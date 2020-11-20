Circular de matricula antiguos 2020 correg

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Cra 52 # 2-52 teléfonos: 5190532e-mail. eustaquiorectoria@cali.edu.co. blog de la Institución www.pregoneustaquiano.blogpots.com Sedes:Luis López De Meza-Sofía Camargo De Lleras-General Anzoátegui-Santiago Rengifo Salcedo-Fray Cristóbal De Torres-Mariscal Jorge Robledo- Miguel Antonio Caro-Manuel María Buenaventura-Tulio Enrique Tascon Santiago de Cali, 18 de noviembre de 2020 Circular 4143.024.2.11.2020 PARA: PADRES DE FAMILIA–DOCENTES–COORDINADORES Y COMUNIDAD EN GENERAL DE: RECTORÍA Y SECRETARÍA GENERAL ASUNTO CRONOGRAMA DE MATRÍCULAS 2021 PARA ESTUDIANTES ANTIGUOS Atento saludo: Con el fin de atender las matrículas de estudiantes antiguos, hemos diseñado el cronograma de atención teniendo en cuenta todas las medidas de bioseguridad, por este motivo tenemos aulas con la debida desinfección y los protocolos de entrada y salida garantizando la atención a nuestra población y previniendo los riesgos de posible contagio por covid 19. Para complementar es necesario que los padres de familia cumplan con el día y la hora acordada para que esta actividad sea un trabajo en equipo donde nos beneficiamos todos, además debe tener en cuenta lo siguiente: • Portar el tapabocas obligatoriamente • Si usted tiene síntomas de contagio (fiebre, tos, dolor en la garganta, dolor en el pecho) o tiene personas cercanas afectadas por Covid 19 no asista a la matrícula. • Si el único acudiente del estudiante es mayor de 60 años y/o presenta enfermedades de base debe abstenerse de venir a la matrícula o puede asistir el siguiente acudiente. • Todos deben traer un lapicero negro de su uso personal. • Únicamente ingresa una persona por estudiante. • Conserve la distancia de 2 metros entre personas. • Los niños menores de 18 años y bebes no pueden ingresar a la Institución. • El estudiante no debe venir a la Institución Educativa. • Cumpla con todos los protocolos que le indiquemos en la Institución Educativa. • Disponga máximo de una hora para el proceso de matrícula. • Se atenderá únicamente el proceso de matrícula de estudiantes antiguos, los trámites como constancias, certificados, diplomas, actas, inscripciones y demás se atenderán de manera virtual como dice en la cartelera de portería. • Los estudiantes de primero y segundo de primaria que cumplieron 7 años, deben llevar copia de la tarjeta de identidad. En la medida que todos cumplamos con lo expuesto, los horarios, las fechas y el protocolo de bioseguridad podremos hacer una jornada de trabajo encaminada al éxito de la misma.
  2. 2. Cra 52 # 2-52 teléfonos: 5190532e-mail. eustaquiorectoria@cali.edu.co. blog de la Institución www.pregoneustaquiano.blogpots.com Sedes:Luis López De Meza-Sofía Camargo De Lleras-General Anzoátegui-Santiago Rengifo Salcedo-Fray Cristóbal De Torres-Mariscal Jorge Robledo- Miguel Antonio Caro-Manuel María Buenaventura-Tulio Enrique Tascon Las fechas descritas a continuación son para matriculas de estudiantes antiguos. SEDES MARISCAL JORGE ROBLEDO - FRAY CRISTOBAL DE TORRES- SOFIA CAMARGO DE LLERAS FECHA ÚNICA: 25 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2020 - LUGAR: SEDE CENTRAL CARRERA 52 No 2-51 GRADOS HORA ASIGNADA TRANSICIÓN QUE PASAN A PRIMERO DE 8:00 A.M HASTA LAS 10:00 A.MPRIMEROS QUE PASAN A SEGUNDO SEGUNDOS QUE PASAN A TERCERO TERCEROS QUE PASAN A CUARTO DE 10:00 A.M. HASTA LAS 12:00 MCUARTOS QUE PASAN A QUINTO SEDES LUIS LOPEZ DE MESA - MIGUEL ANTONIO CARO Y MANUEL MARIA B/TURA FECHA ÚNICA: 26 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2020 - LUGAR: SEDE CENTRAL CARRERA 52 No 2-51 GRADOS HORA ASIGNADA TRANSICIÓN QUE PASAN A PRIMERO DE 8:00 A.M HASTA LAS 10:00 A.M.PRIMEROS QUE PASAN A SEGUNDO SEGUNDOS QUE PASAN A TERCERO TERCEROS QUE PASAN A CUARTO DE 10:00 A.M. HASTA LAS 12:00 MCUARTOS QUE PASAN A QUINTO SEDES SANTIAGO RENGIFO SALCEDO - GENERAL ANZOÁTEGUI Y TULIO ENRIQUE TASCÓN FECHA ÚNICA: 27 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2020 LUGAR: SEDE CENTRAL CARRERA 52 No 2-51 GRADOS HORA ASIGNADA TRANSICIÓN QUE PASAN A PRIMERO DE 8:00 A.M HASTA LAS 10:00 A.M.PRIMEROS QUE PASAN A SEGUNDO SEGUNDOS QUE PASAN A TERCERO TERCEROS QUE PASAN A CUARTO DE 10:00 A.M. HASTA LAS 12:00 MCUARTOS QUE PASAN A QUINTO SEDE CENTRAL BÁSICA PRIMARIA FECHA ÚNICA: 30 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2020 LUGAR: SEDE CENTRAL CARRERA 52 No 2-51 ESTUDIANTES QUE ESTAN EN JORNADA DE LA MAÑANA GRADOS HORA ASIGNADA TRANSICIÓN QUE PASAN A PRIMERO DE 8:00 A.M HASTA LAS 10:00 A.M.PRIMEROS QUE PASAN A SEGUNDO SEGUNDOS QUE PASAN A TERCERO TERCEROS QUE PASAN A CUARTO DE 10:00 A.M. HASTA LAS 12:00 MCUARTOS QUE PASAN A QUINTO
  3. 3. Cra 52 # 2-52 teléfonos: 5190532e-mail. eustaquiorectoria@cali.edu.co. blog de la Institución www.pregoneustaquiano.blogpots.com Sedes:Luis López De Meza-Sofía Camargo De Lleras-General Anzoátegui-Santiago Rengifo Salcedo-Fray Cristóbal De Torres-Mariscal Jorge Robledo- Miguel Antonio Caro-Manuel María Buenaventura-Tulio Enrique Tascon ESTUDIANTES QUE ESTAN EN JORNADA DE LA TARDE GRADOS HORA ASIGNADA TRANSICIÓN QUE PASAN A PRIMERO DE 1:00 P.M HASTA LAS 3:00 P.M.PRIMEROS QUE PASAN A SEGUNDO SEGUNDOS QUE PASAN A TERCERO TERCEROS QUE PASAN A CUARTO DE 3:00 P.M. HASTA LAS 5:00 P.MCUARTOS QUE PASAN A QUINTO BACHILLERATO CENTRAL JORNADAS MAÑANA Y TARDE Y BACHILLERATO SANTIAGO RENGIFO SALCEDO - LUGAR: SEDE CENTRAL CARRERA 52 No 2-51 GRADOS FECHA HORA SEXTOS QUE PASAN A SEPTIMO JORNADA MAÑANA (DE 6.01 A 6-08) 01 DICIEMBRE DE 2020 DE 7:00 A.M. HASTA LAS 11:00 A.M SEXTOS QUE PASAN A SEPTIMO JORNADA TARDE (DE 6-09 A 6-14) 01 DICIEMBRE DE 2020 1:00 P.M. HASTA LAS 5:00 P.M. SEPTIMOS QUE PASAN A OCTAVOS JORNADA MAÑANA 02 DICIEMBRE DE 2020 DE 7:00 A.M. HASTA LAS 11:00 A.M SEPTIMOS QUE PASAN A OCTAVOS JORNADA DE LA TARDE 02 DICIEMBRE DE 2020 1:00 P.M. HASTA LAS 5:00 P.M. OCTAVOS QUE PASAN A NOVENOS JORNADA DE LA MAÑANA 03 DICIEMBRE DE 2020 DE 7:00 A.M. HASTA LAS 11:00 A.M OCTAVOS QUE PASAN A NOVENOS JORNADA DE LA TARDE 03 DICIEMBRE DE 2020 1:00 P.M. HASTA LAS 5:00 P.M. NOVENOS QUE PASAN DECIMOS JORNADA DE LA MAÑANA 04 DICIEMBRE DE 2020 DE 7:00 A.M. HASTA LAS 11:00 A.M NOVENOS QUE PASAN A DECIMOS JORNADA DE LA TARDE 04 DICIEMBRE DE 2020 1:00 P.M. HASTA LAS 5:00 P.M. DECIMOS QUE PASAN A ONCE JORNADA DE LA MAÑANA 09 DICIEMBRE DE 2020 DE 7:00 A.M. HASTA LAS 11:00 A.M DECIMOS QUE PASAN A ONCE JORNADA DE LA TARDE 09 DICIEMBRE DE 2020 1:00 P.M. HASTA LAS 5:00 P.M. BACHILLERATO SANTIAGO RENGIFO SALCEDO TODOS LOS GRUPOS 10 DICIEMBRE DE 2020 DE 7:00 A.M. HASTA LAS 11:00 A.M Las fechas de matrículas de estudiantes nuevos serán fijadas en la cartelera de admitidos la primera semana de diciembre. Esperando contar con el cumplimiento a esta actividad, atentamente NATHALIA ANDREA GARCIA QUINTERO JAQUELINE BALLESTEROS ESCOBAR Rectora Secretaria General Firma en el original Firma en el Original

