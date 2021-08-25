Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
8/25/2021 Why is cloud migration essential for enterprises? | by prashanthi vadla | Aug, 2021 | Medium https://prashanthiv...
8/25/2021 Why is cloud migration essential for enterprises? | by prashanthi vadla | Aug, 2021 | Medium https://prashanthiv...
8/25/2021 Why is cloud migration essential for enterprises? | by prashanthi vadla | Aug, 2021 | Medium https://prashanthiv...
8/25/2021 Why is cloud migration essential for enterprises? | by prashanthi vadla | Aug, 2021 | Medium https://prashanthiv...
8/25/2021 Why is cloud migration essential for enterprises? | by prashanthi vadla | Aug, 2021 | Medium https://prashanthiv...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Technology
Aug. 25, 2021
19 views

0

Share

Why is cloud migration essential for enterprises

Download to read offline

Technology
Aug. 25, 2021
19 views

Before discussing the benefits of cloud migration, we must first answer the question, what is a cloud migration? Everyone uses cloud services these days. If you’ve used Sharepoint, Zoom, Office 365, Google Drive, or Gmail, you’ve most likely interacted with the cloud. Migration to the cloud involves moving critical services from on-premises and on-premises hardware to Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, or other cloud providers. These services allow you to manage your IT infrastructure completely remotely without the security risk, inconvenience, and cost of maintaining on-premises hardware.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
On War: With linked Table of Contents Carl von Clausewitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Wizard:: The Life and Times of Nikolas Tesla Marc Seifer
(3/5)
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
(4.5/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(0/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(2.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Why is cloud migration essential for enterprises

  1. 1. 8/25/2021 Why is cloud migration essential for enterprises? | by prashanthi vadla | Aug, 2021 | Medium https://prashanthivadla009.medium.com/why-is-cloud-migration-essential-for-enterprises-19873ee93435 1/5 prashanthi vadla 3 Followers Lists About Why is cloud migration essential for enterprises? prashanthi vadla Just now · 4 min read Before discussing the benefits of cloud migration, we must first answer the question, what is a cloud migration? Everyone uses cloud services these days. If you’ve used Sharepoint, Zoom, Office 365, Google Drive, or Gmail, you’ve most likely interacted with the cloud. Migration to the cloud involves moving critical services from on- premises and on-premises hardware to Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, or other cloud providers. These services allow you to manage your IT infrastructure completely remotely without the security risk, inconvenience, and cost of maintaining on-premises hardware. Open in app Open in app
  2. 2. 8/25/2021 Why is cloud migration essential for enterprises? | by prashanthi vadla | Aug, 2021 | Medium https://prashanthivadla009.medium.com/why-is-cloud-migration-essential-for-enterprises-19873ee93435 2/5 1. Security Open in app
  3. 3. 8/25/2021 Why is cloud migration essential for enterprises? | by prashanthi vadla | Aug, 2021 | Medium https://prashanthivadla009.medium.com/why-is-cloud-migration-essential-for-enterprises-19873ee93435 3/5 When done correctly, the cloud can be more secure than traditional network systems. This post will describe 5 benefits of cloud migration. The cloud consists of systems, networks, and applications that must be securely configured and maintained following the “shared responsibility” model. In the “shared responsibility” model, you are responsible for your part in protecting the cloud. As part of their “shared responsibility,” companies like Amazon have built their Cloud migration services companies in Bangalore offering from the ground up with security as their number one criterion. This means that Amazon’s cloud offering was designed with privacy and security in mind, unlike other networks. Almost 94% of SMBs appreciate the increased security provided by the cloud according to a Microsoft Office 365 survey. Plus, because your data is in the cloud, it can be accessed no matter what happens to your physical machinery. By centrally storing your business information and data, the cloud offers much stronger security than traditional data centers. Most of the popular cloud providers also offer many built-in security features, such as security scans, regular updates, and cross- company visibility. Most cloud providers take care of some of the toughest security issues, such as preventing unwanted traffic outside of a specific scope from accessing the machines on which your business data and applications reside and ensuring that they are enforced. Automatic security updates to your systems to avoid being vulnerable to the latest news. Known security threats. Amazon also has many compliance certifications, including ISO27001, PCI-DSS, AICPA / SOC, and HIPAA. This means that if your organization has specific compliance requirements or concerns, you can rest easy knowing that your data is protected in the cloud. 2. Scalability Moving to the cloud means your company has a better ability to scale up or down based on your IT requirements and business plan. An IT solution that was ideal for one year may become obsolete a few years later, making it difficult for companies to adapt to best artificial intelligence company in Bangalore changing customer demands. With the migration to the cloud, organizations have the ability to dramatically reshape their infrastructure and workloads to suit today’s needs without being chained to teams and assets that made sense in the past. The cloud gives you the power to control your resources based on your own individual and business needs. This is simply impossible Open in app
  4. 4. 8/25/2021 Why is cloud migration essential for enterprises? | by prashanthi vadla | Aug, 2021 | Medium https://prashanthivadla009.medium.com/why-is-cloud-migration-essential-for-enterprises-19873ee93435 4/5 with other solutions that lock you into contracts, minimum terms, and one-size-fits-all plans. This control over your business saves you money trying to maintain large data centers that rarely deliver on their promises and potential. A migration to the cloud allows your business to expand and grow seamlessly while working within your existing infrastructure. This means that applications and data can grow without impacting your business performance or customer experience. Your business can take advantage of the reduced overhead costs and improved agility that the cloud provides to achieve greater efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction best machine learning company in Bangalore, with a fraction of the labor force. This is because your business no longer needs to lease expensive physical locations or have capital invested in devices and equipment that take up valuable space and time. Your migration to the cloud can free up this space and capital, allowing you to innovate, grow and change as your business grows and evolves. For many companies, this is the most important benefit of a cloud migration. Be sure to use experienced cloud migration consultants to ensure a smooth transition. 3. Cost By migrating to the cloud, you can help reduce operational costs while improving IT processes. Switching to the cloud also means you only pay for what you use, no need to maintain expensive data centers when your important information is hosted in the cloud. 82% of SMBs report reduced costs as a result of adopting cloud technology and 70% are reinvesting the money saved in their business, according to a Microsoft Office 365 survey. For business customers, an Accenture study found Let companies running cloud services save the most on your energy costs after switching. Migrating to the cloud can save businesses of all sizes in operational costs while improving IT throughput and productivity. Open in app
  5. 5. 8/25/2021 Why is cloud migration essential for enterprises? | by prashanthi vadla | Aug, 2021 | Medium https://prashanthivadla009.medium.com/why-is-cloud-migration-essential-for-enterprises-19873ee93435 5/5 About Write Help Legal Get the Medium app Open in app

    Be the first to comment

Before discussing the benefits of cloud migration, we must first answer the question, what is a cloud migration? Everyone uses cloud services these days. If you’ve used Sharepoint, Zoom, Office 365, Google Drive, or Gmail, you’ve most likely interacted with the cloud. Migration to the cloud involves moving critical services from on-premises and on-premises hardware to Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, or other cloud providers. These services allow you to manage your IT infrastructure completely remotely without the security risk, inconvenience, and cost of maintaining on-premises hardware.

Views

Total views

19

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×