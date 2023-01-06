Automatic signallin system.pdf

1.
Automatic Vehicle
Signal Enabling
System using IOT
By
Vemuluri Praneeth Prasad
Sirisha Alamanda
Prathima Tirumala Reddy
Agenda
● Introduction
● Problem Statement
● System Design
● Implementation
● Results
● Future Scope
Intro
In order to prevent the accidents which are
prone due to negligence in following few
traﬃc rules, due to the laziness shown by
the drivers like, In order to indicate the
signal lights while shifting of lanes or turning
on roads.
Problem Statement
To develop a system that turns the indicators of the
vehicle on or off automatically. Automatic indicators
refer to signals of the vehicle which are used to indicate
the fellow drivers about the movement of the car by
driver. The system turns the indicators of the vehicle on
or off based on the location which is set on Maps.
System Design
➔ Flow of the project
➔ UI Design
➔ Backend for Maneuver
➔ Hardware and Integration
Requirements
➔ MAPBOX maps and API
➔ Raspberry PI3
➔ Python
➔ UV Sensors
➔ Jumper cables(All types)