Amity ASPESS Yoga M.ped

Movement position Standing position Sitting position Laying position Forward bending 1:-Utkatasana 2:-uttanasana 1:-poschi...
Description:The word Paschim literally means west, Uttana means stretched out and asana is pose. Here the word paschim (we...
Procedure:-  Stage:1-  Sit up with the legs stretched out straight in front of you on the floor.  Keep the spine erect ...
Benefits:  Stretches the whole spine specifically lower back, hamstring and hips.  Massages and tones the abdominal and ...
Contra-indication  Obesity  Indigestion  Less height  Useful for people who feel less energetic. 
ustrasana  Description:Ustrasana, Ushtrasana, or Camel Pose is an asana. Sanskrit: उष्ट्रासन; Ustra – Camel, Asana – Pose...
Procedure:  Stage:1  Begin the asana by kneeling on your mat and placing your hands on your hips.  You must ensure that...
Benefits:  This asana helps improve digestion as it massages the internal organs.  It opens up the chest and frontal por...
contra-indication  It is best to practice this asana under the supervision of a yoga instructor. If you have a back or ne...
Bakasana  Description:The word “Baka” is derived from the Sanskrit word which means Crane and the meaning of Asana is Pos...
Procedure:  Stage1:-  Stand in the position of Tadasana.  After taking the position of Tadasana, come down to the Uttan...
Benefits:  Regular practice of this pose will increase mental and physical strength.  Helps in to make your body more fl...
Contra-indication  Those people who are suffering from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, sciatica pain, slip disc, Spondilitis prob...
Halasana(laying)  Description:The name comes from the Sanskrit words hala meaning “plow” and asana meaning “posture” or “...
Procedure:  Stage:1-  Lie on the yoga mat or carpet and join the legs together  Raise your legs to make an angle of 90 ...
Benefits:  Practicing this asana regularly can avoid disease like diabetes,obesity,constipation,stomach disorder,Blood pr...
Contra-indication  Those having neck pain,spondylosis and high blood pressure should not practice this yoga pose.  Pregn...
Dhanurasana  Description:Dhanurasana is consisted of two words: Dhanu means ‘bow’ and Asana indicates a Yoga pose. Thus t...
Procedure:  Stage :1 First of all lie down in prone position  Exhale, bend your knees and hold the ankles with hands  W...
Benefits:  Dhanurasana strengthens the back and the abdomen at the same time.  Keeps you active and energetic.  It help...
Contra-indication  If a Person suffering from high blood pressure, backpain, headache, migraine or abdomen surgery should...
Supta padangusthasana  Description: Derived from its Sanskrit name (Supta = lie down + Pada= leg/foot + Angushtha= big to...
Procedure:  Stage:1-  Come to lie on your back with your legs outstretched.  2. Bend your right knee and hug your leg i...
Benefits:  Stretches the hamstrings and calves. Can help reduce back pain1 by addressing Flat Low Back Posture. Contra-i...
Contra-indication  If you have any lower back or ankle injuries, this is not a pose you should attempt.  It is also impo...
Yogic Science asana by Prateek Singh

  4. 4. Description:The word Paschim literally means west, Uttana means stretched out and asana is pose. Here the word paschim (west) doesn’t mean the west side rather it indicated the back of the body. The back of body is referred as paschim here. Hence a posture in which back of the body or spine is stretched out is called paschimottanasana (forward bend pose).
  5. 5. Procedure:-  Stage:1-  Sit up with the legs stretched out straight in front of you on the floor.  Keep the spine erect and toes flexed towards you.  Bring your respiration to normal.  Breathing in, slowly raise your both the arms straight above your head and stretch up.  Slowly breathe out and bend forward from the hip joint, chin moving toward the toes keeping the spine erect.  Stage2:-  Place your hands on your legs, wherever they reach, without putting much effort.  If possible hold of your toes and pull on them to help you go forward.  Stay in this position as long as possible.  After the exertion limit reached inhale and raise up stretching up your arms straight above your head.  Stage3:-  Breathe out and bring your arms down placing the palms on the ground.  Relax for a while and try to feel the changes occurred in the body.
  6. 6. Benefits:  Stretches the whole spine specifically lower back, hamstring and hips.  Massages and tones the abdominal and pelvic organs.  Improves the circulation.  Stretches and strengthens the calf and thigh muscles.  Activates the spinal nerves  Tones the arms  Reduces abdomen fat
  7. 7. Contra-indication  Obesity  Indigestion  Less height  Useful for people who feel less energetic. 
  8. 8. ustrasana  Description:Ustrasana, Ushtrasana, or Camel Pose is an asana. Sanskrit: उष्ट्रासन; Ustra – Camel, Asana – Pose; Pronounced As oos-TRAHS-anna  This asana, popularly called the Camel Pose, is an intermediate level backward bend. Ustra means camel in Sanskrit, and this pose resembles a camel. It is known to open up the heart chakra and increase strength and flexibility. This asana is also commonly referred to as the Ushtrasana.
  9. 9. Procedure:  Stage:1  Begin the asana by kneeling on your mat and placing your hands on your hips.  You must ensure that your knees and shoulders are in the same line, and the soles of your feet are facing the ceiling.  Inhale, and draw your tailbone in towards your pubis. You must feel the pull at the navel.  Stage:2-  While you are doing that, arch your back. Gently slide your palms over your feet and straighten your arms.  Keep your neck in a neutral position. It should not be strained.  Stage:3-  Hold the position for about 30 to 60 seconds before you release the pose.
  10. 10. Benefits:  This asana helps improve digestion as it massages the internal organs.  It opens up the chest and frontal portions of the torso.  It strengthens the back and the shoulders.  It helps alleviate pain in the lower back.  It makes the spine more flexible and also helps in the betterment of your posture.  It relieves menstrual discomfort.
  11. 11. contra-indication  It is best to practice this asana under the supervision of a yoga instructor. If you have a back or neck injury, or if you are suffering from either low or high blood pressure, it is best to avoid this asana. Those who suffer from insomnia or migraines must avoid this asana. 
  12. 12. Bakasana  Description:The word “Baka” is derived from the Sanskrit word which means Crane and the meaning of Asana is Posture. This Asana is very similar to the body posture of crane, so it is also named as Crane pose. Bakasana is a compact arm leveling posture that helps in strengthening the arms similarly as the abdominal organs.
  13. 13. Procedure:  Stage1:-  Stand in the position of Tadasana.  After taking the position of Tadasana, come down to the Uttanasana position.  While doing Uttanasana, keep your hands on the floor just in front of your feet. For this, you’ll need to bend a little more from your hips.  If you’re not capable to balance properly, attempt to keep a fold blanket below your hands so your body gets a platform to rest on.  Now Bend your arms a bit (as much as possible).  Attempt to carry your left leg up within the air.  Fold your knee and take a look at to rest your left knee on the outer facet of your left arm.  Fold the right leg from the knee and take a look at to put the right knee on the outer facet of the right arm.  Stage:-2  There ought to be acceptable distance between each your hands, so it becomes easier for you to balance your body on your hands.  Stage:3-  Stay steady during this position for concerning 15-20 seconds, after that slowly-slowly release.  Repeat this process three times a day.
  14. 14. Benefits:  Regular practice of this pose will increase mental and physical strength.  Helps in to make your body more flexible.  It increases endurance capacity.  Practicing this posture on a daily routine helps you in strengthening your forearms, wrists and shoulders.  It provides a decent stretch to your higher back and even strengthens your abdominal muscles.  Note: –
  15. 15. Contra-indication  Those people who are suffering from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, sciatica pain, slip disc, Spondilitis problems and wrist injury are not allowed to practice this asana. Be extra careful if you have shoulders injury or hamstrings while attempting this pose. If you are a beginner then don’t try this pose immediately, at first start with basics, when you are master in that then go for it .This is an advance Asana so try this Asana under the supervision of a yoga teacher.
  16. 16. Halasana(laying)  Description:The name comes from the Sanskrit words hala meaning “plow” and asana meaning “posture” or “seat”.So it is also named as plow pose. Halasana is one of the advanced yoga pose simple to practice and contains lots of benefit. Halasana rejuvenate the inner parts of one’s body and make it healthy again.
  17. 17. Procedure:  Stage:1-  Lie on the yoga mat or carpet and join the legs together  Raise your legs to make an angle of 90 degree.  Thrust the palms, raise the waist and legs, bending forwards curving the back and resting the legs on the floor above head.  Try to place the big toe on the floor and keep the legs straight.  Stage :2  Balance the whole weight on the shoulder blade, shift both the hands over the head,join the fingers and hold the head with it and relax the elbows on the floor.  Try to remain in the position .  Stage:3-  Then release the fingers above the head, pressing the pals on the floor taking back thumb toe gently bring the body and legs to the floor  Relax and practice for 2 round more.
  18. 18. Benefits:  Practicing this asana regularly can avoid disease like diabetes,obesity,constipation,stomach disorder,Blood pressure and menstrual disorders  It makes your back bone elastic and flexible.  Halasana helps to reduce both belly and body fat.  It improves memory power.
  19. 19. Contra-indication  Those having neck pain,spondylosis and high blood pressure should not practice this yoga pose.  Pregnant ladies should not try this asana.
  20. 20. Dhanurasana  Description:Dhanurasana is consisted of two words: Dhanu means ‘bow’ and Asana indicates a Yoga pose. Thus the name is ‘the Bow Pose’ because in the final position, the body resembles a bow. In this pose, the abdomen and thigh representing the wooden part of the bow whereas legs lower parts and arms representing the bowstring.
  21. 21. Procedure:  Stage :1 First of all lie down in prone position  Exhale, bend your knees and hold the ankles with hands  While inhaling raise the thighs, head and chest as high as possible.  Stage:2  Try to maintain weight of the body on lower abdomen. Join the ankles. Look upward and breathe normally.  While exhaling, bring down the head and legs up to knee joint.  Stage:3-  Maintain this position as long as you can hold and slowly come back to the original position.
  22. 22. Benefits:  Dhanurasana strengthens the back and the abdomen at the same time.  Keeps you active and energetic.  It helps improve upon stomach disorders.  Bow Pose also helps in reducing fat around belly area.  It is beneficial specifically to women as it improves reproductive system and helps improve menstrual disorders. .  Helps regulate the pancreas and is recommended for people with diabetes  Expands the thoracic region of the chest  Helps alleviate hunchback  Increases the appetite  Bow Pose combines the benefits of the Cobra and the Locust postures.  Balancing the weight of the body on your abdomen also reduces abdominal fat and keeps the digestive and reproductive systems healthy.
  23. 23. Contra-indication  If a Person suffering from high blood pressure, backpain, headache, migraine or abdomen surgery should not practice “Dhanurasana”.  Ladies should not practice this during pregnancy and in periods.
  24. 24. Supta padangusthasana  Description: Derived from its Sanskrit name (Supta = lie down + Pada= leg/foot + Angushtha= big toe + Asana = pose), this pose is the key to open and stretch your legs to the fullest. Many people perform this yoga posture unknowingly, without knowing the name, as a stretching exercise. The Reclined Big Toe Pose helps in improving both the mental as well as physical health of the practitioner.
  25. 25. Procedure:  Stage:1-  Come to lie on your back with your legs outstretched.  2. Bend your right knee and hug your leg into your chest.  3. Place a yoga strap around the ball of your right foot. Hold the ends of the strap with each hand. If you don't have a strap, try these alternatives.  4. Straighten your right leg up toward the ceiling while holding tightly to the strap.  5. Stretch your right leg upwards with the foot flexed, but keep the ball of the hip joint resting in the socket and both sides of your butt equally resting on the floor. In other words, don't allow your right hips to cone up off the floor just because you are lifting that leg.  Stage:2  6. Keep your left foot flexed and your left leg pressing towards the floor.  7. Try pointing the right toes for a slightly different stretch. You can go back and froth between a flexed and pointed foot it you like.  Stage 3-  8. Hold your leg up for 5 to 10 breaths.  9. To come out, bend your right knee back into your chest, bring the left knee to join it, give your legs a little hug, and then do the same thing with your left leg raised.
  26. 26. Benefits:  Stretches the hamstrings and calves. Can help reduce back pain1 by addressing Flat Low Back Posture. Contra-indication :Avoid doing this asana if you have a headache or diarrhea.  If you have blood pressure, raise your head and neck using a folded blanket, and then practice the asana.
  27. 27. Contra-indication  If you have any lower back or ankle injuries, this is not a pose you should attempt.  It is also important that you do this pose for the first few times in the presence of an instructor.

