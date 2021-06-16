Successfully reported this slideshow.
Reference: https://locust.io/ https://github.com/prashanth-sams/locust- boilerplate Twitter Handle @prashanthsams THANK YOU
Load Testing in Python with Locust from Zero

An open source load testing tool

Load Testing in Python with Locust from Zero

  1. 1. Prashanth Sams Loading.... 16th Jun 2021
  2. 2. Locust Basics Part 1: Basic Locust Sscript Part 2: Host attribute | HttpUser Class Part 3: wait_time - between - constant - constant_pacing Part 4: Multiple User class Weightage Attribute Part 5: Headless mode 02 Part 6: Hooks - on_start() - on_stop() Part 7: Event Listener - @events.test_start.add_listener - @events.test_stop.add_listener Prashanth Sams
  3. 3. Tasks Part 1: Task weightage - @task(2) Part 2: Task attribute tasks = [a, b] Task Weightage tasks ={a:2, b:1} Part 3: @task inside TaskSet Part 4: SequentialTaskSet Part 5: Nested TaskSet - SequentialTaskSet - Task Weightage - self.interrupt() 03 Prashanth Sams
  4. 4. Http Requests Part 1: GET Request - self.client.get('/', name='A') Part 2: POST Request - self.client.post('/', data='', headers='', name='', catch_response=True) Part 3: - response.success() - response.failure(exc='') Part 4: Cookies - .cookies[''] - self.client.cookies.clear() Part 5: @tag('') 04 Prashanth Sams
  5. 5. Distribution Part 1: --master --worker Part 2: --master --expect-worker 2 Part 3: --config=master.yml locustfile, host, master, users, headless, spawn-rate --config=slave.yml locustfile, host, worker 05 Prashanth Sams Part 4: - Docker containerization - Scaling workers
  6. 6. Reference: https://locust.io/ https://github.com/prashanth-sams/locust- boilerplate Twitter Handle @prashanthsams THANK YOU

