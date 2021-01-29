Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Subject - Cyber Laws & Rights M. tech. 3rd Sem., ISM. By: Prashant Vats, M.tech., Ph.D. INDIRA GANDHI DELHI TECHNICAL UNIV...
The Cyber Law Regime in India
“Cyber Law” is a vast study It is not the IT Act but, It includes, and is comprised of many Acts, legislations like Evide...
Law Practice Cyber Forensic, FTK, EnCase, Helix3 etc Cyber Security & IT Evidence & Investigation Cyber Law regime
Introduction 5 • The Information Technology Act is the Second Law in India governing the field of Technology. • The First ...
However, The first recorded Cyber crime incident is believed to be recorded in the year 1820 !
• In the year 1820, Sir Joseph-Marie Jacquard, created an automated loom. • This device was blended with analogical techno...
But why Cyber Law ?
Because : 9 • Cyber space is a completely different sphere of human existence. • No regards for any Government or territor...
Intention of the IT Act 2000 • Intention of the IT Act 2000 The Act begins with : “An Act to provide legal recognition f...
Evolution of the Act • Evolution of the Act • The General Assembly of the United Nations by its resolution A/RES/51/162, d...
Cyber Law in India • Cyber Law in India • Aided by many other Acts and Statutes. • 1) The Indian Penal code • 2) The Evide...
The Information Technology Act • The Information Technology Act • The Act can be broadly classified into 3 aspects : IT Ac...
IT Act of 2000 14 ADMINISTRATIVE PART : Recognizing e-commerce Legal enforceability and authentication of electronic - ...
IT Act 2000 • The CIVIL aspect • Runs parallel to Administrative ventures of the IT Act. • Describes what constitutes civi...
• CRIMINAL Part • Recognizes and provides for Penal measures against crime in cyber space, digital crimes or crime against...
IT Act 2000 Recognizes the Cardinal Philosophy of Cyber disputes 1 ) Computers can be abused. 2 ) Computers are weapons...
Definition of a Computer  Section 2 of the Act defines :  (i)"computer" means any electronic magnetic, optical or other ...
The new amendment also defines : • The new amendment also defines : • Cyber Café (s 2 (na)) • Electronic signature (apart ...
• Section 4- Legal recognition of Electronic Records • If any information is required in printed or written form under any...
• Section 4- Legal recognition of Electronic Records • If any information is required in printed or written form under any...
• Sections 11, 12 – Receipt & Ack. • Sec. 11 – discuss about the attributor(sender) of electronic record i.e. sender himse...
IT Act –overview of other relevant admin. provisions Sec. 16 Central Government to prescribe security procedures !!! Sec 1...
• Administrative character • Sec 44 : penalty for failure to furnish information, return etc… • Appointment and functions ...
• Offences in a Gist Sec 43 : earlier a simple civil provision • Now a Civil, and may amount to a penal offence u/s 66 if...
• Sec 43 in a nut shell • Whoever without permission of owner of the computer – Secures/Disrupts access of computer ..reso...
• Examples • An employee authorized to access Word files, accesses internet. • A student inadvertently spreads a virus wit...
• Sec 65 : Tampering with Computer Source documents. • Punishment – Imprisonment upto three years or fine upto Rs 2 Lacs o...
• Sec 66 B : Punishment for dishonestly receiving stolen computer/resource etc. • Sec 66 C : Punishes identity theft (DSC,...
• Sec 67A : Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc.. In the electroni...
• Sec 68 : Provision and punishment for violation of orders from the Controller. • Sec 69 : Powers of the Govt. to issue d...
• Sec 71 : Penalty for Misrepresentation before the Controller or the Certifying Authority • Punishment - Imprisonment upt...
• Sec 74 : Publication of Signature or signature certificates for fraudulent purpose. • Punishment - Imprisonment upto 2 y...
• Sec 77B: Offences punishable with imprisonment upto 3 years to be bailable. • Sec 78 : Power to investigate offences now...
• Sec 79 : Exemption of Intermediaries and service providers if they establish that they have exercised due diligence on t...
 The 2009 notification makes it an offence to even abet or attempt a cyber crime, earlier unsuccessful criminals always e...
The Indian Penal Code Vis-à-vis The Cyber Crime
Relevant application of IPC etc… Sending threatening messages by email Sec 503 IPC Sending defamatory messages by email Se...
The Evidence Act • The Evidence Act • Evidence Act may be divided in four questions. • Question 1 What is the Evidence giv...
Evidence Act w.r.t. IT Act The major highlight of the Evidence Act in view of the IT Act 2000 is that it recognises elect...
Evidence Act w.r.t IT Act • The Govt. shall notify who is the gazetted examiner for Digital evidence u/s 79 A of the IT Ac...
Encase/FTK • Encase is a online software toolkit is traditionally used in forensics to recover evidence from seized hard d...
Is digital evidence binding upon courts ? • Is EnCase/FTK approved by Central govt. for this purpose? • Is e-mail/sms admi...
• Is EnCase/FTK approved by Central govt. for this purpose? • Answer : It is not required, the testimony of such an eviden...
Is e-mail/sms admissible as evidence? • The position of electronic documents in the form of SMS, MMS and E-mail in India i...
Is data retrieved from remote servers acceptable? • Are call recordings admissible in court in India? • In conclusion, pho...
Is data retrieved from remote servers acceptable? • In the age of digitisation and increasing reliance on computerised rec...
Is data retrieved from remote servers acceptable? • Are call recordings admissible in court in India? • In conclusion, pho...
Need of the hour to combat cybercrime • To strengthen investigation mechanism by making it a quick response cell. • Educat...
Thank you
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Cyber Law Regime in India

7 views

Published on

The Cyber Law Regime in India

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Cyber Law Regime in India

  1. 1. Subject - Cyber Laws & Rights M. tech. 3rd Sem., ISM. By: Prashant Vats, M.tech., Ph.D. INDIRA GANDHI DELHI TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN
  2. 2. The Cyber Law Regime in India
  3. 3. “Cyber Law” is a vast study It is not the IT Act but, It includes, and is comprised of many Acts, legislations like Evidence, IPC & Cr.P.C. The IT Act in itself, is a challenging study. Understanding the difference between http & https is beyond the comprehensive capacity for any Lawyer. Cyber forensic, Cyber security, Cyber law, anatomy of cyber attacks
  4. 4. Law Practice Cyber Forensic, FTK, EnCase, Helix3 etc Cyber Security & IT Evidence & Investigation Cyber Law regime
  5. 5. Introduction 5 • The Information Technology Act is the Second Law in India governing the field of Technology. • The First one was in the year 1885. • That was the Indian Telegraph Act 1885
  6. 6. However, The first recorded Cyber crime incident is believed to be recorded in the year 1820 !
  7. 7. • In the year 1820, Sir Joseph-Marie Jacquard, created an automated loom. • This device was blended with analogical technology in the weaving of special fabrics. • This resulted in a fear amongst Jacquard's employees that their traditional employment and livelihood were being threatened. • They committed acts of sabotage to discourage Jacquard from further use of the new technology. • This was the first recorded cyber crime !
  8. 8. But why Cyber Law ?
  9. 9. Because : 9 • Cyber space is a completely different sphere of human existence. • No regards for any Government or territory. • To facilitate international norms. • Cyber Law needs to be specific. • Conventional Laws will muddle up the cyber law structure.
  10. 10. Intention of the IT Act 2000 • Intention of the IT Act 2000 The Act begins with : “An Act to provide legal recognition for transactions carried out by means of electronic data interchange and other means of electronic communication, commonly referred to as "electronic commerce", which involve the use of alternatives to paper-based methods of communication and storage of information, to facilitate electronic filing of documents with the Government agencies…”
  11. 11. Evolution of the Act • Evolution of the Act • The General Assembly of the United Nations by its resolution A/RES/51/162, dated the 30th January, 1997 had adopted the Model Law on E - Commerce adopted by the UNCITRAL, • UNCITRAL Model Law on International Commercial Arbitration (1985), with amendments as adopted in 2006. The Model Law is designed to assist States in reforming and modernizing their laws on arbitral procedure so as to take into account the particular features and needs of international commercial arbitration. • The UNCITRAL Model Law on International Commercial Arbitration was prepared by UNCITRAL, and adopted by the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law on 21 June 1985. • In 2006 the model law was amended, it now includes more detailed provisions on interim measures. • The said resolution recommended that all member States give favourable consideration to the said Model Law when they enact or revise their laws, in view of the need for uniformity of the law applicable to alternatives to paper-based methods of communication and storage of information; i.e. amongst member nations to promote international trade and commerce via electronic means. • Hence, the same was adopted and enforced in India.
  12. 12. Cyber Law in India • Cyber Law in India • Aided by many other Acts and Statutes. • 1) The Indian Penal code • 2) The Evidence Act • 3) the code of Criminal procedure. • & many others
  13. 13. The Information Technology Act • The Information Technology Act • The Act can be broadly classified into 3 aspects : IT Act 2000 Administrative Civil Issues Criminal and penal
  14. 14. IT Act of 2000 14 ADMINISTRATIVE PART : Recognizing e-commerce Legal enforceability and authentication of electronic - Documents Methodology and process. A special adjudicating officer & Cyber Law Appellate Tribunal Their role and duties therein.
  15. 15. IT Act 2000 • The CIVIL aspect • Runs parallel to Administrative ventures of the IT Act. • Describes what constitutes civil infringement of rights. • Prescribes civil duties
  16. 16. • CRIMINAL Part • Recognizes and provides for Penal measures against crime in cyber space, digital crimes or crime against computer resource. • Related issues to redress, monitor, restrict, investigate, cyber crime is also provided herein. IT Act 2000
  17. 17. IT Act 2000 Recognizes the Cardinal Philosophy of Cyber disputes 1 ) Computers can be abused. 2 ) Computers are weapons as well as Victims.
  18. 18. Definition of a Computer  Section 2 of the Act defines :  (i)"computer" means any electronic magnetic, optical or other high-speed data processing device or system which performs logical, arithmetic, and memory functions by manipulations of electronic, magnetic or optical impulses, and includes all input, output, processing, storage, computer software, or communication facilities which are connected or related to the computer in a computer system or computer network.  (j) "computer network" means the interconnection of one or more computers through— ○ (i) the use of satellite, microwave, terrestrial line ○ or other communication media; and ○ (ii) terminals or a complex consisting of two or more interconnected computers whether or not the interconnection is continuously maintained;  (k) "computer resource" means computer, computer system, computer network, data, computer data base or software;  (l) "computer system" means a device or collection of devices, including input and output support devices and excluding calculators which are not programmable and capable of being used in conjunction with external files, which contain computer programmes, electronic instructions, input data and output data, that performs logic, arithmetic, data storage and retrieval, communication control and other functions;
  19. 19. The new amendment also defines : • The new amendment also defines : • Cyber Café (s 2 (na)) • Electronic signature (apart from DSC) • Communication devices. (s 2 (ha)) • Cyber security (s 2 (nb)) • Indian CERT (s 70 B (1))
  20. 20. • Section 4- Legal recognition of Electronic Records • If any information is required in printed or written form under any law the Information provided in electronic form, which is accessible so as to be usable for subsequent use, shall be deemed to satisfy the requirement of presenting the document in writing or printed form. • A general provision for recognizing electronic documents
  21. 21. • Section 4- Legal recognition of Electronic Records • If any information is required in printed or written form under any law the Information provided in electronic form, which is accessible so as to be usable for subsequent use, shall be deemed to satisfy the requirement of presenting the document in writing or printed form. • A general provision for recognizing electronic documents • Sections 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10.  5 - Legal recognition of electronic signatures  6 - Use of e-Records & signatures in Government & Its Agencies  7 and 7 (a)- Retention of Electronic Records & audits  8 - Publications of rules and regulations in the e-Gazette.  9 - no right to claim and insist on electronic documents  10 – Central Govt retains the power to make rules w.r.t. e- Signatures (type, manner, format & process)
  22. 22. • Sections 11, 12 – Receipt & Ack. • Sec. 11 – discuss about the attributor(sender) of electronic record i.e. sender himself, or by a person authorised by the other, or by an auto response duly programmed on behalf of the other • Sec. 12 – discuss receipt for acknowledgement where nothing has been stipulated • Any communication from addressee/automated or otherwise. • Any conduct of the addressee that proves sufficiently. – However conditions may be imposed by the attributor via e mail footer and statements therein
  23. 23. IT Act –overview of other relevant admin. provisions Sec. 16 Central Government to prescribe security procedures !!! Sec 17-34 Appointment and Regulation of Controller and certifying authority Sec 35 to 39 Obtaining Digital Signature Certificate Sec 40 to 42 Duties of Subscriber of DSC- exercise due care to retain the private key
  24. 24. • Administrative character • Sec 44 : penalty for failure to furnish information, return etc… • Appointment and functions of Adjudicating officer • Powers and functioning of the Cyber Law Appellate Tribunal • Sec 61 : Civil Court excluded from jurisdiction. • Sec 46 & 2(1)(c) : Adjudicating officer.
  25. 25. • Offences in a Gist Sec 43 : earlier a simple civil provision • Now a Civil, and may amount to a penal offence u/s 66 if a fraudulent or dishonest mens rea (the intention or knowledge of wrongdoing that constitutes part of a crime, as opposed to the action or conduct of the accused) is established ! • It relates to access to computer without the permission of the computer owner • It penalizes any sort of unauthorized access or assistance
  26. 26. • Sec 43 in a nut shell • Whoever without permission of owner of the computer – Secures/Disrupts access of computer ..resource..network.. – Downloads, copies, extracts any data – Introduces or causes to be introduced any viruses or contaminant – Damages or causes to be damaged any computer resource • Destroy, alter, delete, add, modify or rearrange • Change the format of a file – Disrupts or causes disruption of any computer resource • Preventing normal continuance of computer • Sec 43A : Failure to protect Data
  27. 27. • Examples • An employee authorized to access Word files, accesses internet. • A student inadvertently spreads a virus with his USB Drive. • A neighbor mistakenly chops off the internet cable, expecting it to be an electric wire.
  28. 28. • Sec 65 : Tampering with Computer Source documents. • Punishment – Imprisonment upto three years or fine upto Rs 2 Lacs or both. • Sec 66 : Penalises any contravention u/s 43 if carried out with a fraudulent or dishonest motive • Punishment – Imprisonment upto three years or fine upto Rs 5 Lacs or both. • Sec 66 A : Punishment for sending offensive messages through communication service etc… • Requisites : offensive or menacing or false, or for the purpose of annoyance, inconvenience, ill will etc… • Punishment – Imprisonment upto three years and with fine.
  29. 29. • Sec 66 B : Punishment for dishonestly receiving stolen computer/resource etc. • Sec 66 C : Punishes identity theft (DSC, passwords, or such unique identification.) • Sec 66 D : Punishes personating, by means of Computer resource. • Sec 66 E : Punishes violation of privacy rights. • Sec 66 F : Punishes Cyber Terrorism
  30. 30. • Sec 67A : Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc.. In the electronic form. • Punishment : • 1st conviction-Imprisonment upto 5 years and fine upto Rs 10 Lacs. • 2nd conviction-Imprisonment upto 7 years and fine upto Rs 10 Lacs. • EXCEPTION • Art, Science, literature or other interests of learning and other cases • Sec 67B : Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act, etc.. In the electronic form. (Readwith other sub rules) • Punishment : • 1st conviction-Imprisonment upto 5 years and fine upto Rs 10 Lacs. • 2nd conviction-Imprisonment upto 7 years and fine upto Rs 10 Lacs. • Sec 67C : Preservation & retention of information by intermediaries. • Punishment - Imprisonment upto three years and with fine.
  31. 31. • Sec 68 : Provision and punishment for violation of orders from the Controller. • Sec 69 : Powers of the Govt. to issue direction for monitoring, intercepting or decrypting any information through any Computer Resource. • (Basically an administrative right of the Govt. and provides for punishment to the violator, usually intermediaries who are incharge of such database or are service providers.) • Sec 69 A powers for blocking of public access • Sec 69 B power to authorize monitor and collect traffic.
  32. 32. • Sec 71 : Penalty for Misrepresentation before the Controller or the Certifying Authority • Punishment - Imprisonment upto 2 years or fine upto Rs. 1 Lac or both. • Sec 72 : Penalty for breach of Confidentiality & privacy, the provision applies to those persons who are empowered under this Act with such a database or records. • Punishment - Imprisonment upto 2 years or fine upto Rs. 1 Lac or both. • Sec 72A : Penalty for disclosure of information in breach of Lawful Contract –(an amendment to include even the employees of private organizations or such intermediaries working therein) • Punishment - Imprisonment upto 3 years or fine upto Rs. 5 Lac or both.
  33. 33. • Sec 74 : Publication of Signature or signature certificates for fraudulent purpose. • Punishment - Imprisonment upto 2 years or fine upto Rs. 1 Lac or both. • Sec 76 : provides for confiscation of any related computer accessory, system part etc if the same is believed to be used in any violation of this Act or rules.
  34. 34. • Sec 77B: Offences punishable with imprisonment upto 3 years to be bailable. • Sec 78 : Power to investigate offences now available to Inspector, earlier the onus was on the DSP rank officer or above.
  35. 35. • Sec 79 : Exemption of Intermediaries and service providers if they establish that they have exercised due diligence on their part. • An abusive provision for the ISP’s but often helpful !
  36. 36.  The 2009 notification makes it an offence to even abet or attempt a cyber crime, earlier unsuccessful criminals always escaped by virtue of this grey area.  Sec 84 B : Punishment for Abetment  Same punishment as prescribed for the offence  Sec 84 C :Punishment for attempt  A maximum of one-half of the term of imprisonment provided for the offence, or with fine as prescribed for the offence or with both.  Sec 90: State Govt. has powers to make allied rules.
  37. 37. The Indian Penal Code Vis-à-vis The Cyber Crime
  38. 38. Relevant application of IPC etc… Sending threatening messages by email Sec 503 IPC Sending defamatory messages by email Sec 499, 500 IPC Forging electronic records Sec 463, 470, 471 IPC Bogus websites, cyber frauds Sec 420 IPC Email spoofing Sec 416, 417, 463 IPC Online sale of Drugs NDPS Act Web - Jacking Sec. 383 IPC Online sale of Arms Arms Act
  39. 39. The Evidence Act • The Evidence Act • Evidence Act may be divided in four questions. • Question 1 What is the Evidence given of? • Answer 1 of Facts ("Issue of Facts" or "Relevant Facts") • Question 2 How the Evidence of such Facts are Given • Answer 2 The Evidence of Such Facts is Given Either by way of "Oral Evidence" or "Documentary Evidence' • Question 3 On whom does the Burden of proof lie? • Answer 3 "Burden of Proof"(of particular fact) or "Onus of proof" (to prove whole case) lies on the Prosecution incharge • Question 4 What are the Evaluation of the Facts. • Answer 4 The Evaluation is "Prove" or "Presumption"(of prove); The fact is either 'proved','disproved', or 'Not proved'; or there may be presumption that proof of facts "may presume', 'shall presume', or 'conclusive proof'. • Filing an FIR is easy, but not chargesheet. • Digital evidence is extremely volatile & difficult to preserve. • Indian criminal justice system requires guilt to be proved beyond reasonable doubt.
  40. 40. Evidence Act w.r.t. IT Act The major highlight of the Evidence Act in view of the IT Act 2000 is that it recognises electronic evidence. Sec 65 is the most important provision dealing with specific provision on digital evidence. Sec 65B provides for a detailed process for the analysis of the digital evidence in question. Sec 65 B (4) requires a certificate from the examiner of digital evidence
  41. 41. Evidence Act w.r.t IT Act • The Govt. shall notify who is the gazetted examiner for Digital evidence u/s 79 A of the IT Act. • The same provision is exclusive, it excludes all other Cyber Forensic experts from entering this field u/s 45 of the Evidence Act.
  42. 42. Encase/FTK • Encase is a online software toolkit is traditionally used in forensics to recover evidence from seized hard drives. • Encase allows the investigator to conduct in depth analysis of user files to collect evidence such as documents, pictures, internet history and Windows Registry information. The company also offers EnCase training and certification. • Forensic Toolkit, or FTK, is a computer forensics software made by AccessData. It scans a hard drive looking for various information. It can, for example, locate deleted emails and scan a disk for text strings to use them as a password dictionary to crack encryption.
  43. 43. Is digital evidence binding upon courts ? • Is EnCase/FTK approved by Central govt. for this purpose? • Is e-mail/sms admissible as evidence? • Is data retrieved from remote servers acceptable?
  44. 44. • Is EnCase/FTK approved by Central govt. for this purpose? • Answer : It is not required, the testimony of such an evidence is viewed as a mere opinion of the expert. Do not be confused for NIST(USA) Policy, although a standard approval should help. • Why does the United States need NIST? • Founded in 1901, NIST is a non-regulatory federal agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce. NIST's mission is to promote U.S. innovation and industrial competitiveness by advancing measurement science, standards, and technology in ways that enhance economic security and improve our quality of life. • What are the five elements of the NIST cyber security framework? • Overview. This learning module takes a deeper look at the Cybersecurity Framework's five Functions: Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover. The information presented here builds upon the material introduced in the Components of the Framework module. • Who needs NIST compliant? • The NIST 800-171 Mandate NIST 800-171 requires compliance by all subcontractors working within the federal supply chain, whether they are subcontractors working for a prime or subcontractors working for another subcontractor. • What is the difference between ISO and NIST? • Both the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) have industry-leading approaches to information security. ... ISO 27001, on the other hand, is less technical and more risk focused for organizations of all shapes and sizes.
  45. 45. Is e-mail/sms admissible as evidence? • The position of electronic documents in the form of SMS, MMS and E-mail in India is well demonstrated under the law and the interpretation provided in various cases. • In State of Delhi v. Mohd. Afzal & Others, it was held that electronic records are admissible as evidence. • If someone challenges the accuracy of a computer evidence or electronic record on the grounds of misuse of system or operating failure or interpolation, then the person challenging it must prove the same beyond reasonable doubt. • The court observed that mere theoretical and general apprehensions cannot make clear evidence defective and in admissible. This case has well demonstrated the admissibility of electronic evidence in various forms in Indian courts.
  46. 46. Is data retrieved from remote servers acceptable? • Are call recordings admissible in court in India? • In conclusion, phone audio recording is admissible as evidence in Courts under section 65B of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 • Can WhatsApp chat be used as evidence in court in India? • The I-T Act recognises electronic communication as proof in court. Legal notice or messages sent through WhatsApp messaging app are valid legal evidence under law, and the blue tick over the messaging app is a valid proof that the respondent has accepted the physical copies of the communication, said Bombay High Court. • Is email admissible as evidence? • Work e-mails often fall under the business records exception of hearsay. Sending an e-mail from work does not automatically make the evidence admissible under a business record exception of hearsay, but it could be admissible if the contents are within the scope of employment. • How can email be investigated and used as evidence? • E-mail forensic analysis is used to study the source and content of e-mail message as evidence, identifying the actual sender, recipient and date and time it was sent, etc. to collect credible evidence to bring criminals to justice.
  47. 47. Is data retrieved from remote servers acceptable? • In the age of digitisation and increasing reliance on computerised records in judicial proceedings, the Supreme Court has held that the requirement of a certificate to make an electronic evidence admissible is not mandatory "wherever interest of justice so justifies". • The top court's clarification on section 65B of Indian Evidence Act, which deals with admissibility of electronic evidence in court proceedings, will have an impact on criminal trials, where an increasing number of call details records, CCTV footage, mobile video recordings and CDs are being relied upon. • Interpreting section 65B(4) of the Evidence Act, a bench of Justices A K Goel and U U Lalit said the provision should be applied only when such electronic evidence is presented by a person who is in a position to produce such certificate. • Section 65(B) of Indian Evidence Act says that electronic records needs to be certified by a person occupying a responsible official position for being admissible as evidence in any court proceedings. • The top court, while examining the issue of video recording of crime scene in the country, dealt with the question if electronic evidence can be admissible for reliance in judicial proceedings. • It said that if a person is not in a position to produce such certificate the provision of 65B should not be applied.
  48. 48. Is data retrieved from remote servers acceptable? • Are call recordings admissible in court in India? • In conclusion, phone audio recording is admissible as evidence in Courts under section 65B of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 • Can WhatsApp chat be used as evidence in court in India? • The I-T Act recognises electronic communication as proof in court. Legal notice or messages sent through WhatsApp messaging app are valid legal evidence under law, and the blue tick over the messaging app is a valid proof that the respondent has accepted the physical copies of the communication, said Bombay High Court. • Is email admissible as evidence? • Work e-mails often fall under the business records exception of hearsay. Sending an e-mail from work does not automatically make the evidence admissible under a business record exception of hearsay, but it could be admissible if the contents are within the scope of employment. • How can email be investigated and used as evidence? • E-mail forensic analysis is used to study the source and content of e-mail message as evidence, identifying the actual sender, recipient and date and time it was sent, etc. to collect credible evidence to bring criminals to justice.
  49. 49. Need of the hour to combat cybercrime • To strengthen investigation mechanism by making it a quick response cell. • Educate the IO’s, about handling & processing, search & seizure. • Advanced Lab with skilled personnel. • YOU HAVE TO join hands with IT Professionals. • Keep upgrading. • Remember, It’s a white collar crime.
  50. 50. Thank you

×