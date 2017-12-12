9470 sedes

ALCALDÍA SANTIAGO DE CALI SECRETARÍA DE EDUCACIÓN RESOLUCIÓN No. 4143. 010. 21. 9y?O DE 2017 t3cj ü`ctnbí€, POR MEDIO DE L...
  1. 1. ALCALDÍA SANTIAGO DE CALI SECRETARÍA DE EDUCACIÓN RESOLUCIÓN No. 4143. 010. 21. 9y?O DE 2017 t3cj ü`ctnbí€, POR MEDIO DE LA CUAL SE MODIFICA LA RESOLUCION NO. 1747 DE SEPTIEMBRE 3 DE 2002 A FIN DE ANEXAR LAS SEDES CELANESE, LUIS LÓPEZ DE MESA, GENERAL ANZOÁTEGUI Y MANUEL MARIA BUENAVENTURA A LA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA JUANA DE CAICEDO Y CUERO LA SECRETARIA DE EDUCACIÓN MUNICIPAL de Santiago de Cali, en ejercicio de sus atribuciones legales y reglamentarias, en especial las contenidas en el Decreto Municipal No. 411.0.20.0298 de mayo 21 de 2013, y CONSIDERANDO: Que el Ministerio de Educación Nacional mediante Resolución No. 2749 de diciembre 3 de 2002, certificó al Municipio de Santiago de Cali para asumir la administración autónoma de la Educación. De conformidad con el ariículo 151 y ss del capítulo 11 de la ley 115 de 1994, en concordancia con el artículo 7, numerales 7.8, 7.12, 7.13, de la Ley 715 de 2001, corresponde a las secretarias de educación de los municipios certificados, sin perjuicio de lo establecjdo en las otras normas, organizar la prestación y administración del servicio educativo en su jurisdicción, de acuerdo con las prescripciones legales y reglamentarias sobre la materia. En cumplimiento de lo dispuesto en el artículo 9 de la Ley 715 de 2001, las autoridades educativas territoriales, velaran para que bajo una sola administración de la lnstitución Educativa o Centro Educativo, se ofrezcan los niveles de Preescolar, Básica y Media, según corresponda. Que el artículo 2.3.2.1.9 del Decreto 1075 de 2015 establece: Mod/.Í/.cac/.ones. Las novedades relativas a cambio de sede dentro de la misma entidad territorial certificada, apertura de nuevas sedes en la misma jurisdicción, cambio de nombre del establecimiento educativo o del titular de la licencia, ampliación o disminución de los niveles de educación ofrecidos, fusión de dos o más establecimientos educativos, o una modificación estructural del PEl que implique una modalidad de servicio distinto o en el carácter de la media, requerirán una solicitud de modificación del acto administrativo mediante el cual se otorgó la licencia de funcionamiento. Para tales efectos, el titular de la licencia presentará la solicitud, a la que anexará los sopohes correspondientes. Que la Resolución No.1747 de septiembre 3 de 2002 ordenó fusionar en un solo establecimiento educativo denominado lNSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA JUANA DE CAICEDO Y CUERO los siguientes establecimientos educativos: Juana de Caicedo y Cuero, Antonia Santos y Simón Bolívar. Que con el fin de garantizar una prestación de servicio educativo eficiente y eficaz se ha determinado reorganizar la configuración de algunas instituciones educativas entre ellas la lnstitución educativa Juana de Caicedo y Cuero. 77
  2. 2. ALCALDÍA DE SANT.AGO DE CALI SECRETARÍA DE EDUCACIÓN RESOLUCIÓN No. 4143. 010. 21.9L/}O DE 2017 (30NoU.cmte) POR MEDlo DE LA CUAL SE MODIFICA LA RESOLUcloN NO. 1747 DE SEPTIEMBRE 3 DE 2002 A FIN DE,ANEXAR LAS SEDES CELANESE, LUIS LÓPEZ DE MESA, GENERAL ANZOÁTEGUI Y MANUEL MARIA BUENAVENTURA A LA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA JUANA DE,CAICEDO Y CUERO Que de acuerdo a lo anterior serán anexadas a la lNSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA JUANA DE CAICEDO Y CUERO las sedes Celanese, Luis López de Mesa, General Anzoátegui y Manuel Maria Buenaventura. Que en mérito de lo anterior, R E S U E L V E: ARTÍCULO PRIMERO: Anexar las sedes Ceianese, Luis López de Mesa, General Anzoátegui y Manuel Maria Buenaventura a la lNSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA JUANA DE CAICED0 Y CUERO. ?eRPTi`ecmubL,:3SE:U2!oD2°:qT:d;ficeadra'r:Snaa:ÍÍ?UÁ°Rtí!u2Lsep'aiRÉSR°:U:CiÉunsi::irl::7u:: misma institución educativa, la cual se denominará lNSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA JUANA DE CAICEDO Y CUERO los siguientes establecimientos educativos oficiales del Municipio de Santiago de Cali: Juana de Caicedo y Cuero, Antonia Santos, Simón Bolívar, Celanese, Luis LÓpez de Mesa, General Anzoátegui y Manuel Maria Buenaventura. ARTicuLO SEGUNDO: La lNSTITUCIÓN JUANA DE CAICEDO Y CUERO, ofrecerá el servicio educativo en los niveles de Educación Preescolar, Básica y Media Técnica y organizará la prestación del servicio educativo en las plantas físicas ubicadas en las siguientes direcciones: Sede Principal Juana de Caicedo y Cuero: calle 1 Oeste No. 50 -85 Sede Antonia Santos: carrera 38A AC10este No. 3 A -14 Sede Simón Bolívar: Calle 1 Oeste No. 42 A 94 Sede Celanese: Calle 5 0este No. 388 -38 Sede Luis López de Mesa: Calle 3A 0este No. 42 -44 Sede General Anzoátegui: Calle lA No. 43 -68 Sede Manuel Maria Buenaventura: Calle 408 No. 6A -52 ARTÍCULO TERCERO: Lo demás contenido en la Resolución No. 1747 de septiembre 3 de 2002 continua vigente. £RaTcÍ,%iLz:cfó:Ad:T3i:reRc:omrii:rúc:i::addeeÉastErb::::í:erne,::,uEcá::aptfvroasqg:É:procedaa ARTÍCULO QUINTO: Archivar un ejemplar de la misma en la carpeta que del establecimiento educativo que se lleva en la oficina de lnspección y Vigilancia de la Secretaria de Educación para que haga parte del expediente del establecimiento i educativo. /7
  3. 3. ALCALDÍA DE SANTIAGO DE CALl SECREIARÍA DE EDUCACIÓN RESoLUC,ÓN@NooN4#áLot2ríe ¡y7o DE 20t7 POR MEDIO DE LA CUAL SE MODIFICA LA RESOLUCION NO. 1747 DE SEPTIEMBRE 3 DE 2002 A FIN DE ANEXAR LAS SEDES CELANESE, LUIS LÓPEZ DE MESA, GENERAL ANZOÁTEGUI Y MANUEL MARIA BUENAVENTURA A LA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA JUANA DE CAICEDO Y CUERO ARTÍCULO SEXTO: La presente Resolución se notificará, por conducto de la Secretaria de Educación Municipal al Rector de la institución, o a su apoderado, haciéndole saber que contra ella procede el recurso de reposición, dentro de los diez (10) días siguientes a la fecha de la notificación, en los términos del Código Contencjoso Admin istrativo NOTIFIQUESE, COMUNIQUESE Y CUMPLASE =-E::_-i-:::Dada en Santiago de Cali, a los (3C)) días del mes u:=_/::j%:¡:::g¿:JJZ ELENA AZ¢ARATE SINISTERRA Secretaria de Educación Municipal ;::óÉrTnacrií:n:3rÉ::eMv::avAí::rgeoz=:rooá::ii::a:r,nn,:::sé:::i:)n;t:,:ct:inayvigilancia Í€ de2017

