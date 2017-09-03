Data Science for Social Good PyData Delhi Sept 3, 2017 Ponnurangam Kumaraguru (“PK”) Associate Professor ACM Distinguished...
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9 Selfies vs Potential KillFies
10 Instagram Selfies
11
12
13
14 http://labs.precog.iiitd.edu.in/killfie/
Incidents Country wise 15
Casualties 16
Gender Distribution? 17
Reasons? 18
Growth of Death? 19
20
21 http://precog.iiitd.edu.in/blog/2016/11/killfie-journey/
Why dangerous selfies? 22
Why dangerous selfies?  Self embellishment, self portrayal  Social feedback on online social networks  Russians take it...
Our Data Science efforts  # images: 2,010,881  # seflies: 1,105,984  # killfies: 630,795 (Classifier) 24
25 http://twitdigest.iiitd.edu.in:4000
26 What can you do to help? https://www.facebook.com/saftiebot
27 https://goo.gl/2sIdYT
1,104+ location, 160+ verified 28
29 fb.me/saftiebot goo.gl/2sIdYT
Policy level solutions 30
Policy level solutions 31
Samsung #SafeIndia 32
Ideas floating around  Challenge / contest among school students for developing solutions (technology, social, etc.)  Ph...
Misinformation on Social Media 34
http://twitdigest.iiitd.edu.in/TweetCred/
Harvard (1839) – Harvard – Harvard – Harvard – MIT – Northwestern – UIUC – WUSL – CMU (2009) – IIITD (2015) 36
37 How many of you have posted mobile numbers on Online Social Networks? How many of you have seen mobile numbers being po...
Sample posts 38
Sample posts 39
Sample posts 40
Sample posts 41
Data statistics  Twitter: 12th October 2012 – 20th October 2013  Facebook: 16th November 2012 – 20th April 2013 42 Numbe...
43
SocialCaller App 44 https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ayush.socialcaller&hl=en
45
46 https://www.facebook.com/ponnurangam.kumaraguru
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Data Science for Social Good

41 views

Published on

Selfies, KillFies, Fake news, privacy, phone numbers

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
41
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • http://www.foxnews.com/world/2012/09/08/tweets-false-shootouts-cause-panic-in-mexico-city/

    • Data Science for Social Good

    1. 1. Data Science for Social Good PyData Delhi Sept 3, 2017 Ponnurangam Kumaraguru (“PK”) Associate Professor ACM Distinguished & TEDx Speaker Linkedin/in/ponguru/ fb/ponnurangam.kumaraguru, @ponguru
    2. 2. 2
    3. 3. 3
    4. 4. 4
    5. 5. 5
    6. 6. 6
    7. 7. 7
    8. 8. 8
    9. 9. 9 Selfies vs Potential KillFies
    10. 10. 10 Instagram Selfies
    11. 11. 11
    12. 12. 12
    13. 13. 13
    14. 14. 14 http://labs.precog.iiitd.edu.in/killfie/
    15. 15. Incidents Country wise 15
    16. 16. Casualties 16
    17. 17. Gender Distribution? 17
    18. 18. Reasons? 18
    19. 19. Growth of Death? 19
    20. 20. 20
    21. 21. 21 http://precog.iiitd.edu.in/blog/2016/11/killfie-journey/
    22. 22. Why dangerous selfies? 22
    23. 23. Why dangerous selfies?  Self embellishment, self portrayal  Social feedback on online social networks  Russians take it for money too! 23
    24. 24. Our Data Science efforts  # images: 2,010,881  # seflies: 1,105,984  # killfies: 630,795 (Classifier) 24
    25. 25. 25 http://twitdigest.iiitd.edu.in:4000
    26. 26. 26 What can you do to help? https://www.facebook.com/saftiebot
    27. 27. 27 https://goo.gl/2sIdYT
    28. 28. 1,104+ location, 160+ verified 28
    29. 29. 29 fb.me/saftiebot goo.gl/2sIdYT
    30. 30. Policy level solutions 30
    31. 31. Policy level solutions 31
    32. 32. Samsung #SafeIndia 32
    33. 33. Ideas floating around  Challenge / contest among school students for developing solutions (technology, social, etc.)  Phone app to analyze pic while taking it - Red / Green circles 33
    34. 34. Misinformation on Social Media 34
    35. 35. http://twitdigest.iiitd.edu.in/TweetCred/
    36. 36. Harvard (1839) – Harvard – Harvard – Harvard – MIT – Northwestern – UIUC – WUSL – CMU (2009) – IIITD (2015) 36
    37. 37. 37 How many of you have posted mobile numbers on Online Social Networks? How many of you have seen mobile numbers being posted on Online Social Networks?
    38. 38. Sample posts 38
    39. 39. Sample posts 39
    40. 40. Sample posts 40
    41. 41. Sample posts 41
    42. 42. Data statistics  Twitter: 12th October 2012 – 20th October 2013  Facebook: 16th November 2012 – 20th April 2013 42 Numbers Category +91 Category 0 Category void Total Twitter Facebook Twitter Facebook Twitter Facebook Twitter Facebook Mobile Numbers 885 2,191 14,909 8,873 25,566 25,294 41,360 36,358 User profiles 1,074 2,663 17,913 9,028 31,149 25,406 49,817 36,588
    43. 43. 43
    44. 44. SocialCaller App 44 https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ayush.socialcaller&hl=en
    45. 45. 45
    46. 46. 46 https://www.facebook.com/ponnurangam.kumaraguru

    ×