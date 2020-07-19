My Visit to Haridwar - Travel Story by Pratanu Banerjee

Successfully reported this slideshow.
My Visit to Haridwar
Location of Haridwar  I had a wonderful time at Haridwar which comes under Haridwar District in Uttarakhand. The guide to...
Interesting Fact about Haridwar  The guide told me that Samudra Manthan states that Haridwar Nashik, Ujjain, and Prayagra...
center of development and culture  I observed that Haridwar has been a center of development and culture. Haridwar has be...
Mythological Reference of Haridwar  Haridwar has been known as Gangadwar along with Kankhal. It was found in the Mahabhar...
River Ganga in Haridwar  According to legend, Bhagiratha was great-grandson of Sagar, a suryavanshi king and he was Rama’...
Huan Tsang and Maurya Empire in Haridwar  Haridwar has been controlled by the Maurya Empire from 322 to 185 BCE. It was r...
Timur and Guru Nanak  Timur Lang was the conqueror of Central Asia and he lived between 1336 and 1405 and he had come on ...
Historical Fact about Kankhal  The guide informed me that the visit was made on Baisakhi in 1504 AD. He had made a visit ...
Abul Fazal in Haridwar  Abul Fazal had written Ain-e-Akbari and it was during sixteenth century at the time of Mughal rul...
Raja Man Singh – Creator of Haridwar  At Haridwar, there was mint under Akbar rule. The coins were made of copper It is g...
complex stonework  From the scriptures of Hindus, we find the name of Haridwar. It has been known during Buddha and also ...
Dams and Canal Systems  Bhimgoda is one of the two primary dams over Ganges It has been created in 1840s and the Ganges w...
Railway Lines in Haridwar  In 1868, the 'Haridwar Union Municipality' have been formed and it consisted of Kankhal and Ma...
Roorkee and Ayurvedic Medicine  Haridwar was known for culture, science and arts. The city has been known for Aryurvedic ...
Har Ki Pauri  King Vikramaditya had created the holy Ghat around 1st century BC with the memory of Bhrarathari, his broth...
Chandi Devi Temple  I went to Chandi Devi Temple which is the place for praying Goddess Chandi. It is located at 'Neel Pa...
Mansa Devi Temple  This is located over Bilwa Parwat and this is a temple for Mansa Devi and it indicates the Goddess who...
Maya Devi Temple  Haridwar is identified as Mayapuri due to Goddess Maya Devi. In 11th century, Adhishthatri Devi has bee...
Kankhal  This is an old temple belonging to Daksha Mahadev and it has been identified as Daksheshwar Mahadev Temple. This...
Contact Us  Institute of Performing Art and Mind Power Development is affiliated under world art organization  Pratanu B...
Thank you  Thank you for watching the presentation on Haridwar tour.
My Visit to Haridwar - Travel Story by Pratanu Banerjee

  1. 1. My Visit to Haridwar
  2. 2. Location of Haridwar  I had a wonderful time at Haridwar which comes under Haridwar District in Uttarakhand. The guide told me that the population is 228,832 in 2011. In that state, it has been regarded as the second largest city. In that district, it is the largest. It is located on the bank of Ganga near Shivalik ranges. The Hindu regard Haridwar as the holy place. I observed a number of events. I had a great time during the Kumbha Mela. After every 12 years, a Kumbha Mela is organized at Haridwar. I saw a large number of devotees, pilgrims, and tourists who assemble at Haridwar for carrying out ritualistic bathing in Ganges banks. They would like to attain liberation by washing the sins.
  3. 3. Interesting Fact about Haridwar  The guide told me that Samudra Manthan states that Haridwar Nashik, Ujjain, and Prayagraj near Allahabad has been regarded as four places notable for Amrit. This is regarded as the elixir of the immortality, and it has been spilled from a pitcher suddenly. Garuda was carrying that pitcher. Brahma Kund is regarded as the spot and the Amrit had fallen here and that spot is known as Har ki Pauri. It is regarded as the divine footsteps. I came to know that it is a sacred bank of Haridwar. Kanwar pilgrimage regard it as the basic center. The sacred water is collected from Ganga. These water is delivered in Śiva shrines. Recently, I observed that industrial estate from State Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand or SIDCUL have been formed. There were Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited also.
  4. 4. center of development and culture  I observed that Haridwar has been a center of development and culture. Haridwar has been knownin sacred works in the form of the following:  Kapilsthan  Gangadwar  Mayapuri.  This Haridwar has been regarded in the form of passage for the Chota Char Dham. There are four destinations of pilgrim in Uttarakhand and they are Badrinath, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Yamunotri. This place is popular among Shaivaites who are followers of Lord Shiva. It is also popular among the Vaishnavites, those who are devotees of Lord Vishnu. They name Har as Shiv and Hari in the form of Vishnu.
  5. 5. Mythological Reference of Haridwar  Haridwar has been known as Gangadwar along with Kankhal. It was found in the Mahabharata under Vanaparva. Yudhisthira was told by Dhaumya. In haridwar, Agastya Rishi had performed penance along with Lopamudra, his wife. She was Vidharba princess.
  6. 6. River Ganga in Haridwar  According to legend, Bhagiratha was great-grandson of Sagar, a suryavanshi king and he was Rama’s ancestor. River Ganges came down because of his initiative from heaven and it was accomplished after several years of penance in a yuga named Satya Yuga. The goal was the salvation of sixty thousand ancestors from Kapila’s curse. It is interesting to note that Lord Vishnu had the footprint over stone which is near the Har Ki Pauri’s upper wall. Holy Ganges flows all the time.
  7. 7. Huan Tsang and Maurya Empire in Haridwar  Haridwar has been controlled by the Maurya Empire from 322 to 185 BCE. It was ruled by Kushan empire from around first and third centuries. The findings of archeology have shown culture of terra cotta from 1700 BCE to 1200 BCE in Haridwar. Huan Tsang had written about Haridwar and he was a traveler from China. He came to India during 629 AD. He came at the time of King Harshavardhan. which is between 590 and 647. He had Haridwar in the form of 'Mo-yu-lo', some part has been present at Mayapur, which is southern part of the present town. The broken stone sculptures have been found. 'Gangadwara' is in the northern side and it is the Gateway of Ganges.
  8. 8. Timur and Guru Nanak  Timur Lang was the conqueror of Central Asia and he lived between 1336 and 1405 and he had come on January 13 1399.  The guide informed me that Guru Nanak came to Haridwar, and he was the Sikh Guru for the first time. He lived between 1469 and 1539 and he had taken bath in 'Kushawart Ghat'. I came to know that his visit has gained importance as per the Sikh Janamsakhis.
  9. 9. Historical Fact about Kankhal  The guide informed me that the visit was made on Baisakhi in 1504 AD. He had made a visit to Kankhal on his journey towards Kotdwara at Garhwal. The Haridwar Pandas have the habit of maintaining records of genealogy about the population of Hindu. The records have been identified as Vahis and it described the family trees in the Northern India.
  10. 10. Abul Fazal in Haridwar  Abul Fazal had written Ain-e-Akbari and it was during sixteenth century at the time of Mughal rule of Akbar. Previously Hardwar was known as Mayapur near the Ganga. There is a mention that it is eighteen kos or roughly two kilometers in the length. On 10th Chaitra, there is a rush of thousands of pilgrims. Akbar had drunk water of Ganga and he had regarded this water as 'the water of immortality'. At Sorun, there were people who dispatched water. The water was also dispatched from Haridwar in the form of sealed jars.
  11. 11. Raja Man Singh – Creator of Haridwar  At Haridwar, there was mint under Akbar rule. The coins were made of copper It is great to know that modern Haridwar was created by Raja Man Singh from Amber. The Ghats have been renovated by Raja Man Singh near Har Ki Pauri. Brahma Kund was the place where the ashes of the king were placed. A traveler of English origin named Thomas Coryat had made a visit to that city during Jahangir rule. Jahangir had ruled between 1596 and 1627 and it was known as 'Haridwara', Shiva capital.
  12. 12. complex stonework  From the scriptures of Hindus, we find the name of Haridwar. It has been known during Buddha and also the advent of British rule. There are many ancient havelis along with mansions showing complex stonework.
  13. 13. Dams and Canal Systems  Bhimgoda is one of the two primary dams over Ganges It has been created in 1840s and the Ganges water is shifted to Upper Ganges Canal. The lands are irrigated using this river. The canal system of Ganges have been found in Haridwar. In 1854, the Upper Ganges Canal have been inaugurated. The work had started in April 1842. There was famine between 1837 and 1838. There was an aqueduct in the canal. It was over Solani river near Roorkee.
  14. 14. Railway Lines in Haridwar  In 1868, the 'Haridwar Union Municipality' have been formed and it consisted of Kankhal and Mayapur. The initial connection was made through railways in Haridwar through Laskar in 1886. There was railway line of Rohilakand and Awadh. There was an extension from Roorkee to Saharanpur. There has been an extension towards Dehradun around 1900.
  15. 15. Roorkee and Ayurvedic Medicine  Haridwar was known for culture, science and arts. The city has been known for Aryurvedic medicines along with herbal remedies. The Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya had a huge campus, and the education has been imparted in traditional way from 1902. In 1960s, there was development of Haridwar. BHEL had started in 1975 a township named Ranipur and it is near that village. University of Roorkee has been known as IIT Roorkee and this institute is quite precious for the education of engineering and science.
  16. 16. Har Ki Pauri  King Vikramaditya had created the holy Ghat around 1st century BC with the memory of Bhrarathari, his brother. Bharthari had entered Haridwar and he practiced meditation near the bank of Ganga. This ghat, after his death, came to be known as Har Ki Pauri. Brahmakund is a sacred ghat. There is a lot of popularity of the evening prayer in the dusk and there is a prayer for the Goddess Durga. Every visitor admires this arati. The Diyas are floated by the pilgrims. The diyas are floral floats along with the lamps. There is also incense across river and the pilgrims float them keeping in mind their ancestors. People from different parts of the world come to see the prayer as they come to Haridwar. In 1800s, the ghats were developed. During Dussehra, Ganga Canal gets dried up for the cleaning process of riverbed. On Dewali, the water has been conserved. There is a belief that at the time of Dussera , the house of father receives Maa Ganga. She comes back subsequent to Bhai Duj. In Bengali community, we call “Bhai Phota”. For this reason, the water in the canal has been dried up for a short time in the Dussehra night. The waters have been restored during Bhai Duj.
  17. 17. Chandi Devi Temple  I went to Chandi Devi Temple which is the place for praying Goddess Chandi. It is located at 'Neel Parvat' near eastern bank of Ganga. In 1929 A.D., the temple has been built by Kashmir king named Suchat Singh. According to Skanda Purana, there is a legend where Chanda-Munda, who was Army Chief of Shumbha and Nishumbha, Demon Kings in that locality. They have been killed by Chandi Goddess at this place. For this reason, this is named Chandi Devi. The primary statue has been set up by Adi Shankaracharya around 8th century A.D. In order to reach the temple, you have to trek 3 km starting from the Chandighat and you can reach the temple using ropeway. I went with my parents using Ropeway.
  18. 18. Mansa Devi Temple  This is located over Bilwa Parwat and this is a temple for Mansa Devi and it indicates the Goddess who can satisfy the desire or Mansa. It is a well-known destination for tourist. There are cable cars and we can watch the city.[There are two idols of Goddess and one of them has three mouths along with five arms. There is another having eight arms.
  19. 19. Maya Devi Temple  Haridwar is identified as Mayapuri due to Goddess Maya Devi. In 11th century, Adhishthatri Devi has been Patron Goddess in Haridwar. It is regarded as Siddhapithas and this is the right place navel and heart of Sati Goddess have fallen. This is an old temple in Haridwar. The Bhairav Temple and Narayani Shila temple are also old temples.
  20. 20. Kankhal  This is an old temple belonging to Daksha Mahadev and it has been identified as Daksheshwar Mahadev Temple. This is located in the southern part of Kankhal. Dakshayani father is King Daksha Prajapati. She was the first wife of Lord Shiva. A yagña was performed and Lord Shiva was not invited. When she had come without any invitation, he had been insulted by king, checking that Sati had self-immolated in yagna kund. Virabhadra killed King Daksha and Virabhadra was a demon. Afterwards, the life returns to the king and he was presented the head of goat from Shiva. The temple of Daksha Mahadev has been tribute for the legend. Sati Kund has been located at Kankhal. In that kund, Sati had immolated.
  21. 21. Contact Us  Institute of Performing Art and Mind Power Development is affiliated under world art organization  Pratanu Banerjee teaches keyboard, harmonica, flute, spanish guitar, hawaian guitar, music therapy, reiki courses, anthropology, hospital administration, french language, spoken english, pitman shorthand, english typing etc.  Contact 91-8017517171  Email pratanubanerjee9@gmail.com  Online Classes Available.
  22. 22. Thank you  Thank you for watching the presentation on Haridwar tour.

