Why is cloud migration essential for enterprises

Before discussing the benefits of cloud migration, we must first answer the question, what is a cloud migration? Everyone uses cloud services these days. If you’ve used Sharepoint, Zoom, Office 365, Google Drive, or Gmail, you’ve most likely interacted with the cloud. Migration to the cloud involves moving critical services from on-premises and on-premises hardware to Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, or other cloud providers. These services allow you to manage your IT infrastructure completely remotely without the security risk, inconvenience, and cost of maintaining on-premises hardware.