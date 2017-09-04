photoperiodism by prerna jain

Registration no -11615509 Roll no-AO6
 Photoperiodism is the response of plants to duration and timings of light and dark periods.  Plant in order to flower r...
 It is first discovered by W.W. Garner and H.A. Allard (1920)  They observed that tobacco mutant ie. “Maryland mammoth” ...
Five photoperiodic classes of plants  Short day plants (Glycine max )  Long day plants (Beta vulgaris)  Short –long day...
Short day plants  Short day plants flower when day length is shorter than a certain “critical period” .  Under photoperi...
long day plants  Long day plants flower when day length is longer than a certain “critical period”.  Under photoperiods ...
 Short –long day plants are actually long day plants but in their early life they need short day conditions.  They will ...
Long –short day plants  Long –short day plants are short day plants but require long day condition initially.  These pla...
Day neutral plants/Indeterminate plants  These plants flower in any photoperiod .  They are insensitive to day length. ...
SHORT DAY PLANT  Plant flower when photoperiod is less than critical day length  Interruption during light period with d...
Short day plants Long day plants  Flowering does not occur under alternating cycles of short day and short light periods....
Critical day length  Critical day length is that length of photoperiod above or below which flowering occurs.  Example –...
Night break phenomenon(associated with SDP)  Plants with critical night length, a short flash of light in middle of night...
Mechanism of photoperiodism • Leaf is the site of perception of the photoperiodic signal. • The floral stimulus is transpo...
Leaf is the site of perception of the photoperiodic signal  The photoperiodic stimulus in both LDP and SDP is perceived b...
The floral stimulus is transported in the phloem  The leaf –derived photoperiodic floral stimulus is translocated via the...
 The name Florigen was proposed by Chailakhyan in 1936, for the unknown chemical stimulus which could act as a floral ind...
Grafting experiment of florigen existence  Chailakhyan removed the leaves from the upper half of Chrysanthemum (SDP) but ...
Florigen concept  After the discovery of gibberellins , Chailakhyan modified his florigen concept .  He proposed that fl...
 A plant could flower only when both GA and anthesin were present .  But again anthesin is just as hypothetical as flori...
The circadian clock and photoperiodic timekeeping  In the 1930, E .Bunning proposed a theory (clock hypothesis ) involvin...
 When the plant is in photophile phase, exposure to light increases its various processes including flowering.  In scoto...
 In previous slide ,we come to know that in 1936, Erwin Binning proposed that the control of flowering by photoperiodism ...
Phytochrome is the primary photoreceptor in photoperiodism  Phytochrome is a bright blue chromoprotein made up of 2parts ...
 If P 660 is exposed either to sunlight or to red light it changes to P730.  If P730 is then exposed to far- red light ,...
 A flash of red light during the dark period induces flowering in an LDP, and the effect is reversed by a flash of far –r...
IN THE SHORT-DAY PLANT PFR PR builds up Darkness (slow) Far red light (fast) Short-day plants FLORIGEN Activated FLOWERING
IN THE LONG-DAY PLANT PFR builds up PR Sunlight Red light Long-day plants FLOWERING FLORIGEN Activated
Summary Sunlight Red light Darkness (slow) Far red light (fast) PFR builds up Long-day plants FLOWERING FLORIGEN Activated...
SIGNIFICANCE OF PHOTOPERIODISM  Photoperiodism determines the season in which a particular plant shall come to flower. SD...
 The phenomenon helped the plant breeders in effecting cross –breeding or hybridisation experiments in plants which norma...
Thank you
  4. 4.  Photoperiodism is the response of plants to duration and timings of light and dark periods.  Plant in order to flower require a particular day length or light period called photoperiod and response of plants to photoperiod in terms of flowering is called photoperiodism  It influences plant development such as leaf fall , dormancy and tuber formation but its major effect is on control of flowering.
  5. 5.  It is first discovered by W.W. Garner and H.A. Allard (1920)  They observed that tobacco mutant ie. “Maryland mammoth” flowered at different times at different places.  After controlling other factors like nutrition, temperature , etc, they reported that it was the length of the day which affected flowering .  They gave the term photoperiod to favourable day length for each plant.
  6. 6. Five photoperiodic classes of plants  Short day plants (Glycine max )  Long day plants (Beta vulgaris)  Short –long day plants (Triticum vulgare)  Long – short day plants (Bryophyllum)  Day neutral plants (Tomato)
  7. 7. Short day plants  Short day plants flower when day length is shorter than a certain “critical period” .  Under photoperiod longer than a critical point, these plants will not flower.  These plants require long uninterrupted dark period hence called long night plants.  Examples –Cannabis sativum , Nicotiana tobacum , Glycine max , Xanthium .
  8. 8. long day plants  Long day plants flower when day length is longer than a certain “critical period”.  Under photoperiods shorter than a critical point, these plants will not flower.  These plants are also called short night plants.  Examples –Beta vulgaris , Plantago , Spinacea oleracea.
  9. 9.  Short –long day plants are actually long day plants but in their early life they need short day conditions.  They will flower only when if a certain no of short days are followed by certain no of long days.  Examples – Trifolium repens, Canterbury bells , Echeveria ,Triticum vulgare, Secale cereale.
  10. 10. Long –short day plants  Long –short day plants are short day plants but require long day condition initially.  These plants flower when long photoperiods are followed by short photoperiods.  Examples –Bryophyllum, Cestrum nocturnum, Kalanchoe.
  11. 11. Day neutral plants/Indeterminate plants  These plants flower in any photoperiod .  They are insensitive to day length.  Examples –tomato, Phaseolus vulgaris, Castilleja chromosa.
  12. 12. SHORT DAY PLANT  Plant flower when photoperiod is less than critical day length  Interruption during light period with darkness does not inhibiting flowering  Flowering is inhibiting if long dark period is inhibited by flash of light  Long,uninterupted,continu ous dark period is critical for flowering  Examples-Xanthium,coffee, tobacco, Glycine LONG DAY PLANT  Plant flower when photoperiod is more than critical day length  It inhibiting flowering  Flowering does not inhibited.  Light period is critical for flowering .  Examples-Beta vulgaris,spinach,Plantago
  13. 13. Short day plants Long day plants  Flowering does not occur under alternating cycles of short day and short light periods.  SDP flower in autumn- spring periods  Supply of GA does not induce flowering under non inductive photoperiods.  ABA promotes flowering in some cases.  Flowering occurs under alternating cycles of short day followed by still shorter dark periods .  LDP flower in late spring – summer periods  Supply of GA induces flowering in many cases under non- inductive photoperiods .  ABA does not promote flowering. DIFFERENCE BETWEEN SDP AND LDP
  14. 14. Critical day length  Critical day length is that length of photoperiod above or below which flowering occurs.  Example –Xanthium is SDP and its CDL is 15 hrs ie., below 15 hrs ,flowering will take place.  Hyocyamus niger is LDP and its CDL is 11 hrs ie., above 11 hrs , flowering will take place.
  15. 15. Night break phenomenon(associated with SDP)  Plants with critical night length, a short flash of light in middle of night could make the plant behave as if it has been exposed to long day.  As a result , flowering will not occur in SDP.
  16. 16. Mechanism of photoperiodism • Leaf is the site of perception of the photoperiodic signal. • The floral stimulus is transported in the phloem. • Grafting studies have provided evidence for a transmissible floral stimulus
  17. 17. Leaf is the site of perception of the photoperiodic signal  The photoperiodic stimulus in both LDP and SDP is perceived by the leaves .  Leaf transmits a signal that regulates the transition to flowering at the shoot apex.  The photoperiod - regulated processes that occur in the leaves resulting in the transmission of a floral stimulus to the shoot apex are collectively as photoperiodic induction.  Extensive grafting studies have shown that the induced leaf is the source of a mobile floral stimulus that is transported to the shoot apical meristem.
  18. 18. The floral stimulus is transported in the phloem  The leaf –derived photoperiodic floral stimulus is translocated via the phloem to the shoot apical meristem ,where it promotes floral evocation.  Floral evocation- the transfer of floral stimulus (florigen) from leaf to apical meristem brings about several biochemical and cytological changes in meristem and it is transformed in to a floral bud.  Treatments that blocks phloem translocation, such as girdling or localized heat –killing block flowering by preventing the movement of floral stimulus out of the leaf.
  19. 19.  The name Florigen was proposed by Chailakhyan in 1936, for the unknown chemical stimulus which could act as a floral inducer.  The significant evidence of the existence of such a substance comes from interspecific grafting experiment.
  20. 20. Grafting experiment of florigen existence  Chailakhyan removed the leaves from the upper half of Chrysanthemum (SDP) but left the leaves on lower half untouched.  He then exposed the lower half to short days- the plants did not flower.  He concluded that day length does not have an effect directly on the buds but causes the leaves to manufacture a hormone that moves from the leaves to the buds and induce flowering.  This hypothetical hormone has been named florigen and it has never been isolated and therefore we now talk of florigen concept instead of florigen .
  21. 21. Florigen concept  After the discovery of gibberellins , Chailakhyan modified his florigen concept .  He proposed that florigen is 2 hormones rather than 1, a GA and a hypothetical hormone he called anthesin .  Florigen = GA + Anthesins (perhaps steroids).  He suggested that LDP could produce anthesin under any day length but GA only under long days.  He also suggested that SDP produce GA under any day length but anthesin only under short days.  he also suggested that day neutral plants could produce both under any day length.
  22. 22.  A plant could flower only when both GA and anthesin were present .  But again anthesin is just as hypothetical as florigen has been.  Antiflorigen has found in some LDPs ex- Nicotiana sylvestris.  Florigen may be macromolecule- it is possible that florigen is an RNA or protein molecule that is translocated from the leaf to the apical meristem via the phloem .
  23. 23. The circadian clock and photoperiodic timekeeping  In the 1930, E .Bunning proposed a theory (clock hypothesis ) involving the same clock for circadian (circa + dian = approx 24 hr) rhythm and for the time measurement in photoperiodism.  Acc to the theory , the metabolism of plants oscillates between 2 separate phases , the photophile (light loving ) and skotophile (dark loving) phase.
  24. 24.  When the plant is in photophile phase, exposure to light increases its various processes including flowering.  In scotophile phase ,light inhibits flowering and other plant processes.  The photoperiodism is executed by an endogenous free running oscillation between these 2 phases at a regular interval of approx 12 hrs.
  25. 25.  In previous slide ,we come to know that in 1936, Erwin Binning proposed that the control of flowering by photoperiodism is achieved by an oscillation of phases with different sensitivities to light.  This proposal has evolved in to the coincidence model (Bunning 1960) in which the circadian oscillator controls the timing of light –sensitive and light insensitive phases.
  26. 26. Phytochrome is the primary photoreceptor in photoperiodism  Phytochrome is a bright blue chromoprotein made up of 2parts –a chromophore or light absorbing moiety and a protein called the apoprotein .  It exist in to interconvertible forms referred by Pr (P660) which has a light absorption peak in red light (660 micrometer) and Pfr (P730), which has a light absorption in far red light ( 730 micrometer).
  27. 27.  If P 660 is exposed either to sunlight or to red light it changes to P730.  If P730 is then exposed to far- red light ,it changes quickly back to P660. this change also occurs slowly in darkness.  Pr Pfr
  28. 28.  A flash of red light during the dark period induces flowering in an LDP, and the effect is reversed by a flash of far –red light .This response indicates the involvement of the pytochrome .  In SDPs ,a flash of red light prevents flowering , and the effect is reversed by a flash of far –red light.
  29. 29. IN THE SHORT-DAY PLANT PFR PR builds up Darkness (slow) Far red light (fast) Short-day plants FLORIGEN Activated FLOWERING
  30. 30. IN THE LONG-DAY PLANT PFR builds up PR Sunlight Red light Long-day plants FLOWERING FLORIGEN Activated
  31. 31. Summary Sunlight Red light Darkness (slow) Far red light (fast) PFR builds up Long-day plants FLOWERING FLORIGEN Activated PR builds up Short-day plants FLORIGEN Activated FLOWERING © 2010 Paul Billiet ODWS
  32. 32. SIGNIFICANCE OF PHOTOPERIODISM  Photoperiodism determines the season in which a particular plant shall come to flower. SDP develop flowers in autumn-spring period ex- Dahlia while LDP produce flowers in summer ex- Amaranthus .  Knowledge of photoperiodic effect is useful in keeping some plants in vegetative growth to obtain higher yield of tubers, rhizomes or keep the plant in reproductive stage to yield more flowers and fruits.  A plant can be made to flower throughout the year under green house conditions if a favourable photoperiod is being provided to it. This is used by commercial growers to meet the demands of market for prized vegetables and
  33. 33.  The phenomenon helped the plant breeders in effecting cross –breeding or hybridisation experiments in plants which normally develop flowers in different seasons.  Photoperiodic response of plants is under the control of genes. Manipulation of genes can enable the plants to flower in different seasons. ex-NBRI develop varieties of Chrysanthemum which flower in different months of the year.  knowledge of Photoperiodism is highly useful in laying out gardens , orchards and planning crop pattern of the area.
  Thank you

