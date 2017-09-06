Seminar Content Introduction to stromatolites Origin and evolution Evolution of precambrian stomatolites Stratigraphic...
Introduction to stromatolites Stromatolites are the oldest known fossil Algae dating back approx. more than 3 billion yea...
contd They are dominated as the primary lifeform on earth for over two billion years Presently stromatolites are rare ne...
Modern Stromatolites Very rare Found in the waters Shark Bay of W.A. (Australia)
ORIGIN & EVOLUTION of Stromatolites The fossil algae originated from the lower plants. varieties of algae are green in co...
Evolution of Precambrian Stromatolites It laterally, within a given basin,stromatolitic units may be time transgressive as...
Relative stratigraphic significance of stromatolites
STROMATOLITES FROM PROTEROZOIC SEDIMENTARY BASINS OF PENINSULAR INDIA KALADGI- LOKAPUR FORMATION Chandrashekara Gowda, M.J...
Paleozoic stromatolites Effects of the rise of Invertebrates: The rise of the invertebrates had both positive and negative...
Mesozoic stromatolites These have been relatively poorly studied . Although they are still found in various marine and per...
continued Many mesozoic subtidal stromatolites record similar conditions .first of all they seem to have developed in most...
Cenozoic and recent stromatolites As for the geological record of stromatolites their realized niche changed drastically f...
continued And that kept driving blue green algae towards the margin of their prospective niche Account for the present day...
Conclusion Blue green algae are a rather conservative group showing limited morphological evolution during precambrian tim...
continued Stromatolites hve only been discussed in terms of blue green algal coenoses ,we have indeed good reasons to beli...
1973 ,L.V MONTY, PRECAMRIAN BACKGROUND AND PHANEROZOIC HISTORY OF STROMATOLITIC COMMUNITIES AN OVERVIEW,Tome 96 -1973- Fas...
Stromatolites and its stratigraphic implications
Stromatolites and its stratigraphic implications
Stromatolites and its stratigraphic implications
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Stromatolites and its stratigraphic implications

21 views

Published on

Stromatolites and its stratigraphic implications

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
21
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Stromatolites and its stratigraphic implications

  1. 1. Seminar Content Introduction to stromatolites Origin and evolution Evolution of precambrian stomatolites Stratigraphic significance of stromatolites paleozoic stromatolites mesozoic stromatolites cenozoic stromatolites Conclusions Reference
  2. 2. Introduction to stromatolites Stromatolites are the oldest known fossil Algae dating back approx. more than 3 billion years They are in the form of colonial structures formed by photosynthesizing cyanobacteria and other microbes Cyanobacteria are prokaryotes which are primitive organisms Stromatolites are in fresh water environment.  They are chorophyllus, having simple thallus body They are responsible for the changing of Earths oxygen atmosphere.
  3. 3. contd They are dominated as the primary lifeform on earth for over two billion years Presently stromatolites are rare nearly extinct
  4. 4. Modern Stromatolites Very rare Found in the waters Shark Bay of W.A. (Australia)
  5. 5. ORIGIN & EVOLUTION of Stromatolites The fossil algae originated from the lower plants. varieties of algae are green in colour some have brown, red ,blue in colour They are unicellular , multicellular ,nonfilament,filament,unbranched,branched microscopic actritards They formed in the proterozoic rocks and perfectly preserved in the precambrian rocks
  6. 6. Evolution of Precambrian Stromatolites It laterally, within a given basin,stromatolitic units may be time transgressive as is the case for so many lithological units. The recorded appearance of new microstructural types of stromotalites cannot be explained in terms of different preservation Algal evolution itself is not so much important in terms of the progressive changes affecting the morphology of the filament or of the cells In terms of extinction emergence and radiation of individual algal taxa
  7. 7. Relative stratigraphic significance of stromatolites
  8. 8. STROMATOLITES FROM PROTEROZOIC SEDIMENTARY BASINS OF PENINSULAR INDIA KALADGI- LOKAPUR FORMATION Chandrashekara Gowda, M.J and Govindarajulu,B.V. DODDAGUNI CHERT- TUMKUR M.Basavaraju and V.Venkatachalapthy PUBLISHED REPORTS FROM DOS IN EARTH SCIENCE UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE
  9. 9. Paleozoic stromatolites Effects of the rise of Invertebrates: The rise of the invertebrates had both positive and negative effect upon the blue green algae .The hard parts of invertebrates ,including individual skeletons as well as the stony communities represented by the successive types of reefs ,constituted a new and ever changing substrates for blue algae and other algae Blue green algae were most probably an source of food for the successive animals which had realized the required physiological adaptations
  10. 10. Mesozoic stromatolites These have been relatively poorly studied . Although they are still found in various marine and peri marine habitats ,marine stromatolites more confined to the margins of their prospective niche furthermore competition other algal groups become stronger in Mesozoic times than during the Paleozoic Mesozoic stromatolites are most abundantly reported from inter – to supratidal settings where they withstood severe conditions they constituent a unique facies of cyclothymiacs formations ,capping a deeply weathered and prism –cracked limestone member
  11. 11. continued Many mesozoic subtidal stromatolites record similar conditions .first of all they seem to have developed in most extreme shallow water positions , secondly stromatolitics thin beds frequently occur at the base of a transgressive sequence where they over grow a basal conglomerate . finally they accompany statigraphical gaps in the later case ,they are often associated with a rich faunna as opposed to most stromatolitic beds the associated fossils are obviously reworked . All these occurrence reflect once more the marginal ecological situations to which the bulk of blue green algae were now confined.
  12. 12. Cenozoic and recent stromatolites As for the geological record of stromatolites their realized niche changed drastically from the beginning of the cenozoic onward Fossilizable stromatolites are indeed very rare in cenozoic sediments but extremely abundant in lacustrine deposits from all over the world Many of these recent formations are represented in cenozoic sediments by algal limestones The spread of highly competitive red algae , plus the ecological pressure that have traced from the paleozoic onward
  13. 13. continued And that kept driving blue green algae towards the margin of their prospective niche Account for the present day situation i e the poor representation of cyanophyta in marine environment
  14. 14. Conclusion Blue green algae are a rather conservative group showing limited morphological evolution during precambrian times The process of speciation and extinction may have been quite effective in the modification of stromatolites properties Although mesozoic stromatolites were still found in a wide range of environments ,from the supratidal flats down to deep waters , they no longer built impressive deposits in the sea where their individual size remains quite small
  15. 15. continued Stromatolites hve only been discussed in terms of blue green algal coenoses ,we have indeed good reasons to believe that the bulk of fossil stromatolites was due to the activity of blue green algae
  16. 16. 1973 ,L.V MONTY, PRECAMRIAN BACKGROUND AND PHANEROZOIC HISTORY OF STROMATOLITIC COMMUNITIES AN OVERVIEW,Tome 96 -1973- Fascicules 111(pg:590-592),(607-614) WIKIPEDIA Chandrashekara Gowda, M.J and Govinda Rajulu, B.V (1980) Stromatolites of the Kaladgi Basin and their significance in paleoenvironmental studie J .G.S.I. Miscilaneous Pubn.No.44, Pp.220-239.

×