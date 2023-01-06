Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Automatic signallin system.pdf

Jan. 06, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
12 Days of Productivity
12 Days of Productivity
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

ch28 (1).ppt
AkbarnamaTangguhDipa1
What’s the Ideal Length of a Roller Blind?
JaimeMiller24
Metabolic Robots_Emirats1P2022.pdf
Ziv V Dubinsky
Latest_National_Workshop_PP_Tx_30062022_a79eda6607_a4c05a1f20.pptx
Jayram78
CS INFORMATION MANAGEMENT.pptx
KRISHNARAJ207
1 Introducing Embedded Systems and the Microcontrollers (1).ppt
SarengGopal
HS-002-08.pdf
wmalithadias
Home automation using arduino.pptx
Arun93488
1 of 18 Ad

Automatic signallin system.pdf

Jan. 06, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Devices & Hardware

Automatic Signalling system enables you to turn signals automatically.

Automatic Signalling system enables you to turn signals automatically.

Devices & Hardware
Advertisement

Recommended

12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
88.3k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
87.7k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
85.4k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.4k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.7k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.4k views
244 slides
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19k views
52 slides
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.7k views
52 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

ch28 (1).ppt
AkbarnamaTangguhDipa1
2 views
What’s the Ideal Length of a Roller Blind?
JaimeMiller24
7 views
Metabolic Robots_Emirats1P2022.pdf
Ziv V Dubinsky
4 views
Latest_National_Workshop_PP_Tx_30062022_a79eda6607_a4c05a1f20.pptx
Jayram78
2 views
CS INFORMATION MANAGEMENT.pptx
KRISHNARAJ207
3 views
1 Introducing Embedded Systems and the Microcontrollers (1).ppt
SarengGopal
4 views
HS-002-08.pdf
wmalithadias
3 views
Home automation using arduino.pptx
Arun93488
3 views
HS-001-03.pdf
wmalithadias
3 views
Windows_8_Design_and_coding_guidelines (1).pdf
Facebook
4 views
Geniatech catalog - Products Parts.pdf
Geniatech
0 views
CA-Lec19-Mano-ISA-MachineTypes-Addressing Mode.pptx
amirbizheh1
2 views
nirmal Final ppt.pptx
PappuPriya
4 views
SCR 31-8-20.pptx
SibiSanta
2 views
Seller Presentation - Power Systems Power Virtual Server.PPTX
EdilsonNeto8
5 views
Introduction of Hoymiles 2023.pdf
Walter Jin
0 views
HS-001-01.pdf
wmalithadias
1 view
credit_card.pptx
Vipul55627
3 views
Digital Documentation_1.pptx
ExamCellVKVNirjuli
3 views
Unit 3-1 Email CRM Project.pptx
Ankit506645
3 views
ch28 (1).ppt
AkbarnamaTangguhDipa1
2 views
39 slides
What’s the Ideal Length of a Roller Blind?
JaimeMiller24
7 views
9 slides
Metabolic Robots_Emirats1P2022.pdf
Ziv V Dubinsky
4 views
1 slide
Latest_National_Workshop_PP_Tx_30062022_a79eda6607_a4c05a1f20.pptx
Jayram78
2 views
56 slides
CS INFORMATION MANAGEMENT.pptx
KRISHNARAJ207
3 views
11 slides
1 Introducing Embedded Systems and the Microcontrollers (1).ppt
SarengGopal
4 views
23 slides

Featured (20)

5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.4k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.4k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.8k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.8k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.5k views
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
391k views
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
814k views
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
749k views
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
14.4M views
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
2.3M views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
1.9M views
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
2.5M views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.4k views
64 slides
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.4k views
11 slides
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
17 slides
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
18 slides
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
26 slides
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
27 slides
Advertisement

Automatic signallin system.pdf

  1. 1. Automatic Vehicle Signal Enabling System using IOT By Vemuluri Praneeth Prasad Sirisha Alamanda Prathima Tirumala Reddy
  2. 2. Agenda ● Introduction ● Problem Statement ● System Design ● Implementation ● Results ● Future Scope
  3. 3. Intro In order to prevent the accidents which are prone due to negligence in following few traﬃc rules, due to the laziness shown by the drivers like, In order to indicate the signal lights while shifting of lanes or turning on roads.
  4. 4. Problem Statement To develop a system that turns the indicators of the vehicle on or off automatically. Automatic indicators refer to signals of the vehicle which are used to indicate the fellow drivers about the movement of the car by driver. The system turns the indicators of the vehicle on or off based on the location which is set on Maps. the location which is set on Maps.
  5. 5. System Design ➔ Flow of the project ➔ UI Design ➔ Backend for Maneuver ➔ Hardware and Integration
  6. 6. Requirements ➔ MAPBOX maps and API ➔ Raspberry PI3 ➔ Python ➔ UV Sensors ➔ Jumper cables(All types)
  7. 7. Flow of the Project
  8. 8. USER INTERFACE
  9. 9. Python code to retrieve users maneuver
  10. 10. ● Raspberry PI3 as main pc ● UV Sensors for detecting ● Leds as replica of signal indicators Hardware and Integration
  11. 11. Results ➔ RESULTS
  12. 12. Results ➔ RESULTS
  13. 13. ➔ A Video reference to the project Click Me
  14. 14. Existing Applications Tesla’s Automatic indicator based on surrounding vehicles Royal Enﬁeld Himalayan Navigator Car auto turn oﬀ lane and street indicator levers
  15. 15. ➔ Himalayan Navigator Meter
  16. 16. Advantages Highway with lane speeds For Autonomous Vehicles both 2 and 4 wheelers For Ambulances and defence vehicles
  17. 17. QUESTIONS
  18. 18. THANK YOU

×