Reiki Courses at Institute of Performing Art and Mind Power Development
Contact Pratanu Banerjee  Call +91-8017517171  Email : pratanubanerjee9@gmail.com  Address : 3b northern avenue paikpar...
Pratanu Banerjee offers reiki 1, 2, 3 ,crystal reiki, self hypnosis, money reiki, karuna reiki, kundalini reiki, emotional empowerment, angel reiki, reiki grandmaster and other meditation courses. These are certificate and the institute is affiliated under world art organization and the classes are conducted by pratanu banerjee, reiki grandmaster at institute of performing art and mind power development. contact now +91-8017517171

Published in: Health & Medicine
  2. 2. Reiki I, II and III Certificate Course  Pratanu Banerjee offers reiki 1 , 2 and 3 certificate course. The duration of course is negotiable and the fees is also negotiable. The student can also get distance learning and online classes.
  3. 3. Crystal Reiki Certificate Course  Pratanu Banerjee offers crystal reiki courses. The crystal is given along with study material. The course fee and the duration of course is negotiable. The student is offered distance learning and online classes also.
  4. 4. Kundalini Reiki Certificate Course  The institute offers kundalini reiki certificate course. The online classes and distance learning is available for kundalini reiki course. You will get study material and the best guidance from reiki grand master pratanu banerjee.
  5. 5. Self Hypnosis Certificate Course  Pratanu Banerjee offers self hypnosis certificate course. You will get to know how to control your subconscious mind. The classes are held online and also in kolkata. You can get this course via distance learning also.
  6. 6. Angel Reiki Certificate Course  Pratanu Banerjee offers angel reiki certificate course. You will know how the reiki and angel healing can be combined and provide the best remedy for various physical and mental problems.
  7. 7. Money Reiki Certificate Course  Pratanu Banerjee presents money reiki course which includes money reiki blessing, energetic reiki, world money meditation, and various innovative techniques to improve the prosperity in your life.
  8. 8. Karuna Reiki Certificate Course  Pratanu Banerjee teaches Karuna Reiki as Karuna Reiki Level 1 and Karuna Reiki Level 2. You will get the best solution of your physical and mental problems. You will discover unique guidance from karuna reiki practitioner and get certified.
  9. 9. Emotional Empower Technique Certificate Course  Pratanu Banerjee offers emotional empowrment technique and he provides solution for all kinds of emotional problems. The student can get online class and distance learning on emotional empowerment technique.
  10. 10. Reiki Grandmaster Course  Reiki Grandmaster is taught to students with a lot of care. You will get the level 5 to 18 and you will obtain the wonderful techniques of reiki grandmaster which can be applied in daily life for mental and physical wellbeing.
  11. 11. Contact Pratanu Banerjee  Call +91-8017517171  Email : pratanubanerjee9@gmail.com  Address : 3b northern avenue paikpara kolkata 700037  West bengal india

