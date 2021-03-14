Documentation in Pharmaceutical Industry

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pratik Umesh Parikh Master of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Biotechnology)
 Introduction  Importance of Documentation  Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)  Master Formula Record  Batch Manufact...
 Documentation within pharmaceutical industry is an essential part of both the quality assurance and Quality Conrol syste...
 Documentation are evidence of all manufacturing and testing activities.  Written procedure provide clarity during commu...
 Standard opearing procedure is a written set of instruction describing step-wise hoe a routine activity is to be perform...
 An approved document, with instructions of how the entire manufacturing process must be performed for each batch size of...
1. Name of product, its strength and dosage form. 2. Weight of each active ingredients. 3. List of components. 4. Statemen...
 It contains details of MFR for each batch of product being processed, in which Data has been filled in during processing...
 Name of Product  Date and Time of Manufacturing  Name of Person  Major equipment used in the processing  In process ...
 In the Pharmaceutical Industry audits are an effective means of verifying if the different departmentscomply with cGMP r...
I. Internal Audits : Done by Auditor within the Company II. External Audits : Done by Company at the site of vendor. III. ...
 Specification may be defined as a set of parameters expected to be met by a particular material peace of equipment or an...
These document should contain the following things : 1. Name of the material 2. Code number reference 3. Pharmacopoeial re...
1. Name of material 2. Code number reference 3. List of approved suppliers / manufacturer 4. Sampling instructions 5. Stor...
 Specification for intermediate and bulk products should be available if these are purchased or dispatched or if date obt...
1. Name of the product 2. Code number reference 3. Name of the active ingredients 4. The formula or reference to the formu...
1. Serial number of BMR 2. Name of the product 3. Reference of master formula record 4. Batch number / Lot. Number 5. Batc...
