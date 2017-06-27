วิธีการลงข่าวสารประชาสัมพันธ์ เผยแพร่ภาพกิจกรรม ลงเว็บไซต์โรงเรียน

วิธีการลงข่าวสารประชาสัมพันธ์ เผยแพร่ภาพกิจกรรม บนเว็บไซต์โรงเรียน โดยครูแอม ประณิธี รัตนวิจิตร เพื่อความรวดเร็วในการอัพเด...
ก่อนอื่นต ้องมีข ้อมูล+รูปภาพ • โดยข ้อมูล ถ ้าได ้ป้ายชื่องานมา มีรายละเอียด ชัดเจอ จะดีมาก หรือถ ้าเป็นเจ ้าของงานเป็น ผ...
ก่อนอื่นต ้องมีข ้อมูล+รูปภาพ (ต่อ) • แนะนาให ้อัพโหลดภาพบนเฟซบุ๊ค (ถ ้าเป็น เฟซบุ๊คส่วนตัว ต ้องตั้งค่าอัลบั้มเป็น สาธารณ...
ก่อนอื่นต ้องมีข ้อมูล+รูปภาพ (ต่อ) • การลงรูปภาพบนเว็บ แนะนาให ้ลงภาพที่ สาคัญประมาณ 30 ภาพ ต่อ 1 งาน (มากกว่า ก็ได ้ถ ้า...
โพสต์ข ้อมูลลงเว็บไซต์โรงเรียน • ท่านใดอยากอัพเดทเว็บไซต์โรงเรียน ติดต่อ ครูประณิธี ได ้เลยนะคะ จะดาเนินการออก แอคเคาวน์ เ...
ยกตัวอย่าง การโพสต์รูปลงเว็บไซต์โรงเรียน • ตัวอย่างเป็นการเซฟรูป การรับรางวัล ของ หมวดภาษาไทย โดยเซฟมาจากแฟนเพจ ของครูวีรย...
เข ้าแฟนเพจของคุณครูวีรยุทธ
เซฟรูปภาพ 30 รูป ให ้เสร็จเรียบร ้อย
เข ้าเว็บโรงเรียน Log in เข ้าระบบ
กรอก Username และ Password จากนั้น กดปุ่ ม Log In
กด Posts
ตรวจสอบดูว่ามีโพสต์หัวข ้อที่เราจะ โพสต์แล ้วหรือยัง ถ ้ายัง กด Add New
กรอกชื่อหัวข ้อ รายละเอียดงาน
ใส่ข ้อมูล แล ้วกดปุ่ ม Add Media
กดปุ่ ม Create Gallery
กดปุ่ ม Upload Files
กดปุ่ ม Select Files
คลิกเลือกทุกรูปที่ต ้องการจะอัพโหลด แล ้ว กดปุ่ ม Open
รูปภาพจะถูกอัพโหลด รอ...
อัพโหลดเสร็จแล ้ว(ถ ้าจะไม่เอารูปไหน กดเครื่องหมายถูกออกได ้) ก็กดปุ่ ม Create a new gallery
ค่าตั้งต ้นตามนี้ ไม่ต ้องเปลี่ยน กดปุ่ ม Insert gallery
อัลบั้มมาแล ้ว กดปุ่ ม Text
มันคือการดูโค ้ด HTML (เผื่อท่านใดอยากฝังโค ้ดยูทูบ ให ้กดมาแบบนี้ค่ะ อิอิ) พิมพ์ลงไปว่า ดูรูปภาพทั้งหมดได ้ที่นี่
จากนั้นกด Visual กลับไปดูแบบปกติค่ะ
เลื่อนลงไปล่างสุดของหน้า เลือกข ้อความที่จะทา link (ลากดาตามในภาพ)กดปุ่ ม link (ที่วงแดงค่ะ)
กลับไปที่หน้าอัลบั้มรูปรับรางวัล (ที่แฟนเพจของ ครูวีรยุทธ) เลือก คลิกขวาแล ้วกดคัดลอก URL มา
วาง URL ลงในช่อง ตามภาพ จากนั้นกดปุ่ มที่วงแดง
ติ๊กถูกที่ Open... ตามภาพ (เพื่อให ้เปิด link ใน หน้าใหม่ ไม่เปิดทับหน้าเว็บโรงเรียน) กด Update
จากนั้น กด Set featured image (ภาพโชว์ที่หน้าแรกของเว็บโรงเรียน)
เลือก 1 รูป ที่เด่นที่สุด เช่น รูปหมู่ จากนั้น กดปุ่ ม Set featured image
จากนั้นกด ติ๊กถูก ที่ข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์ (หรืออันอื่น ให ้ตรงกับเรื่องที่ลง เช่น แบบฟอร์มข ้อสอบ ก็ต ้องติ๊ก ข่าวจากกลุ่มบริ...
จากนั้นกดปุ่ ม Publish
เสร็จแล ้ว กดปุ่ ม View post ดูได ้
มาแล ้ว มีเครดิตชื่อคนโพสต์ข่าว
ที่หน้าแรกเว็บโรงเรียน ข่าวก็ขึ้นแล ้วเรียบร ้อยค่ะ
วิธีการลงข่าวสารประชาสัมพันธ์ เผยแพร่ภาพกิจกรรม ลงเว็บไซต์โรงเรียน

โดย ครูแอม ประณิธี รัตนวิจิตร
หมายเหตุ อยากชวนคุณครูทุกท่านจริง ๆ ค่ะ :-D

  1. 1. วิธีการลงข่าวสารประชาสัมพันธ์ เผยแพร่ภาพกิจกรรม บนเว็บไซต์โรงเรียน โดยครูแอม ประณิธี รัตนวิจิตร เพื่อความรวดเร็วในการอัพเดทเว็บ และการเผยแพร่ข ้อมูลที่เป็นประโยชน์ค่ะ
  2. 2. ก่อนอื่นต ้องมีข ้อมูล+รูปภาพ • โดยข ้อมูล ถ ้าได ้ป้ายชื่องานมา มีรายละเอียด ชัดเจอ จะดีมาก หรือถ ้าเป็นเจ ้าของงานเป็น ผู้ลงโพสต์เอง ก็จะยิ่งดีมาก ๆ • รูปภาพบนเว็บ ควรเป็นรูปภาพขนาดย่อ เพราะงานเว็บต ้องการการโหลดที่รวดเร็ว แนะนาการโพสต์รูปขึ้นเฟซบุ๊ค แล ้วเซฟ กลับมา ภาพจะเล็กลงแล ้ว
  3. 3. ก่อนอื่นต ้องมีข ้อมูล+รูปภาพ (ต่อ) • แนะนาให ้อัพโหลดภาพบนเฟซบุ๊ค (ถ ้าเป็น เฟซบุ๊คส่วนตัว ต ้องตั้งค่าอัลบั้มเป็น สาธารณะ แต่ถ ้าเป็นแฟนเพจก็จะเป็น สาธารณะอยู่แล ้ว) เพราะว่า มันสามารถใส่ ภาพได ้จานวนมาก ผู้ชมสามารถกดไลค์ กด แชร์ต่อได ้ง่าย ติดแท็กได ้
  4. 4. ก่อนอื่นต ้องมีข ้อมูล+รูปภาพ (ต่อ) • การลงรูปภาพบนเว็บ แนะนาให ้ลงภาพที่ สาคัญประมาณ 30 ภาพ ต่อ 1 งาน (มากกว่า ก็ได ้ถ ้าสะดวกเซฟมา น้อยกว่าก็ได ้ถ ้ามีแค่ นั้น) ตั้งเป็นอัลบั้มรูปอยู่ในโพสต์ จากนั้นทา link ไปยังอัลบั้มรูปนั้นในเฟซบุ๊ค เพื่อความ รวดเร็วในการโหลดหน้าเว็บ *งานเว็บไม่นิยม อัพโหลดต ้นฉบับ เพราะเปลือง Bandwidth และเปลืองพื้นที่ Server ที่สาคัญที่สุดคือใช ้ เวลาอัพโหลดนานมาก จนบางทีท ้อใจไม่ อยากอัพโหลดเลย
  5. 5. โพสต์ข ้อมูลลงเว็บไซต์โรงเรียน • ท่านใดอยากอัพเดทเว็บไซต์โรงเรียน ติดต่อ ครูประณิธี ได ้เลยนะคะ จะดาเนินการออก แอคเคาวน์ เป็นชื่อนามสกุลจริงของท่านเอง เพื่อเป็นการอ ้างอิง หากท่านอัพเดทข่าวได ้ มาก ก็เป็นเครดิตให ้ตัวท่านเองด ้วย ถือว่า งานนี้เป็นงานที่เป็นรูปธรรมมาก ๆ อีกหนึ่ง งานค่ะ
  6. 6. ยกตัวอย่าง การโพสต์รูปลงเว็บไซต์โรงเรียน • ตัวอย่างเป็นการเซฟรูป การรับรางวัล ของ หมวดภาษาไทย โดยเซฟมาจากแฟนเพจ ของครูวีรยุทธนะคะ เซฟมา 30 รูป (ควรมี รูปหมู่ รูปจังหวะสวย ๆ) • อัพโหลดรูปเข ้าเว็บไซต์โรงเรียน • ใส่รายละเอียดเท่าที่ทราบ • ใส่ link ไปยังอัลบั้มรูปที่แฟนเพจของ ครูวีรยุทธ เผื่อมีผู้อยากดูรูปภาพทั้งหมด
  7. 7. เข ้าแฟนเพจของคุณครูวีรยุทธ
  8. 8. เซฟรูปภาพ 30 รูป ให ้เสร็จเรียบร ้อย
  9. 9. เข ้าเว็บโรงเรียน Log in เข ้าระบบ
  10. 10. กรอก Username และ Password จากนั้น กดปุ่ ม Log In
  11. 11. กด Posts
  12. 12. ตรวจสอบดูว่ามีโพสต์หัวข ้อที่เราจะ โพสต์แล ้วหรือยัง ถ ้ายัง กด Add New
  13. 13. กรอกชื่อหัวข ้อ รายละเอียดงาน
  14. 14. ใส่ข ้อมูล แล ้วกดปุ่ ม Add Media
  15. 15. กดปุ่ ม Create Gallery
  16. 16. กดปุ่ ม Upload Files
  17. 17. กดปุ่ ม Select Files
  18. 18. คลิกเลือกทุกรูปที่ต ้องการจะอัพโหลด แล ้ว กดปุ่ ม Open
  19. 19. รูปภาพจะถูกอัพโหลด รอ...
  20. 20. อัพโหลดเสร็จแล ้ว(ถ ้าจะไม่เอารูปไหน กดเครื่องหมายถูกออกได ้) ก็กดปุ่ ม Create a new gallery
  21. 21. ค่าตั้งต ้นตามนี้ ไม่ต ้องเปลี่ยน กดปุ่ ม Insert gallery
  22. 22. อัลบั้มมาแล ้ว กดปุ่ ม Text
  23. 23. มันคือการดูโค ้ด HTML (เผื่อท่านใดอยากฝังโค ้ดยูทูบ ให ้กดมาแบบนี้ค่ะ อิอิ) พิมพ์ลงไปว่า ดูรูปภาพทั้งหมดได ้ที่นี่
  24. 24. จากนั้นกด Visual กลับไปดูแบบปกติค่ะ
  25. 25. เลื่อนลงไปล่างสุดของหน้า เลือกข ้อความที่จะทา link (ลากดาตามในภาพ)กดปุ่ ม link (ที่วงแดงค่ะ)
  26. 26. กลับไปที่หน้าอัลบั้มรูปรับรางวัล (ที่แฟนเพจของ ครูวีรยุทธ) เลือก คลิกขวาแล ้วกดคัดลอก URL มา
  27. 27. วาง URL ลงในช่อง ตามภาพ จากนั้นกดปุ่ มที่วงแดง
  28. 28. ติ๊กถูกที่ Open... ตามภาพ (เพื่อให ้เปิด link ใน หน้าใหม่ ไม่เปิดทับหน้าเว็บโรงเรียน) กด Update
  29. 29. จากนั้น กด Set featured image (ภาพโชว์ที่หน้าแรกของเว็บโรงเรียน)
  30. 30. เลือก 1 รูป ที่เด่นที่สุด เช่น รูปหมู่ จากนั้น กดปุ่ ม Set featured image
  31. 31. จากนั้นกด ติ๊กถูก ที่ข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์ (หรืออันอื่น ให ้ตรงกับเรื่องที่ลง เช่น แบบฟอร์มข ้อสอบ ก็ต ้องติ๊ก ข่าวจากกลุ่มบริหารวิชาการ แต่ค่าตั้งต ้นคือข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์)
  32. 32. จากนั้นกดปุ่ ม Publish
  33. 33. เสร็จแล ้ว กดปุ่ ม View post ดูได ้
  34. 34. มาแล ้ว มีเครดิตชื่อคนโพสต์ข่าว
  35. 35. ที่หน้าแรกเว็บโรงเรียน ข่าวก็ขึ้นแล ้วเรียบร ้อยค่ะ

×