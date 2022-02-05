www.prestigemarigold.gen.in/

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prestige Marigold is found across an extended stretch of forest area under green cover. This residential complex offers freehold residential plots ranging.. Discount on Plots in Bettenahalli, Bangalore. Prestige Marigold is one among the best and fast developing residential plot development sites in Bangalore, Karnataka.

  1. 1. Prestige Marigold has dwelled across a long sprawled forest area under green cover in the pristine environs of North Bangalore. This new­launch plotted development is offering freehold residential plots ranging from 200 to 500 sq. yd. having all sorts of comforts within the premises. It is the best location and most preferred place for buying a property as it gives quick access to important places, markets, schools, health care centers, hospitals, movie halls, malls, etc. Project Highlights RERA No Pending RERA approval Development Type Plots Project Status Upcoming Location Bettenahalli, Bangalore Development Size Coming Soon Number of Units Updated Shortly Prestige Marigold Plots on Bettenahalli Bangalore Prestige Marigold
  2. 2. The development takes care of all the daily needs of every occupant like grocery stores, vegetable shops, and daily need shopping complex, security, and luxury. Prestige Marigold is another version of tranquility and peaceful life that every individual wish for. Prestige Marigold helps you to achieve all your dreams for a classy and refined living environment. 1.  About 2. Plots 3. Location 4. Bangalore 5. Bettenahalli 6. Advantages 7. Investment 8. Property Trends 9. Connectivity 10. Prestige Group 11. FAQ 12. Blogs The Bangalore real estate market is invariably in a growing surge despite the Key Dates: Pre­launch Date: Yet to be Announced. Completion Date: 5 years from launch. Possession Date: Immediately after Completion About  Enquire Now
  3. 3. pandemic. Bangalore takes the top 3 positions in the country’s real estate market. The demand for plotted development is again in a growing surge in the city. These plotted developments have become trending these days. You can get affordable plots with abundant services and facilities. This enhances the living style and ease of living. The real estate giant Prestige Group has developed elegant and contemporary plotted units. The Prestige Marigold is sprawled on a larger land parcel. The Prestige Marigold plots are ample enough to accommodate 1, 2, 3 and 4 BHK units with sufficient parking and garden space. You could plan for G+1 or G+2 floors in the unit. The RERA approval of this property is pending. RERA approved projects are best to buy for their risk­free factors. Prestige Marigold Bettenahalli has well planned and shaped landscaped gardens. Prestige Marigold has a refined substance of amenities in the plotted development. This is the first plotted development to have abundant amenities equal to the residential complexes. The long stretch jogging track, the massive clubhouse that houses many indoor activities. The Prestige Marigold is designed with many thrilling elements like a swimming pool, state of art gym, billiards room and many more. This is to provide the residents with a lively and fun­filled experience on the premises. This would be a great venture for investments for its great location, and affordability. Bettenahalli, North Bangalore is a prominent place in the city for its development and proposed developments. The proximity to the Bangalore International Aiport makes the place more demanding for rentals and buying. The real estate market of North Bangalore is rigid for its rapid growth. Bangalore has been the first place for investments for its swift growth in all sectors like IT, other industries, educational and real estate. People prefer the city first in place for their investment purpose. Moreover, the projects in Bangalore provides a sustainable living style with its cosy and luxurious living style. Model House/Bungalow: Prestige Marigold after launch will display the model houses that could be executed
  4. 4. on the units. This gives an idea of how we could process this profitable land. This gives an idea of which size plot units would suit us. Maintenance Charges: These charges would be applicable once the people start to occupy the property. These are monthly based charges hence Prestige Group has taken all preliminary steps to provide a less maintenance property with its excellent quality and facilities. These charges are shared by all the owners of the property. These charges are based on the size of the plot we buy. The larger the plot size the bigger the maintenance charges. So we could decide our property size or plot size appropriately. Why are upcoming projects better for home buyers and investors? The new projects or upcoming projects will be up to the market trends. Any new elements or updates on technology would be well implemented in these projects compared to the ready to move in properties. And we could choose the best units out of the fresh lot, early customization is possible. Advantages of upcoming or pre­launch projects The Prestige Marigold, Bettenahalli is the best upcoming project in the city. 1. Early bird discounts: For any upcoming property, there should be some attractive benefits for the reach of the property in the early stages. Thus a sizable discount would be provided during the prelaunch stage of the property. This is a great deal for both the developer and the buyer/investor. 2. Transparency: These are important aspects of the real estate industry. This clarity provides the required information about the property like These days the developers provide all this information handy with the help of pamphlets. The kind of approval Percentage of open space Total area for the clubhouse
  5. 5. 3. Better Deal: We all look for trusted properties in a long run. In our buying process if we find the best developer in the country launching profitable projects. It’s a smart move to buy from a credible developer. This would be the best deal ever for its well­ approved risk­free, cosy and luxurious facility project. 4. Updated technology: We are very used to technology these days. How about a home space with infused technology. There is much technology involved in the projects for the ease and comfort of the residents. 5. Government assistance: Due to the pandemic, the government of Karnataka has reduced the stamp duty from 5 % to 3 % to help the people to ease their buying process to a small extent. About the Prestige Group Prestige Group carries a big 35 years of expertise and legacy in the real estate sector. Prestige Group is the leading property developer in the country. The Group is known for unparalleled quality, affordability and customer satisfaction and service. The giant developer has been working in many different portfolios like Merits of investing in Prestige Upcoming plotted development Residential Retail Leisure Educational Hospitality Commercial Posh Bungalow/Independent Houses: Bungalows or independent houses are the all­time favorites of many of us. The Bungalows with a garden space, open space and greenery around the home would be a delight. Privacy and Security: These are the primary features we consider for any buyer. We all deserve to get these basic and prominent features by default. The Prestige Marigold Bettenahalli has got a rigid security system. The ample spacing between each plot gives us the required privacy.
  6. 6. The developers have promised to take care of all modern style requirements including luxury, convenience, and most importantly, security. Not to be seen easily, they have a provision of checking the air quality of the area. It calculates the air pollution and air balance. It calculates PM2.5­ a hazardous particulate matter level, thus warning asthma patients. In today’s busiest metropolitan life, Prestige Marigold helps you with the latest technology that raises your living standard. And imagine the life when technology meets luxury at your own residence. Prestige Marigold symbolizes elegance, courtliness and finesse outlined earnestly to cart nonpareil housing experience to its venerating occupants. These residential premises is developed over colossal land coverage with the right balance of construction area. Better Returns: Prestige Group is well versed in the market trends. Hence they have chosen North Bangalore. North Bangalore is powerful in the real estate market for its IT hub, malls, hospitals and other entertaining places. The proposed developments in this locality will furthermore yield greater returns.
  7. 7. The price of Prestige Marigold plots is yet to be revealed as it is pre­launch development. But nevertheless, it fetches excellent price benefits as it is still in the new­launch phase and more discounted prices are to be guaranteed. The master plan or floor plan of the venture is not yet out as it is still in the initial stages of development. Prestige Marigold is crafted with sheer elegance with the best specification and facilities to provide the utmost luxurious stay for the residents. Also, the Prestige Marigold location is another added advantage to investors as North Bangalore has transformed into a major business and residential hub. Bangalore is a city that has expanded its horizons exceptionally well and has reached limits beyond its imagination. The pleasant climatic conditions and the boom in the IT industry have hugely impacted the growth of the city by attracting numerous migrants from all over the world. North Bangalore is one such preferred residential suburb that has undergone Location:
  8. 8. tremendous development after the inception of Kempegowda International Airport. It is referred to be the third busiest airport in India, which significantly gave rise to ample real estate activity. With prominent IT Parks in the vicinity, North Bangalore is the current hotspot with a 6 lane highway. Devanahalli is one of the major areas of the northern suburb which has emerged as a promising investment hub with prime investments established by various means. Along with the economical investment ample number of projects are lined up hospitality industry and the entertainment sector, making the place an ideal hub for social living. North Bangalore extends exceptional connectivity with the presence of six­lane Bellary Road or NH7 connects Devanahalli to all the other important parts of the city and allows commuters to reach out to areas like Yelahanka and Hebbal with a drive distance of 20 minutes. There are infinite reputed educational institutions, health care units, and entertainment hubs in the vicinity encouraging a very good community living space. Some of the pre­eminent ones are as follows: Educational Hubs: CMR University Delhi Public School REVA University Brindavan College Canadian International School EKYA School Chrysalis High School National Public School VIBGYOR School Presidency College Ryan International School Akash International School
  9. 9. Health Care units: Recreational Zones: Amenities: Prestige Marigold is beautifully decked with premium amenities including a yoga garden, reflexology parks, billiards, clubhouse, gym, outdoor and indoor gaming zone, senior native’s court, swimming pools, poolside grill party grass, yoga studio, amphitheater, and many more. Prestige Marigold is rising as the perfect location for home investors in North Bangalore because of its easy and convenient link from schools, hospitals, shopping complexes, etc. Akash Hospital Columbia Asia Hospital Leena Multispecialty Hospital Decathlon (Anubhava) Big Brewsky LULU Value Mart World Market Mall Galleria Mall (RMZ) Esteem Mall Elements Mall
  10. 10. Prestige Marigold has complete fiber optic connectivity for a smoother and safer lifestyle. Residents of Prestige Marigold, living with world­class amenities, will definitely expect a world­class security system too. There is a provision of a 24/7 security monitoring system, gated communities, proper police patrolling in a small radius, etc. The major point will be connected to CCTV monitoring to guarantee you secured life. Prestige Marigold has an efficient system of water treatment units, well­planned parking space, an in­house waste management system, uninterrupted water and power supply, and an eco­friendly route of rainwater harvesting system. Prestige Group stepped into the real estate industry in 1986. Since then the company has come up with amazing creations with unimagined experience of luxury and comfort to the residents. This group is well known for its commitment to excellence in the construction industry. The company has a diverse portfolio across various services and sectors, including residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and leisure. It also has variously related and non­related services, each of them working as an individual with the capable magnitude being the best developers in Bangalore. Prestige Group has also been awarded an ISO 9001:2000 certification. The latest technologies are adapted for the development of safer, in­time, and reliable construction. Prestige Group is gradually becoming a substitute for the world’s best projects that are changing the prospect of modern India. About Prestige Group
  11. 11. The group is the only Real Estate Developer in Bangalore that has won the reputed FIABCI Award for its software and residential facilities. They have also felicitated the Crisil DA1 Developer Rating in line with the quality of their ventures and ability to timely deliver the completed ventures. Prestige Group is the only real estate developer across India to have received this distinction. They are also rated as the “Most Admired Brand of Asia” in the Real Estate industry and have created themselves a reputation of being the most celebrated brand of the nation. 1. How Many plots are coming in this development? Updated Soon. 2. Where is Prestige Marigold Located? Located at Off, NH 44, Bettenahalli, Bangalore, Karnataka 562157 3. Why is this the Best Plots in Bangalore? FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS Prestige Group is the most successful builder in south India. All the projects executed will be delivered on time. The only builder can take the risk of investment during the pre­launch stage. The plan and execution will be of the highest standard. Return on Investment: Plots are bought by investors during the early
  12. 12. stages, considering very high returns. Prestige Group Blogs Why to invest Prestige Marigold? Why to invest Prestige Marigold? Bangalore Plots Investment Bangalore Plots Investment Top 2 Residential Plots in Bangalore by Prestige Group Top 2 Residential Plots in Bangalore by Prestige Group Prestige Group Plots in North Bangalore Prestige Group Plots in North Bangalore New Plotted Development on Bettenahalli Bangalore 2021 New Plotted Development on Bettenahalli Bangalore 2021 Real Estate in Bettenahalli Real Estate in Bettenahalli Prestige Project near Bettenahalli Prestige Project near Bettenahalli Prestige Group Plots in Bettenahalli Prestige Group Plots in Bettenahalli Bettenahalli Connectivity Bettenahalli Connectivity
  13. 13. Disclaimer: Any content mentioned in this website is for information purpose only and Prices are subject to change without notice. This website is just for the purpose of information only and not to be considered as an official website.

