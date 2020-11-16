Pravesh maurya industrial visit report (1623350034) 4 rth year new

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Page | 1 AN INDUSTRIAL VISIT REPORT Submitted in Partial Fulfillment of the Requirements for the Degree of BACHELOR OF PHA...
Page | V ACKNOWLEDGEMENT Success is the sweet and succulent fruit of vision, inspiration, guidance and execution. An ackno...
6 COMPANY DETAILS VIBGYOR LABORATORIES NANI, ALLAHABAD, UTTAR PRAESH LOCATION 39/41, Industrial Colony, Naini, Allahabad, ...
7 PRODUCTS  Ciprofloxacin eye/ear drops  Cough syrup- kofgon  Horometholone eye drop  Ibu paara suspension  Ofloxacin...
8 INTRODUCTION Vibgyor is leading ISO: 2000 Scientific Contract Reseach Organization, providing a broad spectrum of clinic...
10 LIQUID DOSAGE FORMS Liquid dosage forms may be prepared by dissolving the active pre ingredient in an aqueous or non- a...
11 PREPARATION OF SYRUP STEP-1 Based on the production plan prepare batch sheet & authentical from section In charge. Make...
12 STEP- VII Transfer the batch to commercial store after obtaining Q.C. passed report & signatures by section in charge. ...
13 PRODUCT Paracetamol Syrup Paracetomol IP 125 mg in flavored syrup base Q.S. Col: Poncear 4R Dose- For children aged 3 m...
14 b. Gross: 3300/4500 (4) Material of Construction a. Shell: SS 316 b. Jaket: SS 304 (5) Working pressure (test pressure ...
15 CONCLUSION In the end I am glad to tell you that Visit in Vibgyor Laboratories, Naini Allahabad (U.P.) was an excellent...
  1. 1. Page | 1 AN INDUSTRIAL VISIT REPORT Submitted in Partial Fulfillment of the Requirements for the Degree of BACHELOR OF PHARMACY By PRAVESH MAURYA (Roll no.1623350034) Under the guidance of Mrs. BHAVANA YADAV Dr. Anil Kumar Gangwar (Associate professor) (Director) R.K. Pharmacy College, Azamgarh R. K. Pharmacy College, Azamgarh (DR. A.P.J. ABDUL KALAM TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY) LUCKNOW
  2. 2. Page | II R.K. PHARMACY COLLEGE, AZAMGARH CERTIFICATE It is to Certified that PRAVESH MAURYA (1623350034) has carried out the report on “INDUSTRIAL VISITING” under the supervision of Mrs. BHAVANA YADAV, Associate Professor, R.K. PHARMACY COLLEGE, AZAMGARH. The report embodies result of original work and studies are carried out by the student himself and the content of report do not form the basis for the award of any other degree to the candidate or to anybody else from this or any other University/Institution.
  3. 3. Page | III R.K. PHARMACY COLLEGE, AZAMGARH CERTIFICATE It is to certify that PRAVESH MAURYA(1623350034)has prepared and submitted a INDUSTRIAL VISIT report under the Supervision of Mrs. BHAVANA YADAV, Associate Professor,R.K. PHARMACY COLLEGE, AZAMGARH.
  4. 4. Page | IV R.K. PHARMACY COLLEGE, AZAMGARH CERTIFICATE This is to certify that PRAVESH MAURYA(1201250037)S/oMr. VIJAY MAURYAstudying in B. Pharm Final Year during Session 2019-20. He has submitted his Industrial training report for the partial fulfillment of requirement for the degree of Bachelor of Pharmacy in R.K. PHARMACY COLLEGE, AZAMGARH. PRAVESH MAURYA
  5. 5. Page | V ACKNOWLEDGEMENT Success is the sweet and succulent fruit of vision, inspiration, guidance and execution. An acknowledgement sheet with a few words inscribe as it may not be enough to describe the kind of help I have received in the form of guidance and inspiration from several person, during the tenure of my work. I am very thankful to Mr. H.S PRASAD the Proprietor of “VIBGYORLABORATORIES” for giving me permission for the industrial Visit. I want to give a lot of thanks to Production Manager Mr. SANJAY KUMAR and Quality Analyst Mr. VIBHORRANA who supervised me for my future. I must thankful to Dr. Anil Kumar Gangwar , Director , R.K. Pharmacy College, Azamgarh ,for giving me opportunity to show my ability to do something better . I would be very much likely to acknowledge my Teacher Mrs. BHAVANA YADAV who gave all his possible efforts to help us during this training and in completing this project work . I am very much thankful to the teaching and non-teaching staff of my institution for their precious suggestions and supports towards me. My acknowledgement would be incomplete if I don’t offer my sincere to the Almighty God and to my beloved parents and other family members for sharing my dream for support in my life. PRAVESH MAURYA Roll No. 1623350034 IVth Year VIIIth sem R.K. PHARMACY COLLEGE, AZAMGARH
  6. 6. 6 COMPANY DETAILS VIBGYOR LABORATORIES NANI, ALLAHABAD, UTTAR PRAESH LOCATION 39/41, Industrial Colony, Naini, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh- 211001 (India) DETAILS About Company:- Year of establishment:- 1972 India MART member since:- 2008 Products:- 7 Manufacturer of Pharmaceutical Products including Opthalmic drops, Liquid Orals, Capsules, Protein powders etc. Turn over:- upto 2 crore About General Manager Mr. Vibhor Prasad Telephone No. 0532- 4460260 Mob. 09335108300 Address: 39/41, Industrial Colony, Naini, Allahabad (U.P.)- 211001 (India) Nature of business- Manufacturer
  7. 7. 7 PRODUCTS  Ciprofloxacin eye/ear drops  Cough syrup- kofgon  Horometholone eye drop  Ibu paara suspension  Ofloxacin Ear drop  Expo M Syrup  Tobramycin eye drop  Viosule Capsule (Multi vitamin)
  8. 8. 8 INTRODUCTION Vibgyor is leading ISO: 2000 Scientific Contract Reseach Organization, providing a broad spectrum of clinical research services such as total project management of phase II- IV drug & device studies. FIM (first in man) devices, ECG core lab, Mediacal Writing & Communication, Regulatory Services, Pharmacovigilance, Pharmacodevicevigilance. Clinical Research training, IT Services including software & e- CRF development.
  10. 10. 10 LIQUID DOSAGE FORMS Liquid dosage forms may be prepared by dissolving the active pre ingredient in an aqueous or non- aqueous solvent, by suspending the drug in an appropriate medium or by incorporating the medicinal agent into one of the two phases of an oil & water system. The dose easily can be adjusted by dilution & the oral frigid from readily can be administered to children or people unable to swallow tablets or capsule.
  11. 11. 11 PREPARATION OF SYRUP STEP-1 Based on the production plan prepare batch sheet & authentical from section In charge. Make issue indent sleep to obtain material from store. STEP- II Take demineralised water (DM) water steam jacketed kettle & heat to boiling. Weight the sugar & transfer to the boiling water with constant stirring. Continue to stire until sugar dissolving strain through filter press using nonwoven propylene filter into a S.S vessel capacity 1200 liter. Add preservative in D.M. eater in 10 liters. S.S. bowl. Add dilute acetic acid to make up the syrup ph to 5.5 with contain stirring. STEP- III (Incorporation of active Ingredients) Prepare aqueous solution of water soluble ingredients by taking weighed quantity of each separately in small volume of Dm water in a 10 liter S.S. bowl. For dissolving insoluble ingredients use sprit chloroform or propylene glycol as mention regalements. Add these solutions gradually to cooled sugar solution with continuous stirring. Add flavors colors make up the volume with D.M. water & strrir for half an hour. Adjust the PH between the range given under regalements of the respective product. STEP- IV Filter the batch using filter press STEP- V Send sample advise slip to Q.C. for issuing samples from the batch covering al particulars of the batch. Keep the vessel, covered & labeled till the receipt of Q.C. report. STEP- VI (Packing) On receipt of the report from Q.C. transfer the batch to packing section using transfer pump. Fill the batch in bottles, seal, wash & impact individual bottle before capping & sealing.
  12. 12. 12 STEP- VII Transfer the batch to commercial store after obtaining Q.C. passed report & signatures by section in charge. Prepration of EXPO-M Syrup 1.suger+benzoic acid→syrup[cool] 2.propylene glycol[PG]+Bromexine dissolved and then heat 20 min. and then cool 3.Add sorbitol[SA]+Sodium citrate maintaine PH 4.Add salbutamol+sacchrine+menthol Added in chloroform 5.Add colouring and flavouring agent
  13. 13. 13 PRODUCT Paracetamol Syrup Paracetomol IP 125 mg in flavored syrup base Q.S. Col: Poncear 4R Dose- For children aged 3 months & above 10- 15 mg/kg 3- 4 time or directed by physician. Storage: Stored in cool, dark & dry place. Indication: Don’t take more than 4 times in 24 hrs. TANK (1) Design purpose storage/ mixing (2) Type: Vertical (3) Capacity (Liters) a. Working: 3000/4000
  14. 14. 14 b. Gross: 3300/4500 (4) Material of Construction a. Shell: SS 316 b. Jaket: SS 304 (5) Working pressure (test pressure 1.5 times the working pressure):- Shell: 2.0 kgs/cm2 STANDARD OPERATION PROCEDURE (1) Confirm that any particle should not be present of prior batch of drug which has to be filled. (2) Transfer tube hot water (3) Clean the leakage of oiling in the machine. (4) Confirm the amount of drug which has to filled. (5) Wash the machine appropriately after work completed
  15. 15. 15 CONCLUSION In the end I am glad to tell you that Visit in Vibgyor Laboratories, Naini Allahabad (U.P.) was an excellent experience during training I actually learned about Pharmaceutical Company & above its working the theoretical knowledge is worth for getting a degree. & it is accessible in the book. We can only imagine about thing we read but practical life is always different. Similarly a practically a pharmaceutical company is very difficult. During the visit session I tried my best to gain practical knowledge as much as I can. I improve basic classified my doubts & also understood the importance of maintaining quality of products in pharmaceutical company. As per knowledge Vibgyor Laboratories, Naini Allahabad (U.P.) is one of the best companies. I have ever seen the due to co-operative company staff I was successfully able to complete my short venture of training. I hope my visit report fulfills the intended requirement. Thanking you.
