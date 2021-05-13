Successfully reported this slideshow.
STRATEGIES FOR IMPROVING ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS
Learning Outcome Contribute to organisational goals and improvements in performance with regards to cost, priorities, time...
Effective organization An effective organization is one that achieves its purpose by meeting the needs of its stakeholders...
You can Resize without losing quality You can Change Fill Color & Line Color www.allppt.com FREE PPT TEMPLATES Organizatio...
1. Appreciate Resources, People, Processes The first step in improving the effectiveness of a municipality is to appreciat...
Organizational d evelopment Organizational development (OD) is the ‘planned and systematic approach to enabling sustained ...
Evaluating and Institutionalizing Interventions Here we evaluate the course of actions implemented and see if we are on tr...
Diagnostic activities •These are fact-finding activities designed to find the current state of a client system. Team build...
Grid organisation development activities • These activities are developed by Robert Blake and Mouton which constitutes of ...
Change management Change management is defined as the methods and manners in which a company describes and implements chan...
7 R’s of Change Management https://www.ntaskmanager.com/blog/7-rs-of-change-management/ 1. The REASON behind the change? 2...
Types of Change management • Any organizational change that improves on previously established processes and procedures. D...
Four Principles of Change Management Successful change management relies on four core principles: https://www.mindtools.co...
Kurt Lewin’s Change model https://online.visual-paradigm.com/knowledge/business-design/understand-lewins-change-management...
Organizational transformation • Organizational Transformation begins when you recognize that change is necessary. • Organi...
Types of transformational change The four types of transformational change as identified by beckhard (1989) are: ● A chang...
Organizational transformation Strategies https://www.accipio.com/eleadership/mod/wiki/view.php?pageid=136
Strategic role of HR in organizational transformation HR can and should play a key strategic role in developing and implem...
Organizational culture • An organization's culture defines the proper way to behave within the organization. This culture ...
Organizational culture change Culture change strategies are concerned with how the culture of the organization can be move...
Culture analysis The first step is to analyse the existing culture. • This can be done through questionnaires, surveys and...
Culture support and reinforcement Culture support and reinforcement programmes aim to preserve and underpin what is good a...
Culture change In theory, culture change programs start with an analysis of the existing culture. The desired culture is t...
Levers for change Performance •Performance-related or competence-related pay schemes; performance management processes; ga...
Knowledge management Knowledge management is the process of creating, sharing, using and managing the knowledge and inform...
Types of Knowledge Tacit knowledge is the knowing of things without knowing how you know Tacit knowledge refers to the kno...
Knowledge Management Strategies Two approaches to knowledge management have been identified by Hansen et al (1999): The co...
Quality management • Quality management ensures that an organization, product or service is consistent. • Quality manageme...
Quality management strategies Quality management consists of four key components, which include the following: • Quality P...
Benefits of Quality Management • It helps an organization achieve greater consistency in tasks and activities that are inv...
Continuous improvement A continuous improvement process is an ongoing effort to improve products, services, or processes. ...
Continuous improvement strategies The model Plan-Do-Check-Act is the most popular approach for achieving continuous improv...
Customer service strategy • A strategic approach to customer service is necessary to ensure that a longer-term view is dev...
Develop an Effective Customer Service Strategy 1. Make customer happiness the end goal across the company 2. Identify all ...
Thank You
Strategies for improving organizational effectiveness
  1. 1. STRATEGIES FOR IMPROVING ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS
  2. 2. Learning Outcome Contribute to organisational goals and improvements in performance with regards to cost, priorities, time operations management considerations and resources ( People, money, facilities). Effective organization Organizational effectiveness Organizational development Change management Organizational transformation Organizational culture Knowledge management Quality management Continuous improvement Customer service strategy
  3. 3. Effective organization An effective organization is one that achieves its purpose by meeting the needs of its stakeholders, matching its resources to opportunities, adapting flexibly to environmental changes and creating a culture that promotes commitment, creativity, shared values and mutual trust.
  4. 4. https://www.bridgespan.org/insights/library/organizational-effectiveness/the-effective-organization-five-questions#:~:text=Effective%20organizations%20create%20results%2C%20and,processes%20and%20systems%2C%20and%20culture.&text=Simply%20put%2C%20effective%20organizations%20deliver%20results.
  5. 5. You can Resize without losing quality You can Change Fill Color & Line Color www.allppt.com FREE PPT TEMPLATES Organizational effectiveness Organizational effectiveness is the ability of an organization to achieve its goals and can be achieved by integrating available resources together and ensure each unit in such organization is effective and efficient. Effective means achieving set goals while efficient means maximizing resources Five steps to improving organizational effectiveness 1. Appreciate Resources, People, Processes 2. Address Organization Strategy and Objectives 3. Align Organizational Structure to the Strategy 4. Measuring Results against Strategy 5. Continuous Improvement https://www.municipalworld.com/feature-story/improving-organizational-effectiveness/ Organizations that have a good strategic plan and are able to communicate it to the organization, monitor progress, and evaluate their processes for continued improvement will achieve a high level of effectiveness.
  6. 6. 1. Appreciate Resources, People, Processes The first step in improving the effectiveness of a municipality is to appreciate the interrelationship of resources, people, and processes. The awareness of a general process flow from resource consumption to the delivery of services is considered the value chain of the municipality. Therefore, it is important to identify which of these process chains are supportive and which ones are core processes. In addition, each department will have their own set of core processes that define their ultimate purpose and contribution to the whole of the municipality. Assimilating this process information will help to ensure that there is alignment between departments and that each department executes effectively as a cog in the whole of the organization. 2. Address Organization Strategy and Objectives Once there is a good understanding of the value chains, the second step will address strategy and objectives of the organization. The identified core process must align to the strategy and objectives. But, which one needs to be done first: strategy or value chain? The presented methodology should not be considered in sequence. Until an equilibrium is achieved, there is a back and forth between strategy and objectives and the definition of the value chain. The definition of strategy and objectives through the strategic plan will have an impact on the design of the value chain that might require adjustments. The strategic plan therefore plays an integral part in working to achieve higher organizational effectiveness. 3. Align Organizational Structure to the Strategy The final step is to align the organizational structure to the strategy. By reviewing a strategic plan, one will find some noble objectives and initiatives. However, when mapping these objectives with the organizational structure, one can identify discrepancies. Often, different organizational units don’t map to the strategy or are not affected by the strategic plan. In many cases, each organizational unit picks what it deems its main concern out of the overall strategic plan.A differentiator of an effective organization is the capability to engage all organizational units to participate and contribute in making the municipality the best it can be. 4. Measuring Results against Strategy To ensure ongoing success, organizational effectiveness needs to be measured, and there are different techniques that can be used. The most popular one is the balanced scorecard, which measures customer-facing internal organizational performance through learning and improvement, and uses financial criteria in order to establish a holistic view that indicates how effectively the municipality is functioning. To ensure that management stays on track according to its strategic plan, the balanced scorecard must be linked to strategy. 5. Continuous Improvement Finally, to achieve organizational effectiveness, the organization must demonstrate a willingness to continuously improve its processes. This will require feedback techniques, internal and external communication channels, and that suggestions for improvement are taken seriously. If nothing ever changes, people will develop apathy toward the organization, leading to stagnation and ineffectiveness.
  7. 7. Organizational d evelopment Organizational development (OD) is the ‘planned and systematic approach to enabling sustained organization performance through the involvement of its people’. OD makes organizations look at the bigger picture and address changes that are needed in order to drive progress and change. It will look at the company objectives, its strategic direction and structure, as well as the culture, and create processes for sustainable long-term success.
  8. 8. Evaluating and Institutionalizing Interventions Here we evaluate the course of actions implemented and see if we are on track or if we need to re-design the approach so that the objective if met. Leading and Managing Change Here we establish a focus group with management buy in and implement the designed intervention. OD intervention is a structured programme driven from top to bottom. Designing Intervention In this process we design the approach to address the issue or intervene to sort the issue out and bring value to business. Diagnosis In this process we identify the intervention and establish the root cause of the issue. Entering and Contracting Here we establish the fact that yes we do require OD intervention to address an issue. OD intervention process
  9. 9. Diagnostic activities •These are fact-finding activities designed to find the current state of a client system. Team building activities • These are designed to enhance the effective operation of teams. Intergroup activities •These are the activities designed to improve the effectiveness of interdependent groups. Survey feedback activities • These activities rely on gathering the information that is used in understanding problems or opportunities. Education and training activities • Activities designed to improve individual’s skills abilities and knowledge. Techno structural or structural activities • Activities designed to improve the effectiveness of organizational structure & Job design. Process consultation activities • The activities that are designed in consultation to help the client to perceive understand and act upon events that occur in the client’s environment. OD Interventions https://www.geektonight.com/14-od-interventions-type-meaning-process-importance-examples/#types-of-od-interventions
  10. 10. Grid organisation development activities • These activities are developed by Robert Blake and Mouton which constitutes of six phase model involving the total organisation. Third party peacemaking activities • Activities designed and conducted by a skilled consultant to manage interpersonal conflict in the process of organizational change. Coaching & Counseling activities •Activities that help the individual to define learning goals, to understand others behaviour & to see how others see their behaviour. Life & Career planning activities • Activities that enable individuals to focus on their life and career objectives & way to achieve them. Planning & goal-setting activities •Activities that include goal setting, problem solving, discrepancies if any to achieve objectives. Strategic Management activities • Activities that link the interventions with basic mission & environmental scanning & which helps in long-range planning. Organization Transformation activities •Activities that involve large scale system changes or fundamental change in the nature of an organization. OD Interventions https://www.geektonight.com/14-od-interventions-type-meaning-process-importance-examples/#types-of-od-interventions
  11. 11. Change management Change management is defined as the methods and manners in which a company describes and implements change within both its internal and external processes. This includes preparing and supporting employees, establishing the necessary steps for change, and monitoring pre- and post-change activities to ensure successful implementation. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCqF8LbJYyk
  12. 12. 7 R’s of Change Management https://www.ntaskmanager.com/blog/7-rs-of-change-management/ 1. The REASON behind the change? 2. RISKS involved in the requested change? 3. RESOURCES required to deliver the change? 4. Who RAISED the change request? 5. RETURN required from the change? 6. Who is RESPONSIBLE for creating, testing, and implementing the change? 7. RELATIONSHIP between suggested change and other changes?
  13. 13. Types of Change management • Any organizational change that improves on previously established processes and procedures. Developmental change •Change that moves an organization away from its current state to a new state in order to solve a problem, such as mergers and acquisitions and automation. Transitional change • Change that radically and fundamentally alters the culture and operation of an organization. In transformational change, the end result may not be known. For example, a company may pursue entirely different products or markets. Transformational change
  14. 14. Four Principles of Change Management Successful change management relies on four core principles: https://www.mindtools.com/pages/article/newPPM_87.htm Understand Change Plan Change Implement Change Communicate Change
  15. 15. Kurt Lewin’s Change model https://online.visual-paradigm.com/knowledge/business-design/understand-lewins-change-management-model/
  16. 16. Organizational transformation • Organizational Transformation begins when you recognize that change is necessary. • Organizational transformation is the process of transforming and changing the existing corporate culture to achieve a competitive advantage or address a significant challenge. It can be an exciting time for any organization. • The three elements for a successful organizational transformation 1. People 2. Process 3. Technology
  17. 17. Types of transformational change The four types of transformational change as identified by beckhard (1989) are: ● A change in what drives the organization for example, a change from being production-driven to being market-driven would be transformational; ● A fundamental change in the relationships between or among organizational parts – for example, decentralization; ● A major change in the ways of doing work – for example, the introduction of new technology such as computer- integrated manufacturing; ● A basic, cultural change in norms, values or research systems – for example, developing a customer-focused culture.
  18. 18. Organizational transformation Strategies https://www.accipio.com/eleadership/mod/wiki/view.php?pageid=136
  19. 19. Strategic role of HR in organizational transformation HR can and should play a key strategic role in developing and implementing organizational transition and transformation strategies. It can provide help and guidance in analysis and diagnosis, highlighting the people issues that will fundamentally affect the success of the strategy. HR can advise on resourcing programmes and planning and implementing the vital learning, reward, communications and involvement aspects of the process. It can anticipate people problems and deal with them before they become serious. If the programme does involve restructuring and downsizing, HR can advise on how this should be done humanely and with the minimum disruption to people’s lives.
  20. 20. Organizational culture • An organization's culture defines the proper way to behave within the organization. This culture consists of shared beliefs and values established by leaders and then communicated and reinforced through various methods, ultimately shaping employee perceptions, behaviors and understanding. • Organizational culture sets the context for everything an enterprise does. Because industries and situations vary significantly, there is not a one-size-fits-all culture template that meets the needs of all organizations.
  21. 21. Organizational culture change Culture change strategies are concerned with how the culture of the organization can be moved from a present state to a future desired state. Strategies for supporting and changing cultures • Culture analysis • Culture support and reinforcement • Culture change • Levers for change
  22. 22. Culture analysis The first step is to analyse the existing culture. • This can be done through questionnaires, surveys and discussions in focus groups or workshops. • It is often helpful to involve Group of people in analysing the outcome of surveys, getting them to produce a diagnosis of the cultural issues facing the organization and to participate in the development and implementation of plans and programmes to deal with any issues. • Extra dimensions can be established by the use of group exercises such as ‘rules of the club’ (participants brainstorm the ‘rules’ or norms that govern behaviour) or ‘shield’ (participants design a shield, often quartered, that illustrates major cultural features of the organization). • Joint exercises like this can lead to discussions on appropriate values.
  23. 23. Culture support and reinforcement Culture support and reinforcement programmes aim to preserve and underpin what is good and functional about the present culture. Schein (1985) has suggested that the most powerful primary mechanisms for culture embedding and reinforcement are: • what leaders pay attention to, measure and control; • leaders’ reactions to critical incidents and crises; • deliberate role modelling, teaching and coaching by leaders; • criteria for allocation of rewards and status; • criteria for recruitment, selection, promotion and commitment.
  24. 24. Culture change In theory, culture change programs start with an analysis of the existing culture. The desired culture is then defined, which leads to the identification of a ‘culture gap’ that needs to be filled. This analysis can identify behavioral expectations so that development and reward processes can be used to define and reinforce them. In real life, it is not quite as simple as that. Culture change programs can focus on particular aspects of the culture. for example performance, commitment, quality, customer service, teamwork or organizational learning. In each case the underpinning values would need to be defined. It would probably be necessary to prioritize by deciding which areas need the most urgent attention.
  25. 25. Levers for change Performance •Performance-related or competence-related pay schemes; performance management processes; gainsharing; leadership training; skills development Commitment •Communication, participation and involvement programmes; developing a climate of cooperation and trust; clarifying the psychological contract; Quality •Total quality programmes; Customer service •Customer care programmes; Teamwork •Team building; team performance management; team rewards Organizational learning •Taking steps to enhance intellectual capital and the organization’s resource-based capability by developing a learning organization; Values •Gaining understanding, acceptance and commitment through involvement in defining values, performance management processes and employee development interventions, although it is often the case that values are embedded by changing behaviours, not the other way round. Having identified what needs to be done and the priorities, the next step is to consider levers for change. The levers could include, as appropriate:
  26. 26. Knowledge management Knowledge management is the process of creating, sharing, using and managing the knowledge and information of an organization. It refers to a multidisciplinary approach to achieve organisational objectives by making the best use of knowledge Two major types of knowledge are: 1. Tacit knowledge 2. Explicit knowledge
  27. 27. Types of Knowledge Tacit knowledge is the knowing of things without knowing how you know Tacit knowledge refers to the knowledge, skills, and abilities an individual gains through experience that is often difficult to put into words or otherwise communicate. Tacit knowledge (knowing-how): knowledge embedded in the human mind through experience and jobs. Know-how and learning embedded within the minds of people. Personal wisdom and experience, context-specific, more difficult to extract and codify. Tacit knowledge Includes insights, intuitions. Explicit knowledge is the knowing of things that you can explain. Explicit knowledge (also expressive knowledge). It is knowledge that can be readily articulated, codified, stored and accessed. It can be easily transmitted to others. Most forms of explicit knowledge can be stored in certain media like digitized in books, documents, reports, memos, etc. Documented information that can facilitate action. Knowledge what is easily identified, articulated, shared and employed.
  28. 28. Knowledge Management Strategies Two approaches to knowledge management have been identified by Hansen et al (1999): The codification strategy knowledge is carefully codified and stored in databases where it can be accessed and used easily by anyone in the organization. Knowledge is explicit and is codified using a ‘people-to document’ approach. This strategy is therefore document driven. The personalization strategy knowledge is closely tied to the person who has developed it and is shared mainly through direct person-to- person contacts. This is a ‘person-to-person’ approach, which involves sharing tacit knowledge. The exchange is achieved by creating networks and encouraging face-to-face communication between individuals and teams by means of informal conferences, workshops, brainstorming and one-to-one sessions.
  29. 29. Quality management • Quality management ensures that an organization, product or service is consistent. • Quality management is the act of overseeing all activities and tasks needed to maintain a desired level of excellence. • It has four main components: • Quality planning • Quality assurance • Quality control • Quality improvement. It is also referred to as total quality management (TQM).
  30. 30. Quality management strategies Quality management consists of four key components, which include the following: • Quality Planning – The process of identifying the quality standards relevant to the project and deciding how to meet them. • Quality Improvement – The purposeful change of a process to improve the confidence or reliability of the outcome. • Quality Control – The continuing effort to uphold a process’s integrity and reliability in achieving an outcome. • Quality Assurance – The systematic or planned actions necessary to offer sufficient reliability so that a particular service or product will meet the specified requirements.
  31. 31. Benefits of Quality Management • It helps an organization achieve greater consistency in tasks and activities that are involved in the production of products and services. • It increases efficiency in processes, reduces wastage, and improves the use of time and other resources. • It helps improve customer satisfaction. • It enables businesses to market their business effectively and exploit new markets. • It makes it easier for businesses to integrate new employees, and thus helps businesses manage growth more seamlessly. • It enables a business to continuously improve their products, processes, and systems.
  32. 32. https://corporatefinanceinstitute.com/resources/knowledge/strategy/quality-management/
  33. 33. Continuous improvement A continuous improvement process is an ongoing effort to improve products, services, or processes. Principle of continuous improvement Principle 1. Improvements are based on small changes, not only on major paradigm shifts or new inventions Principle 2. Employee ideas are valuable Principle 3. Incremental improvements are typically inexpensive to implement Principle 4. Employees take ownership and are involved in improvement Principle 5. Improvement is reflective Principle 6. Improvement is measurable and potentially repeatable https://blog.kainexus.com/continuous-improvement/6-principles-of-the-continuous-improvement-model
  34. 34. Continuous improvement strategies The model Plan-Do-Check-Act is the most popular approach for achieving continuous improvement. In the planning phase, you need to establish the objectives and processes necessary to deliver results per the expected output (the target or goals). The second phase is “Do”. It is straightforward as you need to execute what you’ve laid down during the process's planning step. The third phase: After you’ve completed your objectives, you need to check what you’ve achieved and compare it to what you’ve expected. Gather as much data as possible and consider what you can improve in your process to achieve greater results next time. The fourth phase : If the analysis shows that you’ve improved compared to your previous project, the standard is updated, and you need to aim for an even better performance next time. In case you’ve failed to improve or have even achieved worse results compared to the past, the standard stays as it was before you started your last project. https://blog.kainexus.com/continuous-improvement/6-principles-of-the-continuous- improvement-model
  35. 35. Customer service strategy • A strategic approach to customer service is necessary to ensure that a longer-term view is developed on what needs to be done to develop effective, coherent and integrated policies, processes and practices for ensuring that high levels of customer service are achieved. • A customer service strategy is a thorough plan to handle customer interactions. It lets you provide a consistent customer experience throughout the customer journey. • Improved customer experience results in a more loyal customer base. Loyal customers buy more often, spend more, and refer their friends and family to you. They leave positive customer reviews.
  36. 36. Develop an Effective Customer Service Strategy 1. Make customer happiness the end goal across the company 2. Identify all customer touch points 3. Set goals for customer service 4. Identify customer service KPIs to monitor 5. Build a driven customer service team 6. Build a powerful customer service toolkit 7. Give your customer service representatives power 8. Create a consistent feedback loop https://www.nextiva.com/blog/customer-service-strategy.html#:~:text=A%20customer%20service%20strategy%20is,experience%20throughout%20the%20customer%20journey.&text=Loyal%20customers%20buy%20more%20often,They%20leave%20positive%20customer%20reviews.
  37. 37. https://www.callcentrehelper.com/the-top-10-customer-service-strategies-27041.htm
  38. 38. Thank You

