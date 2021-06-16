Successfully reported this slideshow.
Experiment modelling of Auto-immune diseases

  1. 1. Experimental models of auto- immune diseases PRATIK UMESH PARIKH F. Y. M. PHARMACY (PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECHNOLOGY) ROLL NO.: 08 SANJIVANI COLLEGE OF PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION & RESEARCH, KOPARGAON
  2. 2. Contents : ❖Tolerance and Autoimmunity ❖Needs of experimental models ❖Selection of appropriate animal model ❖Types of experimental models ❖Spontaneous Models ❖Induced models ❖Reference SANJIVANI COLLEGE OF PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION & RESEARCH, KOPARGAON
  3. 3. Tolerance & Auto-immunity : Tolerance: Unresponsiveness of immune system towards specific tissue, cells or substances. Self tolerance is shown against self antigens and cells. Autoimmunity: If self tolerance mechanisms fail and our immune system acts against our own body, it is known as autoimmunity. It can be organ specific or systemic Examples of autoimmune diseases: ❖Dogan specific: Hashimoto's thyroiditis, Diabetes type I, Myasthenia gravis ❖Systemic: Systemic lupus erythematous (SLE) SANJIVANI COLLEGE OF PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION & RESEARCH, KOPARGAON
  4. 4. Need for animal models : We need something which can provide with similar or at least analogous results like humans. All mammals have developed with their own complex, distinct functions. But all mammals share a significant amount of similarity ➢ Human diseases can be seen in animals too. Mechanisms are 90% similar. ➢ Animal model is a nonhuman species used in research for various purposes. Induced and spontaneous pathological mechanisms can be studied in them. SANJIVANI COLLEGE OF PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION & RESEARCH, KOPARGAON
  5. 5. Selection of appropriate animal model : 1. Relevance: Must be similar to humans. Disease must occur spontaneously or after induction 2. Easy to handle: Size definitely matters. Easy to control and fit in animal centres but large enough to perform experiments 3. Well characterized genetically 4. Rapid reproduction: Obtain more models with lowest genetic variation 5. Life span : Must be alive for long enough to study the effects. SANJIVANI COLLEGE OF PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION & RESEARCH, KOPARGAON
  6. 6. Animals model in Auto-immunity : Significant amount of immunology studied right now has been developed using animal models. They have helped us to understand the pathogenesis of the disease and also try potential treatment strategies. Animals used generally include- mice, rabbits, guinea pigs, Horses and also primates. Most commonly used animal model is the mouse Mus musculus. It has a huge impact in understanding many human diseases and. Gene similarity 99% Types of Animal models in autoimmunity: 1. Spontaneous models 2. Induced models SANJIVANI COLLEGE OF PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION & RESEARCH, KOPARGAON
  7. 7. Spontaneous experimental models : Some animals develop autoimmunity spontaneously. Show similar symptoms as human. Some models are discussed: 1) Obese strain(OS) of chicken: Autoantibodies against thyroid antigens are seen in serum. This leads to destruction of thyroid gland. This disease in OS is similar to Hashimoto's disease in humans. Many similarities between both diseases. - Developed both humoral and cell mediated reaction SANJIVANI COLLEGE OF PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION & RESEARCH, KOPARGAON
  8. 8. 2) Non Obese Diabetic(NOD) Mouse Used to study type diabetes (Insulin Dependent Diabetes Mellitus IDDM) Primarily develops insulitis- Infiltration of Pancreatic islets by leucocytes. Thus less or no insulin is produced Diabetes can be transferred from NOD to non-diabetic recipient by transferring T cells Experiment: To understand the importance of T cells in IDDM, some experiments were performed using NO SANJIVANI COLLEGE OF PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION & RESEARCH, KOPARGAON
  9. 9. SANJIVANI COLLEGE OF PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION & RESEARCH, KOPARGAON Healthy NOD mice Immune system destroyed by X rays Inject bone marrow from normal mice NOD does not develop diabetes Normal mice Immune system destroyed by X rays Inject bone marrow from normal mice Diabetes develops in healthy mouse T cells transfer diabetes from diseased to healthy mice
  10. 10. Normal vs diabetic pancreas SANJIVANI COLLEGE OF PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION & RESEARCH, KOPARGAON
  11. 11. SANJIVANI COLLEGE OF PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION & RESEARCH, KOPARGAON • NZB spontaneously develops autoimmune haemolytic anaemia just like humans. It develops autoantibodies against nuclear proteins, DNA, erythrocytes and T lymphocytes. It is also a well known model for SLE (Systemic Lupus Erythematous) F1 hybrid of NZB (NZB/W) Hybrid between NZB and New Zealand White mouse. Develops autoantibodies against kidney antigens Immune complexes gets deposited in kidney causing glomerulonephritis. 3) New Zealand Black (NZB) mouse
  12. 12. Induced Animal models : SANJIVANI COLLEGE OF PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION & RESEARCH, KOPARGAON Not all animals develop autoimmune disease simultaneously. In some cases it must be induced. Question: Chediak-Higashi syndrome (Enlarged granules in leukocytes) 1) Rabbit model Rabbits were induced with acetylcholine receptors from electric eel. Developed muscular weakness like myasthenia gravis. Rabbit made Ab against eel acetylcholine receptors. Cross reaction with self acetylcholine receptors occurred. No neurotransmission, muscular weakness.
  13. 13. SANJIVANI COLLEGE OF PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION & RESEARCH, KOPARGAON
  14. 14. Used to study multiple sclerosis in humans (MS) Best studied model in autoimmunity. Can be induced in many strains of mice and rats by injecting myelin basic protein (MBP) or proteolipid antigen (PLP). Cellular infiltration resulting in demyelination and paralysis. SANJIVANI COLLEGE OF PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION & RESEARCH, KOPARGAON 2) Experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) :
  15. 15. Lesions formed in humans and mice are same. Mouse EAE model, helped to test treatment strategies for humans. Normal Nerve Can be induced in many experimental animals Induction can be done by using type 2 collagen molecules Autoimmune response against collagen is induced causing inflammation in several joints. This is similar to Rheumatoid arthritis in humans. SANJIVANI COLLEGE OF PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION & RESEARCH, KOPARGAON 2) Experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) :
  16. 16. SANJIVANI COLLEGE OF PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION & RESEARCH, KOPARGAON
  17. 17. Reference : 1. Abbas, A. K., Lichtman, A. H., & Pillai, S. (2014). Cellular and molecular immunology E-book. Elsevier Health Sciences, BE 2. Punt, J., Stranford, S. A., Jones, P. P., & Owen, J. A. (2019). Kuby immunology.8E 3. Held, J. R. (1983). Appropriate animal models. Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences. 4. Burkhardt, H., & Kalden, J. R. (1997). Animal models of autoimmune diseases. Rheumatology international, 17(3), 91-99. 5. Gangal S. and Sontakke S. (2013) Textbook of Basic and Clinical Immunology. University Press, India. 6. Roitt I., Brostoff J. and Male D. (1993) Immunology Sixth edition Mosby & Co. London. SANJIVANI COLLEGE OF PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION & RESEARCH, KOPARGAON
  18. 18. SANJIVANI COLLEGE OF PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION & RESEARCH, KOPARGAON

