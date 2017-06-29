PLOT NO. 8, LAXMI PLAZA, HOTEL PARAS, BHADRANAGAR NAGAR, ANADRA ROAD, SIROHI, RAJASTHAN. Mobile: 9549996655, 8696377755, 9...
PLOT NO. 8, LAXMI PLAZA, HOTEL PARAS, BHADRANAGAR NAGAR, ANADRA ROAD, SIROHI, RAJASTHAN. Mobile: 9549996655, 8696377755, 9...
PLOT NO. 8, LAXMI PLAZA, HOTEL PARAS, BHADRANAGAR NAGAR, ANADRA ROAD, SIROHI, RAJASTHAN. Mobile: 9549996655, 8696377755, 9...
PLOT NO. 8, LAXMI PLAZA, HOTEL PARAS, BHADRANAGAR NAGAR, ANADRA ROAD, SIROHI, RAJASTHAN. Mobile: 9549996655, 8696377755, 9...
PLOT NO. 8, LAXMI PLAZA, HOTEL PARAS, BHADRANAGAR NAGAR, ANADRA ROAD, SIROHI, RAJASTHAN. Mobile: 9549996655, 8696377755, 9...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PMKVY - NSDC - SKILLINDIA

7 views

Published on

narendra modi pmkvy, nsdc skill development, pmkvy center, pmkvy registration, pradhan mantri kaushal vikas yojana complaints, skill development and entrepreneurship minister

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
7
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

PMKVY - NSDC - SKILLINDIA

  1. 1. PLOT NO. 8, LAXMI PLAZA, HOTEL PARAS, BHADRANAGAR NAGAR, ANADRA ROAD, SIROHI, RAJASTHAN. Mobile: 9549996655, 8696377755, 9898434699, 8290402659, 9998573030 E-mail: kaushalamcareeracademy@gmail.com gekjh laLFkk dkS”kye dsfj;j ,dsM+eh ftldh lsUVj vkbZMh TC028215 us iz/kkuea=h dkS”ky fodkl ;kstuk ds vUrxZr fofHkUu izf”k{k.k dk;Z gsrq l`tu laLFkku] vyoj ftldh Vhih vkbZMh TPRJ162426 ds vuqlj.k esa dk;Z izkjEHk fd;kA ftlds }kjk leLr foLr`r fopkj foe”kZ ds i”pkr~ geus izf”k{k.k dsUnz Vhih ds vk/kkj ij lcls igys fljksgh “kgj esa izf”k{k.k dsUnz LFkkfir djus gsrq Hkou fdjk;s ij fy;kA ftldk {kS=Qy 5500 Sq. QhV gSaA lkFk gh lkFk bl Hkou ij l`tu laLFkku ls izkIr fn”kk funsZ”kksa ds vuqlkj geus QuhZpj ij yxHkx 13 yk[k :i;s O;; fd;s gS ,oe~ izf”k{k.k nsus gsrq izkjfEHkd rkSj ij midj.k tks djhc 04 tkWc esa mi;ksx djus gsrq yxHkx 05 yk[k [kpZ fd;s gSaA bl izdkj dqy 18 yk[k :i;s [kpZ gq;s gSA ftlds vfrfjDr gekjh nkSM+ /kqi ij vU; O;; gqvk gSaA geus leLr dk;Z 20 ebZ rd iw.kZ dj fn;k FkkA PMKVY ¼iz/kkuea=h dkS”ky fodkl ;kstuk½ ds fn”kk funsZ”kksa ds vuqlkj ;g Li’V Fkk fd fljksgh ftys esa 05 izf”k{k.k dsUnz [kksys tk ldrs gSaA ijUrq 24 ebZ dks tkjh fn”kk funsZ”kksa eas dqN Qsjcny fd;k x;k ftldh ikyu djrs gq, geus vko”;drkuqlkj izf”k{k.k gsrq midj.k lkexzh cny nhA pqafd fo”ks’k ifjfLFkfr;ksa esa lacaf/kr foHkkx NSDC ¼us”kuy Ldhy MsoyiesUV dkmfUly½ }kjk ,sls funsZ”k 24 ebZ dks tkjh fd;s gSa ijUrq jktLFkku esa fljksgh ftyk ,d ,slk mnkgj.k gSa tgka ij bl izdkj dh ;kstuk ls ykHkkfUor ;qok ugha ds cjkcj gSaA fn”kk funsZ”kks ds vuqlkj izf”k{k.k nsus ds fy, gekjk dsUnz iw.kZ :i ls 5 LVkj iksft”ku ij rS;kj gS ijUrq nqHkkZX; dh ckr ;g gS fd PMKVY ¼iz/kkuea=h dkS”ky fodkl ;kstuk½ }kjk 07 twu dks ;g funsZ”k izkIr gq;s fd jktLFkku ds fy, iksVZy dks can dj fn;k x;k ,oe~ VkxsZV dks can dj fn;k x;kA ftldh ;FkkfLFkfr geas NSDC ¼us”kuy Ldhy MsoyiesUV dkmfUly½ uksfVl ls feyhA
  2. 2. PLOT NO. 8, LAXMI PLAZA, HOTEL PARAS, BHADRANAGAR NAGAR, ANADRA ROAD, SIROHI, RAJASTHAN. Mobile: 9549996655, 8696377755, 9898434699, 8290402659, 9998573030 E-mail: kaushalamcareeracademy@gmail.com gekjs lkFk ;g iw.kZr;k /kks[kk gSa ;g Hkh lwfpr djuk pkgrs gSa fd jktLFkku esa fljksgh ftyk f”k{kk dh n`f’V ls ,oe~ rduhdh izf”k{k.k dh n`f’V ls vR;Ur fiN+Mk gqvk gSA ;gka ij vkfnoklh tkfr;k ,oe~ dbZ chih,y oxZ jgrs gSa tks bl izf”k{k.k ls oafpr gSaA fljksgh ftys esa geus NksVs NksVs xkaoksa esa xjhc cPpks ds ikl tkdj bl izf”k{k.k dk ykHk mBkus ds fy, mRlkfgr fd;k rFkk xkaoksa dh rFkk ftys dh lacaf/kr Ldwyksa ds f”k{kdksa us Hkh ;g fuosnu fd;k fd PMKVY ¼iz/kkuea=h dkS”ky fodkl ;kstuk½ ,d vPNk izf”k{k.k ;kstuk ,oe~ rRi”pkr~ jkstxkj dk vPNk ek/;e gSA gesa gekjs Vhih l`tu laLFkkj] vyoj }kjk dgka x;k fd bls “kh?kz izkjEHk djsa rkfd cPpksa dks bldk ykHk fey ldsaA geus fljksgh ftys ls fQygky dqy 250 ;qod&;qofr;ksa dh Inquiry yh gSa ftlesa 100 ls T;knk efgyk,s gSa tks cgqr gh T;knk bl ;kstuk dks ysdj mRlkfgr gSaA nqHkkZX; gSa fd vki yksxksa }kjk bl ;kstuk dks izkjEHk gksus ls iwoZ gh xyk ?kksaVdj ekj nsus dh fufr cukbZ xbZ gSaA ge dqy 05 mPp rduhdh f”k{kk izkIr yksx dk;Z dj jgs gSa geus dsUnz dks rS;kj djus gsrq 20 yk[k dk dtZ fy;k gSa gesa bl laca/k esa dksbZ foÙkh; lgk;rk izkIr ugha gqbZ gSA gesa ;g fo”okl Fkk fd gekjk Hkfo’; mTtoy gksxk ,oe~ ge fljksgh ftys eas Hkh rduhdh ,oe~ dkS”ky fodkl dh ygj QSyk ldsaaxsa ijUrq vkt ge [kqn dks mnklhu ,oe~ Bxk gqvk eglwl dj jgs gSA mu cPpksa dk D;k gksxk tks vius mTtoy Hkfo’; dks bl ;kstuk ds vUrxZr ns[k jgs gSaA iz/kkuaea=h th NksVs&NksVs rduhdh izf”k{k.k {kS= es dkS”ky fodkl dh ckr djrs gSa ijUrq gesa bl izdkj Bxk x;k gSa fd fljksgh “kgj ,oe~ “kgj ls tqMs gq;s xkaoksa dh turk bl izdkj dh ;kstuk cUn gksus ls cgqr nq[kh ,oe~ ukjkt gSa ,oe~ turk mxz :i /kkj.k dj ldrh gSaA
  3. 3. PLOT NO. 8, LAXMI PLAZA, HOTEL PARAS, BHADRANAGAR NAGAR, ANADRA ROAD, SIROHI, RAJASTHAN. Mobile: 9549996655, 8696377755, 9898434699, 8290402659, 9998573030 E-mail: kaushalamcareeracademy@gmail.com dbZ o’kksZ i”pkr~ fljksgh ftys dks bl izdkj dh dkS”ky jkstxkj ykHkkfUor ;kstuk izkIr gqbZ ftlds fopkj ls fljksgh ftys esa ,oe~ gj rglhy rFkk mi[k.M+ ij ,d izf”k{k.k dsUnz gksuk vfuok;Z gSA ftlls T;knk ls T;knk dkS”ky izf”k{k.k ds lkFk jkstxkj ds volj iSnk dj ldsaA fljksgh ftys esa fiNys 30 o’kksZ ls dksbZ bl izdkj dh ;kstuk dk ykHk ;gka dh turk dks ugha feyk gSA lkFk gh lkFk ;gka turk fo”ks’k :i ls jktuSfrd n`f’Vdks.k ls ekuuh; iz/kkuea=h ds fopkjksa ds lkFk gSaaA ;fn bl izdkj ls ;kstuk ykdj can dh tk;s rks vizR;{k :i ls gekjs ;”kLoh iz/kkuea=h Jheku~ ujsUnz eksnh dh fufr;ksa ,oe~ fopkjksa ij cgqr cM+k dBksjk?kkr gSaA vUrfje :i ls ge ikapksa ukStoku jks jgs gSA gekjs iSlksa dk D;k gksxk] gekjs mTtoy Hkfo’; dk D;k gksxkA D;ksafd bl ;kstuk ds rgr~ geus fljksgh ftys dh turk dks ok;nk fd;k Fkk fd T;knk ls T;knk csjkstxkjh bl ;kstuk ds rgr~ dze djsaxsa tks ;gka dh turk dks >wBs ok;ns yx jgs gSA blds fy, gekjk mTtoy ,oe~ [;kfriw.kZ Hkfo’; [krjs esa gSaA ;g ,d xEHkhj fo’k; gSa ;fn gesa jkgr ugha feyrh gSa rks ge gekjh leL;kvksa dks tu vkUnksyu ,oe~ izR;sd lacaf/kr foHkkx ea=h] eq[;ea=h ,oe~ O;fDrxr rkSj ij ;”kLoh iz/kkuea=h Jheku~ ujsUnzHkkbZ nkeksnjnkl eksnhth ds ikl ys tk;asxsaaA ;g ekeyk fljksgh ftys ds fiNMs ,oe~ xjhc csjkstxkj ;qod&;qofr;ksa ds Hkfo’; dk gSaA ;fn dsUnz dks pkyq ugha djrs gSa rks ;g ge ikapksa izf”kf{kr ;qokvksa ds fy, Qkalh [kkus tSlk gSA dsUnz ljdkj ,oe~ jkT; ljdkj bl izdkj ds xjhc ukStokuksa ds Hkfo’; dks :i ls cckZn djds /kks[kk ns jgh gSA
  4. 4. PLOT NO. 8, LAXMI PLAZA, HOTEL PARAS, BHADRANAGAR NAGAR, ANADRA ROAD, SIROHI, RAJASTHAN. Mobile: 9549996655, 8696377755, 9898434699, 8290402659, 9998573030 E-mail: kaushalamcareeracademy@gmail.com geus dHkh Hkh lkspk ugha Fkk fd ljdkj gels fo”okl?kkr djsxh ftlds fo”okl ij geus 20 yk[k dk dtZ ysdj rFkk th tku esgur djds izf”k{k.k dsUnz LFkkfir fd;k gSA geus ;g leLr fooj.k lR;rk ds vk/kkj ij fy[kk gS vki gekjs bl lR;rk dh tkap djus ds fy, NSDC dks funsZf”kr djds ,d rduhdh O;fDr dks fljksgh “kgj ftyk fljksgh ¼jktLFkku½ esa Hkstdj gekjs cuk;s x;s iz/kkuea=h dkS”ky fodkl ;kstuk izf”k{k.k dsUnz ,oe~ midj.k lkexzh rFkk vU; leLr O;oLFkkvksa dh tkudkjh izkIr djsa rkfd vkidks lR; dk vuqeku ,oe~ vuqHko gks ldsaA lkFk gh lkFk gekjs }kjk [kpZ dh xbZ /kujkf”k ,oe~ fljksgh ftys ls laacaf/kr bl ;kstuk dk egRo cPpksa ds Hkfo’; ,oe~ blds vko”;drk dk vkadyu gks ldsaA gesa vk”kk ugha vfirq iw.kZ fo”okl gSa fd gekjs bl i= ds ek/;e ls vkRek dh vkokt lqudj vki fdlh Hkh izdkj dk dkuwuh cgkuk ugha djsaxsa rFkk tYn ls tYn pkyq djus ds fy, mfpr funsZ”k nsus dh d`ik djsaxsaaA ,slk ugha djus ij dkuwuh :i ls vkidk ea=ky; ,oe~ lacaf/kr foHkkx mÙkjnk;h gksxkA fnukad %&29/6/2017 Hkonh; izoh.k iztkifr eks-& 9549996655 fnus”k iztkir eks-9898434699 fizrs”k iqjksfgr eks-8696377755 “ksys”k xsgyksr eks-8290402659 egs”k iztkir eks-9998573030
  5. 5. PLOT NO. 8, LAXMI PLAZA, HOTEL PARAS, BHADRANAGAR NAGAR, ANADRA ROAD, SIROHI, RAJASTHAN. Mobile: 9549996655, 8696377755, 9898434699, 8290402659, 9998573030 E-mail: kaushalamcareeracademy@gmail.com izfrfyfi %& 1- Jheku~ ih-,e-vks- eq[; lfpo yksd dY;k.k ekxZ U;w fnYyhA 2- Jheku~ f”k{kk foHkkx ¼H.R.½ dsUnz ljdkjA 3- Jheku~ us”kuy Ldhy MsoyiesUV dkmfUly ¼NSDC½ fnYyhA 4- Jheku~ MSDE U;w fnYyhA 5- Jheku~ rduhdh f”k{kk foHkkx jktLFkku ljdkjA 6- Jheku~ eq[; lfpo jktLFkku “kkluA 7- Jheku~ jkstxkj ea=ky; dsUnz ljdkjA 8- Jheku~ jkstxkj ea=ky; jktLFkku ljdkjA 9- O;fDrxr fuosnu Jheku~ ujsUnz HkkbZ nkeksnjnkl eksnh] ;”kLoh iz/kkuea=h PMO U;w fnYyhA 10- Jheku~ jktho izrki :Mh feuhLVªh vkWQ Ldhy MhikVZesUV 11- O;fDrxr fuosnu Jherh olqa/kjk jkts eq[;ea=h jktLFkku ljdkjA 12- Jheku~ ftyk dysDVj fljksghA 13- Jheku~ vksVkjketh nsoklh fo/kk;d@jkT; xksikyu ea=hA 14- Jheku~ lkaln egksn; nsoth HkkbZ iVsy 15- Jheku~ ftyk f”k{kk vf/kdkjh ek/;fed f”k{kk fljksghA 16- Jheku~ jkstxkj dk;kZy; fljksghA mijksDr 01 ls 16 rd dks ge fuosnu ds lkFk lwfpr djrs gSa fd ;g ekeyk vR;Ur xEHkhj ,oe~ oSpkfjd gS ,oe~ ;g gekjs fljksgh ftys ds xjhc ;qokvksa ds Hkfo’; dk iz”u gSaA d`i;k vki vfoyEc dk;Zokgh djus dk d’V djsaA

×