How to Eat Clean and Lose Weight

1.
Sick of struggling to cut calories?
...And ready to start losing weight the SIMPLE way?
Isn't it time to
stop struggling to lose weight?
To cut calories without having to CONSTANTLY think about
portion sizes or starving yourself?
To be the healthy, VIBRANT person you want to be?
Cutting calories and losing weight is a LIFESTYLE. You don’t HAVE to become
a gym rat to be healthy. You don’t have to be dieting and depriving
yourself.
There's a SECRET to easily cutting calories and shedding weight. And once
you unlock this secret, you'll be able to build a lifestyle where weight loss
comes EASILY and at will.
And yet so often we feel like we need to do EXTREME things to cut calories
and lose weight...
...We’ve tried a thousand different diets...
...We don’t like eating healthy...
2.
...We starve ourselves...
Did it feel impossible? Really DIFFICULT? Like you had to
always exercise and never eat anything you enjoyed?
Ask yourself…
What have been your past EXPERIENCES with
cutting calories and losing weight?
Do I STRUGGLE to cut calories?
Do I DREAD the thought of losing my favorite foods?
Do I CONSTANTLY feel like I'm starving myself?
Would my life be BETTER if I could eat healthier?
From the time we're YOUNG, we're told things like
this:
“The only way to cut calories is to starve ourselves.”
“You need a special diet to cut calories.”
“Maintaining your ideal weight is REALLY hard.”
“You can’t be fit if you don’t eat right.”
“You can’t be the person you want without crazy sacrifices.”
“Losing weight should always HURT.”
It’s HARD! But it doesn't have to be.
We need to find EASY ways to be fit; to develop a LIFESTYLE of fitness.
3.
We need to get healthy without devoting HOURS and hours to it. We need
SIMPLE ways to cut calories.
But we don’t know how.
We feel stuck, caged, and imprisoned by our schedule and job and family
life and body type and genetics.
But what if there were a solution?
A way to cut calories... EASILY?
NOW there is...
The step-by-step process for easily cutting calories, losing
weight, and getting HEALTHY!
This powerful course contains 18 lessons that lead you
on a step-by-step journey to getting the body you
want.
You'll discover THE SECRETS that only fitness experts
know.
THE SOLUTION!
How to Eat Clean and Lose Weight?
4.
You'll learn to cut calories...
the EASY way.
In this coaching program, you'll learn:
How to identify your DESTRUCTIVE eating habits
The surprising method for SMART shopping
How to turn a shopping trip into a LEARNING experience
How to AVOID high calorie foods by packing your lunch
The secret to avoiding sugary treats while at your DESK
How to use your lunch break to get HEALTHY
The little known MOTIVATION secrets for smart eating
How to make your meal planning much more FUN
And so much more!
This powerful journey could absolutely change
your life.
In 20 years, you could look back on THIS as the time when you got healthy,
started CUTTING calories, and hit your goal weight.
5.
This will be the time when you were set FREE.
This will be the time when you stopped believing that healthy eating was
HARD and started losing weight and cutting calories the EASY way.
This is your moment.
Your fork in the road. Your door to FREEDOM.
The key to the cage has been given to you. You can either open the cage or
throw the key away.
It’s your choice. Will you start this journey to health or continue living as
you have been?
You could try to learn all this on your own, but it would require hours upon
hours of reading and research.
You wouldn’t have the guidance of an expert.
And you wouldn’t really know if you were making progress.
Or you could be taken by the hand and guided on this life changing journey.
Which will it be?
There are 2 Modules with 18 Lessons
in "104 Pages"
And here's what we're going to cover:
6.
Lesson #1 - Slashing Calories on the Sly
This first lesson contains 25 painless strategies to help you start cutting
calories right away. Making small changes in your diet and lifestyle can
add up to big drops in your weight. Best of all, these tips are so easy to
use that you'll be able to stick to them and keep the extra pounds from
coming back.
1
Lesson #2 – Enhance Your Motivation For Losing Weight
Losing weight requires time and patience. Significant weight loss goals
can require some time. Lesson 2 gives you some strategies you can
use to maintain your motivation during your weight loss journey.
2
Lesson #3 – Grocery Shopping Techniques
The supermarket can be a dieter's best friend or a garden of
temptation. The way you shop and the foods you select make a big
difference in how your experience will turn out. This lesson will give you
key strategies for making smart choices while at the supermarket.
3
Lesson #4 – Take a Break From Your Diet
4
7.
When you're trying to lose weight, you'll find that the most effective
diets strike a healthy balance between discipline and flexibility. It's okay
to take a break from your diet sometimes. Discover the benefits of
giving yourself a little time off and smart ways to indulge while you
watch your weight.
Lesson #5 – The Mealtime Miracle for Weight Loss
Success
Eating context refers to the physical, social, and psychological
environment in which you dine. If you know how to shape the what,
where, and how of your mealtimes, you can see significant drops in
your weight and easily cut calories.
5
Lesson #6 - Learn How to Eat Slower
Another mealtime technique to help you eat less while enjoying your
food more is to eat slower. Reducing the pace can be difficult until you
form new habits. This lesson has steps you can take to become a more
leisurely diner. It's an effective way to cut calories AND enjoy your food
more.
6
Lesson #7 – The Portion Control Solution
You eat less when you control your portions. However, surely you've
7
8.
noticed that restaurants and grocery stores are dishing up bigger
portions today. That's one reason why you may be eating more than
you realize if you're looking up single servings on standard calorie
charts. In this lesson you'll learn the secrets to portion control.
Lesson #8 – Top Secrets to Eating in Moderation
How can you eat in moderation while you're surrounded by
temptations such as candy, potato chips, and pastries? How can you
enjoy indulgences while not going crazy? This lesson gives you amazing
tips to curb temptation.
8
Lesson #9 – Managing Liquid Calories Made Easy
Many dieters fail to realize how many extra calories are in the
beverages they love. In fact, the average American drinks one out of
five of their daily calories. Find out what all those smoothies and
Pumpkin Spice Frappuccinos are doing to your diet and pick up
strategies for bringing liquid calories under control.
9
Lesson #10 – Module #1 Summary and Reflection
It's essential to reflect upon your journey. In this module, you'll look back
on all you've learned and formulate a plan for turning your all that
you've discovered into life-changing actions.
10
9.
Lesson #11 – Put a Damper On Emotional Eating
Module 2 contains proven strategies to help you cope with eating
triggers, learn self-control techniques, and create a mindset to
maintain a healthy weight moving forward into the future. The first
trigger is a big one: emotional eating. If you get that under control,
you're on the path of success.
11
Lesson #12 – Get Rid of Environmental Triggers
Besides emotional triggers, do you sometimes feel like external events
are interfering with your diet? Maybe you automatically buy a soda and
popcorn at the movie theater even though you just ate dinner an hour
ago. In this lesson, you'll discover the environmental triggers that make
you want to eat, and learn to overcome them.
12
Lesson #13 – Stay In Control When Late Night Hunger
Strikes
Do you stick to your diet all day long but struggle with late night
cravings? Find out more about why it is that when you eat matters
almost as much as what you eat. You may be able to enjoy more of the
foods you love and still lose weight with these easy lifestyle
adjustments.
13
10.
Lesson #14 – The Weight Loss Solution for People who
Hate to Cook
So, what if you want to lose weight but you can't stand the idea of
cooking? If this describes you, you're not alone. Since 1950, the average
American is eating almost twice as many meals at restaurants. The
good news is that you can stick to a healthy diet without excess,
tedious, and time-consuming chores in the kitchen or at the grocery
store. Consider the strategies in this lesson.
14
Lesson #15 – Work With Your Body's Natural Processes to
Control Hunger
Whether you like to cook or not, hunger can send you running to the
kitchen! Hunger pangs can create chaos while you're on a diet. It can
be hard to concentrate on work, family, or anything else when you're
hungry. Luckily, there are several ways to alleviate this situation. Learn
these secrets to controlling your hunger.
15
Lesson #16 – Win the Battle of the Bulge: Increase Self-
Control
Losing excess weight and keeping it off can be challenging. That's why
self-control is a huge asset in the weight loss journey. If you can learn
16
11.
these simple ways to increase your self-control, you'll see remarkable
progress in your battle against the bulge.
Lesson #17 – Looking Ahead: The Sustainable Weight
Loss Mindset
Fitness involves both your body and mind. This lesson shows you how
you can use the power of your mind to help keep the pounds off. Use
these tips to develop your long-term game plan for sustainable weight
loss.
17
Lesson #18 – Module #2 Summary and Reflection
Again, it's essential to reflect upon your journey. In this module, you'll
look back on all you've learned and formulate a plan for turning your all
that you've discovered into life-changing actions.
18
The Best Time to Start Getting The Body You
Want is Now!
12.
What You're Getting! When You Purchase...
What You're Getting! When You Purchase...
18 Lessons to lead you on your weight loss journey ($97 value)
24 Additional Resources, Reflections, and Affirmations to help you
apply and implement what you've learned ($97 value).
2 Debrief Quizzes to empower you to remember the key points ($37
value).
A thorough understanding of what you need to do to easily cut
calories and lose weight (PRICELESS).
13.
As soon as you order, you get instant access to everything.
Mindful Eating
Feel Great and Lose Weight
"54 Pages"
Few people eat in a manner that anyone could label as “mindfully”. Given
the important role that food plays in your health, it’s important to eat
mindfully and intentionally.
Eating mindfully will teach you a lot about yourself. It will also provide the
opportunity to change your eating habits in a positive way. It can also lead
to dramatic changes in your health and aid in weight loss.
This Bonus is legitimately worth $37 and you simply CAN'T get it
anywhere else.
But You Get EVERYTHING Today For Just $47
For Just $47
14.
FINALLY, you're going to...
Stop struggling to lose weight and start actually making
PROGRESS
LOSE that nagging fat that you haven't been able to get rid of
Learn techniques and secrets for making healthy eating EASY
Get past the weight loss OBSTACLES that have always stopped
you
Create a HEALTHY and active lifestyle
Isn't it time to embrace the LIFE you deserve?
15.
To have the BODY you always wanted? The choice is YOURS.
You can FINALLY build the
life you love.
You can make YOUR
dream body a reality.
Just $47
Your successful weight loss journey is waiting
for you!