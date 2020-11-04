Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
04.11.2020 1 РЕЗУЛЬТАТИ ПОІМЕННОГО ГОЛОСУВАННЯ № 32 від 04.11.2020 13:52:39 (4 сесія 9 скликання) Поіменне голосування про...
04.11.2020 2 Ковальов О.І. Утримався Ковальчук О.В. Відсутній Козак В.В. За Колебошин С.В. Відсутній Колєв О.В. Не голосув...
04.11.2020 3 Фріс І.П. За Фролов П.В. Відсутній Халімон П.В. За Холодов А.І. За Хоменко О.В. Утрималась Циба Т.В. Відсутня...
04.11.2020 4 Івахів С.П. Відсутній Кіссе А.І. Не голосував Колихаєв І.В. За Констанкевич І.М. Не голосувала Лабазюк С.П. Н...
04.11.2020 5 Юрченко О.М. За Яковенко Є.Г. Відсутній
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rez golos -1_

14 views

Published on

ппп

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rez golos -1_

  1. 1. 04.11.2020 1 РЕЗУЛЬТАТИ ПОІМЕННОГО ГОЛОСУВАННЯ № 32 від 04.11.2020 13:52:39 (4 сесія 9 скликання) Поіменне голосування про проект Закону про внесення змін до розділу ХХ "Прикінцеві та перехідні положення" Податкового кодексу України та інших законодавчих актів про перенесення термінів набрання чинності норм щодо детінізації розрахунків в сфері торгівлі та послуг (№4313) - за основу За - 212 Проти - 0 Утрималися - 30 Не голосували - 58 Всього - 300 Рішення не прийнято Фракція політичної партії "СЛУГА НАРОДУ" Кількість депутатів - 246 За - 107 Проти - 0 Утрималися - 30 Не голосували - 32 Відсутні - 77 Аліксійчук О.В. Відсутній Аллахвердієва І.В. Відсутня Ананченко М.О. За Андрійович З.М. Відсутній Арахамія Д.Г. За Арістов Ю.Ю. За Арсенюк О.О. Не голосував Бабак С.В. Не голосував Бабій Р.В. Утримався Бакумов О.С. За Бардіна М.О. Відсутня Безгін В.Ю. Утримався Безугла М.В. Утрималась Беленюк Ж.В. Не голосував Березін М.Ю. За Боблях А.Р. За Богданець А.В. Відсутній Богуцька Є.П. Утрималась Божик В.І. Відсутній Бондар Г.В. Утрималась Бондаренко О.В. За Борзова І.Н. За Бородін В.В. Відсутній Брагар Є.В. За Бужанський М.А. За Буймістер Л.А. Відсутня Булах Л.В. Відсутня Бунін С.В. Відсутній Вагнєр В.О. Відсутня Василевська-Смаглюк О.М. Відсутня Василів І.В. Відсутній Васильєв І.С. Утримався Васильковський І.І. За Ватрас В.А. За Веніславський Ф.В. Утримався Верещук І.А. За Вінтоняк О.В. Відсутня Володіна Д.А. За Воронов В.А. За Воронько О.Є. За Гайду О.В. За Галайчук В.С. Утримався Галушко М.Л. Утримався Гевко В.Л. Не голосував Герасименко І.Л. За Герман Д.В. За Герус А.М. Відсутній Гетманцев Д.О. Відсутній Горбенко Р.О. Не голосував Горенюк О.О. Відсутній Горобець О.С. За Гривко С.Д. За Гринчук О.А. Не голосувала Гришина Ю.М. За Грищенко Т.М. За Грищук Р.П. Не голосував Гузенко М.В. За Гурін Д.О. Утримався Дануца О.А. Відсутній Демченко С.О. За Дирдін М.Є. Відсутній Діденко Ю.О. Відсутня Дмитрієва О.О. Відсутня Дмитрук А.Г. За Драбовський А.Г. За Дубінський О.А. За Дубнов А.В. За Дунда О.А. За Жмеренецький О.С. Відсутній Жупанин А.В. Відсутній Заблоцький М.Б. Відсутній Забуранна Л.В. Не голосувала Завітневич О.М. Відсутній Загоруйко А.Л. Відсутня Задорожний А.В. За Задорожній М.М. Не голосував Заремський М.В. За Заславський Ю.І. За Захарченко В.В. Відсутній Здебський Ю.В. Відсутній Зуб В.О. За Зуєв М.С. За Іванов В.І. Не голосував Іонушас С.К. За Кабанов О.Є. Відсутній Калаур І.Р. За Кальченко С.В. За Камельчук Ю.О. За Каптєлов Р.В. Відсутній Касай Г.О. За Касай К.І. За Качура О.А. Відсутній Кириченко М.О. За Кисилевський Д.Д. Відсутній Кицак Б.В. Не голосував Кінзбурська В.О. Відсутня Кісєль Ю.Г. За Клочко А.А. За Коваль О.В. Відсутня Ковальов А.В. Відсутній
  2. 2. 04.11.2020 2 Ковальов О.І. Утримався Ковальчук О.В. Відсутній Козак В.В. За Колебошин С.В. Відсутній Колєв О.В. Не голосував Колісник А.С. Відсутня Колюх В.В. Не голосував Копанчук О.Є. За Копиленко О.Л. За Копитін І.В. За Корнієнко О.С. За Корявченков Ю.В. Відсутній Костін А.Є. Відсутній Костюк Д.С. Відсутній Костюх А.В. Утримався Кравчук Є.М. Не голосувала Красов О.І. Не голосував Крейденко В.В. Утримався Криворучкіна О.В. Відсутня Кривошеєв І.С. За Крячко М.В. Не голосував Кузбит Ю.М. Відсутній Кузнєцов О.О. За Кузьміних С.В. За Культенко А.В. За Кунаєв А.Ю. Не голосував Куницький О.О. Утримався Лаба М.М. За Леонов О.О. За Лис О.Г. Відсутня Литвиненко С.А. Відсутній Літвінов О.М. Відсутній Лічман Г.В. За Любота Д.В. За Ляшенко А.О. Утрималась Мазурашу Г.Г. Утримався Мандзій С.В. За Маріковський О.В. Відсутній Марусяк О.Р. Не голосував Марченко Л.І. Утрималась Марчук І.П. Не голосував Маслов Д.В. За Матусевич О.Б. За Медяник В.А. Утримався Мезенцева М.С. За Мельник П.В. За Мережко О.О. За Микиша Д.С. Відсутній Мисягін Ю.М. За Михайлюк Г.О. За Мовчан О.В. Відсутній Мокан В.І. Відсутній Монастирський Д.А. За Мотовиловець А.В. Відсутній Мошенець О.В. За Мулик Р.М. Відсутній Мурдій І.Ю. За Нагаєвський А.С. Відсутній Нагорняк С.В. За Нальотов Д.О. За Наталуха Д.А. За Негулевський І.П. Не голосував Неклюдов В.М. За Нестеренко К.О. За Нікітіна М.В. Відсутня Новіков М.М. За Овчинникова Ю.Ю. Не голосувала Одарченко А.М. Не голосував Остапенко А.Д. За Павліш П.В. Відсутній Павловський П.І. Утримався Павлюк М.В. Утримався Пасічний О.С. За Пашковський М.І. За Перебийніс М.В. За Петруняк Є.В. Відсутній Пивоваров Є.П. За Підласа Р.А. Відсутня Подгорна В.В. Відсутня Потураєв М.Р. Відсутній Припутень Д.С. Відсутній Прощук Е.П. За Пуртова А.А. За Пушкаренко А.М. За Радіна А.О. Відсутня Радуцький М.Б. За Рєпіна Е.А. Не голосувала Рубльов В.В. За Руденко О.С. Не голосувала Рябуха Т.В. Відсутня Савченко О.С. За Саладуха О.В. Відсутня Саламаха О.І. За Салійчук О.В. Не голосував Санченко О.В. Відсутній Северин С.С. За Семінський О.В. За Скічко О.О. За Сова О.Г. Утримався Совгиря О.В. Не голосувала Соломчук Д.В. Не голосував Сольський М.Т. За Соха Р.В. Відсутній Стернійчук В.О. Не голосував Стефанчук М.О. За Стріхарський А.П. Утримався Струневич В.О. Утримався Сушко П.М. Відсутній Тарасенко Т.П. Відсутній Тарасов О.С. Відсутній Тимофійчук В.Я. Відсутній Тищенко М.М. За Тістик Р.Я. За Ткаченко М.М. Не голосував Ткаченко О.М. За Торохтій Б.Г. За Третьякова Г.М. Відсутня Трухін О.М. Утримався Устенко О.О. Відсутній Федієнко О.П. Утримався
  3. 3. 04.11.2020 3 Фріс І.П. За Фролов П.В. Відсутній Халімон П.В. За Холодов А.І. За Хоменко О.В. Утрималась Циба Т.В. Відсутня Чернєв Є.В. Утримався Чернявський С.М. Утримався Чорний Д.С. За Чорноморов А.О. За Швець С.Ф. Не голосував Шевченко Є.В. За Шинкаренко І.А. Утримався Шипайло О.І. Відсутній Шол М.В. За Шпак Л.О. За Штепа С.С. Не голосував Шуляк О.О. Утрималась Юнаков І.С. Відсутній Юраш С.А. За Якименко П.В. За Яковлєва Н.І. Не голосувала Янченко Г.І. За Яременко Б.В. Відсутній Ясько Є.О. Відсутня Яцик Ю.Г. За Фракція політичної партії "ОПОЗИЦІЙНА ПЛАТФОРМА-ЗА ЖИТТЯ" Кількість депутатів - 44 За - 18 Проти - 0 Утрималися - 0 Не голосували - 15 Відсутні - 11 Абрамович І.О. Не голосував Бойко Ю.А. Не голосував Борт В.П. Відсутній Бурміч А.П. Не голосував Волошин О.А. За Гнатенко В.С. За Дунаєв С.В. Не голосував Загородній Ю.І. Відсутній Іоффе Ю.Я. За Ісаєнко Д.В. За Кальцев В.Ф. За Качний О.С. Не голосував Кива І.В. Не голосував Кісільов І.П. Не голосував Козак Т.Р. Відсутній Колтунович О.С. За Королевська Н.Ю. За Кузьмін Р.Р. Відсутній Ларін С.М. Відсутній Лукашев О.А. За Льовочкін С.В. Не голосував Льовочкіна Ю.В. Відсутня Макаренко М.В. Не голосував Мамка Г.М. За Мамоян С.Ч. Не голосував Медведчук В.В. Відсутній Мороз В.В. Не голосував Німченко В.І. За Павленко Ю.О. За Папієв М.М. За Плачкова Т.М. Не голосувала Пономарьов О.С. Не голосував Приходько Н.І. Відсутня Пузанов О.Г. Не голосував Рабінович В.З. Відсутній Скорик М.Л. Відсутній Славицька А.К. За Солод Ю.В. За Столар В.М. Відсутній Суркіс Г.М. За Фельдман О.Б. Не голосував Христенко Ф.В. За Чорний В.І. За Шуфрич Н.І. За Фракція політичної партії "Європейська солідарність" Кількість депутатів - 27 За - 21 Проти - 0 Утрималися - 0 Не голосували - 2 Відсутні - 4 Алєксєєв С.О. Відсутній Ар’єв В.І. За Бондар М.Л. За Величкович М.Р. За В’ятрович В.М. За Герасимов А.В. За Геращенко І.В. За Гончаренко О.О. За Джемілєв М. . Відсутній Забродський М.В. За Зінкевич Я.В. За Іонова М.М. За Климпуш-Цинцадзе І.О. За Княжицький М.Л. За Князевич Р.П. За Кубів С.І. За Лопушанський А.Я. За Павленко Р.М. За Парубій А.В. За Порошенко П.О. Відсутній Саврасов М.В. За Синютка О.М. Відсутній Сюмар В.П. Не голосувала Федина С.Р. За Фріз І.В. За Чийгоз А.З. Не голосував Южаніна Н.П. За Депутатська група "Партія "За майбутнє" Кількість депутатів - 24 За - 13 Проти - 0 Утрималися - 0 Не голосували - 6 Відсутні - 5 Балога В.І. Відсутній Батенко Т.І. За Бондар В.В. За Герега О.В. Не голосував Гузь І.В. За Дубневич Я.В. За
  4. 4. 04.11.2020 4 Івахів С.П. Відсутній Кіссе А.І. Не голосував Колихаєв І.В. За Констанкевич І.М. Не голосувала Лабазюк С.П. Не голосував Лубінець Д.В. Не голосував Мінько С.А. Відсутній Молоток І.Ф. За М’ялик В.Н. За Палиця І.П. Не голосував Поляков А.Е. За Рудик С.Я. За Скороход А.К. За Урбанський А.І. За Чайківський І.А. Відсутній Шаповалов Ю.А. За Юрчишин П.В. Відсутній Яценко А.В. За Фракція політичної партії Всеукраїнське об’єднання "Батьківщина" Кількість депутатів - 24 За - 18 Проти - 0 Утрималися - 0 Не голосували - 1 Відсутні - 5 Абдуллін О.Р. За Бондарєв К.А. За Власенко С.В. За Волинець М.Я. За Данілов В.Б. Відсутній Дубіль В.О. Відсутній Євтушок С.М. За Івченко В.Є. За Кабаченко В.В. За Кириленко І.Г. За Кожем’якін А.А. Не голосував Крулько І.І. За Кучеренко О.Ю. За Лабунська А.В. Відсутня Мейдич О.Л. Відсутній Наливайченко В.О. Відсутній Немиря Г.М. За Ніколаєнко А.І. За Пузійчук А.В. За Соболєв С.В. За Тарута С.О. За Тимошенко Ю.В. За Цимбалюк М.М. За Шкрум А.І. За Депутатська група "ДОВІРА" Кількість депутатів - 20 За - 17 Проти - 0 Утрималися - 0 Не голосували - 0 Відсутні - 3 Арешонков В.Ю. За Бабенко М.В. За Бакунець П.А. За Білозір Л.М. За Вацак Г.А. Відсутній Вельможний С.А. За Горват Р.І. За Єфімов М.В. За Іванчук А.В. За Кіт А.Б. Відсутній Ковальов О.І. За Кулініч О.І. За Кучер М.І. За Лунченко В.В. За Люшняк М.В. Відсутній Петьовка В.В. За Поляк В.М. За Приходько Б.В. За Сухов О.С. За Шахов С.В. За Фракція політичної партії "ГОЛОС" Кількість депутатів - 19 За - 7 Проти - 0 Утрималися - 0 Не голосували - 1 Відсутні - 11 Бобровська С.А. За Василенко Л.В. Відсутня Васильченко Г.І. За Железняк Я.І. Відсутній Клименко Ю.Л. Відсутня Костенко Р.В. За Лозинський Р.М. За Макаров О.А. Відсутній Осадчук А.П. Відсутній Піпа Н.Р. Відсутня Рахманін С.І. Відсутній Рудик К.О. Відсутня Рущишин Я.І. Відсутній Совсун І.Р. Не голосувала Стефанишина О.А. За Умєров Р.Е. Відсутній Устінова О.Ю. За Цабаль В.В. Відсутній Юрчишин Я.Р. За Позафракційні Кількість депутатів - 18 За - 11 Проти - 0 Утрималися - 0 Не голосували - 1 Відсутні - 6 Гриб В.О. За Деркач А.Л. Відсутній Довгий О.С. Не голосував Іванісов Р.В. За Кондратюк О.К. За Лерос Г.Б. За Магера С.В. За Магомедов М.С. За Новинський В.В. Відсутній Разумков Д.О. За Савчук О.В. За Світлична Ю.О. За Стефанчук Р.О. За Требушкін Р.В. Відсутній Шенцев Д.О. Відсутній Шпенов Д.Ю. Відсутній
  5. 5. 04.11.2020 5 Юрченко О.М. За Яковенко Є.Г. Відсутній

×