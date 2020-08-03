Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HYDRO POWER PLANT Introduction Components Working principle Advantageous Disadvantageous Site selection Hydro power...
HYDRO POWER PLANT POTENTIAL ENERGY KINETIC ENERGY ELECTRICITY Hydropower or hydroelectricity refers to the conversion of e...
BLOCK DIAGRAM
COMPONENTS • RESERVOIR • DAM • TRACE RACK • FORE BAY • SURGE TANK • PENSTOCK • SPILL WAY • POWER HOUSE • PRIME MOVER • DRA...
RESERVOIR • The water reservoir is the place behind the dam where the water is stored. • The water in the reservoir is loc...
DAM • The dam is the most important component of hydro electric power plant • The dam is built on a large river that has a...
Inlet gates • Intake or control gates are the gates built on the inside of the dam . • The water from reservoir is release...
Trace rack • Trash rack is used in preventing blockage and harm of water pressure pipeline and hydropower turbine runner f...
FORE BAY • It is small water reservoir at the each of water passage from the reservoir and before the water is feed to the...
Penstock • Penstocks are like large pipes laid with some slope which carries water from intake structure or reservoir to t...
Surge Tank • A surge chamber or surge tank is a cylindrical tank which is open at the top to control the pressure in penst...
Spill way • Excess accumulation of water endangers the stability of dam construction. Also in order to avoid the over flow...
. Hydraulic turbine(Prime mover) • The hydraulic turbine converts the energy of water into mechanical energy. The mechanic...
. Draft tube • If reaction turbines are used, then draft tube is a necessary component which connects turbine outlet to th...
Tailrace • Tail water level is the water level after the discharge from the turbine. The discharged water is sent to the r...
Working Principle • It is the power generated by water, using its gravitational force when it is flowing or falling. Water...
Advantages of Hydroelectric power plant • This power plant is a renewable energy source. The water-energy can be used agai...
Disadvantages of Hydroelectric power plant • This power plant Installation or Initial cost is very high. • This plant take...
Site Selection for Hydropower Plants • Availability of Water • Water Storage • Head of Water • Geological Investigations: ...
Hydro power plant
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hydro power plant

18 views

Published on

parts and working of hydro electric power plant

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hydro power plant

  1. 1. HYDRO POWER PLANT Introduction Components Working principle Advantageous Disadvantageous Site selection Hydro power plant in india Question problem
  2. 2. HYDRO POWER PLANT POTENTIAL ENERGY KINETIC ENERGY ELECTRICITY Hydropower or hydroelectricity refers to the conversion of energy from flowing water into electricity
  3. 3. BLOCK DIAGRAM
  4. 4. COMPONENTS • RESERVOIR • DAM • TRACE RACK • FORE BAY • SURGE TANK • PENSTOCK • SPILL WAY • POWER HOUSE • PRIME MOVER • DRAFT TUBE
  5. 5. RESERVOIR • The water reservoir is the place behind the dam where the water is stored. • The water in the reservoir is located higher than the rest of the dam
  6. 6. DAM • The dam is the most important component of hydro electric power plant • The dam is built on a large river that has abundant quantity of water through out the year. • It should be built at a location where the height of the river is sufficient to get the maximum possible potential energy from water
  7. 7. Inlet gates • Intake or control gates are the gates built on the inside of the dam . • The water from reservoir is released and controlled through these gates. • Butterfly valve
  8. 8. Trace rack • Trash rack is used in preventing blockage and harm of water pressure pipeline and hydropower turbine runner from the downstream of drift, branches, leaves and debris such as dirt when floods, (winter in cold area with ice), in order to avoid this kind of contaminants into hydraulic turbine system and affect for hydro turbine operation.
  9. 9. FORE BAY • It is small water reservoir at the each of water passage from the reservoir and before the water is feed to the penstock. • It is temporary regulation reservoir .
  10. 10. Penstock • Penstocks are like large pipes laid with some slope which carries water from intake structure or reservoir to the turbines. • Steel or Reinforced concrete is used for making penstocks
  11. 11. Surge Tank • A surge chamber or surge tank is a cylindrical tank which is open at the top to control the pressure in penstock. It is connected to the penstock and as close as possible to the power house. • Whenever the power house rejected the water load coming from penstock the water level in the surge tank rises and control the pressure in penstock
  12. 12. Spill way • Excess accumulation of water endangers the stability of dam construction. Also in order to avoid the over flow of water out of the dam especially during rainy seasons spillways are provided. This prevents the rise of water level in the dam. Spillways are passages which allows the excess water to flow to a storage area away from the dam.
  13. 13. . Hydraulic turbine(Prime mover) • The hydraulic turbine converts the energy of water into mechanical energy. The mechanical energy(rotation) available on the turbine shaft is coupled to the shaft of an electric generator and electricity is produced. • The water after performing the work on turbine blades is discharged through the draft tube. • The prime movers which are in common use are Pelton wheel, Francis turbine and Kaplan turbine.
  14. 14. . Draft tube • If reaction turbines are used, then draft tube is a necessary component which connects turbine outlet to the tailrace. The draft tube contains gradually increasing diameter so that the water discharged into the tailrace with safe velocity. At the end of draft tube, outlet gates are provided which can be closed during repair works.
  15. 15. Tailrace • Tail water level is the water level after the discharge from the turbine. The discharged water is sent to the river, thus the level of the river is the tail water level.
  16. 16. Working Principle • It is the power generated by water, using its gravitational force when it is flowing or falling. Water is moved from a higher elevation point to a lower elevation point through a large pipe. • At the end, there is a turbine and the water spins it, which moves the shaft, that moves the generator, making electricity. • This is how the plant changes the potential energy of standing water to kinetic energy by moving it, then converting it into mechanical energy which produces electric energy.
  17. 17. Advantages of Hydroelectric power plant • This power plant is a renewable energy source. The water-energy can be used again and again. • This is having high efficiency. • The running cost of the Hydraulic turbine is less as compared to other turbines. • The environmental pollution system is negligible here. • The main advantages of the Hydraulic turbine are that at the turbine place, the people can visit and come across all the main parts in detail. This is like an open system.
  18. 18. Disadvantages of Hydroelectric power plant • This power plant Installation or Initial cost is very high. • This plant takes several decades to produces the profit. • The main disadvantages are that It can develop at only a few sites or place where a good amount of water is available.
  19. 19. Site Selection for Hydropower Plants • Availability of Water • Water Storage • Head of Water • Geological Investigations: • Water Pollution: • Sedimentation: • Social and Environmental Effects: • Access to Site • Multipurpose

×