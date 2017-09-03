Palabras http://presentaciones-powerpoint.com
Si te dices filósofo, no me hables de filosofía ... Muéstrame como vives en la verdad.
Si te dices teólogo, no me hables de teología ... Muéstrame el amor de Dios en tu vida.
Si te dices político, no me hables de política ... Muéstrame qué haces por el bien de todos.
Si te dices bueno, no me hables de la bondad ... Muéstrame cómo amas.
Si te dices creyente, no me hables de tu credo o de tu religión ... Muéstrame tu modo de vivir y ... Me convencerás.
http://Presentaciones-PowerPoint.com En esta página puedes encontrar de todo para pasar un excelente momento! Presentacion...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Palabras

36 views

Published on

Reflexión de crecimiento personal.

Published in: Self Improvement
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
36
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Palabras

  1. 1. Palabras http://presentaciones-powerpoint.com
  2. 2. Si te dices filósofo, no me hables de filosofía ... Muéstrame como vives en la verdad.
  3. 3. Si te dices teólogo, no me hables de teología ... Muéstrame el amor de Dios en tu vida.
  4. 4. Si te dices político, no me hables de política ... Muéstrame qué haces por el bien de todos.
  5. 5. Si te dices bueno, no me hables de la bondad ... Muéstrame cómo amas.
  6. 6. Si te dices creyente, no me hables de tu credo o de tu religión ... Muéstrame tu modo de vivir y ... Me convencerás.
  7. 7. http://Presentaciones-PowerPoint.com En esta página puedes encontrar de todo para pasar un excelente momento! Presentaciones PowerPoint, reflexiones, chistes, imágenes y vídeos divertidos. Además puedes enviarles presentaciones power point a tus amigos!!! Visítanos y sorpréndete!

×