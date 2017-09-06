Plant fossils are good indicators of palaeo-climate

SEMINAR ONSEMINAR ON
• Introduction • How palaeoclimte determines from the plant fossils? • Parameters for interpretation of Palaeoclimate. • E...
Xerophytes Condition plants Grow in desert condn. Hydrophytes Condition plants Plants in Water Tundra Condition plants – I...
Paleoclimateisdefined astheclimatethat exist in the geologicalpast. The plant fossilspreserved in therocks areuseful to st...
Ecological factors like environment and climate shows contineous changes from one time to other. The climate of the past l...
1)Sediment-types pointer to climate ex:carbonates evaporates tilltes 2)Flora and fauna 3)Oxygen isotope ratio 4)Palaeowind...
Fossils spores and pollens exhibit various morphographic characters with specific configuration and structure, each with a...
Saccate pollen: Function of saccus to be an aid of floating ,they are two types 1)Monosaccate 2)Disaccate Saccate pollen 1...
Disaccate 2)Disaccate Haploxylonoid Diploxylonoid Grow in cold temperature conditions Grow in hot temperature conditions
Leathery saccus Non- Leathery saccus Tetrad of spores These morphological characters reflects the changing climate conditi...
Suite-1 Radial monosaccate , Dense central body, Haploxyonoid construction, Leathery saccus, Callumispora In these suite h...
Suite-5 Thin central body, Haploxylonoid construction, Non leathery saccus Lower barakar ,In these suite a favourable cool...
Suite-10 Dense central body, Haploxylonoid construction,non leathery saccus, Tetrad, Radial monosaccates, Callumispora In ...
In these series Pollens are monosaccates type were very dominant. It can be conclude this is mostly covered with thick ice...
In these series pollens are striate disaccate It can be concluded that the climate was arid under the present state of evi...
Chart showing various morphic features v/s Paleoclimate Proposed 11 Suits
Study of plant remains as fossils have more applications like Spore and Pollens are good indicaters of palaeoclimate 1) Co...
1) Bharadwaj & Chandra (1987) The Paleobotonist, vol. 36, Pp 75 -100 2) Tshcudy (1969) , Aspects of Palynology, Pp 127- 13...
Thank you
Plant fossils are good indicators of palaeo-climate

×