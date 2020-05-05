Successfully reported this slideshow.
Минздрав обнародовал требования к салонам красоты
Минздрав обнародовал требования к салонам красоты

Персонал салонов красоты должны обеспечить пятидневным запасом средств индивидуальной защиты и дезинфекторов

Published in: News & Politics
