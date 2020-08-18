Investigacion publicitaria

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Curso de Investigación Publicitaria del programa de Publicidad de la facultad de comunicación y publicidad de la Universidad Santiago de Cali.

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD SANTIAGO DE CALI PLAN DE CURSO PRESENCIAL Código: R-GD003 Versión: 003 Vigencia:15/05/2020 FACULTAD: COMUNICACIÓN Y PUBLICIDAD PROGRAMA(S): PUBLICIDAD NIVEL DE FORMACIÓN Tecnológico: Universitario: X Especialización: Especialización Médica Maestría: Doctorado: 1. CARACTERIZACIÓN DEL CURSO1 : Nombre del Curso: INVESTIGACIÓN PUBLICITARIA Código del Curso: CM054 Obligatorio: (X) Electivo: ( ) Habilitable: SI () NO (X) Nota Mínima Habilitable: Homologable: SI (X) NO ( ) Modalidad: Teórico ( ) Teórico - Práctico (X) Práctico ( ) Número de Créditos: 3 Intensidad Horaria con acompañamiento docente: 48 Intensidad Horaria trabajo independiente del estudiante: 96 Sumatoria de horas presenciales y de trabajo independiente: 144 2. DESCRIPCIÓN DEL CURSO Describa las características de su curso en términos de: propósitos, justificación (Máximo 100 palabras). Es evidente la relevancia que ha tomado el proceso de investigación en el campo de la publicidad, a fin de aumentar su eficacia, la publicidad debe basarse en la mayor comprensión y precisión del vínculo existente entre el consumidor y la marca. Esto es vital estando inmersos en una sociedad altamente fragmentada, en el plano económico por los procesos de exclusión y en el plano de los comportamientos, valores y creencias por las rupturas de las identidades tradicionales (religiosas, políticas, territoriales y culturales). Con respecto a la investigación, tanto en enfoques cuantitativos como cualitativos, apoyan el análisis de las ideas, bocetos o artes finales de estrategias publicitarias, antes, durante y después de ser expuestas a las audiencias. Es así, que el curso de investigación publicitaria, propende por la revisión y análisis de las técnicas de investigación que le han servido a la publicidad para la toma de decisiones y la búsqueda por reducir los márgenes de error en los mensajes y medios diseñados en una propuesta de campaña. 1 Para posgrados, se modifica el número de secciones, según las características del curso.
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD SANTIAGO DE CALI PLAN DE CURSO PRESENCIAL Código: R-GD003 Versión: 003 Vigencia:15/05/2020 3. COMPETENCIAS GENERALES DE UNIVERSIDAD Escriba 2 competencias y sus indicadores de desempeño. Competencias generales Indicadores de desempeño Razonamiento Cuantitativo Justifica o da razón de afirmaciones o juicios a propósito de situaciones que involucren información cuantitativa u objetos matemáticos. Investigación e innovación Plantea preguntas del campo profesional y las resuelve a través de la aplicación de las metodologías de la investigación. 4. PROCEDIMIENTO GENERAL COMPETENCIAS ESPECÍFICAS DEL CURSO Capacidades específicas a aprender y desarrollar en este curso. Se sugiere una competencia por cada corte. RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE ¿Qué se espera que un estudiante sepa hacer con el conocimiento, según los contenidos de aprendizaje? ACTIVIDADES DE ENSEÑANZA Estrategias centradas en el aprendizaje de los estudiantes, en coherencia con el desarrollo de las competencias generales y específicas. RECURSOS Material educativo a usar durante el desarrollo de las clases CA1 Analiza un tema desde perspectivas innovadoras, argumentando desde ejercicios de indagación y de lectura crítica los conceptos básicos del método científico y de metodología de la investigación aplicados a la investigación publicitaria, complejizando los problemas que el contexto real impone, estableciendo propuestas y soluciones que involucran distintas dimensiones y las relaciones entre estas. R1. Formula preguntas de investigación asociadas a problemáticas de su entorno social, cultural, político, económico, académico y profesional. R2. Contrasta planteamientos y posturas de diferentes autores relacionados con el fenómeno de estudio, desde una perspectiva inter y transdisciplinaria. R3. Implementa de manera eficiente técnicas de recolección de datos, herramientas informáticas para análisis de datos y presentación de resultados de investigación. R4. Comunica de manera adecuada, oral y escrita, los resultados de investigación. Clase Magistral Talleres de Lectura Crítica Mapas Conceptuales Estudios de casos. Presentaciones en Diapositivas. Capítulos de Libro Artículos especializados. Videos.
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD SANTIAGO DE CALI PLAN DE CURSO PRESENCIAL Código: R-GD003 Versión: 003 Vigencia:15/05/2020 5. CONTENIDOS Y EVALUACIÓN SECCIÓN CONTENIDOS RESULTADO DE APRENDIZAJE EVALUACIÓN TEMA SUBTEMA INSTRUMENTO EVIDENCIA 1 Presentación del curso y sus contenidos (Syllabus-Carta Descriptiva) Presentación del Docente. Presentación de los estudiantes. Presentación del curso y sus contenidos. Reglamento estudiantil. Introducción a temas de estudio. Reglamento trabajos de Grado. R1. Formula preguntas de investigación asociadas a problemáticas de su entorno social, cultural, político, económico, académico y profesional. Clase Magistral. Lectura de textos especializados. Temas de exposición (siguiente clase) Asistencia a Clase. Elección temas de exposición. 2 Competencia Investigación e innovación - Pre y Post Test Publicitario. - Tendencias de la Publicidad. - Tendencias del Marketig Digital. - Tendencias en Invst. Mercados. - Tendencias en Invst. Publicitaria. Plantea preguntas del campo profesional y las resuelve a través de la aplicación de las metodologías de la investigación. Presentación y sustentación colaborativa. Foro y Debate. Sustentación grupal en diapositivas (digital). Apropiación y argumento de los conceptos sobre Tendencias y tópicos de la investigación Publicitaria. Tendencias y tópicos de la Investigación Publicitaria. - Pre y Post Test Publicitario. - Tendencias de la Publicidad. - Tendencias del Marketig Digital. - Tendencias en Invst. Mercados. - Tendencias en Invst. Publicitaria. R1. Formula preguntas de investigación asociadas a problemáticas de su entorno social, cultural, político, económico, académico y profesional. R2. Contrasta planteamientos y posturas de diferentes autores relacionados con el fenómeno de estudio, desde una perspectiva inter y transdisciplinaria. Presentación y sustentación colaborativa. Foro y Debate. Sustentación grupal en diapositivas (digital). Apropiación y argumento de los conceptos sobre Tendencias y tópicos
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD SANTIAGO DE CALI PLAN DE CURSO PRESENCIAL Código: R-GD003 Versión: 003 Vigencia:15/05/2020 de la investigación Publicitaria. 3 Método Científico - Inducción (corta-breve) sobre cómo citar y referenciar según APA - Introducción al método Científico - La Idea: Nace un proyecto de investigación R1. Formula preguntas de investigación asociadas a problemáticas de su entorno social, cultural, político, económico, académico y profesional. R2. Contrasta planteamientos y posturas de diferentes autores relacionados con el fenómeno de estudio, desde una perspectiva inter y transdisciplinaria. Clase Magistral. Casos de Estudio. Taller de comprensión de lectura. (Capitulo Hernandez Sampieri). Construcción de Mapa Conceptual previo al Quiz (siguiente clase) Asistencia a Clase. Avances de Taller de comprensión de lectura. (Mapa Conceptual) 4 Anteproyecto de Investigación (Fase 1) - Quiz (Taller de comprensión de lectura). Estructura de un Anteproyecto de investigación: - Título - Planteamiento del Problema - Pregunta Problema (o de investigación) - Objetivos: General y Específicos - Justificación R1. Formula preguntas de investigación asociadas a problemáticas de su entorno social, cultural, político, económico, académico y profesional. R2. Contrasta planteamientos y posturas de diferentes autores relacionados con el fenómeno de estudio, desde una perspectiva inter y transdisciplinaria. Clase Magistral. Casos de Estudio. Lectura de textos especializados. Asistencia a Clase. Avances construcción de anteproyectos de investigación. (Fase 1) Razonamiento Cuantitativo Justificación y argumento del planteamiento del problema y pregunta de investigación. Justifica o da razón de afirmaciones o juicios a propósito de situaciones que involucren información cuantitativa u objetos matemáticos. Guías y Asesorías Estudios de Caso. Asistencia a Clase. Avances construcción de anteproyectos de investigación. (Fase 1) 5 Anteproyecto de Investigación (Fase 1) Estructura de un Anteproyecto de investigación: - Título - Planteamiento del Problema R1. Formula preguntas de investigación asociadas a problemáticas de su entorno social, cultural, político, económico, académico y profesional. Asesoría y Seguimiento. Asistencia a Clase.
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD SANTIAGO DE CALI PLAN DE CURSO PRESENCIAL Código: R-GD003 Versión: 003 Vigencia:15/05/2020 - Pregunta Problema (o de investigación) - Objetivos: General y Específicos - Justificación R2. Contrasta planteamientos y posturas de diferentes autores relacionados con el fenómeno de estudio, desde una perspectiva inter y transdisciplinaria. R3. Implementa de manera eficiente técnicas de recolección de datos, herramientas informáticas para análisis de datos y presentación de resultados de investigación. Avances y argumentación en la construcción del Anteproyecto de Investigación.(Fase 1) 6 CORTE 1 (Parcial 1) Entrega Anteproyecto de Investigación (Fase 1). Estructura de un Anteproyecto de investigación: - Título - Planteamiento del Problema - Pregunta Problema (o de investigación) - Objetivos: General y Específicos - Justificación R1. Formula preguntas de investigación asociadas a problemáticas de su entorno social, cultural, político, económico, académico y profesional. R2. Contrasta planteamientos y posturas de diferentes autores relacionados con el fenómeno de estudio, desde una perspectiva inter y transdisciplinaria. R3. Implementa de manera eficiente técnicas de recolección de datos, herramientas informáticas para análisis de datos y presentación de resultados de investigación. R4. Comunica de manera adecuada, oral y escrita, los resultados de investigación. Presentación y sustentación colaborativa. Casos de estudio. Sustentación grupal en diapositivas (digital). Apropiación y argumento de los conceptos aplicados de Anteproyecto de Investigación. Documento del Anteproyecto (ICONTEC) Competencia Investigación e innovación Estructura de un Anteproyecto de investigación: - Título - Planteamiento del Problema - Pregunta Problema (o de investigación) - Objetivos: General y Específicos - Justificación Plantea preguntas del campo profesional y las resuelve a través de la aplicación de las metodologías de la investigación. Presentación y sustentación colaborativa. Casos de estudio. Sustentación grupal en diapositivas (digital). Apropiación y argumento de los conceptos aplicados
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD SANTIAGO DE CALI PLAN DE CURSO PRESENCIAL Código: R-GD003 Versión: 003 Vigencia:15/05/2020 de Anteproyecto de Investigación. (Fase 1) 7 Anteproyecto de Investigación (Fase 2) Estructura de un Anteproyecto de investigación: • Justificación • Antecedentes y Referentes de Investigación. • Marco Teórico R1. Formula preguntas de investigación asociadas a problemáticas de su entorno social, cultural, político, económico, académico y profesional. R2. Contrasta planteamientos y posturas de diferentes autores relacionados con el fenómeno de estudio, desde una perspectiva inter y transdisciplinaria. Clase Magistral. Casos de Estudio. Lectura de textos especializados. Asistencia a Clase. Avances construcción de anteproyectos de investigación. (Fase 2) 8 Anteproyecto de Investigación (Fase 2 – Grupo A) Estructura de un Anteproyecto de investigación: • Justificación • Antecedentes y Referentes de Investigación. • Marco Teórico R1. Formula preguntas de investigación asociadas a problemáticas de su entorno social, cultural, político, económico, académico y profesional. R2. Contrasta planteamientos y posturas de diferentes autores relacionados con el fenómeno de estudio, desde una perspectiva inter y transdisciplinaria. R3. Implementa de manera eficiente técnicas de recolección de datos, herramientas informáticas para análisis de datos y presentación de resultados de investigación. Asesoría y Seguimiento. (Fase 2 – Grupo A) Asistencia a Clase. Avances y argumentación en la construcción del Anteproyecto de Investigación. (Fase 2 – Grupo A) 9 Anteproyecto de Investigación (Fase 2 – Grupo B) Estructura de un Anteproyecto de investigación: • Justificación • Antecedentes y Referentes de Investigación. R1. Formula preguntas de investigación asociadas a problemáticas de su entorno social, cultural, político, económico, académico y profesional. Asesoría y Seguimiento. (Fase 2 – Grupo B) Asistencia a Clase. Avances y argumentación en la construcción del
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD SANTIAGO DE CALI PLAN DE CURSO PRESENCIAL Código: R-GD003 Versión: 003 Vigencia:15/05/2020 • Marco Teórico R2. Contrasta planteamientos y posturas de diferentes autores relacionados con el fenómeno de estudio, desde una perspectiva inter y transdisciplinaria. R3. Implementa de manera eficiente técnicas de recolección de datos, herramientas informáticas para análisis de datos y presentación de resultados de investigación. Anteproyecto de Investigación. (Fase 2 – Grupo B) 10 (Parcial 2) Entrega Anteproyecto de Investigación (Fase 2 – Grupo A) Estructura de un Anteproyecto de investigación: • Justificación • Antecedentes y Referentes de Investigación. • Marco Teórico R1. Formula preguntas de investigación asociadas a problemáticas de su entorno social, cultural, político, económico, académico y profesional. R2. Contrasta planteamientos y posturas de diferentes autores relacionados con el fenómeno de estudio, desde una perspectiva inter y transdisciplinaria. R3. Implementa de manera eficiente técnicas de recolección de datos, herramientas informáticas para análisis de datos y presentación de resultados de investigación. R4. Comunica de manera adecuada, oral y escrita, los resultados de investigación. Presentación y sustentación colaborativa. Casos de estudio. Sustentación grupal en diapositivas (digital). Apropiación y argumento de los conceptos aplicados de Anteproyecto de Investigación. (Fase 2 – Grupo A) Documento del Anteproyecto (ICONTEC) Competencia Investigación e innovación Estructura de un Anteproyecto de investigación: • Justificación • Antecedentes y Referentes de Investigación. • Marco Teórico Plantea preguntas del campo profesional y las resuelve a través de la aplicación de las metodologías de la investigación. Presentación y sustentación colaborativa. Casos de estudio. Sustentación grupal en diapositivas (digital). Apropiación y argumento de los conceptos aplicados de Anteproyecto de Investigación.
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDAD SANTIAGO DE CALI PLAN DE CURSO PRESENCIAL Código: R-GD003 Versión: 003 Vigencia:15/05/2020 (Fase 2 – Grupo A) 11 (Parcial 2) Entrega Anteproyecto de Investigación (Fase 2 – Grupo B) Estructura de un Anteproyecto de investigación: • Justificación • Antecedentes y Referentes de Investigación. • Marco Teórico R1. Formula preguntas de investigación asociadas a problemáticas de su entorno social, cultural, político, económico, académico y profesional. R2. Contrasta planteamientos y posturas de diferentes autores relacionados con el fenómeno de estudio, desde una perspectiva inter y transdisciplinaria. R3. Implementa de manera eficiente técnicas de recolección de datos, herramientas informáticas para análisis de datos y presentación de resultados de investigación. R4. Comunica de manera adecuada, oral y escrita, los resultados de investigación. Presentación y sustentación colaborativa. Casos de estudio. Sustentación grupal en diapositivas (digital). Apropiación y argumento de los conceptos aplicados de Anteproyecto de Investigación. (Fase 2 – Grupo B) Documento del Anteproyecto (ICONTEC) Competencia Investigación e innovación Estructura de un Anteproyecto de investigación: • Justificación • Antecedentes y Referentes de Investigación. • Marco Teórico Plantea preguntas del campo profesional y las resuelve a través de la aplicación de las metodologías de la investigación. Presentación y sustentación colaborativa. Casos de estudio. Sustentación grupal en diapositivas (digital). Apropiación y argumento de los conceptos aplicados de Anteproyecto de Investigación. (Fase 2 – Grupo B) 12 CORTE 2 Marco Metodológico de Investigación • Diseño metodológico de Investigación. • Tipos de Investigación. • Métodos de Investigación. • Enfoques de Investigación. R1. Formula preguntas de investigación asociadas a problemáticas de su entorno social, cultural, político, económico, académico y profesional. R2. Contrasta planteamientos y posturas de diferentes autores relacionados con el fenómeno de estudio, desde una perspectiva inter y transdisciplinaria. Clase Magistral. Casos de Estudio. Lectura de textos especializados. Asistencia a Clase.
  9. 9. UNIVERSIDAD SANTIAGO DE CALI PLAN DE CURSO PRESENCIAL Código: R-GD003 Versión: 003 Vigencia:15/05/2020 13 Anteproyecto de Investigación (Fase 3) Estructura de un Anteproyecto de investigación: • Marco contextual. • Marco Legal. • Marco Conceptual. Marco Metodológico de la Investigación: • Método de Investigación. • Tipo de investigación. • Enfoque de Investigación. • Herramientas. • Muestra (Público Objetivo) • Fases de la Investigación. . Clase Magistral. Casos de Estudio. Lectura de textos especializados. Asistencia a Clase. Avances construcción de anteproyectos de investigación. (Fase 3) Razonamiento Cuantitativo Marco Metodológico de la Investigación Justifica o da razón de afirmaciones o juicios a propósito de situaciones que involucren información cuantitativa u objetos matemáticos. Guías y Asesorías Estudios de Caso. Asistencia a Clase. Avances construcción de anteproyectos de investigación. (Fase 3) 14 Anteproyecto de Investigación (Fase 3 – Grupo A) Marco Metodológico de la Investigación: • Método de Investigación. • Tipo de investigación. • Enfoque de Investigación. • Herramientas. • Muestra (Público Objetivo) • Fases de la Investigación. R1. Formula preguntas de investigación asociadas a problemáticas de su entorno social, cultural, político, económico, académico y profesional. R2. Contrasta planteamientos y posturas de diferentes autores relacionados con el fenómeno de estudio, desde una perspectiva inter y transdisciplinaria. R3. Implementa de manera eficiente técnicas de recolección de datos, herramientas informáticas para análisis Asesoría y Seguimiento. (Fase 3 – Grupo A) Asistencia a Clase. Avances y argumentación en la construcción del Anteproyecto de Investigación. (Fase 3 – Grupo A)
  10. 10. UNIVERSIDAD SANTIAGO DE CALI PLAN DE CURSO PRESENCIAL Código: R-GD003 Versión: 003 Vigencia:15/05/2020 de datos y presentación de resultados de investigación. 15 Anteproyecto de Investigación (Fase 3 – Grupo B) Marco Metodológico de la Investigación: • Método de Investigación. • Tipo de investigación. • Enfoque de Investigación. • Herramientas. • Muestra (Público Objetivo) • Fases de la Investigación. R1. Formula preguntas de investigación asociadas a problemáticas de su entorno social, cultural, político, económico, académico y profesional. R2. Contrasta planteamientos y posturas de diferentes autores relacionados con el fenómeno de estudio, desde una perspectiva inter y transdisciplinaria. R3. Implementa de manera eficiente técnicas de recolección de datos, herramientas informáticas para análisis de datos y presentación de resultados de investigación. Asesoría y Seguimiento. (Fase 3 – Grupo B) Asistencia a Clase. Avances y argumentación en la construcción del Anteproyecto de Investigación. (Fase 3 – Grupo B) 16 CORTE 3 (Parcial 3) Entrega Anteproyecto de Investigación (Fase 3 – Grupo A y B) Marco Metodológico de la Investigación: • Método de Investigación. • Tipo de investigación. • Enfoque de Investigación. • Herramientas. • Muestra (Público Objetivo) • Fases de la Investigación. R1. Formula preguntas de investigación asociadas a problemáticas de su entorno social, cultural, político, económico, académico y profesional. R2. Contrasta planteamientos y posturas de diferentes autores relacionados con el fenómeno de estudio, desde una perspectiva inter y transdisciplinaria. R3. Implementa de manera eficiente técnicas de recolección de datos, herramientas informáticas para análisis de datos y presentación de resultados de investigación. R4. Comunica de manera adecuada, oral y escrita, los resultados de investigación. Presentación y sustentación colaborativa. Casos de estudio. Sustentación grupal en diapositivas (digital). Apropiación y argumento de los conceptos aplicados de Anteproyecto de Investigación. (Fase 3 – Grupo A y B) Documento del Anteproyecto (ICONTEC)
  11. 11. UNIVERSIDAD SANTIAGO DE CALI PLAN DE CURSO PRESENCIAL Código: R-GD003 Versión: 003 Vigencia:15/05/2020 6. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS Revisar que el material de apoyo comprenda el 50% a lo ofertado en la biblioteca de la Universidad; y entre otros, incluya el material de producción y gestión del conocimiento propio. Este material debe estar actualizado y en coherencia con lo que sucede internacionalmente con las temáticas que desarrolla el curso. Utilice normas APA para su escritura. Biblioteca USC • Hernandez, R. (2010). Metodología De La Investigación. Colombia: Mc Graw Hill. • Hernandez, R; Mendoza, P. (2018). Metodología de la investigación : las rutas cuantitativa, cualitativa y mixta. Colombia: Mc Graw Hill. Bibliografía de apoyo: • Martínez, M; Ríos, A. (2006). Los Conceptos de Conocimiento, Epistemología y Paradigma, como Base Diferencial en la Orientación Metodológica del Trabajo de Grado. Cinta de Moebio,, Disponible en:http://www.redalyc.org/articulo.oa?id=10102508 • Fontes, S., García, C., Garriga, A.J., Pérez-Llantada, M.C. y Sarriá, E. (2001) Diseños de investigación en Psicología. Madrid: U.N.E.D. • Anguera, M.T., Blanco, A. y Losada, J.L. (2001) Diseños observacionales, cuestión clave en el proceso de la metodología experimental. Metodología de las Ciencias del Comportamiento, 3 (2), 135-160. • Bunge, M. (1974). La ciencia, su método y su filosofía. Buenos Aires, Siglo XX. • Fernández y Díaz Rodolfo, “Metodología para elaborar trabajos recepcionales”, en Memoria del curso de Metodología para Profesores de Diseño Grafico, Textil y Arquitectura”, México 2002. Universidad de las Américas Puebla. • Eco Umberto, Cómo se hace una tesis. Disponible en: http://www.liccom.edu.uy/bedelia/cursos/semiotica/textos/eco_tesis.pdf, P. Calderón de la Barca • S. Laura, y Bono López María, Manual Para La Elaboración De Tesis De Licenciatura Del Departamento de Derecho.Disponible en: http://cursweb.educadis.uson.mx/ortega/subpaginas/Manual%20de%20com • o%20Hacer%20una%20Tesis%201.pdf • hh 7. RECURSOS Y EQUIPOS PARA APOYAR EL CURSO Descripción de los recursos humanos, institucionales, tecnológicos y didácticos. Presentación en Power Point: X Motores de Búsqueda: Material digitalizado: X Material audiovisual : X Guías: X Aplicaciones de Software: X Elementos de Laboratorio: Material Impreso: Otros: X ¿Cuáles? Acceso a internet / servidores de prueba
  12. 12. UNIVERSIDAD SANTIAGO DE CALI PLAN DE CURSO PRESENCIAL Código: R-GD003 Versión: 003 Vigencia:15/05/2020 8. RECURSOS LOCATIVOS Salón de clase: SI ( ) NO ( ) Salón de Dibujo: SI ( ) NO ( ) Salón de computo: SI (X) NO ( ) Auditorio: SI ( ) NO ( ) Laboratorio: SI ( ) NO ( ) Biblioteca: SI ( ) NO ( ) Otro ¿Cuál? : 9. ESTADO LEGAL INTERNO DEL CURSO NOMBRE COMPLETO FECHA DE ELABORACIÓN Y/O ACTUALIZACIÓN Elaboró: JHOINER CUELLAR ARENAS Docente 08 06 2020 Revisó: Director de Programa día mes Año Aprobó: Decano día mes Año

