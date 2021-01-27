Successfully reported this slideshow.
Україна та ЄС співпрацюватимуть задля взаємного визнання електронних довірчих послуг

У 2019 році Мінцифра надіслала до Євросоюзу запит про укладення двосторонньої угоди про взаємне визнання електронних довірчих послуг. Наразі маємо план співпраці на два роки.

Україна та ЄС співпрацюватимуть задля взаємного визнання електронних довірчих послуг

  1. 1. 1 СПІЛЬНИЙ РОБОЧИЙ ПЛАН1 співпраці між ЄС та Україною щодо електронних довірчих послуг з перспективою укладення можливої угоди, яка повинна базуватися на наближенні до законодавства та стандартів ЄС № Захід Ціль Виконавці Тип активності Орієнтовні строки 1. Встановити критерії відповідності українських електронних довірчих послуг вимогам eIDAS беручи до уваги проект Міжнародної Готовності який має фіналізуватиь Єврокомісією на початку 2021 Єврокомісія та Мінцифри досягнули згоди щодо критеріїв відповідності українських електронних довірчих послуг вимогам eIDAS. Підготовлено чек-лист відповідності довірчих послуг вимогам eIDAS Єврокомісія Мінцифри Експертна 01.03.2021 2. Завершити пілотний проект eSignature, започаткований проектом EU4Digital, для досягнення транскордонного взаємного визнання кваліфікованих електронних підписів шляхом забезпечення належної перевірки створеного підпису Реалізовано валідацію транскордонного електронного підпису Мінцифри EU4Digital Організаційна 01.03.2021 3. Запустити пілотний механізм про взаємне визнання е-підписів між Україною та Естонією, в продовження проекту EU4Digtial eSignature Презентація пілоту та рекомендацій Єврокомісія Міністерство економіки Естонії Мінцифри Експертна 01.03.2021 4. Розпочати експертну місію з електронних довірчих послуг та електронної ідентифікації, яка оцінить як нормативні, так і технологічні вимоги. Експертна місія започаткована та готова проводити оцінку нормативних, та технологічних вимог. Єврокомісія Мінцифри EU4DigitalUA Експертна 01.04.2021 1 Цей Спільний робочий план є неофіційним документом, що конкретизує кроки, спрямовані на просування співробітництва між Україною та ЄС у сфері електронних довірчих послуг. Він повинен регулярно оновлюватися на основі діалогу та згоди обох сторін.
  2. 2. 2 5. Провести оцінку законодавства у сфері електронних довірчих послуг в Україні на основі розробленого чек-листу Проведено оцінку законодавства у сфері електронних довірчих послуг (включаючи проект змін в закон про електронні довірчі послуги). Надано відповідні рекомендації. Єврокомісія Мінцифри EU4DigitalUA Експертна Протягом 3 місяців після запуску експертної місії у сфері електронних довірчих (див пункт 4) 6. Провести оцінку відповідності стандартів технологічної сумісності та найкращих практик ENISA, включаючи: • вимоги безпеки, політики та практик; • технічні критерії та конкретні вимоги; • вимоги щодо сумісності протоколів та форматів. Еквівалентність усіх вимог, викладених у проекті Міжнародної ГотовностісЄС підтверджено Єврокомісія Мінцифри Адміністрація Держспецзв'язку EU4DigitalUA Технічна 01.09.2021 7. Запровадити належний механізм консультацій та співпраці між наглядовим органом України та державами-членами ЄС, ENISA, FESA Запроваджено належний механізм консультацій та співпраці між наглядовим органом України та державами-членами ЄС, ENISA, FESA Єврокомісія (facilitating role) ENISA FESA Адміністрація Держспецзв'язку EU4DigitalUA Мінцифри Експертна 01.09.2021
  3. 3. 3 8. Обмін досвідом та підготовка рекомендацій щодо проведення процедури оцінки відповідності надавачів довірчих послуг та послуг, що вони надають Органи з оцінки відповідності країн- членів ЄС проводять консультації та навчання стосовно кращих практик оцінки відповідності надавачів довірчих послуг та послуг, що вони надають ENISA Адміністрація Держспецзв'язку Мінцифри EU4DigitalUA Експертна 01.09.2021 9. Прийняти та впровадити зміни до Закону України «Про електронні довірчі послуги» з урахуванням оцінки експертної місії ЄС Прийнято та впроваджено зміни до Закону України «Про електронні довірчі послуги» з урахуванням оцінки експертної місії ЄС Нова редакція Закону України «Про електронні довірчі послуги» гармонізовано з вимогами Регламенту ЄС eIDAS Мінцифри Адміністрація Держспецзв'язку Нормативна Протягом 6 місяців після підготовки звіту експертної місії (див пункт 5) 10. Перегляд українського довірчого списку щодо технічних специфікацій та форматів, зазначених у Рішенні Комісії (ЄС) 2015/1505 Проведено оцінку українського довірчого списку та надано відповідні рекомендації щодо відповідності технічним специфікаціям та форматам, зазначених у Рішенні Комісії (ЄС) 2015/1505 Мінцифри Експертна Протягом 6 місяців після прийняття змін в Закон України «Про електронні довірчі послуги» (див пункт 9) 11. Прийняття підзаконного нормативного акта, що визначає порядок, формати та процедури публікації схем електронної ідентифікації на основі Визначено порядок, формати та процедури публікації схем електронної ідентифікації на основі Імплементаційного Рішення Комісії (ЄС) 2015/1984 Мінцифри Нормативна Протягом 6 місяців після прийняття змін в Закон України «Про електронні довірчі послуги» (див пункт 9)
  4. 4. 4 Імплементаційного Рішення Комісії (ЄС) 2015/1984 12. Прийняття підзаконного нормативного акта, що встановлює специфікації щодо форматів удосконалених електронних підписів та удосконалених печаток, які повинні бути визнані органами державного сектору Імплентаційному Рішення Комісії (ЄС) 2015/1506 Специфікації щодо форматів удосконалених електронних підписів та удосконалених печаток Мінцифри Експертна Протягом 6 місяців після прийняття змін в Закон України «Про електронні довірчі послуги» (див пункт 9) 13. Імплементувати можливість створення / перевірки підписів XADES / PADES, інкапсулюючи оригінали документів та підписів у контейнер ASIC-e за допомогою українських локальних порталів На українських порталах імплементовано можливість створення / перевірки підписів в форматі XADES / PADES, інкапсулюючи оригінали документів та підпису в контейнер ASIC-e Мінцифри Технічна 01.12.2021 14. Оцінити сумісність кваліфікованого електронного підпису та печатки, використовуючи спеціальний портал (Electronic Signature Plugtests), розроблений Центром тестування та взаємодії ETSI. Сумісність кваліфікованого електронного підпису та печатки оцінено за допомогою спеціального порталу (Electronic Signature Plugtests), розроблений Центром тестування та взаємодії ETSI. Єврокомісія ETSI Мінцифри EU4DigitalUA Технічна 01.12.2021 15. Визначення органу (ів) з оцінки відповідності Визначено орган (и) з оцінки відповідності Мінцифри Адміністрація Держспецзв'язку Технічна Протягом 1-го року після прийняття змін в Закон України «Про електронні довірчі послуги» (див пункт 9)
  5. 5. 5 Національне агенство з аккредитації 16. Започаткувати офіційну оцінку ЄС у сфері довірчих послуг Нормативну та технологічну відповідність вимог Регламенту ЄС eIDAS підтверджено Єврокомісія Мінцифри EU4DigitalUA Експертна 01.03.2022 17. Презентація фінального звіту оцінки стану справ в Україні в сфері електронних довірчих послуг для країн- членів ЄС з з перспективою укладення угоди, яка засновану на наближенні до законодавства та стандартів ЄС Домовленість щодо наступних кроків співпраці ЄС та України у сфері довірчих послуг Єврокомісія Країни-члени ЄС Нормативна Саміт ЄС-Україна 2022

