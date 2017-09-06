SEMINAR ON
 INTRODUCTION  CLASSIFICATION OF PLANT KINGDOM  GEOLOGICAL TIME SCALE  NON-VASCULAR PLANTS  THALLOPHYTA  BRYOPHYTA ...
 The study of the plant life of the geological past is called Paleobotany. The earliest plant fossils, bacteria, blue gre...
Non-vascular Plant kingdom Vascular Bryophyta Algae Fungi Liverwort Mosses Psilopsida Lycopsida Sphenopsida Pteropsida Non...
Horse Tail
Blue-Green algae ( Precambrian to Recent)
1) Cyanophyta EX: Blue-Green algae. 2) Chlorophyta Ex: Green algae. 3) Rhodophyta Ex: Red algae. 4) Phaeophyta Ex: Brown a...
Fungi (Devonian to Recent)
Phylum 1) Schizomycophyta Ex:Bacteria. 2) Myxomycophyta Ex:Slime moulds 3) Euglinomycophyta Ex: True fungi etc.., Classifi...
Bryophytes (Devonian to Recent )
Liverwort Mosses
Vascular plant
Polysporangiophyte (Upper Silurian to Recent)
Lepidodendron (Silurian and Lower Devonian)
Sphenopsida (Lower Devonian to Recent)
Pteropsida (Devonian to Recent)
Rhacopteris (Cretaceous)
Ginkgoales (Devonian to recent) These are woody plants increase in birth by secondary growth. The embryo is sporophyte and...
Angiospermae (Early Cretaceous to Recent) The flowering plants or angiosporms appeared during jurassic and became dominant...
Monocotyledoneae (Early Cretaceous to Recent) Palmoxylon (Early Cretaceous to Recent)
CONCLUSIONCONCLUSION  Plant Fossils are significant in the Reconstruction of Plant Life Ex: Lepidodendron, Calamites, Sig...
References:References: I. A.C. Seward (1966) , Plant Life Through Ages , Second Edition,Hafner Publishing Company , Pp 1-4...
Plants through geological age
Plants through geological age
Plants through geological age
Plants through geological age
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Plants through geological age

15 views

Published on

Plants through geological age

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
15
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Plants through geological age

  1. 1. SEMINAR ON
  2. 2.  INTRODUCTION  CLASSIFICATION OF PLANT KINGDOM  GEOLOGICAL TIME SCALE  NON-VASCULAR PLANTS  THALLOPHYTA  BRYOPHYTA  FOSSIL ALGAE AND ITS TYPES  FOSSIL FUNGI AND ITS TYPES  VASCULAR PLANTS  ORIGIN AND EVOLUTION PATTERN OF PLANTS  CONCLUISON  REFERENCES
  3. 3.  The study of the plant life of the geological past is called Paleobotany. The earliest plant fossils, bacteria, blue green algae occurring in Pre-Cambrian rock are 3.1 billion years old. The earliest plants were exclusively aquatic. During evolution these aquatic plants migrated towards land.  As the conditions on land are quite different from that of aquatic, various changes/adoptations took place in morphology as well as anatomy of the land plants. The major changes being development of a cuticle or epidermis, Vascular tissue system, root and shoot system and protective covering around the reproductive bodies.  Our knowledge of the plant life of the past has been assembled from the fragmentary fossil remains preserved in stratified rocks. The earliest plant fossils recorded in the past are algae which have been in existence since Precambrian..
  4. 4. Non-vascular Plant kingdom Vascular Bryophyta Algae Fungi Liverwort Mosses Psilopsida Lycopsida Sphenopsida Pteropsida Non-vascular VascularNon-vascular VascularNon-vascular VascularNon-vascular VascularNon-vascular Thallophyta BryophytaThallophyta Psilopsida BryophytaThallophyta Lycopsida Psilopsida BryophytaThallophyta Sphenopsida Lycopsida Psilopsida BryophytaThallophyta Pteropsida Sphenopsida Lycopsida Psilopsida BryophytaThallophyta Algae Fungi LiverwortAlgae Fungi MossesLiverwortAlgae Fungi
  5. 5. Horse Tail
  6. 6. Blue-Green algae ( Precambrian to Recent)
  7. 7. 1) Cyanophyta EX: Blue-Green algae. 2) Chlorophyta Ex: Green algae. 3) Rhodophyta Ex: Red algae. 4) Phaeophyta Ex: Brown algae. 5) Diatomaceae Ex: Diatoms. 6) Chrysophyta Ex: Yellow-Green algae. 7) Euglenophyta Ex: Euglenoids. Classification of Fossil Algae Belongs to phylum as: Phylum
  8. 8. Fungi (Devonian to Recent)
  9. 9. Phylum 1) Schizomycophyta Ex:Bacteria. 2) Myxomycophyta Ex:Slime moulds 3) Euglinomycophyta Ex: True fungi etc.., Classification of Fossil Fungi Belongs to phylum as:
  10. 10. Bryophytes (Devonian to Recent )
  11. 11. Liverwort Mosses
  12. 12. Vascular plant
  13. 13. Polysporangiophyte (Upper Silurian to Recent)
  14. 14. Lepidodendron (Silurian and Lower Devonian)
  15. 15. Sphenopsida (Lower Devonian to Recent)
  16. 16. Pteropsida (Devonian to Recent)
  17. 17. Rhacopteris (Cretaceous)
  18. 18. Ginkgoales (Devonian to recent) These are woody plants increase in birth by secondary growth. The embryo is sporophyte and the seed is naked. It can be further sub class into three types they are …. 1 pteridospermae 2 cycadophyta 3 coniferophyta b) Gymnospermae
  19. 19. Angiospermae (Early Cretaceous to Recent) The flowering plants or angiosporms appeared during jurassic and became dominant throughout late mesozoic to present day. These plant bear whorls which become seeds. The seeds are enclosed in a seed care, fruit wall, leaves, trunk, flowers, fruits, seeds and pollens are preserved as fossils. It is sub devided into two types 1 monocotyledon 2 palmoxylon C) Angiospermae
  20. 20. Monocotyledoneae (Early Cretaceous to Recent) Palmoxylon (Early Cretaceous to Recent)
  21. 21. CONCLUSIONCONCLUSION  Plant Fossils are significant in the Reconstruction of Plant Life Ex: Lepidodendron, Calamites, Sigillaria etc.,  Plant Fossils helps in Reconstruction of Paleoclimate, Ex: Paleoecological studies.  Correlation between Continents to Continents.  High Resolution Sequence Analysis . Ex: Small cycles of environmental changes could be studied.  Plant evolutions record is yet to complete.  Paleoecological studies through plant remains.
  22. 22. References:References: I. A.C. Seward (1966) , Plant Life Through Ages , Second Edition,Hafner Publishing Company , Pp 1-4,10,60-73,514-534. II. A.Lee Mc Alester (1968) , The History of Life, First Edition,Prentice- Hall of India Pvt Ltd,Pp 82-100. III. Chester A.Arnold (1947),An Introduction to Paleontology, TMH Edition, Tata Mc Graw-Hill Publishing Co. Ltd Pp 1-13, 41-61,333- 401. IV.Dr.P.C.Jain (2006) and Dr M.S. Anan Tharaman, Paleontology(Paleobiology) Evolution and Animal Distribution, Sixth Edition,Vishal Publishing Co. Pp 83-106. V. Holt, Rinehart and Winston, Morphology and Evolution of Fossil Plants First Edition, Hafner Publishing Company, Pp10-182. Internet Sources: I. www.Paleobotany.com II. www.Wikipedia.com

×