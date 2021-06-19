Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ORGANIZATION THEORY IN MIS - T. PRATHIEK RAJ, MTECH SECM. (AMAL JYOTHI COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING)
WHAT IS A MIS? • Backbone of organization. • Gathers data for decision making. • Comparative analysis of Data. • Expensive...
PHYSICAL STRUCTURE OF MIS • Hardware. • Software – system sw and applications. • System software – OS, special purpose pro...
ROLE OF INFORMATION SYSTEMS IN AN ORGANIZATION • IS = Process + store • Role of IS. • To make strategic decision and have ...
APPLICATION AND USES • To find pattern in historical data to predict future. • ERP software’s with 360 degree on business ...
MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM – AN ANALYSIS • MIS Vs. RIS: • “What if” scenario – A combined Analysis. • RIS- Transaction ...
FACTS ON MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM • MIS integrates Information technology and organization objective. • MIS directs t...
HOW TO USE A MIS • Create regular financial statements. • No trends or pattern go unnoticed. • Create scenarios without co...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
46 views
Jun. 19, 2021

Organization theory in Management Information system

This presentation holds a detailed discussion of Organization theory in management Information system, the role of data's in improvement of the organization growth

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Organization theory in Management Information system

  1. 1. ORGANIZATION THEORY IN MIS - T. PRATHIEK RAJ, MTECH SECM. (AMAL JYOTHI COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING)
  2. 2. WHAT IS A MIS? • Backbone of organization. • Gathers data for decision making. • Comparative analysis of Data. • Expensive investment • Hardware, employee skill advancement • Integrating existing systems
  3. 3. PHYSICAL STRUCTURE OF MIS • Hardware. • Software – system sw and applications. • System software – OS, special purpose program and utility program (globally) . • Application- Specific task only (end users). • Adopts AIS then complex hardware and software environment. • Database- C3 of organized data • C3 Controls redundant and duplication • Single file for efficient retrieval • Procedure: * User instruction * Input preparation instructions * operating instructions • Personnel: MIS manager = Managerial + Technical skills • Management Study Guide: Importance of Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
  4. 4. ROLE OF INFORMATION SYSTEMS IN AN ORGANIZATION • IS = Process + store • Role of IS. • To make strategic decision and have a competitive edge. • Technology that allows to gather and analyze sales data • Define specific target group & measure customer satisfaction. • Benefits: • Save time and money with smart decisions. • Communications made easy. • Reduced human errors. • Narrowing focus to work. • Gather information's on one click • Management Study Guide: Importance of Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
  5. 5. APPLICATION AND USES • To find pattern in historical data to predict future. • ERP software’s with 360 degree on business operations. • NetSuite ERP, PeopleSoft, Odoo etc., • Achievable insights. • Reduced operational cost. • Choose for your needs- Transaction processing, knowledge management, Decision support etc., • Choose wisely live wisely. • Management Study Guide: Importance of Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
  6. 6. MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM – AN ANALYSIS • MIS Vs. RIS: • “What if” scenario – A combined Analysis. • RIS- Transaction processing e.g. Accounting, Finance etc., • RIS is a part of MIS. • Decision Support. • Organizational Types: • Small organization work on printed data. • Large organization must have MIS for better efficiency. • Management Study Guide: Importance of Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
  7. 7. FACTS ON MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM • MIS integrates Information technology and organization objective. • MIS directs the workforce in a efficient and time-Cost economical way. • 5 elements of MIS- Timelines, Accuracy, Consistency, Completeness & Relevance. • Risks of MIS. Management Study Guide: Importance of Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
  8. 8. HOW TO USE A MIS • Create regular financial statements. • No trends or pattern go unnoticed. • Create scenarios without committing to it. • Provide a central location for all data. • Provide a common language. • Management Study Guide: Importance of Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

×