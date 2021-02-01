Successfully reported this slideshow.
BIOANALYTICAL SAMPLES PREPARATION PRESENTED BY: MR. PRASHIK SUDHIR SHIMPI BIOANALYTICAL RESEARCH DEPARTMENT
• Life Cycle of Bioanalytical Samples: • Sample Collection • Sample Management • Sample Preparation • Sample Analysis INTR...
Bioanalytical Sample Preparation: The bioanalytical sample preparation is step in the bioanalytical process typically cons...
• Current Sample = Unsuitable for further analysis!!!… Why? • Too dirty- Containsother sample matrix componentsthat interf...
Due to many types of sample matrices encountered: • Plasma- Proteins, lipids, and other endogenous macromolecules • Urine-...
 Pre-requisite Sample Preparation required • Time, it’s time consuming process • Patience, tedious techniques/procedures ...
 Precautions • Lab should be equipped with all necessary contingency arrangements. • Personnel should perfectly be aware ...
 Classification of Sample Preparation Techniques: 1. Protein Precipitation (PPT) 2. Liquid-Liquid Extraction (LLE) 3. Sol...
 Selection of the technique While selecting the method, following criteria’s should be notice d.. • Composition of matrix...
1. Protein Precipitation (PPT): Principle: Denaturing of proteins  Protein precipitation is the method of denaturing of t...
Protein Precipitation How it happens… ? • The denaturingprocess causes disabling of protein’sability of binding to analyte...
 Methods of Precipitation I Changing the pH of the medium Reagents: PerchloricAcid (PCA), Trichloroaceticacid (TCA), Tri...
 Methods of Precipitation II Addition of organic solvents Organic solvents: Methanol, Acetonitrile, Chloroform, Acetone,...
 Methods of Precipitation III Salt induced precipitation Salts: Citrates, Phosphates, Sulphates, Acetates, etc. How it h...
Protein Precipitation Steps involved: Sample (With ISTD) Addition of denaturing agent(s) to the sample Vortex Centrifugat...
 Protein Precipitation Advantages • Less steps involved, easy to implement • Simple and time saving process. • Excellent ...
 Protein Precipitation Disadvantages • In-complete clean-up • Ineffective at removing salts and lipids • Massive ion supp...
2. Liquid-Liquid Extraction (LLE): Liquid–liquid extraction is a method to separate compounds, based on their rela tive so...
Liquid-Liquid Extraction How it Happens ? • LLE based on Differential Solubility and Partitioning equilibrium. • LLE requi...
Liquid-Liquid Extraction In short “LLE provides efficient removal of analyte with desired specif icity /selectivity requir...
 Log P = 1 10:1 (Organic:Aqueous)  Log P = 0 1:1 (Organic:Aqueous)  Log P = -1 1:10 (Organic:Aqueous) • Log P value is ...
Liquid-Liquid Extraction  LLE can be carried out by using any one of the methodsmentioned below: I. Single Step LLE II. D...
Liquid-Liquid Extraction  Selection of Extraction Solvent Selection of extraction solvent depends on:  Analyte Character...
Liquid-Liquid Extraction Commonly used Extraction Solvents • Tertiary-ButylMethyl Ether (TBME) • Dichloromethane (DCM) • E...
Solvent Polarity Index: Solvent Polarity Index Direction Hexane 0.1 Cyclohexane 0.2 Toluene 2.4 Tertiary-Butyl Methyl Ethe...
Liquid-Liquid Extraction I. Single Step LLE •This is a simple and most commonly used LLE method •In this, extraction is ca...
Liquid-Liquid Extraction II. DoubleExtraction • This method is used to improve the Re covery of analyte. • In this, extrac...
Liquid-Liquid Extraction III. Back Extraction • This method is used to improve the Specificity of extraction, means; back ...
Liquid-Liquid Extraction Advantages • Specific • Sensitive • Reproducible • Reasonably, Good Recovery • Increase no. of i...
Liquid-Liquid Extraction  Disadvantages • Washing/Cleaning, is difficult to incorporate. • Tedious process, difficult to ...
3. Solid phase extraction (SPE): Solid-phase extraction is an extractive technique by which compounds that are dissolved o...
 Objective Solid phase extraction is intended for • Clean up • Class fractionation • Improve Detection Limits, Concentrat...
 Solid phase extraction  How it Happens ? • SPE is based on the selective Adsorptionmechanism. • If the targeted analyte...
 Solid phase extraction  Features of Solid sorbent • C18 is the most hydrophobic silica based sorbent • 40µ particle si...
Types of Solid Phase Extraction: 1.) Normal Phase (Polar) Extraction 2.) Reverse Phase (Non-Polar) Extraction 3.) Ion Exch...
1.) Normal Phase(Polar)extraction The stationary bed is strongly polar (Hydrophilic) in nature and elution Solutionis non-...
Types of Cartridges (Solid Phase Sorbents): Sample Preparation
ExtractionCartridge: • Oasis sorbents are available in 5 different SPE chemi stries, providing a range of options for meth...
Hydrophilic Lipophilic Balance (HLB): Sample Preparation
 Solid Phase Extraction • Steps Involved Sample (With ISTD) Addition of buffering agent(s), if required, Vortex Conditio...
 Solid Phase Extraction 1. Conditioning: Solvent is passed through the SPE material to wet the bonded functional groups ...
Sample Loaded on conditioned cartridge and Non-conditioned cartridge: Sample Preparation
 Solid phase extraction Sample Pre-treatment (Equilibrium): Sorbent/phase is treated with a solution that is similar (in...
 Solid Phase Extraction 2. Sample Application (Loading): • Apply sample from the top of the cartridge at a slow flow rat...
 Solid Phase Extraction 3. Rinsingor Washing: Selectively remove unwanted interferences co-extracted with the analyte wi...
 Solid Phase Extraction 4. Drying: • Drying can be doneby applying appropriatevacuum for recommended time period with he...
 Solid Phase Extraction 5. Elution: Removing analytes of interest with a solvent that overcomes the primary and secondar...
 Solid Phase Extraction Advantages • Simple • Sensitive • Highly Specific • Excellent Reproducibility • Excellent Recove...
 Solid Phase Extraction Disadvantages • Needs usage of costly cartridges andsolvents • Needs Expertise • Prone to contam...
Solid Phase Extraction Insert Video Sample Preparation
4. Hybrid Extraction “Selective extraction of analyte by using the combination of two or m ore extraction techniques” Samp...
 Objective Hybrid Extraction is intended for • Clean up • Improve Specificity • Improve Detection Limits • Improve Recove...
 Hybrid Extraction Advantages • Specific • Sensitive • Reproducible Sample Preparation
 Hybrid Extraction Disadvantages • Needs usage of costly chemicals and consumables • Needs Expertise • Prone to contamin...
Conclusions: Sample preparation (extraction) is a key component of successful bioanalytical sample analysis. Extraction, p...
