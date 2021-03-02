A manual for understanding the anatomical and emotional components of posture in order to heal chronic pain Ã¢Â€Â¢ Contains selfhelp exercises and ergonomics information to help correct unhealthy movement patterns Ã¢Â€Â¢ Teaches how to adopt suitable posture in the modern sedentary world Many people cause their own back and body pain through their everyday bad postural and movement habits. Many sense that their poor posture is probably the root of the problem but they are unable to change longstanding habits. In The New Rules of Posture Mary Bond approaches postural changes from the inside out. She explains that healthy posture comes from a new sense we can learn to feel not by training our muscles into an ideal shape. Drawing from 35 years of helping people improve their bodies she shows how habitual movement patterns and emotional factors lead to unhealthy posture. She contends that po