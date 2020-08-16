10 consejos para la_Astrologia Electiva

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
10 Consejos para la Astrología Electiva Articulo original: 10 Tips for Electional Astrology http://horoscopicastrologyblog...
proactivo de elegir una alineación o carta planetaria específica que será lo más propicio para lo que sea que desee inicia...
El primer enfoque es tomar las reglas básicas que usan los astrólogos para medir la fuerza o debilidad de ciertas partes d...
Ahora, a veces estos dos enfoques pueden ser mutuamente excluyentes, ya que lo que es favorable en un enfoque no es necesa...
Por ejemplo, aunque Barack Obama fue elegido para ser el próximo presidente de los Estados Unidos el 4 de noviembre de 200...
2. Encuentra períodos cuando los planetas están dignificados El siguiente paso es examinar una efeméride e identificar cie...
Debería tener al menos un planeta que esté dignificado de esta manera en la carta, ya que esto ayudará a garantizar la for...
Adicionalmente, también es favorable evitar otros períodos en los que los planetas se debilitan, como por ejemplo cuando u...
Uno de los planetas más importantes en cualquier carta electoral es el regente del ascendente, el cual es el planeta que m...
5. Enfocarse en aspectos aplicativos Una regla conceptual importante en la astrología electiva que se remonta a los primer...
Idealmente, quieres que los planetas importantes en tu carta electiva, como el regente del ascendente, estén aplicando a a...
6. Considera cuidadosamente los aspectos aplicativos de la Luna Este es un corolario de la consideración previa, aunque pr...
Muchos textos electivos instan a evitar comenzar nuevas empresas cuando la Luna está vacía de curso. En la tradición medie...
la Luna indicará las circunstancias que rodean la segunda parte o el resultado de la elección. O, en términos más simples,...
signo, porque entonces ella es su propia dispositora, y si está bien ubicada, entonces no tienes que preocuparte por nada ...
Entonces, por ejemplo, si estamos eligiendo una carta para un viaje al extranjero, entonces no queremos que el regente de ...
En términos generales, Saturno no es tan maléfico en una carta diurna, y Marte no es tan maléfico en una carta nocturna. A...
10. Considerar al regente del ascendente en la casa considerada Bajo ciertas circunstancias, es aconsejable colocar al reg...
Observaciones finales y lecturas adicionales Bueno, eso es todo. Si tiene en cuenta estos 10 consejos, entonces debería te...
También tengo un podcast mensual sobre astrología electiva donde describo las cuatro cartas electivas más auspiciosas que ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

10 consejos para la_Astrologia Electiva

51 views

Published on

Astrologia

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

10 consejos para la_Astrologia Electiva

  1. 1. 10 Consejos para la Astrología Electiva Articulo original: 10 Tips for Electional Astrology http://horoscopicastrologyblog.com/2008/12/04/10-tips-for- electional-astrology/ Autor: Chris Brennan Nota del traductor: Esta traducción va por amor al arte y sin fines de lucro, bajo la motivación de traer al idioma español material necesario de conocer acerca de la Astrología Helenística. Su olvido ha dado lugar a la distorsionada “astrología” moderna. Concepción, Chile. Abril de 2020. Rodrigo Sandoval Z. https://www.instagram.com/ingenierohermetico/ Recientemente, alguien me preguntó por las cosas a las que generalmente trato de prestarle atención cuando uso la astrología electiva para elegir una fecha propicia para comenzar un proyecto, y pensé que sería una buena idea compartir algunos de estos consejos aquí para personas interesadas en el tema. La astrología electiva es una rama de la astrología que se utiliza para seleccionar un momento propicio en el futuro para comenzar un proyecto en particular. Es decir, es el intento
  2. 2. proactivo de elegir una alineación o carta planetaria específica que será lo más propicio para lo que sea que desee iniciar en el futuro, por ejemplo, como el comienzo de un viaje, el comienzo de un matrimonio o la fundación de un edificio. La aplicación retroactiva de los principios astrológicos para estudiar algo que ya ha comenzado en algún momento en el pasado generalmente se conoce como astrología de los comienzos, aunque esto también implica estudiar una carta astrológica que se establece para el "inicio" o el comienzo de esa aventura. Originalmente en la astrología helenística, estos dos enfoques caían dentro de la categoría de astrología katárquica, de la palabra griega katarche (καταρχή), la astrología de los comienzos. No hay muchos manuales contemporáneos buenos sobre astrología electiva en este momento, por lo que a veces puede ser difícil obtener información sobre qué buscar en una elección decente. Espero que estos consejos le sean útiles. Sin embargo, primero quiero hacer algunas observaciones. Dos enfoques para la astrología electiva A mi modo de ver, básicamente hay dos formas de hacer astrología electiva.
  3. 3. El primer enfoque es tomar las reglas básicas que usan los astrólogos para medir la fuerza o debilidad de ciertas partes de la carta, y luego invertirlas de manera que estés usando las reglas para seleccionar un momento específico en el futuro en el cual una carta establecida para ese momento se consideraría especialmente fuerte o auspiciosa. Este enfoque de la astrología electiva se basa más en las nociones astrológicas tradicionales sobre lo que significa que un planeta sea fuerte o débil, digno o debilitado, y auspicioso o desfavorable. La implicancia subyacente es que cuando un planeta está bien ubicado, las áreas de la vida asociadas con ese planeta o esa parte de la carta funcionarán más suavemente. Esta es una noción que prácticamente todas las formas de astrología "tradicional" dan por sentado. El segundo enfoque para la astrología electiva es seleccionar una carta en el futuro que mejor refleje la naturaleza de cualquier proyecto o empresa que esté planeando comenzar en ese momento. Este enfoque prescinde de la noción tradicional de garantizar principalmente que todos los planetas sean más fuertes o más dignos en la carta electiva, y en su lugar intenta simplemente encontrar una carta donde el simbolismo de las ubicaciones planetarias sea más afín o congruente con lo que estás tratando de comenzar en ese momento.
  4. 4. Ahora, a veces estos dos enfoques pueden ser mutuamente excluyentes, ya que lo que es favorable en un enfoque no es necesariamente tan favorable en el otro, aunque idealmente una carta electiva decente incorporará elementos de ambos enfoques. En esta lista de consejos, trataremos principalmente el primer enfoque, que se centra en la selección de ubicaciones auspiciosas, aunque también es importante tener en cuenta el segundo enfoque. Con estos comentarios preliminares fuera del camino, vamos a los 10 consejos principales para elegir una cara electiva propicia. 1. Establecer el comienzo simbólicamente más importante de la elección Este es el primer paso y, a veces, el más crucial para determinar cualquier carta electiva. La astrología horoscópica se basa en el principio de que el futuro de cualquier objeto, entidad o empresa puede determinarse examinando una carta echada para el momento de su nacimiento. Como resultado de esta premisa subyacente, es crucial descubrir cuál es el momento más simbólicamente significativo para el comienzo de su elección, y luego centrar su atención en encontrar una carta adecuada para ese momento.
  5. 5. Por ejemplo, aunque Barack Obama fue elegido para ser el próximo presidente de los Estados Unidos el 4 de noviembre de 2008, técnicamente no se convierte en presidente por completo hasta que asuma el cargo durante la ceremonia de inauguración al mediodía del 20 de enero de 2009 en Washington DC. Este es el momento simbólicamente significativo en esta elección en particular, y una carta echada para el momento de su toma de posesión reflejará la naturaleza y el futuro de su presidencia. Use esto como un ejemplo cuando intente descubrir cuál es el momento más simbólicamente significativo para cualquier elección en la que esté trabajando. Si bien determinar con precisión cuál es este momento a veces puede ser difícil en ciertos contextos, casi siempre hay un momento de importancia predominante en el proceso de iniciar cualquier nueva empresa, y la carta para ese momento tendrá implicaciones importantes para su futuro.
  6. 6. 2. Encuentra períodos cuando los planetas están dignificados El siguiente paso es examinar una efeméride e identificar ciertos períodos en el futuro cuando uno o más planetas están dignificados de alguna manera. Lo que deberías estar buscando principalmente es planetas que estén en su propio signo, exaltación o en una recepción mutua con otro planeta por signo. Estos planetas serán más fuertes y, por lo general, serán más capaces de afectar sus propias significaciones de una manera que sea beneficiosa o constructiva con respecto a su elección. Comience con los planetas que se mueven más lentamente, y una vez que haya encontrado un período en el que al menos uno o dos de ellos estén dignificados, intente encontrar un día cercano a ese período en el que la Luna también esté dignificada. Dado que la Luna es la más rápida de todos los "planetas", por lo general es más fácil comenzar con los que se mueven más lentamente y luego ajustar el día exacto según su ubicación. Este paso solo lo ayudará a estrechar su período de tiempo, ya que notará que no es muy frecuente que haya uno o más planetas que estén en su propio signo, exaltación o en una recepción mutua por domicilio.
  7. 7. Debería tener al menos un planeta que esté dignificado de esta manera en la carta, ya que esto ayudará a garantizar la fortaleza de al menos un área de la elección, aunque las mejores elecciones tienen varios planetas dignificados. Por lo menos, trate de evitar períodos en los que varios de los planetas estén deprimidos, por ejemplo, en el signo de su caída o, en menor medida, en detrimento. 3. Evite los períodos en los que sus planetas dignificados estén afligidos de alguna manera Como corolario de la segunda regla, trate de evitar períodos en los que ciertos planetas estén afligidos o debilitados. Si bien puede ser bueno tener a Venus exaltado en Piscis o Mercurio en su propio domicilio en Géminis, si esos planetas están exactamente opuestos a Marte y Saturno, cualquier beneficio que puedan recibir por estar dignificados puede verse seriamente obstaculizado por la aflicción que reciben de los maléficos.
  8. 8. Adicionalmente, también es favorable evitar otros períodos en los que los planetas se debilitan, como por ejemplo cuando un planeta está retrógrado o bajo los rayos del Sol (dentro de los 15 grados de conjunción). Estar retrógrado puede retrasar la manifestación de los significados del planeta, mientras que estar bajo los rayos los hará más oscuros u ocultos. Si simplemente no puede evitar tener ciertos planetas retrógrados o bajo de los rayos, entonces al menos trate de hacerlo de modo que el planeta retrógrado esté cerca de volverse directo, o el planeta que está bajo los rayos esté cerca de hacer un ascenso heliacal. 4. Asegúrese de que el regente del ascendente esté ubicado fuertemente. Una vez que haya llegado al punto de estrechar una fecha específica, es importante comenzar a pensar en el momento preciso de la elección, y para hacerlo, realmente necesita concentrarse en elegir un ascendente que esté regido por un planeta propiciamente ubicado en la carta.
  9. 9. Uno de los planetas más importantes en cualquier carta electoral es el regente del ascendente, el cual es el planeta que muchas veces caracterizará mejor la naturaleza de la elección, así como su éxito o fracaso general. En la astrología natal, el ascendente en sí mismo es frecuentemente caracterizado como perteneciente al cuerpo físico y la apariencia del nativo, y en la astrología horaria el regente del ascendente siempre significa el consultante en la carta. Del mismo modo, en la astrología electiva, el regente del ascendente es el planeta que está más cercanamente asociado con la elección en sí misma, así como con su constitución general y su propósito. Este es el planeta por el que deberías esforzarte por encontrar una ubicación excelente en cualquier carta electiva. Establezca el ascendente en su carta electiva para que su regente sea uno de los planetas dignificados que seleccionó anteriormente y que no esté afligido. Cualquiera que sea el planeta más fuerte en tu carta electiva, asegúrese de hacer de ese planeta el regente del ascendente.
  10. 10. 5. Enfocarse en aspectos aplicativos Una regla conceptual importante en la astrología electiva que se remonta a los primeros estratos de la tradición es que la aplicación de aspectos indica el futuro, mientras que la separación de los aspectos indica el pasado. Originalmente, esta fue una gran parte de la razón por la cual se observaron y se prestaron especial atención los aspectos de aplicación y separación en la astrología horoscópica, y es la razón por la que muchos programas modernos de cálculo de cartas todavía observan esta consideración. Conceptualmente tiene sentido porque los aspectos aplicativos indican que dos planetas se mueven literalmente uno hacia el otro, mientras que los aspectos de separación indican que literalmente se alejan uno del otro, o al menos se relacionan con completar un aspecto exacto con otro. Las implicaciones prácticas de esta consideración son que los aspectos de separación en cualquier carta electiva o de comienzos, describirán las circunstancias que condujeron a la elección, mientras que los aspectos de aplicación indicarán desarrollos posteriores en relación a la elección una vez que haya comenzado.
  11. 11. Idealmente, quieres que los planetas importantes en tu carta electiva, como el regente del ascendente, estén aplicando a aspectos exactos con los benéficos, Júpiter y Venus. Esto indicará la expansión y estabilización de tu elección en el futuro. Como mínimo, intenta evitar que los planetas importantes en tu carta electiva apliquen a los maléficos, ya que esto a menudo conducirá a conflictos y fracasos con respecto a tu elección en el futuro. Por supuesto, es posible que puedas desear establecer una elección para que falle en algún punto, en cuyo caso desearías que tus planetas apliquen a los maléficos, aunque estoy describiendo esta lista bajo el supuesto de que estás buscando consejos sobre cómo seleccionar una carta electiva propicia que sea un buen augurio para el futuro de un esfuerzo específico. Si debes tener algunos planetas configurados con los maléficos en tu carta electiva, al menos intenta hacerlo de modo que se separen de los aspectos exactos con ellos.
  12. 12. 6. Considera cuidadosamente los aspectos aplicativos de la Luna Este es un corolario de la consideración previa, aunque precisa enfatizarse debido al importante estado de la Luna en la astrología electiva. En astrología electiva, así como en horaria para el asunto, la Luna es solo la segunda en importancia para el regente del ascendente en la carta. Es decir, la Luna es extremadamente importante, así que asegúrate de que esté tan bien posicionada como el regente del ascendente, si no mejor. Debido a que la Luna la que se mueve más rápido de todos los cuerpos, alternará entre aplicar y separar aspectos con mayor frecuencia que cualquiera de los otros planetas. Sus aspectos aplicativos son especialmente importante debido a su estado especial en la astrología electiva, así que asegúrate de que está apliando a benéficos o planetas neutros como Mercurio. Dado que la Luna se mueve tan rápido, tiene un orbe especial de 13 grados para aspectos aplicativos y separativos, cual es aproximadamente su movimiento diario promedio. Trate de asegurarse de que ella está aplicando a algo positivo dentro de los 13 grados.
  13. 13. Muchos textos electivos instan a evitar comenzar nuevas empresas cuando la Luna está vacía de curso. En la tradición medieval, esto se definió como una situación en la que la Luna no aplica a ningún planeta antes de que ingrese a un nuevo signo. En la tradición helenística, la definición de vacío de curso era un poco diferente, ya que la Luna simplemente no se aplicaba a ningún planeta dentro de 30 grados, independiente a los límites de los signos. La noción general parece ser que si la Luna no aplica a ningún planeta, literalmente no sucederá nada en el futuro de ese esfuerzo, y por lo tanto el tema de la elección quedará en nada. Entonces, en términos generales, recomendaría que la Luna se aplique a otro planeta en su elección. 7. La Luna indica la primera parte del asunto, su dispositor la segunda Esta es una regla más antigua para la astrología electiva que prevaleció en la tradición helenística temprana, y aunque no la he visto con tanta frecuencia en la tradición medieval, es bastante útil. La esencia de la idea es que la ubicación y la condición de la Luna indicarán las circunstancias que rodean la primera parte del esfuerzo en el que se basa su elección, pero la condición del planeta que rige el signo en el que está ubicada
  14. 14. la Luna indicará las circunstancias que rodean la segunda parte o el resultado de la elección. O, en términos más simples, la ubicación de la Luna indica el comienzo de su esfuerzo, y la ubicación del dispositor de la Luna indica el resultado. En términos prácticos, esto significa que incluso si la Luna está realmente bien ubicada, si su dispositor está muy mal ubicado, entonces el asunto irá bien al principio, pero habrá problemas más adelante. Por el contrario, si la Luna está realmente mal ubicada pero el regente de su signo está realmente bien ubicado, entonces habrá problemas importantes al principio, pero más adelante las cosas serán más suaves y exitosas. Por supuesto, si la Luna y su señor están en condiciones terribles, entonces el esfuerzo sufrirá problemas durante todo el proceso, pero si ambos están ubicados de manera propicia, el tema de la elección irá bien de principio a fin. La lección para llevar a casa aquí es prestar atención al dispositor de la Luna, así como a la Luna misma. Esta es una de las razones por las que es bueno tener la Luna en su propio
  15. 15. signo, porque entonces ella es su propia dispositora, y si está bien ubicada, entonces no tienes que preocuparte por nada más. Este es realmente un buen consejo cuando estudias la condición de cualquier planeta, porque aunque esta regla se relaciona principalmente con la Luna en la astrología electiva, la misma regla se aplica al estudio de la condición de cualquier planeta en una carta. 8. Los planetas en o rigiendo la Casa asociada con la elección deben ser fuertes Aunque esto no es posible en todas las elecciones, es importante tratar de determinar si hay una casa específica en la carta que tenga una estrecha relación con el tema de la elección. Por ejemplo, si la persona elige una carta para el inicio de un viaje a un país extranjero, entonces esto sería un asunto de la novena casa. Si es una elección de matrimonio, entonces es un asunto de la séptima casa. Y así. Si puede identificar una casa específica que está asociada con la elección, intente asegurarse de que el planeta que rige esa casa esté bien ubicado, así como cualquier planeta en esa casa.
  16. 16. Entonces, por ejemplo, si estamos eligiendo una carta para un viaje al extranjero, entonces no queremos que el regente de la 9 se encuentre en el signo de su depresión, colocado en la casa 12, retrógrado, bajo los rayos del sol, afligido por los maléficos, etc. Tampoco quisiéramos tener una conjunción aplicativa de Marte-Saturno en la novena casa en la carta electiva. En cambio, sería mejor que el regente de la casa en cuestión esté angular, en movimiento directo, en su propio signo o exaltación, libre de los rayos del Sol y que aplique a los benéficos. Colocar algunos planetas benéficos en la casa en consideración tampoco haría daño. 9. Presta mucha atención a la secta El concepto de secta es importante en la astrología electiva porque es útil para identificar rápidamente qué planetas serán más problemáticos en una carta y, a la inversa, qué planetas serán más útiles. La secta ayuda a demostrar que los maléficos no siempre son completamente malévolos, ni los benéficos siempre son completamente benévolos. Depende en gran medida del estado de secta de un planeta en un gráfico dado.
  17. 17. En términos generales, Saturno no es tan maléfico en una carta diurna, y Marte no es tan maléfico en una carta nocturna. Aún así, cuando Saturno está en una carta nocturna, o Marte está en carta diruna, estos son los planetas que debes observar donde ubicar en tu carta electiva, ya que serán la fuente de algunas de las mayores dificultades y problemas en la elección. Además, Júpiter es más benéfico en una carta de día, y Venus es más benéfico en una carta nocturna. Sin embargo, cuando son contrarios a esto, tienen sus significaciones benéficas restringidas o minimizadas. Siempre identifique cuál de estos dos planetas está actuando como el más beneficioso, y luego coloque ese planeta en una parte de la carta que ayudará a apoyar la elección. Para una explicación más detallada de este concepto, consulte mi publicación anterior sobre la astrología de la secta. http://horoscopicastrologyblog.com/2008/11/25/the-astrology- of-sect/
  18. 18. 10. Considerar al regente del ascendente en la casa considerada Bajo ciertas circunstancias, es aconsejable colocar al regente del ascendente en la casa de acuerdo con el tópico de su elección. Esto va junto con el segundo enfoque de la astrología electiva que mencioné anteriormente en el artículo, ya que esto ayudaría a garantizar que la carta electiva realmente refleje el tema de la elección. Entonces, por ejemplo, si estaba organizando una elección para un viaje, colocaría al regente de la 1 en la casa 9. Si estuviera construyendo una casa, lo colocaría en la cuarta casa. Si comenzara una nueva organización o red social de algún tipo, lo ubicaría en la 11. A veces, este enfoque se trata más de hacer que la carta se vea como lo que te gustaría lograr como resultado de tu nuevo proyecto. Entonces, por ejemplo, podría colocar el regente de la 1 en la 2 si tu objetivo es ganar algo de dinero. Todo depende del contexto de la elección.
  19. 19. Observaciones finales y lecturas adicionales Bueno, eso es todo. Si tiene en cuenta estos 10 consejos, entonces debería tener información más que suficiente para seleccionar una carta electiva propicia, o al menos para evitar algunos de los principales escollos. Esta no es una lista completa, pero definitivamente es suficiente para comenzar. Si desea aprender más sobre astrología electiva, puede estar interesado en inscribirse en mi curso en línea sobre astrología electiva. Para leer más sobre el tema, le recomendaría que consulte el quinto libro del trabajo de Dorotheo de Sidon, que es el texto existente más antiguo sobre astrología electiva. Prácticamente todos los autores helenísticos y medievales posteriores se basaron en el trabajo de Dorotheo sobre las elecciones de una forma u otra, por lo que viene recomendado por unos 2.000 años de astrólogos. O, si prefiere que otra persona seleccione una elección auspiciosa para su nueva empresa, consulte la página de consultas de astrología electoral en mi sitio web y podemos programar una cita.
  20. 20. También tengo un podcast mensual sobre astrología electiva donde describo las cuatro cartas electivas más auspiciosas que puedo encontrar en el transcurso de las próximas semanas. Si tiene alguno de sus propios consejos para la astrología electiva, me encantaría oirlos. Déjame saber en la sección de comentarios a continuación.

×