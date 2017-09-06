Seminar on
 INTRODUCTION  DEFINITION  ORIGIN  FORMATION Seismic faulting Landslides Impact structure  OCCURRENCE  REFERENCE  C...
 The word pseudotachylite was coined early in the 1900s .  “PSEUDOTACHYLITE” is the name given by Shand(1916).  Local r...
 Rapid movement of fine grained products occurs along a fault surface located in the Upper crust, the frictional heat gen...
 Pseudotachylite is restricted to quartz- bearing rocks.  Relative to country rocks, pseudotachylite is lower in soda an...
SEISMIC FAULTING  It is generally found either along fault surfaces, often as the matrix to a breccia or as veins injecte...
 Pseudotachylite has been found at the base of large landslides involving the movement of large coherent blocks .  For e...
 Pseudotachylites is also associated with impact structure. In an impact event, the melting forms part of the shock metam...
 Pseudotachylite is widespred in the precambrian granite core of the Vredefort ring.  The pseudotachylite occurs as thin...
 Local rock melting by friction on fractures , and the formation of pseudotachylite.  Cataclastic deformation and fricti...
 THON G.RAMSAY AND MARTINI.HUBER, The techniques of modern structural geology, Volume2 folds and fractures.  www.google....
Thank u
Pseudotachylite
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pseudotachylite

21 views

Published on

Pseudotachylite

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
21
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Pseudotachylite

  1. 1. Seminar on
  2. 2.  INTRODUCTION  DEFINITION  ORIGIN  FORMATION Seismic faulting Landslides Impact structure  OCCURRENCE  REFERENCE  CONCLUSION
  3. 3.  The word pseudotachylite was coined early in the 1900s .  “PSEUDOTACHYLITE” is the name given by Shand(1916).  Local rock melting by friction on fractures, and the formation of pseudotachylite.  They are commonly dark colored glass and enclose numerous mineral and rock fragments.
  4. 4.  Rapid movement of fine grained products occurs along a fault surface located in the Upper crust, the frictional heat generated can lead to the production of a rock melt. The rock produced from this melt is known as PSEUDOTACHYLITE.
  5. 5.  Pseudotachylite is restricted to quartz- bearing rocks.  Relative to country rocks, pseudotachylite is lower in soda and lime and higher in potash and silica.  The gas phase is mostly water and carbon dioxide, but contains some iron and possibly silica.  Fault related pseudotachylites are generated as the result of brittle – ductile deformation related to seismic faulting.
  6. 6. SEISMIC FAULTING  It is generally found either along fault surfaces, often as the matrix to a breccia or as veins injected into the walls of the fault.  In most cases there is good evidence, that the Pseudotachytalite formed by frictional melting of the wall rock during rapid fault movement associated with a seismic event.
  7. 7.  Pseudotachylite has been found at the base of large landslides involving the movement of large coherent blocks .  For example the one that moved Heart Mountain in the U.S. state of wyoming to its present location, the largest known landslide in history on land.
  8. 8.  Pseudotachylites is also associated with impact structure. In an impact event, the melting forms part of the shock metamorphic effects .  The Pseudotachylite veins associated with impacts are much larger than those associated with faults and are though to have formed by frictional effects within the crater floor and below the crater.  The most expansive example of impact related pseuotachlite is Vredefort crater, South Africa and the Sudbury basin Canada.
  9. 9.  Pseudotachylite is widespred in the precambrian granite core of the Vredefort ring.  The pseudotachylite occurs as thin, widely spaced veins separating slightly rotated blocks of country rock.  In Deccan Traps, occurrence of a thick quartz layer below the lowermost lava flow strongly imply the Deccan Volcanism.
  10. 10.  Local rock melting by friction on fractures , and the formation of pseudotachylite.  Cataclastic deformation and frictional melting during seismic faulting have played the most important role in the formation of pseudotachylite.  The thickness of the pseudotachylite zone gives geologist a general idea of the magnitude of the associated displacement and the general magnitude of the paleoseismic event.
  11. 11.  THON G.RAMSAY AND MARTINI.HUBER, The techniques of modern structural geology, Volume2 folds and fractures.  www.google.com  www.wikipedia.com
  12. 12. Thank u

×