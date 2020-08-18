Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 1 Hydroxyl-Term...
databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 2 Hydroxyl-term...
databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 3 Major Key Pla...
databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 4 • By Type (Co...
databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 5 Based on geog...
databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 6 About Data Br...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

27 views

Published on

The hydrocarbon nature of HTPB (98.6%) along with low viscosity and low specific gravity makes it a promising fuel binder for PU propellant. It is physically and chemically compatible with the conventional oxidizers and other ingredients at normal storage conditions. Growing utilization of HTPB products in adhesives for construction of buildings is leading to growth in demand for Asia-Pacific hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

  1. 1. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 1 Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market By Type (Conventional Hydroxyl Terminated Polybutadienes, Low Molecular Weight Hydroxyl Terminated Polybutadienes), Application (Rocket Fuel, Waterproof Coatings & Membranes, Adhesives and Sealants, Potting and Encapsulation, Others), Country (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Get Exclusive Sample Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a- sample/?dbmr=asia-pacific-hydroxyl-terminated- polybutadiene-htpb-market
  2. 2. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 2 Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) is an oligomer of butadiene terminated at each end with a hydroxyl functional group. It reacts with isocyanates to form polyurethane polymers. HTPB is a translucent liquid with a colour similar to wax paper and a viscosity similar to corn syrup. An important application of HTPB is in solid rocket propellant. It binds the oxidizing agent and other ingredients into a solid but elastic mass. The hydrocarbon nature of HTPB (98.6%) along with low viscosity and low specific gravity makes it a promising fuel binder for PU propellant. It is physically and chemically compatible with the conventional oxidizers . Report Description
  3. 3. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 3 Major Key Players Some of the major players operating in this market are : CRS Chemicals  Island Pyrochemical Industries (IPI)  Zibo Qilong Chemical Co.Ltd.  Cray Valley Orion Chem Pvt Ltd Polymer Source. Inc. Inquire Before Buying : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before- buying/?dbmr=asia-pacific-hydroxyl-terminated-polybutadiene-htpb- market
  4. 4. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 4 • By Type (Conventional Hydroxyl Terminated Polybutadienes, Low Molecular Weight Hydroxyl Terminated Polybutadienes), • By Application (Rocket Fuel, Waterproof Coatings & Membranes, Adhesives and Sealants, Potting and Encapsulation, Others) • By End-User (Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Building and Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Others) Market Segmentation Browse Full Report and Details TOC : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=asia- pacific-hydroxyl-terminated-polybutadiene-htpb-market
  5. 5. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 5 Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions  North America  Europe  Asia-Pacific  South America  Middle East  Africa Regional Analysis
  6. 6. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 6 About Data Bridge Market Research An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today! Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Read Continue : http://databridgemarketresearch.com/about-us/ Contact Us : Sopan Gedam Sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com

×