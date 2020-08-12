Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr. Preetha.P.S
Soil pollution
Soil pollution
Soil pollution

for degree classes

Published in: Education
Soil pollution

  1. 1. Dr. Preetha.P.S
  2. 2. Soil pollution is defined as the presence of toxic chemicals in soil, in high concentrations to create a risk to human health or the ecosystem. It refers to anything that causes contamination of soil and degrades the soil quality.
  3. 3.  Industrial wastes  Urban wastes  Radioactive pollutants  Agricultural practices  Biological agents  Soil sediments
  4. 4. Industrial effluents are mainly discharged from various industries, factories, distilleries, processing units etc. Urban wastes comprise both commercial and domestic wastes It is estimated that in India alone, about 450 million of urban population produces nearly 45 million tonnes of solid wastes causing chronic pollution of land and water. Delhi, which is the third most polluted city, collects about 9000 tonnes of garbage from its streets every day.
  5. 5. Radioactive substances resulting from explosions of nuclear devices, atmospheric fall out from nuclear dust soil radioactive wastes penetrate the soil and accumulate there creating soil pollution. Radionuclides of radium, thorium, uranium, isotopes of potassium (K-40) and carbon (C-14) are very common in soil, rock, water and air.
  6. 6. Advanced agro-technology, huge quantities of fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, weedicides and soil conditioning agents are employed to increase the crop yield. Soil gets large quantities of human, animals and birds excreta which constitute the major source of soil pollution by biological agents.
  7. 7. The pathogenic organisms such as bacteria, fungi, algae, protozoans etc. pollute the soil. Soil sediments refer to the deposition of trace metals such as Hg, As, Sb, Pb, Cd, Ni, Co, Mo, Cu , Cr etc.
  8. 8. Production of Natural Fertilizers Ban on Toxic Chemicals Plantation and recycling of trees to prevent soil erosion Using biological weapons to control soil pollution.
  9. 9. Effective treatment of domestic sewage by suitable biological and chemical methods and adopting modern techniques of sludge disposal. Launching of extensive afforestation and community forestry programmes. Implementing deterrent measures against deforestation
  10. 10. Municipal wastes have to be properly collected by segregation, treated and disposed scientifically. Recycling of glass, paper, plastics should be done carefully. Industrial wastes have to be properly treated at source, by segregation of wastes or adopting integrated waste treatment methods Enforcing environment audit for industries and promoting eco labelled products.
  11. 11. Formulation of stringent pollution control legislation and effective implementation with powerful administrative machinery. Imparting informal and formal public awareness programmes to educate people at large regarding health hazards and undesirable effects due to environmental pollution.
  12. 12. Mass media, educational institutions voluntary agencies etc. should be involved to achieve these objectives. Extending market support for recoverable products through fiscal concessions.
  13. 13. Sharma P.D. 2004 Environmental Biology Kumar, H.D 2000 Modern concepts of Ecology Agarwal, K.C 2001 Environmental Biology

