhol (Lic), BI de humanidades. 5.2.3.7 PROFESSOR (A) /MONITOR (A) DE HISTÓRIA – REQUISITOS Ser aluno de graduação regularmente matriculado na Universidade Federal da Bahia. Ser aluno dos cursos Direito, História, Filosofia, Serviço social, Sociologia, Ciências sociais, BI de humanidades 5.2.3.8 PROFESSOR (A) /MONITOR (A) DE INGLÊS – REQUISITOS Ser aluno de graduação regularmente matriculado na Universidade Federal da Bahia. Ser aluno dos cursos de Letras Vernáculas e Língua Estrangeira Moderna, Língua Estrangeira Moderna ou Clássica, Língua estrangeira - Inglês/Espanhol (Lic) ou qualquer outro curso de graduação, desde que o candidato tenha domínio sobre a língua estrangeira. 5.2.3.9 Professor (a) /Monitor (a) de Literatura – Requisitos Ser aluno de graduação regularmente matriculado na Universidade Federal da Bahia. Ser aluno dos cursos de Letras Vernáculas e Língua Estrangeira Moderna, Língua Estrangeira Moderna ou Clássica, Língua vernáculas, Língua estrangeira - Inglês/Espanhol (Lic), BI de humanidades.
  5. 5. 5.2.3.10 Professor (a) /Monitor (a) de Matemática – Requisitos Ser aluno de graduação regularmente matriculado na Universidade Federal da Bahia. Ser aluno dos cursos de – Arquitetura, Geologia, Geofísica, Oceanografia, Estatística, Sistema de comunicação, Engenharia Química, Engenharia Civil, Engenharia Mecânica, Engenharia de controle e automação de processos, Engenharia de minas, Engenharia de Produção, Engenharia sanitária e Ambiental, Engenharia Elétrica, Engenharia da computação, Engenharia de Agrimensura e cartográfica, BI Ciência e Tecnologia. 5.2.3.11 Professor (a) /Monitor (a) de Química – Requisitos Ser aluno de graduação regularmente matriculado na Universidade Federal da Bahia. Ser aluno dos cursos de Química, Engenharia Química, Engenharia de controle e automação de processos, Engenharia de minas, Engenharia de Produção, Engenharia sanitária e Ambiental, Farmácia, BI Ciência e tecnologia. 5.2.3.12 Professor (a) /Monitor (a) de Redação – Requisitos Ser aluno de graduação regularmente matriculado na Universidade Federal da Bahia. Ser aluno dos cursos de Letras Vernáculas e Língua Estrangeira Moderna, Língua Estrangeira Moderna ou Clássica, Língua vernáculas, Língua estrangeira - Inglês/Espanhol (Lic), BI de humanidades. 5.3 PARA OS ORGANIZADORES Serão oferecidas ainda vagas para o desempenho de outras funções dentro do projeto Pré-Vest na UFBA. As vagas estão dispostas da seguinte forma: ÁREA DE ATUAÇÃO VAGAS RESERVADAS ADMINISTRAÇÃO/FINANCEIRO 3 COMUNICAÇÃO 6 PEDAGOGIA 4 PSICOLOGIA 6 PRODUÇÃO CULTURAL 3 5.4 ESPECIFICAÇÕES DOS CARGOS As atribuições dos cargos/funções divulgadas neste Edital expressam de forma resumida as atividades a serem desenvolvidas pelas áreas de atuação
  6. 6. Administrativa/Financeira, Comunicação, Pedagogia, Psicologia e produção cultural no Pré-Vest na UFBA, e não na sua totalidade. 5.4.1 Administrativo/Financeiro 5.4.1.1 Funções 1. Manter sob sua guarda todos os documentos e papéis de cunho administrativo. 2. Manter todos os documentos referentes ao Pré-Vest na UFBA, registrados tanto digitalmente quanto arquivados em pastas devidamente catalogadas e organizadas. São eles: A. Relatórios de desempenho dos professores, monitores e demais bolsistas. B. Lista de frequência e evasão. C. Regimentos internos. D. Presença em simulados. E. Isenções. F. Lista de universidades que os alunos pretendem ingressar. G. Lista de aprovados nos processos seletivos. 3. Responsabilizar-se pelo controle da frequência dos alunos. 4. Arquitetar os simulados juntamente com os professores. 5. Atuar na elaboração e execução do orçamento (contratações de transporte, segurança, palestrantes e demais serviços, que porventura gere algum custo ao Pré - Vest na UFBA). 5.4.1.2 ADMINISTRATIVO/FINANCEIRO – REQUESITOS Ser aluno de graduação regularmente matriculado na Universidade Federal da Bahia. Ser aluno dos cursos de Economia, Ciências contábeis, Administração ou qualquer outro curso de graduação desde que o candidato tenha aptidão para as funções acima relacionadas. 5.4.2 COMUNICAÇÃO 5.4.2.1 FUNÇÕES 1. Organizar o marketing e o endomarketing do projeto, na formulação de folders, propagandas em rádio e via internet. 2. Cuidar da manutenção do website do projeto www.prevestnaufba.com, junto com o Núcleo de Comunicação. 3. Responsabilizar-se pelo contato direto com jornalistas ou estudantes de jornalismo que porventura queiram fazer entrevistas com membros do Pré - Vest na UFBA. 4. Responder as dúvidas do público externo na página no Facebook e no e-mail do projeto. 5.4.2.2 COMUNICAÇÃO – REQUESITOS Ser aluno de graduação regularmente matriculado na Universidade Federal da Bahia. Ser aluno dos cursos de Design, Comunicação com habilitação em Jornalismo e Comunicação com habilitação em produção em comunicação e cultura ou qualquer outro curso de graduação desde que o candidato tenha aptidão para as funções acima relacionadas.
  7. 7. 5.4.3 PEDAGOGIA 5.4.3.1 FUNÇÃO 1. Orientar os professores sempre que solicitado. 2. Promover estudos de apoio pedagógico aos professores. 2. Auxiliar na avaliação pedagógica 3. Analisar reclamações sobre possíveis sanções aplicadas a professores, monitores e alunos. 4. Auxiliar na organização dos eventos de cunho extracurricular. 5. Arquitetar e aplicar os simulados a serem aplicados aos alunos. 6. Participar efetivamente dos processos seletivos. 7. Auxiliar na elaboração do questionário socioeconômico para os candidatos a uma vaga no Pré - Vest na UFBA 5.4.3.2 PEDAGOGIA – REQUESITOS Ser aluno de graduação regularmente matriculado na Universidade Federal da Bahia. Ser aluno do curso do Pedagogia. 5.4.4 PSICOLOGIA 5.4.4.1 FUNÇÃO 1. Dar apoio psicológico aos alunos do Pre-Vest na UFBA. 2. Promover atividades de com os alunos afim de auxilia-los para um melhor rendimento no vestibular 3. Promover teste vocacional para auxiliar os alunos na escolha do curso. 4. Desenvolver palestras para os professores, monitores do projeto sobre temas da psicologia que influenciam diretamente na aprendizagem dos alunos. 5.4.4.2 PSICOLOGIA – REQUESITOS Ser aluno de graduação regularmente matriculado na Universidade Federal da Bahia. Ser aluno do curso do Psicologia. 5.4.5 PRODUÇÃO CULTURAL 5.4.5.1 FUNÇÕES 1. Auxiliar na produção de eventos culturais do projeto. 2. Promover eventos Culturais no Projeto 3. Auxiliar na organização dos processos seletivos 4. Organizar rodas de debates, mesas redondas e palestras sobre temas previstos ou não no cronograma anual do projeto 5. Buscar eventos acadêmicos e pedagógicos na Universidade e fora dela para que os alunos do Pré-Vest na UFBA possam participar com a finalidade de ampliar o conhecimento para o vestibular. 5.4.5.2 PRODUÇÃO CULTURAL – REQUISITOS
  8. 8. Ser aluno de graduação regularmente matriculado na Universidade Federal da Bahia. Ser aluno dos cursos de Artes, Dança, Teatro, Música, Design, Comunicação com habilitação em Jornalismo e Comunicação com habilitação em produção em comunicação e cultura, Bacharelados interdisciplinares ou qualquer outro curso de graduação desde que o candidato tenha aptidão para as funções acima relacionadas. DAS INSCRIÇÕES A seleção ocorrerá em três etapas: I. Inscrição Online: O candidato deverá enviar para o endereço eletrônico direcao.pedagogica@prevestnaufba.com.br o seu histórico escolar, bem como o comprovante de inscrição semestral 2017.1 ou 2017.2 na UFBA e a informação sobre o cargo e área/disciplina que deseja se candidatar para o processo seletivo. • O/A candidato/a para a vaga de monitor poderá selecionar, em ordem de preferência, até três matérias que o mesmo tenha interesse em atuar. • O candidato a Professor deverá escolher a área de estudo e a matéria que irá se inscrever (exemplo: Núcleo de linguagens – matéria Literatura). • O candidato para as demais áreas (Produção cultural, Psicologia, Pedagogia, Comunicação e Administrativo/Financeiro) deverá se inscrever apenas para a área que desejam atuar. Junto ao e-mail, deve conter também os horários livres do candidato ao longo da semana para a realização da segunda etapa do processo de seleção. II. Entrevista: O/A candidato/a que submeter a inscrição online no prazo estipulado será convocado/a para uma entrevista/aula expositiva com a direção do Pré–Vest na UFBA e membros da área pretendida de acordo com a disponibilidade da direção e do/a candidato/a.. As inscrições para os cargos da área de atuação administrativo/financeiro, comunicação, psicologia e produção cultural não precisaram participar da terceira etapa. III Aula expositiva Após a entrevista, o candidato a monitor/a ou a professor/a ministrará uma aula expositiva para membros e ex-alunos do Pré-Vest na UFBA. A aula será sobre assuntos da área escolhida pelo/a candidato/a, previamente informado por e- mail. A data da entrevista/aula expositiva será de acordo com a disponibilidade da direção e do/a candidato/a.
  9. 9. 6. DOS PRAZOS DE INSCRIÇÃO As datas de cada etapa e o prazo de inscrição para o processo seletivo ficam assim definidas: ETAPA INÍCIO DO PRAZO TÉRMINO DO PRAZO Divulgação do edital 04/09/2017 --------- Inscrições online 04/09/2017 31/10/2017 Entrevista/aula expositiva 01/11/2017 20/11/2017 Resultado 25/11/2017 ----- REUNIÃO COM OS SELECIONADOS 11/11/2017 ----- 7. DO RESULTADO Os resultados do processo seletivo serão enviados para o endereço de e-mail eletrônico dos candidatos aprovados na segunda etapa. Salvador, 04 de setembro de 2017. ____________________________________________ Jade Guimarães Diretora Geral – Pré-Vest na UFBA

