Subject - Cyber Laws & Rights M. tech. 3rd Sem., ISM. By: Prashant Vats, M.tech., Ph.D. INDIRA GANDHI DELHI TECHNICAL UNIV...
Obstacles to Cybercrime Investigations
Issues relating to Investigation
1. Anonymity • There are several obstacles that may be encountered during cybercrime investigations. • One such obstacle i...
2. Attribution • Attribution is another obstacle encountered during cybercrime investigations. • Attribution is the determ...
3. Backtracking or Tracing • Back-tracing (or traceback) is the process of tracing illicit acts back to the source (i.e., ...
4. Identifying the Internet service provider (ISP) • To identify the Internet service provider (ISP) associated with the I...
5. Lack of harmonized national cybercrime law • The lack of harmonized national cybercrime laws, international standardiza...
6. Technical Challenges • Cybercrime investigators also face technical challenges. For example, numerous digital devices h...
7. limited abilities of law enforcement agencies • Other obstacles to cybercrime investigations include the existing limit...
8. Brain Drain of highly trained and skilled cybercrime investigators • Specifically, information and communication techno...
Issues relating to Jurisdiction
Sovereignty and jurisdiction • Territorial sovereignty refers to the state's complete and exclusive exercise of authority ...
Jurisdiction Issues • Jurisdiction is one of the debatable issues in the case of cyber crime due to the very universal nat...
Jurisdiction over cyber crime and national laws • Jurisdiction is the power or authority of the court to hear and determin...
In common parlance Jurisdictions is of two types: • Subject jurisdiction allows the court to decide cases of a particular ...
• Section 20 serves important ingredients for the purpose of institution of other suit in a court within the local limits ...
• Sec (48) of the act provides for the Establishment of Cyber Appellate Tribunal[4]. (1) The Central Government shall, by ...
• The Information Technology Act 2000 seems exhaustive when it comes to adjudicate the matter where the parties are Indian...
• Relevant cases laws: • SMC Pneumatics (India) Pvt. Ltd. v. Jogesh Kwatra[7] This is a case related to cyber defamation. ...
• Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. vs S&D Hospitality • Facts – in this case the plaintiff's company offer...
India and international convention over cyber jurisdiction: • Convention on Cyber crime, 2001 also known as the Budapest C...
United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC): • this treaty was adopted by resolution of the UN...
For more on cyber jurisdiction issues please search • Sec 20 of code of civil procedure 1908 • Information technology Act ...
Issues relating to Evidence in cyber Crimes
Handling of digital evidence • In the private sector, the response to cybersecurity incidents (e.g., a distributed denial ...
• Digital evidence is volatile and fragile and the improper handling of this evidence can alter it. • Because of its volat...
ISO/IEC 27037:2012 (Information technology — Security techniques — Guidelines for identification, collection, acquisition ...
ISO/IEC 27037:2012 (Information technology — Security techniques — Guidelines for identification, collection, acquisition ...
Protocols for the collecting volatile evidence. • There are protocols for the collecting volatile evidence. • Volatile evi...
Identification of Digital Evidence • In the identification phase, preliminary information is obtained about the cybercrime...
• In the identification phase, cybercrime investigators use many traditional investigative techniques, especially with res...
• Before digital evidence collection begins, the investigator must define the types of evidence sought. • Digital evidence...
2. Collection of Digital Evidence • With respect to cybercrime, the crime scene is not limited to the physical location of...
• Before evidence is collected, the crime scene is documented. • Documentation is needed throughout the entire investigati...
• Law enforcement agencies have standard operating procedures that detail the steps to be taken when handling digital evid...
• Because of this, the investigator should be prepared for these situations and have the necessary human and technical res...
• The actual collection of the evidence involves the preservation of volatile evidence and the powering down of digital de...
• In addition to digital devices, other relevant items (e.g., notes and/or notebooks that might include passwords or other...
Acquisition of Digital Evidence • Different approaches to performing acquisition exist. • The approach taken depends on th...
Preservation of Digital Evidence • Evidence preservation seeks to protect digital evidence from modification. • The integr...
Analysis and Reporting of Digital evidence • In addition to the handling of digital evidence, the digital forensics proces...
India’s Stand on Digital Evidence • The Information Technology (IT) Act 2000 was amended to allow for the admissibility of...
ELECTRONIC EVIDENCE -CASE LAW'S • Amitabh Bagchi Vs. Ena Bagchi (AIR 2005 Cal 11) [Sections 65-A and 65-B of Evidence Act,...
• DHARAMBIR Vs. CENTRAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION (148 (2008) DLT 289). • The court arrived at the conclusion that when Sect...
Thank you
