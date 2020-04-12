XII alcohols phenols ethers

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ALCOHOLS, PHENOLS, ETHERS Mr. Pranav A. Galgale
Chemical Reactions of alcohols and Phenols Alcohol acts as Electrophile Nucleophile Attraction towards positive charge Att...
Reactions are classified into two types Reaction involving cleavage of O – H bond Reaction involving cleavage of C – O bon...
Acidity of alcohols The acidic character of alcohols is due to the polar nature of O–H bond R – groups (i.e.) alky group i...
Alcohols are, however, weaker acids than water. This can be explained by the reaction of water with an alkoxide. R – O H –...
Acidity of phenols 1. phenols react with active metals such as sodium, potassium and aluminium to yield corresponding phen...
The hydroxyl group, in phenol is directly attached to the sp2 hybridised carbon of benzene ring which acts as an electron ...
O O + O + O + Resonance structures of phenoxide ion OH OH + OH + OH + OH Resonance structures of phenol O -
If electron withdrawing groups (EWG) are present on phenol ring (e.g. – NO2, –CN, –CHO) ; acidic strength of phenol increa...
Do it yourself…..
Esterification Alcohols and phenols heated with carboxylic acid, acid chlorides and acid anhydrides to form esters in pres...
+ R – O – H Step 2 Attack of alcohol on carbonyl carbon R’ – C – O – H || O H++ R’ – C – O – H | O | – H R – O – H + Step ...
Reactions involving braking of C – O bond 1.Reactions with HX CH3OH HCl+ ZnCl2 CH3Cl + H2O CH3CH2OH HBr+ CH3CH2Br + H2O 2....
3.Reactions with SOCl2 (Darzen’s method) R – O – H + SOCl2 R – Cl + SO2 + HCl R – Cl + SO2 + HCl N Follows SNi mechanism F...
4. Dehydration of alcohols 1o alcohols – Conc. H2SO4 at 443 K 2o alcohols – 85% H3PO4 at 440 K 3o alcohols – 20% H3PO4 at ...
Mechanism CH3 – CH – CH3 + H + | O – H CH3 – CH – CH3 | O HH + CH3 – CH – CH3 | O HH + CH3 – CH – CH2 + | H Step 1: Proton...
5. Oxidation H – C – O – H | | In oxidation these two bonds break C = O [O] Following oxidation agents are used, 1. KMnO4 ...
When the vapours of a primary or a secondary alcohol are passed over heated copper at 573 K, dehydrogenation takes place a...
Reactions of phenols 1. Electrophilic aromatic substitution The –OH group attached to the benzene ring. Due to this p elec...
With concentrated nitric acid, phenol is converted to 2,4,6-trinitrophenol. The product is commonly known as picric acid. ...
Phenol is heated with acyl cholride in presence of anhydrous AlCl3(Lewis acid) to give hydroxy phenyl acetate (para and or...
b. Halogenation When the reaction is carried out in solvents of low polarity such as CHCl3 or CS2 and at low temperature, ...
Write the structures of the major products expected from the following reactions: (a) Mononitration of 3-methylphenol (b) ...
2. Kolbe’s reaction Phenoxide ion generated by treating phenol with sodium hydroxide is even more reactive than phenol tow...
OH Zn + ZnO 4. Reduction OH Na2Cr2O7 O O 5. Oxidation Benzoquinone
ROH 2Na R’COOH H2SO4 2 R – O – Na + H2 RCOOR’ + H2O 1o alcohols – Conc. H2SO4 at 443 K 2o alcohols – 85% H3PO4 at 440 K 3o...
OH Dilute HNO3 OH NO2 OH NO2 Conc HNO3 OH NO2O2N NO2 Poor yield concentrated H2SO4 OH SO3HHO3S SO3H concentrated HNO3 OH N...
OH NaOH i. CO2 ii. H+ OH COOH O Na+ – Kolbe’s reaction OH CHCl3 + NaOH O Na+ CH2Cl – O Na+ CHO – NaOH H+ Slicyladehyde OH ...
Ethers Ethers are organic compounds in which two alkyl groups attached with oxygen this oxygen is known as ethereal oxygen...
Classification of ethers Aliphatic ethers Aromatic ethers Cyclic ethers C2H5 – O – C3H7 CH3 – O – C4H9 O CH2 – O CH3 Oxira...
Nomenclature of ethers CH3 – O – CH3 C2H5 – O – C2H5 C2H5 – O – CH3 Dimethyl ether Common name IUPAC name Methoxymethane D...
O CH3 O C2H5 O CH3 – CH – O – CH – CH3 CH3CH3 1 2 3 1 23 CH3 – CH – CH2 – CH2 – O – CH3 OH 1 2 3 4 methyl phenyl ether Ani...
– O – CH – CH2 – CH3 CH3 1 2 3 4 O C2H5 NO2 1 2 2 – cylcopropoxybutane 1– ethoxy–2–nitrocylcohexane -------- -------- Comm...
Structure of functional group O C C 111.7o Two Sp3 hybridised orbital with lone pair of electrons Bond angle greater than ...
Methods of preparation of ethers 1. By dehydration of alcohols Ethanol protic acids (H2SO4, H3PO4) At 443 K Intermolecular...
Mechanism Intermolecular dehydration of alcohols follows SN2 mechanism CH3 – CH2 – O – H + H+ CH3 – CH2 – O H H + CH3 – CH...
It is an important laboratory method for the preparation of symmetrical and unsymmetrical ethers. In this method, an alkyl...
CH3 – C = CH2 | CH3 + NaBr + CH3OHCH3 – O Na +– CH3 CH3 – C – Br | | CH3 + Phenols are also converted to ethers by this me...
Due to this polar nature ethers have higher boiling point than alkanes of comparable masses. But they have lower boiling p...
Chemical reactions of ethers Ethers are the least reactive of the functional groups. The cleavage of C-O bond in ethers ta...
Ethers with two different alkyl groups are also cleaved in the same manner. R – O – R’ + HX RX + R’ – OH The order of reac...
If HI is used in excess the molecule of alcohol also get converted into alkyl iodide + H – I + I – CH3 – CH2 – O H H + I +...
However, when one of the alkyl group is a tertiary group, the halide formed is a tertiary halide. CH3 CH3 – C – O – CH3 | ...
The alkoxy group (-OR) is ortho, para directing and activates the aromatic ring towards electrophilic substitution in the ...
a. Halogenation: Anisole undergoes bromination withbromine in ethanoic acid even in the absence of iron (III) bromide cata...
Phenol is heated with acyl cholride in presence of anhydrous AlCl3(Lewis acid) to give (para and ortho product). Out of tw...
O CH3 c. Nitration H2SO4 + HNO3 O CH3 NO2 O CH3 NO2 o– Nitroanisol Minor p – Nitroanisol Major +
Some Commercially Important Alcohols Methanol, CH3OH, also known as ‘wood spirit’, was produced by destructive distillatio...
Ethanol, C2H5OH, is obtained commercially by fermentation, the oldest method is from sugars. The sugar in molasses, sugarc...
Wine making grapes are the source of sugars and yeast As grapes ripen, the quantity of sugar increases and yeast grows on ...
Ethanol is a colourless liquid with boiling point 351 K. It is used as a solvent in paint industry and in the preparation ...
