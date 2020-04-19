Temporal bone dissection (house)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Basic Mastoidectomy Step 1tFig. 3l: Topography Surface topography on exposure of the lateral surface of the mastoid bone b...
step 2 tFig.4l: t i -a -t '{ -t -1 J a a a .a .a a .a 2 I _- -t Removalof Gortex The surface of the bone is wet with irri$...
Step 3 tFig.5l: Gavity Saucenization To avoid a constricted dissection that prevents adequate angular visualization of dee...
step 4 tFig.6l: J a € -a 4 € a ) ) ldentificationof the MiddleFossaDunalPlate During mastoidectomy, it is important to exp...
Step 5 tFig.7ll. ldentificationof the Lateral Sinus When the middle fossa plate is well established, the surgeon locates t...
ldentification of the Lateral Sinus Posterior canal Sinodural angle Figure 7 Sigmoid sinus
srep 6 tFig.8l: TheMastoid Antrum The most important landmark at the next level of this dissection is the mastoid antrum. ...
TheMastoid Antrum Posterior canal wall Dr.,gastric ridge Fossa incudis Horizontal semicircular canal
Step 7 [Fig.9l: Gompletingthe Basic Mastoidectomy The fossa incudis is most easily identified by removing bone in the zygo...
Completingthe Basic Mastoidectomy Posterior canal wall Digastric ridge Fn ?3 3 3 ? ? 3 3 ? 3 ? 3 3 ?4 ? 7 7 7 3 3 ? i'? i'...
C -1 a, 4tl, -/le rr t/ /al / F F F 7 ai / I 3! I '1E -1F -1t tl ,f Y) I , I ,J tr / / a t , a , f , ,I , J t I I I ...
FacialRecess'EPitYmpanum Step 1tFig. 1Ol Topognaphy The facial recess is a collection of air cells fyil$ immediately later...
Step 2 tFig.111: Openingthe FacialRecess One begins dissection of the facial recess by identifying the external genu or th...
srep 3 tFig.121= Gompletingthe Recess With the new landmark of the facial sheath, the nerve is skeletonized distally along...
Step 4lFig. 131: TheMiddleEar Thnoughthe FacialRecess With the facial recess fully opened, one can easily visualize the ho...
step 5 tFig.141= Unroofingthe Epitympanum In chronic otitis media, the epitympanum is a common repository for cholesteatom...
Step 6 tFig.151: Removingthe Buttress In chronic disorders in which cholesteatoma involves the incus, the facial recess ma...
Step 7 tFig.161: @he Antenior EpitYmpanum { ,-a L ,tt a. ;1 L 11 t4 14 a- ,-rr./ € € € V Y € i-/*i /*l ,J: J :) t.rl J ./l...
PostauricularFacialNerue Decompression Step 1= SimpleMastoidectomytseeGhapter1l Tympanic membrane Descending segment Figur...
step 3 tFig.181: Skeletonizingthe DescendingPontion of Vll During complete simple mastoidectomy, most of the facial nerve ...
Step 4 tFigure.191: TheHorizontalPortion of UII The nerve is further exposed medial to its external genu into the facial r...
Step 5 tFig.2Ol: "Barber Poling"the FacialNerve Bone thinning for bone removal is performed in a "barber pole" fashion. Th...
Step6 tFigs.21,22l= Uncoveringthe Sheath The eggshell-thin bone is gently pried off the sheath of the facial. Any thin, sh...
Figure 22 Uncoveringthe Sheath Digastric muscle Chorda tympani Stylomastoid foramen
Step 7 tFigs.23, 241= Openingthe Sheath The sheath is opened with a #59 BeaverRknife. It is shaped like u."igkt' knife wit...
Stvlomastoid foramen Chorda tympani Openingthe Sheath Mastoid tip Figure 24 Sigmoid sinus
Notes 4lr- { 2-J ] FJ L, / -/ - / - t4 - V V > e e. F E E E sr s--3 FJ 3 ,1 rb I 3 € 11f tsY € .J rtt t- v eY J ts V V V t...
l- I enOolymphaticSac Dissection Step 1tFig. 251: Topography The endolymphatic sac is located in a thickened portion of po...
Step 2 tFig.261: Uncoveningthe Sac The dural plate over the sac is thinned with a diamond burr. Wide exposure is performed...
I Step 3 tFig.271= Incisingthe Sac The lateral wall of the sac is incised and the interior exposed. There is a smooth, gli...
ExtendedFacialRecessDissection Step 1tFig. 281: Topography Inferiorly, the facial recess dissection may be extended with s...
Step2 tFigs.29,3OI: Extendingthe FacialRecess The facial recess is extended at the lateral aspect of the facial nerve by s...
Extendingthe FacialRecess E E E )4 )2 )D )D V w Figure 3O Medial side of tympanic Annulus fibrosis Umbo membrane Facial ne...
Step 3 tFigs.31, 321: JugularBulb/GarotidArtery If the surgeon extends the dissection, the bone of the inferior portion oI...
Round window JugularBulb/GarotidArtery Jugulocarotid septum Jugular bulb (ghost) r:{4W Sigmoid sinus Retrofacial cells Fig...
Notes 4tL- { l, t L |1 r/ F- a { € ;'1 a >4v s1 V € >1 a/ € C - !- l;l t- rL tl- - ,/ t- ,.r - = v J - ,/ i FJ ,- ,- / ) l...
TympanicRingRemoval Step 1tFig. 331: Removingthe TympanicBone Removal of the t5rmpanic ring is often indicated when there ...
PostauricularLabyrinthectomy Step 1tFig. 341: Topography The postauricular labyrinthectomy is designed to eradicate labyri...
step 2 tFig.351: E H F a 3)D V V )a b Openingthe SemicircularGanals By cutting into the labyrinth, one should be able to f...
step 3 tFig.361: Followingthe SemicirculanGanals The semicircular canals must be followed as they are highways into the ve...
Followingthe SemicircularGanals ""*-"" "r"lEndolymphatic duct Subarcuate arterv Endolymphatic sac Superior semicircular ca...
Step 4 tFigs.37,381: OpeningandGleaningthe Vestibule The surgeon follows the common crus forward into the vestibule and op...
OpeningandGleaningthe Vestibule Ampulla of posterior semicircular canal Ampulla of horizontal semicircular canal Ampulla o...
Notes El €i I;l ;r .J d
lnternal AuditonyGanal Step 1tFig. 391: Topography The simple mastoidectomy and postauricular labyrinthectomy are the firs...
Step 2lFig. 4Ol: E E n a 2 a 3V b b b RemovingBoneover the InternalAuditory Ganal As seen from above, the bone to be remov...
srep 3 tFig.4111. Blue-liningthe lnternal Auditory Ganal Skeletonization of the internal auditory canal for dissection pur...
egmen / Blue-liningthe InternalAuditoryGanal Superior semicircular canal ampulla Vestibule Figure 41 Internal auditorv can...
Step 4 tFig.421= The bone removed, the exposed dura of the internal auditory canal is slit along the long axis of the cana...
Openingthe InternalAuditory Ganal Transverse crest Superior vestibular nerve Facial nerve Superior semicircular canal ampu...
Step 5 tFigs.43, 441= ldentificationof the Nerves When the superior ampulla is preserved, its medial wall represents the l...
Transverse crest Recess of superior vestibular nerve Bill's bar ldentification of the Nerves Porus acusticus Facial nerve ...
l- Notes /, 9l {1 l} tD F a 2-- j i1 tD ,r-J - 3 7 7 ? e 7 ts - € / I )rbl F1j a rL /tl' ,1 L F!L. - t- { { € { { { - t { ...
MiddleFossaApproach srep 1tFig.45A,Bl: MiddleFossaToPography In the middle fossa dissection of the temporal bone,^placemen...
I 4 -t -t -t - - -4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 -t -, -, -t a -4 - - -4 -4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 ,1 .t t.' t.' '?.:'::,.'.,.,2 (, {''"a ' Mi...
Step 2 tFig.46A, B, Cl SuperficialDissection The first pcrtion of the dissection involves unroofing the geniculate ganglio...
Figure 468 Facial nele Internal auditory canal Superior semicircular canal Cochleariform process Malleus acial nerve Super...
Step 3 tFig.471= DeepDissection During blue-lining of the internal auditory canal, the exposure may be widened as the post...
MiddleEanDissection Step 1tFig. 481: Topography Middle ear procedures can be practiced through a canal approach or a posta...
; Topography ;? ,, f - rymPanis ring 4 - Figure 48
Step 2 tFigs.49,5O1: ExternalAuditory Ganal An injection of the vascular strip should be attempted to define this area of ...
ExternalAuditory Ganal Annulus fibrosis Tlmpanosquamous suture Vascular strip Figure 5O Bony-cartilaginous j unction
Step 3 tFig.511: RemovingAnteniorGanalBulge In the lateral graft technique, the anterior canal wall bulge overlying the gl...
RemovingAntenior GanalBulge r grooves (drilled) Annulus fibrosis a Vascular strip Figure 5l
Step4 tFigs.52,53l: MiddleEar Dissection After the anterior canal wall bone is removed, the annulus may be elevated poster...
b 4 -t -t -t - 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 MiddleEar Dissection Manubrium Tl-mpanomeatal flap Promontory Chorda tympani Scutum Stape...
Step5 tFigs.54,55, 561: MiddleEar DissectionlGont.l The incus is removed by insertion of a three-millimeter hook in the in...
MiddleEar DissectionlGont.l Ivtyringoplasty knife l) I 3?) -' a 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 1 a,7 7 7 7 ? ? 3 ? 3 ? ? 3 3 ? 3 3t4 ...
Wall DownTechniques Step 1tFigs.57, 581: Topography We begin the canal wall down (open cavity) procedures in the same mann...
Topography b l'" I'i" i'" i? 3 3 3 3 3p >,' V5 b fr h 14 h i-3 i-o fO frfr ? ? ? 3 ? ? 33 ?t4 l-a lA lA 12 lD lD )n .ic ro...
Step 2lFigs. 59, 6O,611: Removingthe Posterior GanalWall If you are using a fresh temporal bone, proceed through a standar...
Removingthe Posterior GanalWall Articular surface Stapes lJ E E14 E )4 )1 )A )i w)* )4 Figure 6O Tegmen Cochleariform proc...
A Ut -a!l / ]. 1 -ttlDl 1 tL, },J rl' -Jt. rL ,1 ! 4 !. 4 !. € € € ( € 4 r1 4rD t '+J 3 - I -1 3 -1 rt} ,1 t} t-J f € € C ...
lndex A ampulla of horizontal semicircular canal, Fig. 38 ofposterior semicircular canal, Fig. 38 of superior semicircular...
t"i" i'-r El- ,>iJ r{ t- ?l naro €rngre,rr, r+ | _ head of malleus, 25-26, 70: Fig. f5 A Henle (spine o0, seespine of Henl...
semicircular canal amPulla, 59-60, 64' 7O: FiE 4Q-42 horizontal,14,16,25,28,31' 38' 51' 88; Fig. 8-13, 15-16, 18, 2O-2L,23...
  1. 1. l-. F F ft ah a ft F EF 3 3 3 t'? 3 7 3 34 14 1 4 4 4 -{ 1,.-a L;l- TemporalBoneSurgicalDissectionManual by RalphA. Nelson,M.D. HouseEarInstituteandotologicMedicalGnoup,lnc.,LosAngeles Publishedby HouseEar Institute, Los Angeles
  2. 2. Tableof Gontents F F EF i-e P P F F rc ? lo ?rc F P7o i'- i-o i-3 i3 ie i'? F F7 z1i 7 ?a -a?a 4 4 4 4 a D ,t b) Introduction: Equipment, General Considerations. . I 1. Basic Mastoidectomy T 2. FacialRecess,Epitympanum. ......19 3. Postauricular Facial Nerve Decompression . . ,26 4. Endolymphatic Sac and Extended FacialRecessDissections. ......96 5. TympanicRingRemoval ......42 6. PostauricularLabyrinthectomy ....49 7. InternalAuditory Canal. ......52 8. MiddleFossaApproach... ....62 9. Middte Ear Dissection ...29 lO. WallDownTechniques. ......9b Index ...91
  3. 3. t t t t ! t ,
  4. 4. Basic Mastoidectomy Step 1tFig. 3l: Topography Surface topography on exposure of the lateral surface of the mastoid bone before dissection is the external acoustic meatus (ear canal) anteriorly' the suprameatal spine (of Henle) at the superior posterior portion of the canal, and the suprameatal triangle (of Macewen) immediately behind the spine of Henle, where subperiosteal abscesses mi$ht form secondary to mastoid infection. The temporal line, forming a ridge continuous from the superior border of the zygomatic arch posteriorly onto the mastoid cortex, is the inferior limit of the temporalis muscle insertion. The lateral wall of the mastoid process (tip) is the point"of insertion of the sternocleidomastoid muscle. The largest available burr and the largest available suction-irri$ator shouldbe used during initial cortical exposure. An absence of important structures in the cortex allows safe and rapid removal of this bone, conserving the surgeon's time and energy for more tedious and delicate dissection elsewhere. A high rate of irri$ation is necessary to prevent overheating of the burrs and clogged burr flukes, which decrease cuttin$ abilitv. External auditory canal Macewen's triangle y !- a - a ts1 Fj ,J - P ts er ei Landmarks: External auditory canal Spine of Henle Macewen's triangle Temporal line Mastoid process e. t. e- F ts e- t- F e - F l} F 3 7 - > > g t e tr t: b tt t, e ts b I t! ^l Spine of Henle Figure 3
  5. 5. step 2 tFig.4l: t i -a -t '{ -t -1 J a a a .a .a a .a 2 I _- -t Removalof Gortex The surface of the bone is wet with irri$ation fluid from the suction- irrigator and the drill is applied to the mastoid cortex immediately posterior to the spine of Henle. A straight cut drawn along the temporal line posteriorly into the sinodural angle delineates the upper portion of the dissection. A second cut is made perpendicular to the first and toward the mastoid tip. This cut is immediately posterior to the posterior canal wall. The mastoid cortex is then removed in a systematic fashion of saucerization, with the deepest portion of penetration at the junction between the two perpendicular lines. This area behind the spine of Henle which actually overlies the mastoid antrum is called the suprameatal triangle of Macewen. External auditory canal Temporal line Spine of Henle Mastoid tip Landmarks: External auditory canal Spine of Henle Macewen's triangle Mastoid tip Temporal line Figure 4 4f < 4 4 a 4 -a a -a 4 a a a a a A 2 2 2 ) 2 2 2 2 l
  6. 6. Step 3 tFig.5l: Gavity Saucenization To avoid a constricted dissection that prevents adequate angular visualization of deeper-lying structures, wide cortical removal should be completed before aeepei penetration into the antrum. The mastoid cortex snouta be unroofed fiom the posterior canal wall back to and slightly beyond the sigmoid sinus and at an adequate distance into the mastoid tip. fn. poste-rior canal wall should be thinned so that the shadow of an instrument can be seen through the bone when the canal skin is elevated. This wide saucerization cannot be emphasized enough. Insufficiently wide saucerization is the singlg most, common reason for inadequate recognition of landmarks and awkward exposure during deeper dissection. When adequate cortical removal has been accomplished, a kidney bean- shaped ".rrity will result. The inferior portion of the shape is formed by the^mastoid iip below the sigmoid sinus and ear canal. The upper portion is above the sigmoid sinus, extending posteriorly into the sinodural angle and anteriorly'into the zygomatic root. Anteriorly, the posterior bony canal wall wiil constrict tlie center of the cavity. This type of cortical removal is basic to all posterior approach procedures on the mastoid cavity. Again, be reminded that failure to perform this type of exposure while deJpening the dissection toward the antrum can lead to a bothersome constriction of the cavity at more medial levels. External auditory canal Posterior canal wall Tegmen tympani Landmarks: External auditory canal Posterior canal wall Tegmen tympani Mastoid tip v e O- e- e- F v e- F >f FD /f Ft- F F F F > )- F > F F ts ti t, ti ti t: Figure 5 ti e b I I tia a- Zygomatic root 10 Koerner's sePtum
  7. 7. step 4 tFig.6l: J a € -a 4 € a ) ) ldentificationof the MiddleFossaDunalPlate During mastoidectomy, it is important to exposethe middle fossa dural plate (tegmen tympani) for best possible accessinto the antrum and ipttympanic areas. This exposure is critical to a well dissected sinodural angie, which provides visual access into the internal auditory canal,area after tabyrinthectomy. Failure to locate the middle fossa plate usually leads to insufficient removal of cells along the superior border and causes compromised exposure and decreased accessto the epitympanum and hard angle. We have found that the best way to expose the middle fossa plate is to burr the cortex into the area of the linea temporalis until bone color changes indicate that the middle fossa dura has been reached. The dissection should round off the edge of the superior lip roughly paralleling the curve of the dura. This plate exposure can be followed into the antrum without lacerating the dura. At this stage of the dissection, do not use #24 burrs for extensive thinning of the plate, since larger cortical burrs tend to fracture the thin plate and create large dural dehiscencesthat may become lacerated. Once the heavier bone is removed, thinning can be performed with a diamond, which results in less bleeding. t. -a ) ) aa,- p t) h 14 l; 14 ts F t' F,- F ir ir,- ,- ,- ,- ,- ,t ,2 ,2 P t2 t2 2t9 Posterior canal wall Tegmen tympani (middle fossa dural plate) Posterior canal wall Mastoid tip Sinodural angle Tegmen (middle fossa plate) Figure 6
  8. 8. Step 5 tFig.7ll. ldentificationof the Lateral Sinus When the middle fossa plate is well established, the surgeon locates the sigmoid sinus by drilling out the posterior portion of the mastoid cavity a sufficient distance from the bony canal wall. Well aerated mastoid bone is frequently found in neurotologic dissections, and it is possible to continue drilling in the posterior direction until the occiput is exposed. If a sufficient amount of bone has been removed posteriorly, the dissection may proceed deeper into the mastoid cavity in an attempt to find the sigmoid sinus. The sigmoid sinus generally appears in the posterior portion of the dissection as a blue discoloration of smooth dural bony plate. Dural plate of both the middle fossa and the posterior fossa tends to be somewhat uniform and is not cellular; therefore, one should inspect any area of smooth plate carefully for color changes that indicate an underlying soft structure, such as the si$moid sinus. Because this plate can be quite thin, one proceeds with caution. Thinned dural plate usually can be identified by changes in the sound of the burr vibrating on it. Once the sigmoid sinus has been located under its plate, the area between the sigmoid and the middle fossa plate, the sinodural angle, can be fully evacuated of air cells. In dissection of the sinodural angle, penetration of the plate results in exposure of the superior petrosal sinus. This sinus lies immediately deep to the sinodural angle in its entire extent, and represents the posterior superior lip of the temporal bone where the middle fossa and posterior fossa meet. The sigmoid sinus usually lies a few millimeters deep to the cortex in the mastoid cavity. This structure is the posterior limit of the standard mastoid dissection. It is not more widely exposed unless the posterior fossa is to be entered. Inferior to the sigmoid sinus lies the largely air-containing mastoid tip. Laterally, there is no danger of entering any vital structures, so the tip may be cleaned of air cells to gain better exposure in the jugular bulb area. The areas dissected and the structures identified thus become landmarks for deeper penetratiori into the temporal bone. The cortical landmarks of the external canal, spine of Henle, linea temporalis, and mastoid tip now become the mid-level landmarks of the middle fossa plate, sinodural angle plate, sigmoid sinus plate, mastoid tip air cells, and the thinned posterior external canal bony wall. Knowledgeable and safe penetration deeper in the temporal bone depends upon complete identiflcation of these structures. The principle of temporal bone surgery is to move from one known landmark to the next, guided by the relationships between each. Only in this way can the temporal bone surgeon avoid the danger of being lost within a nebulous network of vital structures. Landmarks: Posterior canal wall Tegmen tympani Sinodural angle Mastoid tip rlz { tsD F = tF! F - P U U v U v U U P U U E - - !t tsID 2 = tstt Ftt - F2 >V -- tsv ,J - Y E V a ts v g ti , I lJ i F/ II E a ! L2
  9. 9. ldentification of the Lateral Sinus Posterior canal Sinodural angle Figure 7 Sigmoid sinus
  10. 10. srep 6 tFig.8l: TheMastoid Antrum The most important landmark at the next level of this dissection is the mastoid antrum. Although the size of this air-containing pocket varies considerably between pneumatized and nonpneumatized bones, one rarely encounters a totally absent antrum. The antrum lies immediately below the deepestpoint of penetration into the temporal bone posterior to the spine of Henle and the zygomatic root. Koerner's septum (Fig. 5) often lies deep to the mastoid cortex within the air cells of the well pneumatized temporal bone. It is a segment of the petrosquamous suture iine representing the fusion of the squamous and petrous bones. It is usually a solid wall of nonpneumatized bone extending across the entire mastoid cavity separating the more superficial mastoid cortex (squamous) cells from the deeper (petrous) cells and antrum. It extends from the posterior canal wall at the tympanomastoid suture line and blends with the air cells in immediate approximation to the middle fossa plate, sinodural angle, and sigmoid sinus plate. This structure is often initially mistaken forlhe hard bone of the labyrinth and horizontal semicircular canal. These structures, of course, lie deep to Koerner's septum. After the septum is penetrated in the anterior superior quadrant of dissection, the true antrum will be seen as a very large air-containing cavity. By keeping the canal wall bone thin and avoiding the nearby middle fossa dura, progressively deeper penetration will reveal the antrum. Normally, the antium can be identified as a larger air-containing space at whose bottom lies the basic landmark of the smoothly contoured, hard, labyrinthine bone of the horizontal lateral semicircular canal. Location of the horizontal semicircular canal (lateral canal) allows exposure of the fossa incudis, the epit5rmpanumanteriorly and superiorly, and the external genu of the facial nerve medially and inferiorly. The hard labyrinthine bone extends posteriorly from the horizontal canal to the posterior canal, which lies anterior and medial to the sigmoid sinus. By removing cellsbetween the horizontal canal and the sinodural angle, one encounters the hardest bone of the body, the so- called "hard angle," which is part of the otic capsule. Posterior to the labyrinth there may be some air cells in continuity with the petrous apex. Inferior to the posterior canal, the posterior fossa dural plate overlies the endotymphatic sac. More inferior to this area the bone of the mastoid tip may be thinned to exposeperiosteum of the digastric muscle. The digastric ridge runs in a posterior-to-anterior and lateral-to-medial diiection, starting inferior to the si$moid and ending at the stylomastoid foramen where the mastoid segment of the facial nerve exits the temporal bone. The periosteum $enerally is arranged in a semi-lunar shape and seems to turn superiorly to blend with the facial nerve sheath at the foremen. Finding the digastric is one method of locating the facial nerve in the mastoid cavity. Cells medially lead through the retrofacial area above the jugular bulb. After the mastoid portion of the facial nerve (discussed laler) has been definitively identified, the continuity between the jugular bulb and sigmoid sinus can be followed along the smooth dural-type plate. Landmarks: Tegmen tympani Posterior canal wall Sinodural angle Sigmoid sinus Lateral semicircular canal * -tt r,.J I FJ It lr.J llt 4 st P.!t € V )4 v v v ts Fv v v P:t - !t Fg ts!g - It - !p F]!t F!t tsrg Fg € F v F: V U V V I j.r :l g, J I D' ;l:l
  11. 11. TheMastoid Antrum Posterior canal wall Dr.,gastric ridge Fossa incudis Horizontal semicircular canal
  12. 12. Step 7 [Fig.9l: Gompletingthe Basic Mastoidectomy The fossa incudis is most easily identified by removing bone in the zygomatic root overlying the antrum. The incus can normally be seen U.Tot. actual exposure 6ecause of the light-bending refraction of the irrigating fluid (Fig. 9A). As the fluid is removed, the incus appears to disippeai. As fluid fills the antrum, the incus once again appears. The facial nerve is normally located inferior and slightly medial to the horizontal semicircular canal by thinnin$ the posterior canal wall bone and carefully removing bone in the facial recess area. The facial recess is delineated by the fossa incudis, the chorda tympani, and the facial nerve (Fig. 9B). Generally, under increased magnificaligt: 3 cutting burr is usjd during irrigaiion with copious amounts of fluid to remove bone dust and to p.o'o'id. oltimat visualiZation of underlying bone. In this way, the blood vlssels and sheath of the facial nerve will impart discoloration to the bone, normally pink in the living specimen and stark white in the cadaver. Upon tocition of this discoloration, the sheath of the nerve can be followed inferiorly toward the mastoid tip and superiorly and anteriorly into the facial recess. We have now delineated a new set of landmarks that are used for further dissection of the temporal bone. The dissection thus far has created what is commonly called a simple mastoidectomy. Landmarks: Posterior canal wall Tegmen tympani Lateral semicircular canal Fossa incudis and incus Sinodural angle Digastric ridge Posterior semicircular canal .3 1 .r I +,rl --1, 'l4, irI 4 -.1 t4 vl E c e e e U F E e Et - tl J It 4 - tsv - - IJ lE q !- a- IE e e e e v v U I j/ I el J T "l
  13. 13. Completingthe Basic Mastoidectomy Posterior canal wall Digastric ridge Fn ?3 3 3 ? ? 3 3 ? 3 ? 3 3 ?4 ? 7 7 7 3 3 ? i'? i'e ? ? i-r if i-a it ? ?q lA lA lA 1., t, l/) t/) I {. , aa Figure 9
  14. 14. C -1 a, 4tl, -/le rr t/ /al / F F F 7 ai / I 3! I '1E -1F -1t tl ,f Y) I , I ,J tr / / a t , a , f , ,I , J t I I I I ( { I Notes
  15. 15. FacialRecess'EPitYmpanum Step 1tFig. 1Ol Topognaphy The facial recess is a collection of air cells fyil$ immediately lateral to the Landmarks: facial nerve at tnelxteinat genu' It occasionally serves as a route for Horizontal canal middle ear diseas. lo .*i"ttE ittto the mastoid area via cells other than Fossa incudis the antrum. cnoresteatoma that frequently invades these cells will be Posterior canal wall extremely difflcult to remove via staridard iranscanal approaches. w9 f.':1^ External genu of VII ;ii;i;#ing or the facial recess in arry chronically diseased ear is of value in providing an additional avenue of mastoid aeration' This exposure also allows better visualization of the middle ear cavity in chronic ear disease "rra .*po*ure of the horizontal portion of the facial nerve during facial nerve decompression. It is also ihe route to the round window for insertion of the "o"t i"", implant electrode.The landmarks used to expose the facial recess are the external genu of the facial nerve medially' the fossa incudis s-riJ*i"irv, ihe chordaTympani nerve laterally, and the tympanic membrane anteriorly and laterally' sl F.J, rDl -, Ul t-, .'l rll F3 ? ts ts V V V ts ;4 V I ts -l 'J v'l Iaz / t? r'It? | )tz 1 I u, ,/t/ c C C € d / Jul J. -1a 1J 1J lII '1 I 'l t 'l tl ; I a i Chorda tYmPani (roof) Posterior canal wall Fossa incudis Mastoid tiP Incus buttress (wall) Sigmoid sinus Tegmen Horizontal semicircular canal Zygoma tic root Sinodural angle Facial nelve (floor) Figure 1O
  16. 16. Step 2 tFig.111: Openingthe FacialRecess One begins dissection of the facial recess by identifying the external genu or the descending portion of the facial nerve in the mastoid cavity. As previously indicated, a free flow of irrigating fluid is used to allow clear and constant visualization of the underlying bone so that color variations in it may be easily identifled. The microscope is turned to 10 power. The color of the facial nerve is pearly white in the preserved bone and pinkish (from the vascularity of the facial canal and the nerve sheath) in a living specimen. Generally, this dissection is accomplished with a cutting burr until a change in bone. character is identified; further dissection is performed with a diamond burr. A thin layer of bone is preserved over the facial nerye and, because color changes in the bone will occur before the facial sheath is uncovered, the soft tissue is not injured. Identification of a facial recess cell tract is often possible by thinning the posterior canal wall enough to see the shadow of an instrument through the bone. One must not perforate the canal wall, disrupt the chorda tympani, or transect the annulus. Facial recess Zygomatic root Incus Incus buttress Landmarks: Posterior canal wall Horizontal canal Fossa incudis Facial recess cells (if present) External genu Cell tract Posterior canal Mastoid tip wall Sigmoid sinus External genu Horizontal semicircular canal Figure 11
  17. 17. srep 3 tFig.121= Gompletingthe Recess With the new landmark of the facial sheath, the nerve is skeletonized distally along its descending portion in the mastoid and then medially as it foUows thJ floor of the facial recess into the middle ear space. Smaller burrs will be necessary to accomplish most of the dissection in the facial recess since the recess itself rarely exceeds two or three millimeters. Inferiorly the chorda tympani nerve is detected as it leaves the facial nerve. Dissection does not sacrifice this structure. The chorda t5rmpani nerve joins with the tympanic membrane anteriorly and laterally at the annulir edge; thus, following the chorda t5rmpani generally prevents disruption of the tympanic membrane. Landmarks: Facial nerve Incus Fossa incudis Chorda tympani Stapes Horizontal canal Figure 12 { 4tD )€3 F12 ,t1 2, F2, r S4 V 14 V V r r) "l 4,vl J :) 7lri 4lz, I J,u-l /, u, l /tra I I v-l J ol I ol -l 2, 1 ) :) 3 :J :J Chorda Descending segment of facial nerve Digastric muscle Posterior canal wall Long process of incus Buttress Fossa incudis Stapes Tegmen External genu Horizontal semicircular canal Posterior semicircular canalSigmoid sinus
  18. 18. Step 4lFig. 131: TheMiddleEar Thnoughthe FacialRecess With the facial recess fully opened, one can easily visualize the horizontal portion of the facial nerve, the lenticular process of the incus, the incudostapedial joint, the capitulum of the stapes, the stapedial tendon, and, with proper angulation, the cochleariform process. The round window may be easily identified inferior to the stapedial landmarks. Superiorly, a buttress of bone is preserved between the short process of the incus and the facial recess. This is commonly termed "the buttress." Drilling through the buttress causes disruption of the ligaments to the short process of the incus and incudal dislocation is a possibility. Landmarks: Facial nerve Incus Lenticular process Incudostapedial joint Stapes Round window Cochleariform process Chorda tympani Horizontal canal Posterior canal wall ,"1 Incudostapedial joint Incus Figure 13 Chorda tympani Round window Promontory Pyramidal process Stapedius tendon rnal genu Tegmen Buttress Horizontal canal Lenticular process
  19. 19. step 5 tFig.141= Unroofingthe Epitympanum In chronic otitis media, the epitympanum is a common repository for cholesteatoma. It often has destroyed ossicles; more frequently it has involved the body of the incus and the head of the malleus without complete destruCtion. Complete exposure of the epitympanum without dest-ruction of the scutum can be obtained by removal of additional air cells in the root of the zygoma. This is done with use of the middle fossa dura and the thinned posterior canal wall as landmarks' Often a small diamond burr is necessary if the middle fossa dura and its underlying bony plate, the tegmen tympani, lie low.-A small burr also pr..r.ttl" iirattering of the thin plate. If necessary, this dissection may be iarried anteriorly through the zygomatic root to the glenoid fossa. The floor of the dissection is the horizontal canal, the superior sernicircular canal. and the facial nerve. Landmarks:' Incus Malleus Tegmen Horizontal canal Facial nerre Figure 14 V V € Posterior canal wal Buttress Lenticular process Stapes Incudomallear joint Head of malleus ? ,-'l -i Ll J 2 :J 2 2 2 Y :) 3 2 7rl Ja, I Epitympanum Tegmen Incus Superior ligament ,1tt Horizontal segment of VII Ligament of short Process
  20. 20. Step 6 tFig.151: Removingthe Buttress In chronic disorders in which cholesteatoma involves the incus, the facial recess may be connected to the attic and the epitympanic exposure by removing the buttress after the incus has been disarticulated from the stapes. This continuity between atticus and facial recess gives an extensive view of the middle ear from behind. In cases in which cholesteatoma involves the stapes, this technique can be used to provide both an anterior and a posterior exposure of the stapes. This allows more complete and safer removal of the cholesteatoma from these difficult areas. With this approach, exposure of the facial recess is so complete that the surgeon rarely has doubt about complete removal of cholesteatoma in facial recess cells. Cochleariform process Superior ligament Chorda tympani Malleus head Promontory Zygomatic root Jacobson's nerue Tegmen Round window Tympanic segment of VII lvramidaf Process Horizontal semicircular canal Landmarks: Facial nerve Horizontal canal Chorda tympani Stapes Posterior canal wall Figure 15 Articular process Stapedius tendon Anterior stapedial crus
  21. 21. Step 7 tFig.161: @he Antenior EpitYmpanum { ,-a L ,tt a. ;1 L 11 t4 14 a- ,-rr./ € € € V Y € i-/*i /*l ,J: J :) t.rl J ./l d fr1 r'rrl I -l/ l.rr. / a I Y ts Y a '1i- :1u '12 .1 t- :1 -'1a "1 tl :a :I l I l ll t After removal of the head of the malleus and body of the incus, this dissection allows unimpeded inspection of all epitympanic areas' In a well pneumatized bone, air cells extending anteriorly into the petrous apex may also be seen. The figure shows the expansive e_xposureobtained with this technique' trlote tLe cog, a bony ledge extending into the epitympanum from the tegmen antErior to itre almputated h-eadof the malleus' This spicule may "!!"r"t. the epit5rmp.nrrrriirrto posterior and anterior compartments. Removal of ctr-otesteito-u that is harbored anteriorly, which is common' requires careful burring away of the cog' This step completes dissection of the facial recessand epit5rmpanum' root I Cochleariform Process ZYgomatic Chorda tYmPani cog Horizontal semicircular canal Landmarks: Stapes Facial newe Cochleariform Process Long process of malleus Eustachian tube cog Figure 16 Manubrium Umbo J , l ' HypotYmPanum Peritubular cells Tegmen Promontory Facial neffe 26 Eustachian tube Canal of tensor tYmPani
  22. 22. PostauricularFacialNerue Decompression Step 1= SimpleMastoidectomytseeGhapter1l Tympanic membrane Descending segment Figure 17 Stylomastoid foramen External genu Chorda tympani Tympanic segment of VII Step 2= Openingthe FacialRecesstseeGhapter2l Orientation: Fig. 17 shows the general orientation of the facial nerve. Notice the posilion of the nerve in relation to the posterior canal wall, the fossa incudis. and the horizontal semicircular canal. The facial recess is a key to facial nerve decompression. )-!l r F 5 ,-tt ?;-J l, Fr, Ft )tJ F V V V V J-r ;.J jJ I F -l >tl -l 4 t /,, € / 4 r- € ,J / tJ ) -l Y. -l -l ;l l - t J J l l J J J Posterior canal wall
  23. 23. step 3 tFig.181: Skeletonizingthe DescendingPontion of Vll During complete simple mastoidectomy, most of the facial nerve has been u'ell delineated. For decompression, the nerve is followed from the exposed external genu and the mastoid segment to the stylomastoid foramen. As the stylomastoid foramen is approached, the periosteum of ttre digastric muscle will blend with the sheath of the facial nerve. This, in essence, is the stylomastoid foramen. The digastric itself is occasionally used as a landmark to find the descending portion of the facial at the stylomastoid foramen. In this method, after the nerve is located at the foramen, the mastoid segment is followed superiorly back to the area of the external genu and facial recess. However, this method is generally not as reliable as locating the nerve at the level of the genu or descending portion. The bone over the descending portion is thinned u.ith use of a diamond burr and profuse irrigation to prevent frictional heating of the nerve. An eggshell covering of bone is preserved over the posterior one-half of the descendin$ portion of the nerve. This is necessary to decompress the nerve satisfactorily and to prevent its extrusion through a narrow opening in the bone. This part of the nerve is not routinely uncovered anteriorly because of the external auditory canal, laterally because of the chorda tSrmpani, or medially because it is not necessary. Descending segment of VII Long process of incus Mastoid tip Chorda tymPani Posterior canal wall Digastric muscle Facial recess Body of incus Sigmoid sinus Stapes ntal semicircular canal Landmarks: External genu Vasa vasorum of facial nerye Chorda tympani Stylomastoid foramen Digastric muscle 29Stylomastoidforamen Externalgenu Posterior semicircular canal Figure 18
  24. 24. Step 4 tFigure.191: TheHorizontalPortion of UII The nerve is further exposed medial to its external genu into the facial recess,as in the approach to the facial recessfor chronic otitis media. This exposure allows visualization of the horizontal portion of the nerve anteriorly toward the cochleariform process and then superiorly to the tegmen, where the geniculate ganglion is located. Dissection of the epitympanic space through the normal antrum-attic approach frequently allows some exposure of the more medial portions of the horizontal segment. The bone over the nerve is thinned enough so that the bone can be easily lifted off the nerve with an elevator. The facial recess area will normally admit the smallest diamond burrs (OOand OOO)under the incus without dislocation of the ossicular chain. Rarely must the incus be disarticulated from the stapes. A very small suction-irrigator removes bone dust and debris from the tiny facial recessopening. Again, irrigation must be adequate to prevent frictional heating of the nerve. Suction may be inserted through the epitympanic spaceto provide circulation of irrigating fluid while the burr is used in the facial recess. The surgeon may choose to change the burr to the opposite hand for proper angulation into the recess. Bone should be thinned 18Odegreesacross the lateral aspect of the external genu, and over the entire inferior one-half of the horizontal (tympanic) part of the facial. Cochleariform Process Buttress Posterior canal wall Incus Landmarks: Facial nerve Chorda tympani Incus buttress Fossa incudis Incus (long process) Stapes Horizontal canal -,/1L t- ft -J b t1 l- 4 l- lJ !. FJ iJ F F ts F I'r 14 r-' }J t4 !r. F/ t/ att 1, ,1 tt /tr, t4 v ,4 !/ i4 !/ t4 t/ 4 !/ IJ tJ t/ t4 v i- .4 .F .t4 , ,?| .l ,t. ,,J J :l .;. JI G. , ' . Descending segment of VII BO Stapes Tympanic segment of VII Figure 19
  25. 25. Step 5 tFig.2Ol: "Barber Poling"the FacialNerve Bone thinning for bone removal is performed in a "barber pole" fashion. This effect is produced when: (1) the descending portion of the mastoid segment between the stylomastoid foramen and the external genu is unroofed on the posterior aspect; (2) the external genu and facial recess portion of the nerve is unroofed on its lateral aspect; and (3) the horizontal segment of the nerve is unroofed along its inferior border to the level of the cochleariform process. This rotation of the unroofing process from posterior to lateral to anterior allows safe removal of bone without injury to the surrounding structures. In the descending portion, decompression on the lateral side will result in sacrifice of the chorda tympani. At the level of the external genu, removal of bone on the posterior side will lead to fenestration of the horizontal canal. Burring posteriorly or superiorly in the horizontal segment will lead to injury of the horizontal canal. This thinning process should be completed over the entire mastoid and middle ear segments of the facial nerve. Then the burr is set aside. Chorda tympani Fossa incudis Posterior canal wall Buttress Digastric muscle Swlomastoid foramen Horizontal semicircular canal Landmarks: Facial nerve Horizontal canal Stapes Chorda tympani Incus Cochleariform process Figure 20 Posterior semicircular canal
  26. 26. Step6 tFigs.21,22l= Uncoveringthe Sheath The eggshell-thin bone is gently pried off the sheath of the facial. Any thin, sharp pick may be used; a small dental excavator, with its twist like that of the "whirlybird" of middle ear surgery, works extremely well. Right- and left-hand excavators must each be available for optimum angulation. One should not use another portion of the facial as a fulcrum; rather, brace the elevator against nearby bone. Complete control of the tip of the pick can be maintained at all times by proper use of a fulcrum. The accompanying figures show the more familiar Rosen needle being used to elevate the bone. Landmark: Facial nerve Figure 21 ---z l9r llt /-J llt - tf/ 7J l, r--v s1v e-J ts F H ts F F S- F > lr Posterior canal wall External genu Buttress l tJ t4 tl, rJ t l1 !, f4 l, 11 v I t?..:at::*t:;€*,:tl43t lij's*..lr:t:'a:,':; at:,i:l::,:rt:rrr.- I I ' Horizontal semicircular canal l;r til F l- l- - ,4 4 e q € I rt ct ; ;t J JI (=.1 Posterior semicircular canal
  27. 27. Figure 22 Uncoveringthe Sheath Digastric muscle Chorda tympani Stylomastoid foramen
  28. 28. Step 7 tFigs.23, 241= Openingthe Sheath The sheath is opened with a #59 BeaverRknife. It is shaped like u."igkt' knife with slightly less curve. Because it is disposable.' it is never dull' A drrllblademight""*.tuggingonthenerveduringslicingofthes|3trt because ttre sfreaitrl; q;i6 toirgtr and relatively thick' It has the white color of connective tissie and the nerve fibers it contains are gray. Becertaintoexaminethenerveforcircularfibrousbandsthatwill constrict the nerve flbers' These bands must be lysed' Themastoidandmiddleear.portionsofthefacialnervearenow decompressed.FurtherdecompressionofttrelabyrinthineSegmentmust be carried out trriouan ,n" middte fossa. Although some of the labyrinthi.r. po.aiorro.rr"y be decompressed v].a itre mastoid, it is a tedious and difficutt aisseciiorr. in addition, the medial po_rusof the fallopian canal cannot b. ;;;a iioln tt i" approach,.ln{ this is the narrowest ;;;iiht canal ind the area most susceptible to constriction. Landmark: Facial neffe Figure 23 Buttress Descending segment of Vtl Tympanic segment of VII Horizontal semicircular canal 34
  29. 29. Stvlomastoid foramen Chorda tympani Openingthe Sheath Mastoid tip Figure 24 Sigmoid sinus
  30. 30. Notes 4lr- { 2-J ] FJ L, / -/ - / - t4 - V V > e e. F E E E sr s--3 FJ 3 ,1 rb I 3 € 11f tsY € .J rtt t- v eY J ts V V V t- Y et €/ I FJ elj I ET i tfi k-
  31. 31. l- I enOolymphaticSac Dissection Step 1tFig. 251: Topography The endolymphatic sac is located in a thickened portion of posterior !f"" Landmarks: dura medial io the si$moid sinus and inferior to the posterior canal. The Horizontal canal sac is readily found by performing a simple mastoidectomy with - Posterior canal particular aitention to sketetonizlng the si$-moid sinus and thinning the b;;e;;t t tit "^posterior fossa dural plate immediately medial to the sinus' Although Sinodural angle tlue-lining the posterior semicircular canal was once routine, it is only Sigmoid sinus rarely reqiired ind is usually avoided because it carries greater incidence gL-* f"lf"pian canal of hearing loss. The area of ihe sac extends from the medial aspect of the M;;i"id tii-""ff" sigmoid s-inus anteriorly into the retrofacial area inferior to the posterior b"r"f ff"tl calal and superior to the jugular bulb. The exact location of the sac, which varies, is usually idenlified by the presence of thickened white dura next to the normally darker, single-layered dura, or by the presence of hypervascularity on the surface of the sac. The sac also has been known to occupy lhe medial wall of the jugular bulb. The most likely cause of inability to locate the endolymphatic sac is that the dissection is not carried far enough into the retrofacial recess. Of course, to delineate the sac safely in this area, the descending portion of the facial nerve must be located and carefully preserved' Donaldson's line is an ima$inary line in the plane of the horizontal canal back to the sigmoid sinus. It often marks the top of the endolymphatic sac' 13 { tb !b b ,4 3 l- = -F F - ts ,2r F ?.J It , a Posterior canal wall Area of facial nerve Retrofacial cells Mastoid tiP a t Y tJ iJ j- rj rF ? F E i €J II FI .J F{ Tegmen 38 Donaldson's line Sinodural angle Figure 25
  32. 32. Step 2 tFig.261: Uncoveningthe Sac The dural plate over the sac is thinned with a diamond burr. Wide exposure is performed so that sutures may be placed in the dura to secure a muscle plug at the end of the procedure. Retrofacial and mastoid tip cells may be opened for wide exposure and dural plate bone is thinned next to the posterior canal. Again, do not blue-line this canal. The endolymphatic duct may be seen as the apex of a fan-shaped extension of the sac under the posterior canal. This apex is often tented from the labyrinthine bone where the duc't exists deep to the canal when the sac is depressed with an elevator. The eggshell-thin dural plate is then picked away from the dura. Facial Posterior canal wall Horizontal semicircular canal Retrofacial cells Fossa incudis -l Endotymphatic sac Tegmen Sinodural angle Landmarks: Sigmoid sinus Labyrinthine bone Dura Posterior semicircular canal Sigmoid sinus Figure 26
  33. 33. I Step 3 tFig.271= Incisingthe Sac The lateral wall of the sac is incised and the interior exposed. There is a smooth, glistening lining which, in the living specimen, is moist. The incision 5n the laleral srJrface of the sac can be made with any relatively sharp instrument that will not penetrate deeply into the sac and beyond into ihe subarachnoid space. The incision into the medial wall of the sac under higher power magnification may be accomplished with a small hook so as to avoid injury to underlying vessels. This medial incision is generally at right angl-es io the lateral wall incision and further under the fiap to facilitaie closire. The medial incision is only a separation of dural fibers allowing the arachnoid to bulge into the sac. This, of course, does not occur with a cadaver specimen. The shunt tube is inserted through the medial incision into the subarachnoid space, allowing the flange to remain-in-the sac lumen' The flap is then used to cover the-flange. A silk suture holds a muscle plug agiinst the lateral incision of the sac wall' Posterior canal wall Facial nerve Retrofacial cells Sigmoid sin Posterior semicircular canal Horizontal semicircular canal Fossa incudis Sinodural Landmarks: Endolymphatic sac Sac lumen Subarachnoid sPace il I {l f l |} - !} ,1tD /! ts F 7 ts F ts F s-' F - - 3 It lfr rb rL, rJ3. J4 b t1 tj tj t4 rJ }J / F ? 7 - ?r I I IE I a.l -l j !{ 40 Lumen of endolYmPhatic sac Shunt tube Figure 27
  34. 34. ExtendedFacialRecessDissection Step 1tFig. 281: Topography Inferiorly, the facial recess dissection may be extended with sacrifice of the chorda tympani. Such an exposure provides visualization of the hypotympanic area and access to the so-called "crotch" where the jugular bulb meets the carotid artery. The primary landmarks for this dissection are the descending portion of the facial nerve as the medial limit of dissection, the annular ligament of the tympanic membrane laterally, and the jugular bulb inferiorly. This approach is the commonest for smaller glomus tumors. Further dissection in the inferior portion of the mastoid cavity may be carried out in the retrofacial area, which is inferior to the posterior canal and medial to the facial nerve. This approach enables complete exposure of the hypotympanum if it has been invaded by hypotympanic and retrofacial cholesteatoma. This also is a route for exposure of larger glomus tumors. Limits of this dissection are the posterior canal and cochlea superiorly, posterior fossa plate posteriorly, and the jugular bulb inferiorly and anteriorly. This approach can be combined with transcochlear and translabyrinthine approaches to reroute the facial nerve in cases of large congenital cholesteatoma or large glomus jugulare tumors. Zygomatic root Posterior canal wall Buttress of incus Fossa incudis Landmarks: Fossa incudis Incus buttress Facial recess Facial nerve Chorda tympani Stapes chorda.*"1 / Facial nerve Stapes Horizontal semicircular canal Figure 28
  35. 35. Step2 tFigs.29,3OI: Extendingthe FacialRecess The facial recess is extended at the lateral aspect of the facial nerve by sacrificing the chorda tympani. This allows the recessto be opened inferiorlybetween the facial nerve and the annulus fibrosis. As the annulus turns anteriorly, it moves away from the facial nerve, which permits the surgeon to remove more bone. The annulus then becomes the prime landmark. As the dissection continues forward through hypotympanic bone, a new structure is encountered: the jugular bulb as it iises into the hypotympanum. This provides the exposure necessary to remove a small glomus tumor or extensive hypotympanic cholesteatoma. Pyramidal process Chorda tympani lncus buttress Fossa incudis Facial nerve Horizontal semicircular canal Landmarks: Facial nerve Chorda tympani Annulus Tympanic membrane Figure 29 {l c'] {l a1 I 21r t a1 1 /l 7 7 r r V V r 7 r V tsa Fa FJ L / /lr. |1 a F a t4 l" F t 11rL ( a ( /3 /a C r r F i I ut J .. J J J Stapes
  36. 36. Extendingthe FacialRecess E E E )4 )2 )D )D V w Figure 3O Medial side of tympanic Annulus fibrosis Umbo membrane Facial nerve Horizontal semicircular canal Incus buttress 43
  37. 37. Step 3 tFigs.31, 321: JugularBulb/GarotidArtery If the surgeon extends the dissection, the bone of the inferior portion oI the tympanic ring and mastoid tip may be removed lateral to the facial nerve. This gives wide exposure of the hypotympanum to the level of the eustachian tube. Removal of retrofacial cells that extend from the mastoid into the middle ear allows one to follow the sigmoid sinus in its continuity with the jugular bulb. Carrying the dissection even more anteriorly, one encounters the carotid artery and sees the confluence of the two large vessels leaving the carotid sheath and entering the base of the skull. The bone occupying the part of the skull base where the carotid turns anteriorly and the jugular turns posteriorly is called the "crotch" (jugulocarotid spine). Follow these vessels. The jugular bulb can be opened and IX, X, XI found in proximity to the multiple openings of the inferior petrosal sinus. Stapedial tendon Buttress Annulus fibrosis Posterior canal wall Hypotympanum Stapes Extended facial recess Horizontal semicircular canal Landmarks: Facial nerve Annulus fibrosis Sigmoid sinus Jugular bulb Carotid artery Figure 3l -J v,. C It - tlt /-1 rD ,4 D ,|J D Ft - g r 14 ? F - F1 - 7 - ! 2 FJ L F ? FrD FJ t rJ L - L /rD ,1 3 F IL /rD 4 t F ? /t, C € € e r F - V ts> F! P/v -i : F. - }.. Retrofacial cells Facial nerve
  38. 38. Round window JugularBulb/GarotidArtery Jugulocarotid septum Jugular bulb (ghost) r:{4W Sigmoid sinus Retrofacial cells Figure 32 Carotid artery (ghost)
  39. 39. Notes 4tL- { l, t L |1 r/ F- a { € ;'1 a >4v s1 V € >1 a/ € C - !- l;l t- rL tl- - ,/ t- ,.r - = v J - ,/ i FJ ,- ,- / ) l- l) ,- 7 i J ts I |. : =46
  40. 40. TympanicRingRemoval Step 1tFig. 331: Removingthe TympanicBone Removal of the t5rmpanic ring is often indicated when there is a carcinoma of the conchal area of the ear or the external ear canal. A procedure for cancer must be performed in an en bloc fashion with the skin of the ear canal, the tympanic membrane, and the bony canal walls removed together. This can be done by a combination of some procedures described pleviously and a dissection through the area of the zygomatic root and the temporomandibular joint. A standard postauricular simple mastoidectomy is performed, followed by an extended facial recess dissection under the posterior canal wall but lateral to the facial nerve. More anteriorly, the lateral portion of the jugular bulb is the most medial part of the dissection. The lateral wall of the jugular bulb will eventually intersect with the posterior wall of the internal carotid artery in the anterior hypot5rmpanum medial to the eustachian tube. Superiorly, the dissection started in the antrum continues through the epit5rmpanum and zygomatic root below the middle fossa dura until the area of the temporomandibular joint is entered. The auricle or the concha is then rembved en bloc with a sleeve of tissue representing the bony and cartilaginous external auditory canal, including the tympanic membrane and malleus. The incus will normally be attached to the malleus and it must be disarticulated from the stapes' Tlmpanic ring sleeve Canal of tensor tymPani Zygomatic root Temporomandibular j oint space Tegmen Landmarks: Zygomatic root Jugular bulb Temporomandibular joint ,}J 3' dl ,-J l} -.J3 r.,.J ff/ ,J 3 s-J tl/ |1 v i4II - a/ -- € P - € a/ ,FY/ - v - v, 4 -3 tJ dr, - {r, - ',t1, ,1 'l/ F {9 ,.J s, aitl s/ - S, .'Si1 S, Pa'!S/ i'ia s, :F !, pt :l, ts!, F > .f tY'S/ l ' Extended facial recess Jacobson's nerve Epitympanum Cochleariform process ittv ,J )!/ ivv g St I. 'J i'L Promontory Eustachian tube Figure 33 ,tr
  41. 41. PostauricularLabyrinthectomy Step 1tFig. 341: Topography The postauricular labyrinthectomy is designed to eradicate labyrinthine vertigo by complete removal of the semicircular canals and all soft tissue of the vestibule. It is also the commonest surgical route to the internal auditory canal. A complete simple mastoidectomy is performed with the posterior canal wall left intact. The sinodural angle must be completely drilled out to provide adequate exposure of the area of the vestibule later. The middle fossa plate must be thinned completely to provide access to the superior semicircular canal. A large cutting burr is used to open the sinodural angle posterior to the labyrinth. In this way, the flukes on the side of the cutting burr may be used to better advantage in removal of the extremely hard labyrinthine bone anterior to it. -r7 Tegmen Landmarks: Posterior canal wall Incus Horizontal semicircular canal Posterior semicircular canal Tegmen tympani Facial nerye Sigmoid sinus Sinodural angle L L L L rt, rt - !- !, F3 - € ts € tsI, € ts tj t- - L rL rL rt tl" ,1 l, - t- ,t1 !4, 1, t C { - t ;r r F ts > > Frf h- ts e. Mastoid tip Labvrinth Figure 34 50 Posterior canal wall Mastoid cortex Sigmoid sinus Sinodural angle
  42. 42. step 2 tFig.351: E H F a 3)D V V )a b Openingthe SemicircularGanals By cutting into the labyrinth, one should be able to fenestrate the horizontal semicircular canal and, by enlarging this dissection, unroof the posterior canal and the anterior portion of the superior canal as well. The fenestrated canals are followed in their extent to provide continuing landmarks. The surgeon should eventually have a dissection that shows the orientation of each canal to its neighbors. Anterior to the horizontal canal, the external genu and horizontal portions of the facial nerve can be skeletonized. Preservation of the anterior wall of the horizontal canal seryes as a protection for these portions of the facial nerve until further thinning over the facial is necessary to expose more of the vestibule. Profuse irrigation is necessary to remove vast quantities of bone dust and also to prevent frictional burning of nearby bone. The largest burr that is comfortable should be used to enable quick bone removal, decrease frictional heat, and prevent burr clogging. Posterior canal wall Incus Facial nerve Tegmen Landmarks: Semicircular canals Facial nerye Incus Tegmen Sigmoid sinus Horizontal semicircular canal Superior semicircular canal Posterior semicircular canal Figure 35 51
  43. 43. step 3 tFig.361: Followingthe SemicirculanGanals The semicircular canals must be followed as they are highways into the vestibule. Transection without following will leave "snake eyes" and create confusion about which direction to continue the dissection. Try to develop a three-dimensional concept of the canal planes. Superiorly, the superior semicircular canal arches in a posterior-medial direction underneath the middle fossa plate. This canal is traced posteriorly and medially until it becomes the common crus in its junction with the posterior semicircular canal. The subarcuate artery usually penetrates the hard labyrinthine bone in the center of the circle inscribed by the superior canal. The posterior canal is then followed inferiorly and anteriorly under the descending portion of the facial nerve. Look for the endolymphatic duct as it courses from its opening in the medial wall of ttre vestibule next to the common crus. It travels posteriorly in the medial wall of the common crus and then curves inferiorly and laterally as it passes under the posterior canal to enter the endolymphatic sac in the posterior fossa dura. There is frequently a bony operculum or small bony cap overlying this portion of the sac as the duct enters it. The sac often causes confusion by appearing to represent torn dura until the true nature of the soft tissue is recognized. The endolymphatic duct appears as a pearly white, thread-like discoloration in the hard labyrinthine bone. Landmarks: Facial nerve Tegmen Semicircular canals Sigmoid sinus F t d /-J 3 ..-J 3 a-J 3 F 3 14 13 t3 S,J - 4 Y a4 Y € ts tsU /f Ff € ?4 f St 3 ,4 t a4 t ,-J f r-a 3 F 3 F 3 t4 f FtL e /f F a € € € Y V e )/ - I H -l >/ -,l h/ li t t!.
  44. 44. Followingthe SemicircularGanals ""*-"" "r"lEndolymphatic duct Subarcuate arterv Endolymphatic sac Superior semicircular canal Incus lE )n n)a T*'" Figure 36 Facial nerve Horizontal semicircular canal Posterior semicircular canal 53
  45. 45. Step 4 tFigs.37,381: OpeningandGleaningthe Vestibule The surgeon follows the common crus forward into the vestibule and opens it widely. The bone over the facial nerve is then thinned well to provide good visual access to the vestibule. A11the semicircular canals are completely connected, and any soft tissue is removed from the vestibule and semicircular canals to eliminate any remaining vestibular function. Before removing the soft tissue, note the maculae of the utricle and saccule. Note the spherical recess of the saccule in the anterior portion of the vestibule and the elliptical recess for the utricle posteriorly. Probe the opening of the endolymphatic duct at the anterior end of the common crus. Palpate the stapes footplate from its medial side and notice its proximity to the saccule and utricle. The postauricular labyrinthectomy is now complete. Elliptical recess of utricle Landmarks: Facial nerve Tegmen Semicircular canals Elliptical recess Spherical recess Footplate of stapes Endolymphatic duct Figure 37 - t ( llt ,'r- ! - ll FJ 3 f1 a s.J - F - - s1 ? ? ;-r! Ff I ,'r' -lts -l -, !'l r-J 3 .J tb rl tJ t tJ rL €t ).J ! ,1 ! - ! t.'J t tD- I € tlj ! € 7 € V I H IH. -l )4. -l ts -l l:J I ts I t! FJ I r{ Spherical recess of saccule l Membranous labyrinth remnant
  46. 46. OpeningandGleaningthe Vestibule Ampulla of posterior semicircular canal Ampulla of horizontal semicircular canal Ampulla of superior semicircular canal :. :)t, Endolymphatic duct Superior semicircular canal Common crus Posterior semicircular canal Subarcuate artery wall l Posterior canal )a )4 )- wwb w Figure 38 cc
  47. 47. Notes El €i I;l ;r .J d
  48. 48. lnternal AuditonyGanal Step 1tFig. 391: Topography The simple mastoidectomy and postauricular labyrinthectomy are the first twostages of the approach to the internal auditory canal. This new and much deeper dissection requires that all the previous steps be accomplished properly to provide wide access for adequate visualization and working room deep within the petrous bone. During labyrinthectomy in this procedure, the ampulla of the superior semicircular canal is preserved as a landmark to find the end of the superior vestibular nerve, Bill's bar, and the facial canal. In approaching the internal auditory canal, one must remember that the medial wall of the vestibule represents the lateral wall of the internal auditory canal fundus, where the nerves enter the inner ear structures. Therefore, minimal bone removal on the medial wall of the vestibule will expose the internal auditory canal. Posteriorly, at the posterior fossa dura, the route to the porus acusticus is much deeper because the internal auditory canal is slanting away from the dissector. The plane of the canal, in an anterior- posterior direction, is roughly from the external genu to the sinodural ingte. The superior bordei of the internal auditory canal extends from thJfacial canal to sinodural angle. The inferior border of the internal auditory canal is at a point approximating the junction of the external genu and descending portion of the facial nerve and parallels the superior border posteriorly to its junction with the posterior fossa. A sharp pick is often used to perforate the very thin bone of the internal auditory-canal fundus in the area of the elliptical recess. Frequently a blue-line discoloration appears. Inferior border of internal auditory canal Vestibule External genu of VII Tegmen Sigmoid sinus Sinodural angle Landmarks: Facial nerye Vestibule Tegmen Posterior fossa plate Superior canal ampulla .lrl l F-l I ttJ 3 --1 if FJ ,tf aj'f F-r t 11t F'- lE v t4 Y Ft - t, ) -lJ, -l,r-J, -l1 :l F fl ,-J j 4 t / l} tJ l} - r} Frly - 3 f t1 D U 3 tl/ FDJ lr, { € € ts! lr' -iF-J !, I J 3 ;.1 TI H s{ Subarcuate artery 58 Superior border of internal auditory canal Figure 39
  49. 49. Step 2lFig. 4Ol: E E n a 2 a 3V b b b RemovingBoneover the InternalAuditory Ganal As seen from above, the bone to be removed for extrrosure of the internal auditory canal forms a wedge or triangle. One side is the roof of the internal auditory canal and the medial portion of the dissection; the second side is the floor of the labyrinthectomy dissection; and the third side is the posterior fossa dura as it extends between the other two sides. The thicker posterior portion of the bone is usually more difficult to remove because it is composed of hard labyrinthine bone. The internal auditory canal can be recognized by color changes in the bone. In the cadaver specimen or the living surgical specimen without a tumor, the color of the canal will be dark blue as in blue-lining of any hollow structure. In the specimen with a tumor, the color is usually ruddy from the vascularity of the tumor and overlying structures. Posteriorly in the sinodural angle, the blue-line of the superior petrosal sinus will show as it runs along the posterior superior border of the temporal bone frorn the apex to its entrance into the transverse sinus. Facial nerve Superior semicircular canal ampulla Vestibule Superior border of internal auditory canal Landmarks: Tegmen Sinodural angle Vestibule Ampulla of superior canal Posterior fossa plate Sigmoid sinus Internal auditory canal Posterior fossa dural plate Bone wedge Inferior border of internal auditory canal Subarcuateartery Figure 4O
  50. 50. srep 3 tFig.4111. Blue-liningthe lnternal Auditory Ganal Skeletonization of the internal auditory canal for dissection purposes is accomplished through removal of bone for 18O degrees around the posterior portion of the canal extendin$ from the area of the fundus to ihe porus acusticus. Such extensive surgical exposure is to prevent the bony overhang that would make work within the canal difficult. Blind dissection under bony ledges carries the possibility of injury to a nerve or blood vessel within the canal. For such extensive exposure, the surgeon must remove all bone superior to the canal extending from the area of the facial canal and petrous apex to the superior midpoint of the porus acusticus. This dissection is usually performed with small diamond burrs and a small suction-irrigator, which prevents the accumulation of bone dust from obscuring the underlyrng dissection area. The middle fossa dura is located and followed in an ever-deepening trench, with preservation of a thin layer of bone over the superior portion of the internal auditory canal. At the deepest portion of this dissection, which is at the superior lip of the porus -acuslicus, exposure is extremely limited. With patience and perslstence, however, the posterior superior portion of the internal iuditory canal can be well exposed. With the posterior portion of the porus atusticus well defined at the junction of the posterior fossa dura ind internal auditory canal, the inferior border of the internal auditory canal can be better defined. A trench with the jugular bulb inferiorly and the internal auditory canal superiorly is constructed between the posterior fossa dura and hard labyrinthine bone anteriorly. This dissection is carried anteriorly until a small white discoloration in the bone appears. This represents the cochlear aqueduct which, when entered, will often release cerebrospinal fluid. Extension of the dissection anterior to the cochlear aqueduct will involve the jugular bulb and the ninth. tenth, and eleventh cranial nerves. If proper removal of bony covering has occurred throughout the exposure of the internal auditory canal, t-here should now be an eggshell-thin covering of bone from the fundus of the canal to the area of the jugular bulb inferiorly, to the superior petrosal sinus and middle fossa dura superiorly, and to the sigmoid sinus posteriorly. This bone may be removed for a wide exposure of-the internal auditory canal and the posterior fossa dura. For procedures involving section of the vestibular nerve, such extensive exposure is not necessary. However, we encourage wide exposure to ethinate blind dissection through a small keyhole into the internal auditory canal fundus. Limited exposure also precludes the ability to deal with th-e potential problem of a bleeder from the sectioned nerve. Landmarks: Superior petrosal sinus Superior canal ampulla Vestibule Facial nerve Cochlear aqueduct Tegmen Jugular bulb Sigmoid sinus and posterior fossa plate tJl rDl 4) v 72 J, rl €l q q nq n 7q ?l t1 rl F.l rl {l {l {l {l tla fi ,1 f .4 rl, d C € € € r € V ei €t F.1 ) ;t ;r c cJ s{
  51. 51. egmen / Blue-liningthe InternalAuditoryGanal Superior semicircular canal ampulla Vestibule Figure 41 Internal auditorv canal "blue-lined" Cochlear aqueduct Sinodural angle
  52. 52. Step 4 tFig.421= The bone removed, the exposed dura of the internal auditory canal is slit along the long axis of the canal at its inferior border. This precludes injufir to the Iacial nerve superiorly in the occasional cases of variation (sombtimes a tumor pushes the nerve posteriorly). Within the internal auditory canal, the vestibular nerves are both posterior, whereas the facial nerve is anterior superior and the auditory ^rt.*. anterior inferior. To locate these structures from a lateral dissection approach to the internal auditory canal, w_euse the facial nerve as the principal landmark. The facial nerve is located anterior to the superior nesfibular nerve. Therefore, we ordinarily preserve the ampulla to ttre superior semicircular canal, which makes for easier identification of the suierior vestibular nerve. A diamond burr is used to penetrate the medial wall of the superior ampulla. The thinned bone then exposes the superior vestibular n-erveas it enters the labyrinth -at- that point. If the bone has been removed from the superior border of the internal auditory canal far enough anteriorly, the facial canal may be seen descending - through its lab]rrinthine portion from the geniculate into the internal auditory canal. t-J lD- C1 D 4 D /'J rD ;J rD FJ 2 -.42 l:-l v- "1 Y, s.Ja- ;4 Y. € /a- ,-J -i;1 *l ;-J *l 4 Ll JtL, I rL / e. / rL / rL 4rL la 1- /It- /It- /It- / t- ,4 t/ C C tJ -i,1 "{ 4 -lL 3 l l l J J
  53. 53. Openingthe InternalAuditory Ganal Transverse crest Superior vestibular nerve Facial nerve Superior semicircular canal ampulla Jugular bulb V b b Figure 42 Posterior fossa plate Internal auditory canal dura Singular nerve Porus acusticus Inferior vestibular nerve 63
  54. 54. Step 5 tFigs.43, 441= ldentificationof the Nerves When the superior ampulla is preserved, its medial wall represents the last remaining bone over the superior vestibular nerve at its termination in the ampulla. When this bone is removed, a brush-like ending of the nerve is encountered. After the superior vestibular nerve is identified, a one-millimeter hook may be inserted deep to the vestibular nerve directly anterior and medial to the superior vestibular nerve to palpate the shelf of bone that separates the superior nerve from the facial canal. The superior vestibular nerve occupies a recess medially. The recess may be safely probed and the posterior edge of it palpated. Bill's bar, as this shelf of bone is called, represents the posterior wall of the fallopian canal. With identification of the bar and the fallopian canal, the superior vestibular nerve may then be avulsed from its attachments in the ampulla area. When gently lifting the superior vestibular nerve, one should carefully look for the facial nerve as it exits the fallopian canal into the internal auditory canal. Vestibulo- facial anastomoses that occur here should be carefully sectioned. Directly inferior to the superior vestibular and facial nerves, a bony prominence protrudes into the fundus of the internal auditory canal. This shelf of bone. called the transverse crest, falciform crest, or crista, divides the canal into superior and inferior portions. It is evident during exposure of the fundus and allows easy identification of the inferior vestibular nerve laterally and the auditory nerve medially. The singular nerve to the posterior semicircular canal is an offshoot from the inferior vestibular nerve within the internal auditory canal. This method of internal auditory canal exposure is used for translabyrinthine vestibular nerve sections and the translabyrinthine approach for acoustic neuroma removal. If bone is removed from the fallopian canal starting at Bill's bar, the facial nerve may be decompressed to the geniculate ganglion and internal genu a few millimeters anteriorly. Landmarks: Falciform crest (tranverse) Superior vestibular nerye Bill's bar (vertical crest) Facial nerve -fLt .-J L 4 t! rL FJ rL 3 -, 3 F4, F a. s1l- € € € tst F f l-J l s1l tsrl. tj F-i rL -J rL ,J le /rL / 3 F lt' - lL - ra, a1 !L - 3 tlJ 3 ,4 lr. ,4 3 3 ts3 ts], I F -l I g f/ J -lFJ,rl
  55. 55. Transverse crest Recess of superior vestibular nerve Bill's bar ldentification of the Nerves Porus acusticus Facial nerve Transverse crest Facial nerve ar nerve Inferior vestibul )4 )4 )4 12 V )t w Figure 43 Recess of superior vestibular nerve Fallopian canal Bill's bar Facial nerve Superior vestibular nerye Inferior vestibular nerve 65 Figure 44 Porus acusticus
  56. 56. l- Notes /, 9l {1 l} tD F a 2-- j i1 tD ,r-J - 3 7 7 ? e 7 ts - € / I )rbl F1j a rL /tl' ,1 L F!L. - t- { { € { { { - t { € V )rt -l --l -'-l >' -l J -l tJ-l LJ-l Fi I ql 66
  57. 57. MiddleFossaApproach srep 1tFig.45A,Bl: MiddleFossaToPography In the middle fossa dissection of the temporal bone,^placementof the tor. within the bone cup usually presents some difficulty. The dissector should visualize the boni as if looking through a-craniotomy window that has been inscribed in the squamosal portion of the temporal bone (Fi€' 45A). This is from the vertei of the head (the surgeon sits at the head of the table, not at the side as in the standard postauricular approach)' The bone is positioned so that the surgeon looks directly down upon the- .rriOat. fbssa floor. Then dura shoild be stripped back from the roof of itr. t.-poral bone, as in the surgical procedu-refor this approach. The t.p"gr"ptl should be studied 1ri-g.+5n). As dura is reflected away from thi s-quamosalportion of the bonE, the floor of the middle fossa is revealld. Laterally, this is the tegmen overlying F9 aerated mastoid ptrtion of the bone and epitympanum. Anteriorly beyond the lpity-p"trum, thin bone "overs the eustachian tube. More anteriorly, the middle meningeal artery is the first major landmark.to be encountered in .f.""iitrg the d'ura. Thgforamen spinojum is located where the flat lateral portion"of the squamosa intersects with the floor of the middle fossa' Fosteriorty the flbor of the middle fossa drops abruptly into the posterior fossa where the tentorium intersects with the temporal bone. The superior petrosal sinus is located in the reflected dura. Medial to the aerated epitympanic bone, the arcuate eminence of the superior canal is the seconldi""jo.landmark. Anterior to the arcuate eminence and approximately"one centimeter medial to the middle meningeal artery is the greater superficial petrosal nerve running anterior to posterior into the Iacial hiatus, wher^eit will join the facial nerve and geniculate g;t gliott. This key landmark ailows the surgeon to locate the geniculate E"nEtion for unro"ofing the facial nerve. It evlntually will become the Frifie landmark in the middle fossa dissection' Landmarks: Squamosa Arcuate eminence Middle meningeal artery Superior petrosal sinus €l Cl Cl --J, rl --J, rl rDl ,.J 3 r-Jt, ?-J3 € V € V ;.J l/ s1v tJv I ?-J -ll.J r/i IaJ r't-, / t, / t/ -4 tr I t-/ 4 f./ tl -/ ,l -lf-r1 ^z rl 4 rl 4 x7 l l l l l l l l J J
  58. 58. I 4 -t -t -t - - -4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 -t -, -, -t a -4 - - -4 -4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 ,1 .t t.' t.' '?.:'::,.'.,.,2 (, {''"a ' Middle FossaTopography Styloid process External auditory canal llastoid tip Foramen spinosum ygomatic process Petrous apex Greater superficial petrosal nerye Z I *: Temporoparietal suture Arcuate eminence Suoerior semicircular canal (ghost) Superior petrosal sinus groove Superior vestibular nerve (ghost) Inferior vestibular nerve (ghost) Arcuate eminence (ghost) Facial nerve (ghost) Cochlear nerve (ghost) Foramen spinosum Figure 45A '2 |t V. 'tA Vr Greater superficial petrosal nerve Tegmen Figure 45B 69
  59. 59. Step 2 tFig.46A, B, Cl SuperficialDissection The first pcrtion of the dissection involves unroofing the geniculate ganglion and tracing the facial nerve from the internal genu into the middle ear space. The greater superficial petrosal nerve should be followed to the geniculate ganglion (Fig. 46.4'). The geniculate ganglion will be superficial; therefore, a minimum of bone should be removed. The largest diamond burr is used for this procedure with copious amounts of irrigating fluid to remove the bone dust. At the geniculate ganglion the nerve turns laterally, posteriorly, and inferiorly into the epitympanum. Although the nerve can be followed for quite a distance through this approach, the cochleariform process is the normal limit of dissection. Lateral to the facial nerve, the ossicular chain will be noted with the head of the malleus particularly prominent. Because the ampullated end of the superior canal is close to the medial portion of this dissection, one must be careful not to fenestrate the canal through the hard labyrinthine bone. The canal is usually blue-lined for definitive identification. From the geniculate ganglion, the labyrinthine portion of the nerve may be followed posteriorly, medially, and inferiorly, past the ampullated end of the superior canal as it turns deep into the anterior superior portion of the internal auditory canal (Fig. 468). With adequate thinning of bone over the medial end of the facial nerve, one can identify the shelf of bone that separates the superior vestibular nerve as it enters the superior ampulla next to the facial nerve. This is Bill's bar (Fig. 46C). Malleus Facial nerve Stapes Vestibule Middle meningeal artery Landmarks: Greater superficial petrosal nerye Geniculate ganglion Superior semicircular canal Epitympanum l} I a rL a - a - a a )-J ! L - ? ! Fl- ts: 14: - t - a L a a a tL - a a ,1 IL f ,4 f 1 tsL ;1 l ,1 L { ,1t - l F, El , :i -lF, -l r.J -t -l I h-J -l h.J -l H 70 Geniculate ganglion Greater superficial petrosal nerye Figure 46A
  60. 60. Figure 468 Facial nele Internal auditory canal Superior semicircular canal Cochleariform process Malleus acial nerve SuperficialDissection Geniculate ganglion Cochlea (opened) Geniculate ganglion Eustachian tube 14 )4 )2 ww)4 )a 7L Figure 46C Greater superficial petrosal nerveBill's
  61. 61. Step 3 tFig.471= DeepDissection During blue-lining of the internal auditory canal, the exposure may be widened as the posterior fossa is approached. This is possible because the cochlea lies anteriorly and laterally under the geniculate ganglion, and the superior canal turns more posteriorly away from the area of the internal auditory canal as the posterior fossa is reached. Becausethe internal auditory canal can be widely exposed and well delineated, there is no reason to work under a bony shelf when entering the canal, and the same principle for wide exposure in the posterior approach to the canal is used here. Medial to the internal auditory canal is the petrous apex, which is frequently filled with open air cells. Anterior to these apex cells and anterior to the cochlea is the carotid artery. The middle fossa approach can be used for ligation or packing of the medial portion of the carotid artery in uncontrolled bleeding. Laterally the eustachian tube extends from the middle ear cavity forward medial to the middle meningeal artery and lateral to the carotid artery as the tube descends into the nasopharynx. Greater superficial petrosal nerve Cochlea (opened) Superior semicircular canal Carotid siphon Porus acusticus Landmarks: Superior semicircular canal Bill's bar Facial newe Cochlea Superior vestibular nerve Carotid artery Figure 47 4 9l -J, Dl F-J, bl I rl ;.J l}l /rl trzl D i,-J U j U F.J! 4 - ts r )J f rDjf ?f{ I a4t, IE fl ;J tl' rJ f -J rl, ( ( { t-a f C 4 a C 4 j Ff 4 3 € C r t''iI r, I E -lg. -l E -l bJ -l lrJ h.l-l ttl Geniculate ganglion Superior vestibular nerve Petrous apex cells
  62. 62. MiddleEanDissection Step 1tFig. 481: Topography Middle ear procedures can be practiced through a canal approach or a postauricular approach on the temporal bone as easily as in the patient. These techniques will familiarize the surgeon with actual operating room procedure and increase dexterity in procedures that are among the most demanding of the otologist's armamentarium. With the temporal bone in the surgical position, the dissector operates through a speculum placed within the external auditory canal. The skin in the canal and the tympanic membrane of preservedbones tends to be like leather and does not simulate the feel of skin of patients. Therefore, frozertbones are useful because thawing will often produce conditions that more closely approximate actual surgery. Landmarks: Zygomatic root Spine of Henle Mastoid tip Tympanic ring -, r>rl €l tJ lDl // D ,1 rD 14 rD ;.4 ! rt 4 -4 U ? E rt V C 4 J €, I V' I el t4 lDi tJ |D C C C C 4 rt C C C { C C C C V I si I si I t4,EI I E. -l ts,4 -J-l r.J ! bJ s{
  63. 63. ; Topography ;? ,, f - rymPanis ring 4 - Figure 48
  64. 64. Step 2 tFigs.49,5O1: ExternalAuditory Ganal An injection of the vascular strip should be attempted to define this area of thickened posterior canal wall soft tissue. The injection will expand the soft tissue between the tympanosquamous and tympanomastoid suture lines. They are prime landmarks for making incisions in an overlay graft technique. Tympanomastoid and tympanosquamous suture line incisions should then be made with a #1 knife. The incisions should be connected medially along the annulus with a #2 knife and laterally along the bony cartilaginous junction with a scalpel. The sleeve of canal skin which is then removed is the same as in the standard overlay technique' It is removed with a round knife that is constantly kept against bone to avoid perforations of the very thin canal skin. The epithelial layer of the tympanic membrane is removed en bloc with the canal skin preserving the underlying fibrous layer. Then enlargement of the external auditory canal for excision of exostoses, for the lateral graft technique, or for canaloplasty can be practiced. The dissector should also practice suctioning against the instruments, not the soft tissue, to prevent trauma to flaps and other soft tissue structures. Umbo Short process of malleus rb L L rL rb a - L t4 t 14a f-J ! F - r r r I I /a f t4 f t lL- L t- t- L t- tl- 1- a- t- t- t- l-. L C r V - V I h-r .l Li ; f- tt' Landmarks: Bony-cartilaginous junction Vascular strip $mpanosquamous suture Tympanomastoid suture Annulus fibrosis Malleus Figure 49 76
  65. 65. ExternalAuditory Ganal Annulus fibrosis Tlmpanosquamous suture Vascular strip Figure 5O Bony-cartilaginous j unction
  66. 66. Step 3 tFig.511: RemovingAnteniorGanalBulge In the lateral graft technique, the anterior canal wall bulge overlying the glenoid fossa is usually removed. Superiorly, just anterior to the tympanosquamous suture line, the excessbone is removed to achieve a smooth contour from the cartilaginous external auditory canal to the level of the annulus. This bony removal helps prevent blunting that occasionally occurs with this technique. The removal also allows one to determine how deep the temporomandibular joint actually lies without entering the joint capsule. Bone is then removed inferiorly anterior to the tympanomastoid suture, again to form a smooth contour from the cartilaginous external auditory canal to the level of the annulus. This eliminates any overhang that might prevent adequate visualization of the sulcus inferiorly. These two areas of bone removal are then connected across the anterior canal wall bulge. Usually the chance of entering the temporomandibular joint is minimal since the depth of the joint has been established. Ultimately, enough bone should be removed so that in a transcanal view through the microscope, the entire annulus can be observed.There should be no need to readjust the microscope to seethe anterior sulcus and the posterior annular area. Landmarks: Annulus Bony-sartilaginous junction Malleus Temporomandibular joint Fa, l}l tl -J]l FJ 3 FJ f - l] .J l t-J U 4 5 r : t4 - € € rJ lr € € ts! Ij 1 tD ( { € € { € t € € € € € r r V l F -l I )-1 ;J ;J J d c SI
  67. 67. RemovingAntenior GanalBulge r grooves (drilled) Annulus fibrosis a Vascular strip Figure 5l
  68. 68. Step4 tFigs.52,53l: MiddleEar Dissection After the anterior canal wall bone is removed, the annulus may be elevated posteriorly in a standard tympanoplasty approach. The tympanic membrane is then folded forward to exposethe middle ear structures. Now it is worthwhile to do a standard stapedectomyto become familiar with middle ear structures. During palpation of the malleus, one should be able to see movement of the stapes fogtplate along with the ossicular chain and. if fluid remains in the inner ear. a round window reflex can be obtained. Observethe topography of the promontory and note that Jacobson's nerve usually crossesthe promontory in a bony groove or canal. Severalbranches of the tympanic plexus, which includes this nerve, can be seen. The scutum should be curretted for exposure. One can now incise the incudostapedial joint, cut the stapedial tendon, and attempt to fracture the superstructure of the stapes onto the promontory. Unfortunately, in a cadaver bone, these steps will normally result in complete avulsion of the stapedial footplate with its superstructure. One may then practice placing various prostheses upon the incus as in standard stapedectomy. This tympanotomy approach is also used for insertion of an incus replacement prosthesis around the malleus in cases in which the incus is missing following a previous stapedectomy. Long process Manubrium lncudostapedial j oint knife Chorda tympani Landmarks: Malleus Incus Stapes Chorda tympani Jacobson's nerve Round window Oval window !Ll .1, l I, l rl rl t L / a t4 ! a F1 a a /: ;4 f !l rl F al l}l rJlll rb L L rL rt 3 rL !L r rL 11 ! { t4j fz l {t l (t I ts -l|--r, )fl >. -lF-J ;l *l-l H I r I : .i i , Anterior crus Posterior crus Figure 52
  69. 69. b 4 -t -t -t - 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 MiddleEar Dissection Manubrium Tl-mpanomeatal flap Promontory Chorda tympani Scutum Stapes wire Figure 53 4 4 -t -J -t a - 4 4 4 4 3 3 4 4 4 4 14 la la l2 ln la 1.4 m Soft tissue Crimper 81
  70. 70. Step5 tFigs.54,55, 561: MiddleEar DissectionlGont.l The incus is removed by insertion of a three-millimeter hook in the incudomalleal joint and rotation of the hook so that the ossicle is brought out through the ear canal. A myringoplasty knife is used to incise the mucosa and fibrous attachments to the malleus from the underside. A tunnel is made under the mucoperichondrium of the malleus handle so that the incus replacement prosthesis (I.R.P.) hook can be placed over the malleus without perforation of the tympanic membrane. The loop end of the I.R.P. is then rotated into the oval window. With use of smooth alligator forceps to stabilize the wire, a hook is used to pull the wire into a crimped position around the malleus. Another procedure that can be performed is transcanal labyrinthectomy in the oval and round windows. The stapes is removed and the round and oval windows are connected with use of a small burr. This larger opening allows insertion of a three-millimeter hook into the vestibule to remove the ampullae of the semicircular canals. 3mm hook Scutum ..i:.; ,. Stapes Landmarks: Malleus neck Incus Icudomallear joint Chorda tympani Figure 54 /' ]l q .-a lli ,-/ 3 -J rl, /-A rf. ] f ,>- ! € € r r r ts - ( € f - t z a I f ?J a - 3 a4 I - f ,1 j ,1 ! tsl' ,-a ! ts!} C ( € r r t-r/ -lr -l/. -l J J bJ I b'l I Gr 82
  71. 71. MiddleEar DissectionlGont.l Ivtyringoplasty knife l) I 3?) -' a 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 1 a,7 7 7 7 ? ? 3 ? 3 ? ? 3 3 ? 3 3t4 14 11 w V w V' 1.1. Figure 55 Footplate Manubrium Tunnel Oval window 83 Figure 56
  72. 72. Wall DownTechniques Step 1tFigs.57, 581: Topography We begin the canal wall down (open cavity) procedures in the same manner as the intact canal wall operations: with the postauricular approach. The essential difference between the two procedures is removal of the posterior bony canal wall. Thus, you may use a bone with a completed intact canal wall for this dissection. The usual problems with open cavity mastoidectomy are incomplete removal of the posterior canal wall and poor meatoplasty. An incompletely removed buttress or a poorly lowered facial ridge frequently leads to cicatrix formation, which further reduces cavity access.Incomplete cleaning of the cavity is the usual consequence,and new cholesteatoma may form. Fossa incudis Mastoid tip Sigmoid sinus Sinodural angle |br/| .,/ L I l, /-J |L 4 l, rL F1 j rJj ,-1 L f1 3 ] Sr'- - € ,1 3 { ,4 !} f -1a - L L rL rly /4 rL F rL - rL, - rL C { C )1 t '1 3 tsL ( tsl r v ) -l F -l rJ ; -l ei I t/ s Landmarks: Posterior bony canal wall Horizontal semicircular canal Sigmoid sinus Incus Tegmen Figure 57 Posterior canal wall 86 Horizontal semicircular canal Tegmen
  73. 73. Topography b l'" I'i" i'" i? 3 3 3 3 3p >,' V5 b fr h 14 h i-3 i-o fO frfr ? ? ? 3 ? ? 33 ?t4 l-a lA lA 12 lD lD )n .ic root / Malleus Figure 58 Horizontal semicircular canal
  74. 74. Step 2lFigs. 59, 6O,611: Removingthe Posterior GanalWall If you are using a fresh temporal bone, proceed through a standard posterior approach to identiff a thinned posterior bony canal wall, the skeletonized sigmoid sinus posteriorly, a thinned middle fossa dural plate, and the prominence of the horizontal (lateral) semicircular canal. The fossa incudis and horizontal semicircular canal are then used to begin dissection of the facial recess.The floor of the recess,which is the lateral wall of the fallopian canal at the external genu, will be the most medial part of the dissection. The anterior buttress is that bone where the posterior bony canal wall meets the tegmen. Removeit totally to achieve a smooth continuum between the middle fossa tegmen and the middle ear epitympanic tegmen. The posterior buttress is where the posterior canal wall meets the floor of the external auditory canal lateral to the facial nerve. This area is especiallyprone to cicatricial blunting and, if not openedwell, will result in, a deep "blind" pocket at the mastoid tip. The best way to eliminate the area of the posterior buttress is to lower the facial ridge by skeletonizing the facial nerve laterally. Then the floor of the external auditory canal slopes off into the mastoid tip. All bone lateral to the facial nerve between the tegmen and the floor of the external auditory canal is removed to eliminate the posterior bony canal wall. The remainder of the mastoid bowl should be well saucerized,which in actual surgery allows soft tissue to better obliterate and shrink the remaining open cavity. The flnal step to insure access to the open cavity is adequate soft tissue 'meatoplasty. This manual does not describe this technique but emphasizes its importance and encourages you to review relevant referencesand videotapes. Posterior buttress Annulus flbrosis Malleus Incus Landmarks: Posterior canal wall Incus Facial nerve Horizontal semicircular canal Buttresses (anterior and posterior) lrl -.1rl L t I 3 -t j /-J a ,.J -,.1 a ,4 -;4 l1 Fa /a - ra - tl /f tt -Jt] -all /J f - a I -J l} / t FJ t - 3 tst C ,-a t ( C ( € r V F I F -l I ;J, J ;J J etJ tr Figure 59
  75. 75. Removingthe Posterior GanalWall Articular surface Stapes lJ E E14 E )4 )1 )A )i w)* )4 Figure 6O Tegmen Cochleariform processPyramidal process Anterior buttress Eustachian tube Horizontal semicircular canal 89 Figure 61
  76. 76. A Ut -a!l / ]. 1 -ttlDl 1 tL, },J rl' -Jt. rL ,1 ! 4 !. 4 !. € € € ( € 4 r1 4rD t '+J 3 - I -1 3 -1 rt} ,1 t} t-J f € € C d € € € qy -i J:t v g -lLa iI J rJ ^l Notes
  77. 77. lndex A ampulla of horizontal semicircular canal, Fig. 38 ofposterior semicircular canal, Fig. 38 of superior semicircular canal, 58-6O, 62, 64, 7O: Fig. 38-42 annular ligament, 41 annulus, 21, 42, 76, 78, 80 annulus fibrosis,42,44; Fig. 30-31,50-51,59 anterior buttress, 60, 86, 88; Fig. 58, 60 anterior canal bulge, 7a-79: Fig. 5l anterior canal wall, 80 anterior crus, Fig. 52 anterior stapedial crus, Fig. 15 antrum, 9, f f , 14, 16,20, 4a arachnoid, 4O arcuate eminence, 68; Fig. 45A articular process, Fig. f5 articular surface, Fig. 60 attic, 25 auditory canal (external), see external auditory canal auditory nerve, 62, 64 auricle, 48 B barber pole, 3l Beaverknife [#59], 34 Bill's bar, 58, 64, 7O, 72: Fig. 43-44, 46C body ofthe incus, 26; Fig. f8 bone wedge, 59; Fig. 4O bony-cartiliganous junction, 76; Fig. 5O bony fallopian canal, 38 bony operculum, 52 buttress, 23-24, 86: Fig. f 3-f 4, L9-21,23,3L anterior, 60, 86, 88; Fig. 58,6O posterior, 88; Fig. 59 of iricus, 4f ; Fig. 28-3O posterior, 88; Fig. 59 c canal oftensor tympani, F.ig.16,33 canal skin. 74. 76 canal wall (posterior), seeposterior canal wall canaloplasty, 76 capitulum of the stapes, 23; Fig. 52 carotid artery, 41, 44, 72; Fig. 31-32 carotid siphon, 72: F:ig.47 cerebrospinal fluid, 60 cholesteatoma,20, 24-26, 4l-42 chorda tympani, 16, 20-22, 29, 31, 4l-42; Fig. 10, 12-13, L5, L6-20,22, 24, 2a-29, 52-53 chronic otitis media. 25. 3O cochlea, 41, 72: Fig. 45A, 46C,47 cochlear aqueduct, 60; Fig. 4l cochlear nerve, Fig. 44,45A cochleariformprocess,23, 29-31, 70; Fig. 15, 16, 19, 33,46C, 61 cog,26i Fig. fG common crus, 52, 54; Fig. 36, 38 cranial nerves, 6O craniotomy window, 68 crimper, Fig. 53 crista, see transverse crest crotch.4l.44 D digastric muscle, 14, 29: Fig. f 2, LA,20,22,24 digastric ridge, 14; Fig. 8, I Donaldson's line, 38; Fig. 25 dural plate middle fossa,l1-12, 25, 39,48, 50, 52, 60, 88 posterior fossa, 12, 41, 58 E eleventh cranial nerve. 6O elliptical recess of utricle, 54; Fig. 37 endolymphatic duct, 39, 52,54; Fig. 36, 38 endolymphatic sac, 14, 38-4O, 52; Frg. 25-27,36 epitympanic tegmen, middle ear, 88 epitympanum, ll, 14,24,26,68,70: Fig. f4, 16, 25,33 Eustachian tube, 44, 48, 68, 72iFig.16,33, 46C, 6r exostoses, 76 extendedfacial recess,48; Fig. 31,33 external acoustic meatus, 8 external auditory canal, 8-9, 12, 29, 48,74,76, 88; Fig. 3,45A' external genu lfacial nerve], 14, 20-21,29-31, 51, 58, 88; Fig. r1-13, L7-La,2L,23,39 F facial canal, 21, 5a,60, 62, 64 facial hiatus, 68 facialnerve,16, 20, 24-25,2a,44,4a,54,62, 64, 68, 88; Fig. 10, 16, 25-3L,35-37, 40-44,45A,46A-46C, 58 "barberpoling".3l descendingsegment.22,29,31, 38, 41,52, 58; Fig. 12,17-L9,23 externalgenu, 14, 2O-2I,29-3I,5f, 58, 88; Fig. 11-13, t7-t9, 2L, 23, 39 horizontal segment, 20, 23, 3O-31,5l ; Fig. 14, 19 internal genu, 64, 70 labyrinthine, 34, 7O mastoid segment,14,29, 31,34 mlddle ear segment, 31, 34 sheath, 16, 2l-22, 29, 32-35: Fig. 2L,24 ty.rnpanicsegment, Fig. f 5, L7, 19,23 facial recess, 16, 20-26, 28-31, 4l-43, a6; Fig. t0-16. r8.28-30 (extended), see extended facial recess facial ridge, 86, 88 falciform crest, see transverse crest Fallopian canal, 38, 64, 88; Fig. 44i medial porous, 34 foramen spinosum, 68; Fig. 45A-458 footplate, stapes, Fig. 55 fossaincudis, 14, 16, 20,28,30, 41, 88; Fig. 8-ro, 12, 20, 26-29, 3L, 57 G geniculate ganglion, 30, 62,64, 68, 70, 72i Fig. 464-46C,47 glenoid fossa,24,78 glomus tumors, 41-42 graft technique (lateral), 76, 78 greater superficial petrosal nerve seepetrosal nerve 4 v 9 9tr{ -rl t/l .J f-' I J f-, i J tLr tt/ tl- ll rL 1 !t- 4 t- /t.- ..J t- t- / l- / -l/ lz1 J tl- / t- I t / t- -1 t- .J t- ,.2 t- t- / a- /tl- /-' t- -.-t- - t- I t-. 11 - ,.J U |1 ar )-r J a 3 f, J J cl
  78. 78. t"i" i'-r El- ,>iJ r{ t- ?l naro €rngre,rr, r+ | _ head of malleus, 25-26, 70: Fig. f5 A Henle (spine o0, seespine of Henle | - horizontal semicircular canal see semicircular A canal I hypotympanum, 4l-42, 44, 48: Fig. f6, 30-31 nt-I n| - incudomallearjoint, 82: Fig. 14 n incudostapediatloi.rt, zS, dO; Fig. f3,52 | - incus. 16. 23-25, 30,48, 80, 82; Fig. 11, 13-14, n r9-2r,29,28-31, s4-36, 46A,46c,54, | - 58-59 n bodyof,26: Fig. 18 I - buttress. 3O,4l: Fig. fO-12,29-30 2 lenticular process. 23: Fig. 14, f9 I - long process,3O: Fig. 12, la,52 A replacementprosthesis. Fig. 56 I - short process,23 3 itrtr'""lFt,rditel?;anal, l l, 50, 58-64, 70, 72; ]2 "blue--lined".60. 70. 72: Fig. 4l | - inferior border, 60. 62; Fig. 39-40 f" posterior.superior. 6O t - superior border, 62: Fig. 39-4O l-f ciuia Fig..42 | - internal carotid artery, see carotid artery l-f internal genu offacial nerve. 64 I r.J rc| - Jacobson'snerve. 8O: Fig. 15,33 P j"e5f;3,"1?: ;3''n' 38,4t'42,44,48'60;Fig. P iff$::i::li$!ii,1t1;t?t,tl"' f"K F Koerner'sseptum,Io. 14;Fig.5 ?i, .lL 3 labyrinth. 5o-51. 62: Fig. s4,37 n labyrinthectomy, 5O-55, 68, 74,86; Fig. 34-38 I -- transcanal. 82 14 labyrtinthine bone, 14, 39, 50, 52,59-60,70 I - lateral graft technique. 3 "".iii,l'"",'11?"5:1!'i::n"H:,a lenticular processo[ incus. see incus I - ligament of short process.Fig. 14 3 lH,rJ:#33Jiii;1,1=l?..,"""" rc longprocessof malleus,seemalleus At malleus,4a,70,78, 80,82; Fig. 464, 46C, 51, 54. 58-59 handle (mucoperichondrium), see malleus, manubrium head,24; Fig.14-15 long process, 26 short process, Fig. 49 manubrium, Fig. f6, 52-53,55 mastoid, 8, 70, 88 antrum. see antrum caily, 12,2I, 4l cortex9-lO, 14; Fig. 5,34 process,8; Fig. 3 tip, 9-r2, 14, 16, 39, 44,88; Fig. 4-7,l0-ll, La, 24-25, 34, 45A, 4a, 57 meatoplasty, 86, 88 middle ear cavrly,20,72 dissection. 74-83: 48-56 middle fossa. 12. 34 approach, 6a-72i Fig. 45-47 dural plate (tegmen tlnnpani), ll-12, 14,25, 48, 50, 52,60,88; Fig. 6 middle meningeal artery, 68, 70, 72; Fig. 46.{ myringoplasty knife, Fig. 55 N nasopharynx, 72 ninth cranial nerve, 6O o occiput, 12 operculum (bony), 52 ossicles,25,82: Fig. 17 ossicular chain, 3O, 7O, 8O otic capsule, 14 oval window, 82; Fig. 56 overlay graft technique, 76 P peritubular cells, Fig, 16 petrosal nerve (superficial, greater), 68, 7O; Fig. 45A-458,46A,46C,47 petrosal sinus inferior, 44 superior, f2,59-60,68 groove, Fig. 45A petrosquamous suture line, 14 petrous apex, 14, 26, 60, 72: Fig. 45A,47 petrous bone, 58 porus acusticus, 58, 6O, 64; Fig, 4l-43,47 posterior approach, 88 posteriorcanalwall, 9-12, 14, 21, 25,28, 38-39, 4r, 48,50, 88; Fig. 5-13, 14, L7-2L, 24-2a, 3r,34-35, 38, 57-61 posterior crus, Fig. 52 posterior fossa, 12, 68, 72 dural plate, 12, 14,38, 4r, 52, 58-60; Fig. 40,42 promontory, 23, 80; Fig. f3, 15-16,33,53 pyramidal process,23; Fig. 13, 15-16, 29,32,61 R retrofacial area, 38, 4l retrofacial cells, 39, 44. Fig. 25-27,31-32 retrofacial recess, 38, 4l Rosen needle, 32: Fig. 2l-22 round window, 20, 23, 82; Fig. 13, L5, 32 s saccule, spherical recess, 54; Fig. 37 scutum, 24, 8OtFig. 53-54, 58 t- |4 H::ffiT'Jlffifl';i;3;"Tfi.1;1
  79. 79. semicircular canal amPulla, 59-60, 64' 7O: FiE 4Q-42 horizontal,14,16,25,28,31' 38' 51' 88; Fig. 8-13, 15-16, 18, 2O-2L,23' 25-3r' 35-36. 57-58, 61 posterior, 16, 38, 5l-52,64: Fig. 9' 12' 18' 20-2L, 25-27, 32, 34-35, 3a superior 24,50-52,68,72: Fig. 35-36' 38' 454.47 shunt tube, 4OtFig.27 sigmoid sinus, lO, 12, 14, 38-39, 44' 59-6O' 88; Fig. 7, 8, 10-12, 18, 24-27, 32, 34, 39' 41' 57-5A plate, 12, 14 singular nerve, 64; Fig. 42,44 sinodural angle, 9-12, 14, 50, 58-6O;Fig. 6-8' fO' 24-27,34,39, 4L,57 skull base, 44 snake eyes, 52 spherical recess of saccule, 54; Fig. 37 spine of Henle, 8-9, 12, f 4; Fig. 3-4,44 spine (suprameatal), see spine of Henle squamosa, 68 stapedial tendon, 23, 80; Fig' 13' 15' 31 stapes, 23-24, 30, 4I, 48, 82; Fig. L2-13, L4, 18-19, 21, 28-29,3r,46^A, 54, 60 capitulum, 23; Fig. 52 footplate, 54, 80 superstructure, 80 wire, Fig. 53 sternocleidomastoid muscle, 8 st5rloidprocess, Fig. 45A stylomastoid. foramen, 14, 29, 3 f ; Fig. 17-L8' 20, 22.24 subarcuate artery, 52; Fig' 36, 38-40 subarachnoid space, 40 subperiosteal abcess, 8 sulcus (anterior), 78 superior ligament, Fig. 14-15 suprameatal sptne (of Henle), see spine of Henle T tegmen tympani, lO-tL,24,30, 48, 6O, 88; Fig. 5-6, 8-10, 12-16,19, 23, 25-27, 30, 32-36, 39, 4r-42, 45A, 57-58, 60 temporal line, 8-9; Fig. 3-4 temporalis muscle, 8 temporomandibular joint, 48,78; Fig. 33 temporoparietal suture, Fig. 45A' tensor tympani, canal, Fig. 16, 33 tenth cranial nerve, 6O tentorium, 68 transcochlear approach, 4l translabyninthine approach, 41, 64 transverse crest, 64; Fig. 42-44 transverse sinus, 59 tympanic membrane, 20,22, 4l-42' 4a' 74' 76' 8O,82; Fig. 17,30 tympanic plexus, 8O tympanic rinig,44,48; Fig' 33, 48 tympanic sleeve,Fig. 33 tympanomastoid suture, 14,76' 78; Fig' 5O tympanomeatal flap, Fig. 52-54 tympanosquamous suture, 76, 78: Fig. 50 u umbo, Fig. 30,49 utricle, see elliptical recess 94 v vascular strip, 76; Fig. 49,5l vertical crest, see Bill's bar vestibular nerve, 6O, 62, 64 inferior, Fig. 42-44 superior, 62, 64, 72; Fig. 42-44, 46C, 47 vestibule, 50-54, 58, 82; Fig. 39-41' 464 z zygoma,24 zygomatic arch, 8 zygomatic process, Fig. 454 zygomatic root, 10, 14, 16, 24, 48; Fig. 5, 9-f1, L4-r6,2A,33-34, 48, 58 g .U :J I Isl tI "l tl -el ,.4, ''I s'-,ol € -lF *l ,1 .3 1 IJ} tEa ]f .J I 1 s / 3 ra 3 1 3 f-- 3 /-A .3 r-a 3 F t3 ,;J ] C t r € € € € i q e, cJ J J d ed

×