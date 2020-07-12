Successfully reported this slideshow.
Basic Types of Entrepreneurs
Basic Types of Entrepreneurs
Basic Types of Entrepreneurs

Types of Entrepreneurs

Published in: Education
Basic Types of Entrepreneurs

  1. 1. ENTREPRENEUR • An entrepreneur is an individual who creates a new business, bearing most of the risks and enjoying most of the rewards. The entrepreneur is commonly seen as an innovator, a source of new ideas, goods, services and business/or procedures. Entrepreneurship is high-risk but also can be high-reward as it serves to generate economic wealth, growth, and innovation.
  2. 2. Innovator Imitative Fabian Drone
  3. 3. INNOVATOR OR AGGRESSIVE • Innovative entrepreneur sees the opportunity for introducing new goods, introduces new methods of production, discovers new markets and reorganizes the enterprise. • It is important to note that such entrepreneurs can work only when a certain level of development is already achieved and people look forward to change and improvement.
  4. 4. IMITATIVE OR ADOPTIVE • Adoptive entrepreneurs are characterizes by their willingness or are ready to adopt successful innovations created by innovative entrepreneurs. • An imitative entrepreneur helps to transform the system with the available limited sources. These entrepreneurs face lesser risks and uncertainty that innovative entrepreneurs.
  5. 5. FABIAN • Fabian entrepreneurs are characterised by great caution and sceptical in experimenting any change in their enterprises. They do not initiate any innovations but follow after they are satisfied with its success rate. • They wait for sometime before the innovation becomes well tested by others and do not result in a huge loss due to its failure.
  6. 6. DRONE • They are characterised by their refusal to utilize opportunities to make changes in production. Such entrepreneurs may even suffer loss, but they do not make changes in production methods. • They are laggards because they continue their business in the traditional way and their products lose the marketability.

