#14 – MULTIPLICADORES “Como ouvirão se não há quem pregue?” (Rm 10.14c) MIM1 : Interceda pela multiplicação dos discípulos...
DINÂMICA: Material necessário: • Agulhas (em quantidade suficiente para os participantes) • Pedaços de linha de costura de...
_________________ 1- Momento de Intercessão Missionária. Nossa ideia é criar em todas as reuniões este momento inicial de ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pensamentos Elevados #14: Multiplicadores Jd 2a

20 views

Published on

Estudo devocional dos PGs da PIB Araruama sobre a bênção da multiplicação da mensagem do Senhor para os que ainda não o conhecem.

Published in: Spiritual
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
20
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Pensamentos Elevados #14: Multiplicadores Jd 2a

  1. 1. #14 – MULTIPLICADORES “Como ouvirão se não há quem pregue?” (Rm 10.14c) MIM1 : Interceda pela multiplicação dos discípulos de Jesus em Araruama. Peça ao Senhor que envie mais obreiros para esta seara, que coloque em nossos corações a necessidade e a urgência de espalharmos o amor de Deus aqui nesta cidade e que retire de nossos corações tudo o que venha a impedir esta multiplicação. Peça, ainda, que os PGMs da nossa igreja sejam ferramentas aprovadas por Deus nesta grande obra. AMOR EM AÇÃO: Envolva seus liderados nesta grande obra. Vamos adorar a Jesus através do cuidado com o próximo (Mt 25.35-40). Nesta semana vamos promover uma arrecadação de agasalhos para doá-los as pessoas em situação de rua. Peça aos componentes do PGM que tragam um agasalho e/ou um cobertor e entregue a coordenação dos PGMs da Piba. INFELIZMENTE ESTAMOS TENDO POUCA PROCURA PARA DOAÇÕES; MOBILIZE O SEU PGM, FUTUROS IRMÃOS NOSSOS ESTÃO PASSANDO FRIO NAS RUAS. Deus quer abençoar muitas pessoas através do seu PGM! CARTÃO ALVO: Faça um Diário de Oração no seu PGM; nele inclua o nome de pessoas ou famílias que vocês gostariam que estivesse participando do estudo. O grupo deve firmar o compromisso de orar por essas pessoas/famílias durante a semana. “Quando Deus deseja realizar uma grande obra, primeiro ele convoca Seu povo para orar.” C.H. Spurgeon. DEVOCIONAL: “2 a misericórdia, a paz e o amor vos sejam multiplicados.” (Jd 2a - ARA) Judas, irmão de Jesus (Mc 6.3), faz uma exortação à igreja de sua época: misericórdia, paz e amor sejam multiplicados. Esta continua sendo a tarefa dos discípulos de Jesus; o desejo de Judas precisa ser também o nosso; na medida em que propagam a boa-nova de salvação, libertação do pecado e de vida de paz, multiplicam o amor, a paz e a misericórdia. Reunir-se em Pequenos Grupos é muito bom; fortalece a comunhão, promove uma ampliação da amizade, aumenta a oração intercessória; no entanto, a ordem que nos foi dada é de que multipliquemos todas essas benesses. Querer ter comunhão, amizade e poder contar com a oração dos irmãos sem querer isso para os demais não é a melhor perspectiva que podemos adotar. Somos todos missionários; devemos, pois, viver multiplicando no Reino de Deus. Essa tarefa não é fácil, no entanto as dificuldades encontradas não devem desanimar nem impedir que nós sejamos discípulos multiplicadores.
  2. 2. DINÂMICA: Material necessário: • Agulhas (em quantidade suficiente para os participantes) • Pedaços de linha de costura de 30 cm (em quantidade suficiente para os participantes) • Caixas de fósforo vazias (em quantidade suficiente para os participantes) • Pedaços pequenos de isopor (pode ser um isopor esfarelado) • Um pote para colocar o isopor esfarelado Execução: Amarre as linhas a cada uma das agulhas; coloque nas caixas de fósforos etiquetas com os dizeres (misericórdia, paz e amor). Cada participante deve escolher uma caixa de fósforo com o dizer que mais lhe interessar. Promova uma “pescaria de isopor”. Quando o participante conseguir “fisgar” o isopor, peça que o coloque na caixa escolhida. Demonstração: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rDEnO403zk Ao final promova o debate a partir das seguintes perguntas: a) Foi fácil a “pescaria”? b) Tiveram tentativas frustradas? c) A frustração fez com que você desistisse? d) Quando Você mirou um pedaço de isopor e não conseguiu pegá-lo você desistiu de todos ou somente daquele que estava difícil? Aplicando isso na realidade do seu PGM: a) É fácil levar uma nova pessoa ao PGM? b)A dificuldade deve nos levar a desistência? c) Como discípulos de Jesus devemos nos preocupar com o resultado ou com o nosso trabalho de convidar pessoas? d) Se uma pessoa não aceita ou aceita mas “escorrega” de ir comigo ao PGM devo deixar de ser um multiplicador? Irmão, gostaria de ouvir sua opinião, crítica, sugestão ou correção sobre os estudos. Mande-os para jonatasviana@hotmail.com.br (não esqueça do “.br” no final!)
  3. 3. _________________ 1- Momento de Intercessão Missionária. Nossa ideia é criar em todas as reuniões este momento inicial de oração por missões nacionais.

×