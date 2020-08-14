Successfully reported this slideshow.
The forensic anthropologists show the literature on influence over positive identification in the science through the fos...
The forensic anthropologists have been searching for the identification in the human fossils study features. They check t...
They have checked the individual. There is a rise in the radiographs along with the implants plus scans. In present decad...
There have been records which are not available. There have been techniques, along with the craniofacial superimposition....
Using the methods, we might help the process of identification. We have found valuable evidence in the exclusion in indiv...
The forensic anthropologists had depended on the skull. There are a lot of complications while identifying the skull. The...
There are diseases along with various characteristics. The techniques have been utilized for pointing out the individuals...
There has been recovery along with the DNA analysis. It influenced the areas of the forensic science. There has been fore...
They offered positive identification. There have been molecular approaches and they have given the evaluation of ancestry...
Pratanu Banerjee is an anthropology teacher at Institute of Performing Art and Mind Power Development affiliated under World Art Organization.
Importance of Forensic Anthropology
Importance of Forensic Anthropology

Pratanu Banerjee, anthropology teacher, shares the importance of forensic anthropology. Check the PPT to know the priority of forensic anthropology!

Importance of Forensic Anthropology

  Pratanu Banerjee is an anthropology teacher at Institute of Performing Art and Mind Power Development affiliated under World Art Organization.

