Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[BOOK] Warrior Goddess Training: Become the Woman You Are Meant to Be *E-books_online* The Path to Your Inner Warrior Godd...
Book Details Author : HeatherAsh Amara Publisher : Hierophant Publishing ISBN : 1938289366 Publication Date : 2014-9-1 Lan...
Continue to the next page
if you want to download or read Warrior Goddess Training: Become the Woman You Are Meant to Be, click button below
[BOOK] Warrior Goddess Training: Become the Woman You Are Meant to Be *E-books_online*
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
21 views
May. 09, 2021

[BOOK] Warrior Goddess Training Become the Woman You Are Meant to Be E-books_online

Link Read, Download, and more info :
http://site.goodonlinebook.space/?book=1938289366

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[BOOK] Warrior Goddess Training Become the Woman You Are Meant to Be E-books_online

  1. 1. [BOOK] Warrior Goddess Training: Become the Woman You Are Meant to Be *E-books_online* The Path to Your Inner Warrior GoddessIt's no secret that women today are juggling a lot. We now make up more than half the workforce in the United States and are busier than ever with partners, children, family and friends, often putting the needs of others ahead of our own.And if we feel overwhelmed by it all or fall short of perfection, many of us have learned to be our own worst critic rather than our own best friend.In Warrior Goddess Training, bestselling author HeatherAsh Amara provides the antidote to the flawed idea that you are not enough.Direct, honest, and unapologetic, Amara will show you how to release the layers of expectations to finally see yourself for the authentic, perceptive, perfect woman you really are.If you don't love and honor yourself with every fiber of your being, if you struggle with owning your power and passion, if you could use more joyful play and simple presence in your life, then it is time for an inner revolution.It is time to claim your Warrior Goddess energy.Drawing on the wisdom from Buddhism, Toltec wisdom, and ancient Earth-based goddess spirituality, the Warrior Goddess path includes personal stories, rituals, and exercises that will encourage and inspire you to become the true warrior goddess you are meant to be.
  2. 2. Book Details Author : HeatherAsh Amara Publisher : Hierophant Publishing ISBN : 1938289366 Publication Date : 2014-9-1 Language : Pages : 192
  3. 3. Continue to the next page
  4. 4. if you want to download or read Warrior Goddess Training: Become the Woman You Are Meant to Be, click button below
  5. 5. [BOOK] Warrior Goddess Training: Become the Woman You Are Meant to Be *E-books_online*

×